Miley Cyrus fell off the wagon recently after being sober for most of 2020

Miley Cyrus turned 28 years old on Monday, November 23rd. She’s probably mad that she’s not a Scorpio! But so many performers and pop stars are Sagittariuses (Sagittari?), so it makes sense. To celebrate her birthday, Miley spoke to Zane Lowe at New Music Daily, and she ended up talking about her struggle with sobriety. After she left Liam Hemsworth and got with Cody Simpson, she began to try to clear herself up a bit. She basically went clean and sober at the start of 2020 and she only really announced it when she was six months in. She hasn’t talked about being in a program, but I assumed she has some sort of sobriety structure. Turns out, she slipped and she told Zane Lowe that she’s currently been sober for two weeks.

Miley on falling off the wagon: “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off and felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f—ing sober.” I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time. One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious.’ So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’ ” She “didn’t choose to make a statement” after she broke her previous sobriety. “To me, it was a f— up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be f—ing sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of … Even into, I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.” Yeah, she’s in a program: “I’m very disciplined. Yeah, very disciplined. That’s why it’s never easy, but it’s pretty easy for me to be sober or in and out of sobriety because it’s like the day I don’t want to f—ing do it anymore, I don’t. The day that I do, I do. You know? But when I don’t want to it just is. I’m just very disciplined.” She didn’t want to join the 27 Club: “Twenty-seven to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober was because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time. You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force. It’s an energy. I, no matter what, was born with that.”

[From People]

I remember reading an interview with the late Robin Williams years ago, where he was talking about going back to AA and really trying to get sober in what would turn out to be his final years. Williams told a story about going to his first AA meeting and getting hammered soon after he left the meeting, and how he told his sponsor and the rest of the people that he slipped at the next meeting. And they were like “yeah, that happens, most of us have done that, good for you for coming back.” My point is… people slip. People in programs f–k up and relapse and it’s part of the process. I appreciate that Miley is talking about this sh-t within her own comfort level, and that she’s not pretending that she hasn’t slipped. It’s so valuable to people who are struggling, who aren’t sure that a program will work for them to hear Miley talk about it in a matter-of-fact way.