Lori Loughlin’s adult daughters are ‘very upset’: ‘It’s just a nightmare for them’

I realize that these Lori Loughlin updates are not our most popular stories, but I can’t stop myself from covering this sh-t. I’m flabbergasted at how badly Lori has handled ALL of this, from start to finish. Instead of accepting responsibility early and taking a proffered plea deal, she put up a giant fight and started leaking all of this crazy white woman sh-t to People Magazine. She hoped to play on people’s sympathies and perhaps cry enough faith-based Karen tears to manipulate her way out of facing consequences for the mountain of crimes she and her husband committed. All that did was delay the inevitable: Lori accepted a plea and she checked into prison early, in late October. Instead of just doing her two months in prison quietly, this delusional a–hole has literally been calling her publicist from prison and providing increasingly melodramatic updates to People Magazine. She’s doing hard time – she’s in a low-security federal prison with tennis courts. Anyway, this whole family is obsessed with promoting the narrative that they are the real victims here. Behold:

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are now both in jail for their role in last year’s college admissions scandal, but a Loughlin source says it’s the couple’s daughters — YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22 — who may be struggling the most. “It’s just a nightmare for them,” the source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They were very upset when they said goodbye to Lori. But to have both of their parents now in prison at the same time is very upsetting.” Full House star Loughlin, 56, reported to FCI-Dublin in Northern California on Oct. 30 to serve a two-month sentence after pleading guilty back in May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Then, on Nov. 19, Giannulli, 57, was booked into federal prison in Lompoc, near Santa Barbara, where he’s serving five months on two fraud charges. “They are beyond worried,” the source adds of Olivia and Isabella. “They can’t wait to have their mom home in December, though. They try to focus on this.” Loughlin is expected to be released Dec. 28 (though a source tells PEOPLE she hopes to go home a few days early, before Christmas) while her husband is slated to be freed in April. In the meantime, a legal source says Loughlin is holding up well. “She was a little weepy on her first night there, but she pulled herself together quickly. She hasn’t had any specific problems. No one is bullying her. She’s using this time to focus on herself, but she’s also interested in hearing the stories of the other inmates. She realizes she’s no better and no worse than any of them. Lori is resolved to finish her sentence with her head held high.”

[From People]

Can you imagine the audacity of these dumb young women? They actively participate – and don’t lie, they participated – in all of the crimes their parents committed to get them into college, and now they’re whining about how tough it is to see both of their parents in prison? Well, actions have consequences. Olivia and Isabella should be thanking their f–king stars that they were never charged with anything, even though there was plenty of evidence (again) that they were part of the criminal conspiracy. And this is all just for a few damn months!! It’s not like Olivia and Isabella are without their parents for years and years. They’re adult women who won’t spend Thanksgiving with their folks and that’s about it. Jesus.