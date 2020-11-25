Nicki Minaj & The Weeknd complain about Grammy racism & ‘the white man Bon Iver’

The Grammy nominations are out and so many people – so many major artists – got snubbed. Which happens every year. The Grammys, more than any other awards show, are always a buffet of f–kery. This year, notable snubs included The Weeknd, BTS, Fiona Apple, and tons more. The Weeknd had some thoughts:

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

I understand his frustration, truly. His song “Blinding Lights” has been everywhere this year and After Hours was a very successful album using any metric. But, again, there’s always f–kery around the Grammys, especially with Black artists. Which brings me to why Nicki Minaj was trending for hours yesterday:

Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 24, 2020

“The white man Bon Iver”!!! I’ll be honest, I actually thought Bon Iver was a dude too, but Bon Iver is a band. A band which worked on “Monster” with Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. She actually knew those dudes and she was like “I’m gonna say that Bon Iver is a white man.” Also, as people mentioned, Bon Iver collaborated with Taylor Swift on some of the songs in Folklore, and Taylor and Nicki have a history too.

But anyway, besides the White Man Bon Iver, both Abel and Nicki have a point, which is that the Recording Academy stays racist and they really hate commercially successful Black artists.