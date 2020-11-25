Edgar Ramirez loves reading: ‘I normally read different books at the same time’

I’ve been meaning to check out The Undoing on HBO. The only problem is it’s something my husband and I want to watch together, and we have to finish season four of The Crown first. I’ve been following Kaiser’s tweets on it, which are a real journey of show-watching emotions. I asked Kaiser about Edgar Ramirez’s role on the show and she wrote, “Edgar Ramirez is HOT in The Undoing but the whole thing has such shitty police work, it’s making me so mad.” Hot and angry? Uhm – yes please. So imagine my delight to find out that not only is Édgar hot, but he’s a reader as well.
Édgar Ramírez loves getting lost in a book. Or two or three or four.
The Venezuelan-born actor, who speaks and reads in several languages, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that he “loves to be in contact with different content and images.”
“I read all types of articles and essays and books and I normally read different books at the same time, depending on the mood,” Ramírez, 43, says. “If it is possible for me to read in the original language, I will do it. It takes me a long time to finish one because I’m reading several books at the same time.”
The Undoing star, who is featured in the “Change of Scenery” act in this year’s Sexiest Man Alive issue, takes his reading outdoors whenever possible.
“I read outside in the garden in my house,” he says. “And I have a chair, it’s inside, but I live in a house [in California] where the landscape integrates with the indoors.”
My dad reads multiple books at one time like Edgar. I can’t, I think it’s a focus thing, I need to stay with one plot at a time. If I don’t like a book, I’ll put it down and start another, but there’s not always a guarantee I’ll come back to the first one. But my father prefers at least three going at the same time. Reading books in their natural language is interesting. I am not a polyglot so I couldn’t do this, but I did have to read books in French in college and I felt it made a difference to the text. But what a delicious way to slip that little extra layer of sexy qualifications into his CV. No wonder Edgar’s featured in the Change of Scenery part of the Sexiest Man Alive issue.
I’m also fantasizing about Edgar’s reading space. It’s probably some tiled, French-door number with the bougainvillea just reaching into the parlor and furniture arranged to catch the sun at every angle. There are books in different languages on every surface, none have bookmarks because Édgar knows exactly where he is in each of them.
*Ahem* As for his pandemic life, Edgar said he’s an optimist, that we will come out stronger. He’s also looking at the positive, how we have all this time to focus on getting by on so little, getting back to nature and not taking stuff for granted. I mean, yeah – that’s all nice. But I’ve kind of had that discussion a hundred different times now. I’d rather listen to Edgar read me Doctor Zhivago in Russian as the sun sets on a Pacific Ocean instead.
Photo credit: Avalon and Instagram
I could watch him in Domino all day. That man is HOT
Indeed. The best thing to come out of the Undoing. This is why this show could have been much better – with more scenes with Edgar.
I loved him in that purple wig in Bright – he’s a hot hot hot elf.
Every time I clean out the laundry basket I’m reminded of what I’ve been reading over the past few months – I tend to absentmindedly take a book into the shower with me and toss it over the top of the door when the pages get wet. I seem to have been on quite the dystopian bent this past year.
That’s adorable! <3
I’ve had a massive crush on him since the first time I saw him in Domino when I was 14. He’s not only gorgeous but he’s an incredible actor (I encourage everyone to watch Carlos, a fantastic film and Edgar is amazing in it), speaks several languages, used to be a journalist,is always nice and everyone’s he has worked with seems to adore him.
Ohhh, I will watch this, thank you!
I can totally relate to this!
I read multiple books too: currently I am reading Murakami “What I Talk About When I Talk About Running”, as a runner I am loving it, and I want to buy Marina Abramovic autobiography, has anyone read it?
And I have put on hold “Other Minds: The Octopus, the Sea, and the Deep Origins of Consciousness”, because I can’t read this during lockdown
I’m the same as you! Always multiple books going depending on my mood. Would you recommend Murakami? I literally just finished war and peace, which was a multi-year slog. Looking for something more accessible now to replace it with!
I can only focus on book at a time. And I too put the book down if I don’t like it to begin another.
Me, too! Just did that very thing yesterday. I used to be a person who, once I started a book, felt obligated to finish it. I eventually grew out of that mindset.
I’m a promiscuous reader. I have a lot of books going at once and none of them know about each other.
I can’t, they know about each other, do you keep them in separate rooms? Bookshelfs?
They’re all over the house. I mean, a couple of the non-fictions are suspicious. 😉
ahaha same. I feel particularly bad when the books are on the same topic or very similar and sometimes the authors even reference each other. it’s like having affairs with two close friends…
<3. . <3
I’m always reading four or five books at a time. One reason, I put them down in weird places sometimes, and then can’t find them when I’m looking, so I grab a new one. Then I find the other one and go back to it. Another reason, anything with short stories or essays can be stopped and restarted at any time, but until it’s done, I’m still “reading” it. I also have books on my kindle app on my phone, for when I walk the dog and she is being slow or when I am waiting in line. Another reason, I recently started getting free books from netgalley (OMG, LOVE IT SO MUCH!) but you have to review those ones and so I feel obligated to hurry up on those, but then like a dummy I asked for way more than I could easily finish in a short time. I also have a variety of comics that I follow, as well as many on-line news sites. And then of course, I’m always looking stuff up and falling into wiki wormholes. I just don’t get people that don’t like to read. I’m like, well what do you do all night?
When I had a job where I drove to work, I always had three books going at once: the audio book on CD when driving, the audio book on my iPod for my daily walk, and the book book I read at home. Now I walk to work & favor podcasts, so I’m down to one book at a time, and it’s a book book.
