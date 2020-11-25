Chris Evans’ thirst-trap involves a cable-knit sweater & playing the piano

This was the year that Chris Evans leaked his own nudes and then somehow, the people who merely reposted those photos (like me) got put in Twitter jail. But people still love him and they’ll do anything to Protect That… Cable-Knit-Sweater-Wearing Beefcake. So on this Thanksgiving holiday week, I’m thankful for Chris Evans and the content he gives us, accidentally or purposefully. He’s learning how to Instagram the content people love without getting us suspended from Twitter or arrested by the Boston police. Here’s a video Chris posted to his IG yesterday:

Yeah. Cable-knit sweater, a well-trimmed beard (not too fussy, but groomed), nimble fingers, piano skills. I would rip that NASA hat off with my teeth though. He could leave the cable knit sweater on. That’s fine. I really appreciate how Chris has made so many things socially acceptable for men: cable-knit sweaters, wholesome thirst-traps, playing the piano. Bless him. I’ve honestly been listening to this beautiful clip the entire time I wrote this.

