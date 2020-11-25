Lori Loughlin’s adult daughters are ‘very upset’: ‘It’s just a nightmare for them’

I realize that these Lori Loughlin updates are not our most popular stories, but I can’t stop myself from covering this sh-t. I’m flabbergasted at how badly Lori has handled ALL of this, from start to finish. Instead of accepting responsibility early and taking a proffered plea deal, she put up a giant fight and started leaking all of this crazy white woman sh-t to People Magazine. She hoped to play on people’s sympathies and perhaps cry enough faith-based Karen tears to manipulate her way out of facing consequences for the mountain of crimes she and her husband committed. All that did was delay the inevitable: Lori accepted a plea and she checked into prison early, in late October. Instead of just doing her two months in prison quietly, this delusional a–hole has literally been calling her publicist from prison and providing increasingly melodramatic updates to People Magazine. She’s doing hard time – she’s in a low-security federal prison with tennis courts. Anyway, this whole family is obsessed with promoting the narrative that they are the real victims here. Behold:
Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are now both in jail for their role in last year’s college admissions scandal, but a Loughlin source says it’s the couple’s daughters — YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22 — who may be struggling the most.
“It’s just a nightmare for them,” the source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting.”
Full House star Loughlin, 56, reported to FCI-Dublin in Northern California on Oct. 30 to serve a two-month sentence after pleading guilty back in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Then, on Nov. 19, Giannulli, 57, was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, where he’s serving five months on two fraud charges.
“They are beyond worried,” the source adds of Olivia and Isabella. “They can’t wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this.”
Loughlin is expected to be released Dec. 28 (though a source tells PEOPLE she hopes to go home a few days early, before Christmas) while her husband is slated to be freed in April. In the meantime, a legal source says Loughlin is holding up well. “She was a little weepy on her first night there, but she pulled herself together quickly. She hasn’t had any specific problems. No one is bullying her. She’s using this time to focus on herself, but she’s also interested in hearing the stories of the other inmates. She realizes she’s no better and no worse than any of them. Lori is resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”
Can you imagine the audacity of these dumb young women? They actively participate – and don’t lie, they participated – in all of the crimes their parents committed to get them into college, and now they’re whining about how tough it is to see both of their parents in prison? Well, actions have consequences. Olivia and Isabella should be thanking their f–king stars that they were never charged with anything, even though there was plenty of evidence (again) that they were part of the criminal conspiracy. And this is all just for a few damn months!! It’s not like Olivia and Isabella are without their parents for years and years. They’re adult women who won’t spend Thanksgiving with their folks and that’s about it. Jesus.
People have no food in this country and the situation is growing more dire daily. These brats should devote themselves to that this holiday season, donating food, giving cash, distributing the food, they will be surprised how fast their minds will get occupied. And maybe they will grow into something better than their parents. Wouldn’t that be something.
In a just world, these two would be in prison with their parents. They were very much in on this scam. Olivia barely even attended high school classes.
It’s good to be a Child of Karen, I guess.
Imagine if they had the daily struggle of most people.
“Child of Karen” … that would be a great Lifetime movie ! LOL.
Agree with you 100%
Yes! They were ADULTS and should have been charged.
“It’s good to be a Child of Karen, I guess.”
Not in the long run.
I can’t even try to be sorry for them. Bunch of aholes the lot of them. Amazon Video has been trying to push Karen’s movie on me too. Just nope.
Big nope from me too. All I see when I look at these pictures are privilege, vapidity and way-overdone rhinoplasty.
@kellybelle that is a super perfect description of those pics of them too.
The Children of the Karen.
Yeah, it must suck to learn that you can’t rely on your parents to point you down the correct path in life. Don’t worry, Lori and her daughters will soon be recovering from their “upset” by sipping cocktails poolside at some five-star resort and then indulging in some retail therapy at Gucci or Chanel. Poor babies.
If this were SO traumatic, she would do something useful with her life like set up a charity or a program for children with one or both parents incarcerated (because it really is a shameful hell for innocent children, as opposed to complicit adults). I just have a feeling they’ve learned NOTHING from this and won’t truly attempt to redeem themselves. We’ll see I guess.
ITA! I’ll give them some sympathy in that this is a particularly terrifying time to be in a California prison with the prison COVID outbreaks . . . wouldn’t wish that on anyone, really, but others are going through it too and yet again this family refuses to gain any self-awareness.
I’m here for your coverage. I find it fascinating and infuriating to see into this world of privilege and their amazement that there are any consequences to their actions. They truly thought wealth/celebrity/white woman tears would make it all go away.
“just a nightmare for them” *tsk* poor lambs
I rolled my eyes so hard at this.
Likewise, MerlinsMom! Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to search for my tiny violin so I can serenade these clueless, toxically entitled brats.
Sorry, but I just finished reading an article, complete with pictures of one of their daughters (Bella Rose) enjoying her stay at a 5 star hotel in Santa Barbara. Hey, maybe that’s where she does her best “reflecting”.
I was just going to comment about that beach pic. What an nightmare for them!!!
Kaiser’s take ALL THE WAY. What entitled whiners.
The fact that they don’t appreciate the ridiculously minor sentences bought by their privilege is galling. Vulgar people.