I don’t know who he is (I don’t watch much tv or movies at all, so don’t come for me) but I am here for ANYONE who reads. I have multiple books going at once too. My TBR pile by my bed is a disgrace really and I am constantly trolling Amazon for books (damn you, “buy now with 1 click”) for my Kindle Fire. I love my local library (I miss going there so much). My reading tastes are all over the place. Right now I am deep into ” American Moonshot: JFK and the Great Space Race” fascinating stuff.
What’s everyone else reading?
I said this in my post below, but I’m currently reading “and What do you do” by Norman Baker about the royal family (but a very hard look at the royal family) and “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi (she wrote Homegoing which I loved.) Next up I have Obama’s book and Caste, but I might need to throw in something lighter for a brain break.
I loved “Homecoming”! I downloaded “Transcendent Kingdom” but haven’t read it yet. Same with Caste-have you read her other book “The Warmth of Other Suns?”-it’s fantastic. I usually have multiple books going-usually one nonfiction and then a few other “lighter” books. But lately (I guess covid) I’m really having a hard time focusing. I am reading British mysteries-that seems to be all my brain can handle.
I usually have a physical book, a Kindle book, and an audiobook in my rotation at one time. Right now, I’m reading “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” as my physical book (it’s so beautiful!), “It’s in His Kiss” by Julia Quinn on my Kindle (so I can be ready for the Bridgerton series on Netflix next month…stupid excited for that!), and Mindy Kaling’s “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?” on audio.
I read multiple books at once – mainly because I usually have on one on my kindle that I read while the boys are watching a movie or something, and one in paperback/hardback. Sometimes I actively read both (like I’ll read one in the AM and the other in the PM) and sometimes I’ll focus more on one (like right now I’m focusing on “and what do you do” while “Transcandent Kingdom” is waiting for me to pick it back up.)
I do have a book buying problem though. I tell myself I’m supporting my local bookstore, but the piles of books are starting to get a little insane.
I too have a book buying problem, especially for the last few months. I’ve been attending a lot of virtual events put on by indie bookstores that I would never have experienced otherwise (I live in a rural area, and book/author events are hard to come by.)
Yeah, I don’t get people with “artistic displays” on their bookshelves. Mine are crammed with books.
@ Becks1: thanks for letting me know your current reads.
As far as the piles of books go, MerlinsDad tells me he’s trying to find a support group for my book habit 😆
Oh, me, too! I can’t pass a bookstore without going in, and I can’t go in & come out again without buying something. Sigh. I have a big sea grass basket with all my TBR books & it’s overflowing, but my local bookstore is open again & I’ve been thinking of seeing what’s new….
I love him. He is talented, clever, interesting, polyglot, hot, handsome, sensitive and a good person. If only he had a better agent, I haven’t seen the series but his latest works have been unfortunate, bad projects. Carlos is his best work yet, a great example of his range and acting quality.
Cosign this 100%. He was sooooooo good in Carlos. I haven’t watched it since it was released several years ago but may do a rewatch. I love him a lot.
As to reading multiple books at a time, I do that as well but rarely of the same genre. I like having a fiction and non fiction option on the go but can’t do 2 of any similar genres at once. I find it too confusing.
I have done it but it is demanding and now that I am working in a new area and need to learn about it, I am reading only, for pleasure, one at a time.
Carlo is a brilliant film/series, both versions are great. His performance, including his physical transformation, is wonderful. I find it curious it is not to talk about it anymore.
@sunny Same! Has to be different genres.
The next James Bond?!
I just laughed out loud at the description of his reading space. I’m going to have to check out Domino!
I wish I could read in other languages, so jealous. I usually read a couple at a time, 2-3 or more. It depends on what I’m in the mood to read and I usually read different genres so it’s not too hard to focus. It’s usually a nonfiction and a fiction or a romance and a thriller. It’s funny because I have no trouble doing this, but I cannot read books like GOT with multiple narrators and storylines. It absolutely confuses the hell out of me. I can barely keep track watching the show. I can’t remember people’s names or stories. I’m impressed by people who can.
Being well read, having a sense of humor, and being kind are all hugely attractive traits to me!! I had a mad crush on Kurt Russell 50 years ago as a kid. He may well have changed, since he was only a teen too, but he gave an interview in which he said he’d barely read a book, and never read for pleasure. Before I finished reading the sentence, my mad passion had turned to ice. Never could find him attractive again!
He and Ismael Cruz Cordova are YUMMY!!!
Don’t forget Juan Diego Botto! He’s another heartthrob.
Joanna Robinson @vanity Fair interviewed him on her podcast Still Watching, this man is as intelligent as he is sexy. On the show The Undoing the sexual tension between the two actors/character Grace/Joe is off the charts. Anyone who has time to binge this if you haven’t started, the conclusion big reveal will be Sunday, watch this show!
Love Edgar. Completely and totally turned on by the fact he’s an avid book reader.
Love him!! I always have more than one book on the go too – my mood determines which one I’ll read at any particular time but I also usually have an ‘easy’ one for lunch breaks etc, and then I settle down with the tome when the kids are in bed. Currently reading ‘The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue’ as the easy read, Children of Dune for the evenings and The Bell Jar for when I feel psychologically stable enough.
Oh gosh, yes to this! I do politics in the morning, novel at lunch, and a massive memoir or biography at bedtime. “Nibbler” was the first badge I earned in Audible
I love seeing what others are reading! Can we have a book club on Goodreads? I just finished The Ten Thousand Doors of January and it’s a coming-of-age, portal fantasy that also featured the best dog. I typically read 1-3 books at a time (mix of Kindle, physical book, audiobook, also book club choices vs my own choices). I think I read about 100 books a year.