I have a tiny smidge of sympathy for the older one. By all accounts she was interested in school and, aside from this pap pic, seems to at least be keeping a low profile, unlike the other one whining about her lost career as an influencer.
Also, I hope the Feds next look into fraud in the financial aid business, especially grants and straight aid, not loans. There are so many wealthy kids that get loads of aid because their parents funds are in trusts/LLC’s, etc., income that isn’t necessarily seen on FAFSA forms. Also “merit aid” is often lumped into the same pool as financial aid and gets diverted to wealthier kids.
If she was interested in school, why didn’t she pursue a university she could get accepted to on her own merits? Wait, wait, wait, did she want to go to ASU but her parents wouldn’t have it? I think I remember that now. That’s disgusting. (I could also go off on what a great school a place like ASU actually is, being a huge research university that attracts great faculty and lots of opportunities for those who seek them out . . . but different topic).
Yes! She wanted to go to ASU but that wasn’t prestigious enough for her mother. I have to have a tiny bit of sympathy for them for having parents like this, who care more about the name of their kids’ school that they can feel proud of at cocktail parties or whatever, instead of listening to what the girl really wanted.
Kaiser please keep covering it! I always read these stories even though Lori’s victim act isn’t great for my blood pressure.
See, I don’t even believe they ARE “very upset.” I think they’ve been pissed at their parents from the beginning for ruining their brand, and that they don’t give AF. Saying it’s a “nightmare” is publicist-speak for “now they’re not getting the spon-con they wanted.”
+10000000000000000 to infinty!!!!!
@ FYI, yes!! And Paperclip too!!! I have zero sympathy for them and she had better serve her entire meager 2 month sentence. I hope that they disappear after this stint and are shunned by everyone, including the daughters. And the fact that Laughlin is using this as a PR stunt has proven that she has not learned one lesson!! She still thinks that she was right until her dying day.
I’d be horrified if my daughter’s career was YouTube star. They’re probably having a great time now without having to look at their parents’ worried faces
This is just another version of the racist who is now depressed.
The only people responsible for their plight is themselves. Getting caught isn’t a reason to deserve sympathy.
I am here for this coverage, too! It’s SO satisfying to see such entitled people face real and actual consequences for their awful, law breaking behavior. I’ll be here hanging on every word of Kaiser’s coverage of the Trump/Jarvanka jail news too. Hold them ALL accountable! Oh, in a hilarious side note, I read that due to COVID restrictions all inmates at Lori’s jail are only getting peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for lunch and dinner. It’s a stupid detail, but made me laugh!!
The irony to me – so many of these admissions fraud kids dropped out before the scandal even hit, including the one whose mom paid something like $6M to get the kid into Yale.
I can’t even imagine going to a school like Yale knowing you haven’t earned admission. I’d be having nightmares about everyone learning my secret and running me off campus. I can see why a fraudulent admit would eventually drop out.
Ah poor poor me. Her two spawn are so privileged, it’s inconvenient for their parents to-be in jail, but they dont deserve sympathy.
Apparently Bella is living out her “nightmare” at a luxury resort while her parents are in prison. I feel zero sympathy for any of them. The entitlement, arrogance and lack of any remorse is nauseating. Those girls are lucky that they didn’t get charged themselves. Lori gets to go home to her mansion after her incredibly lenient sentence and will probably get a book deal. I have nothing but contempt for this entire family.
Unfortunately playing the victim has become acceptable and glamorized with celebrities all over social media. There is zero accountability, only a desire to stay at the top by trying to get sympathy for crappy behavior.
I got a chuckle out of this line from the article,
“She’s using this time to focus on herself…”
LOL me too. I mean, what ELSE would she be doing?!?
Me too! So funny. Perhaps she will find deeply hidden inner meaning in her life of privilege. Oh, wait, that takes intellect and compassion – two things we know she does not possess.
Oh, boo hoo! These two twits should be forever grateful that they are not facing any consequences themselves. I feel they are complicit in this. They knew exactly what their parents were doing.
I can’t stand Lori and her woman of faith nonsense. But I imagine that it is stressful to have your parents in jail. Especially during Covid. They were pretty young when all this happened. This does not take away my absolute fury at rich people scamming their way into colleges. Part of my job is helping students get into college and so many deserving kids can’t go where they want or at all because of money and systematic inequality. So yeah. People like Lori are scum.
The parents broke the law to get them into a university, were caught and are now in prison for the crime but it is hard on the daughters. The poor me act is stomach turning. I would be so ashamed if they were my daughters.
They are demonstrating supreme stupidity by releasing such a statement so in fact we can see why the school had to be bribed into accepting them. You know they have been given better advice that this – doing charity work or something.
Oh wahhhhh, little rich girls… *massive eyeroll*
Funny that the oldest one, Bella looked happy and relaxed, while frolicking on the beach today, with a male friend. I saw the photos and I was wondering how carefree she appeared, even though I am certain that she must be worrying about her parents, while enjoying herself in the sun. To top it off, she had a shirt on that said “Don’t you wish that your girlfriend was hot like me?”. No sight of the other one; guess she had shopping to do.