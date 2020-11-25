Chris Evans’ thirst-trap involves a cable-knit sweater & playing the piano

This was the year that Chris Evans leaked his own nudes and then somehow, the people who merely reposted those photos (like me) got put in Twitter jail. But people still love him and they’ll do anything to Protect That… Cable-Knit-Sweater-Wearing Beefcake. So on this Thanksgiving holiday week, I’m thankful for Chris Evans and the content he gives us, accidentally or purposefully. He’s learning how to Instagram the content people love without getting us suspended from Twitter or arrested by the Boston police. Here’s a video Chris posted to his IG yesterday:
CHRIS EVANSSSSS
📲 Chris via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/UQaDAJ130l
— Chris Evans Brasil (@chrisevansbrcom) November 25, 2020
Yeah. Cable-knit sweater, a well-trimmed beard (not too fussy, but groomed), nimble fingers, piano skills. I would rip that NASA hat off with my teeth though. He could leave the cable knit sweater on. That’s fine. I really appreciate how Chris has made so many things socially acceptable for men: cable-knit sweaters, wholesome thirst-traps, playing the piano. Bless him. I’ve honestly been listening to this beautiful clip the entire time I wrote this.
Chris Evans knows what he is doing and needs to be stopped
— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 25, 2020
Why is Chris Evans playing piano and why is he staring at me through the camera pic.twitter.com/hMjTv0Y0KY
— #BreonnaTaylor (@Marlo8798) November 25, 2020
Is Chris Evans playing the piano while wearing a big sweater the VACCINE pic.twitter.com/3s0fBr2HRd
— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) November 25, 2020
Photos courtesy of ‘Knives Out’, WENN and Avalon Red.
I’m sorry, but he is the BEST Chris ATM. (Pine is now second on my list. Maybe if he starts wearing sweaters too?)
Always been my n°1 Chris!
And I way prefer a sweater + piano thirst trap vs a dick pick.
He’s also my favorite Chris. I didn’t even look up his dick pic since it was supposedly an accident.
And this is why he is the best Chris. Period. Don’t @ me.
Drool. For sure my favorite Chris. More thirst traps from this delicious slice, please. I’ve got the 2020 dehydration and I need more sweaters, piano, and accidental-on-purpose nudes, for super legit medical purposes.
Can he please repost this with Dodger singing along? Honestly, Santa, it’s all I want for Christmas!
But my favorite thing about Chris Evans is his voice in a video when he says “It’s bedtime” to Dodger. I die.
Do you think his thirst traps are for everyone or are they aimed at a specific someone?
Cause I know when I post a thirst trap I usually have a certain someone in mind, although I totally won’t admit that out loud haha
I think that’s a really good question. Other than his work with A Starting Point (I think he was way out in front on needing to form a shared reality in this country), which I find really interesting, he’s starting to bore me. He needs a gf, sorry but that’s how I feel! I found him way more interesting when he was with Slate, and I’m not even a fan of hers. But I thought she made him more interesting. Someone outside the cookie cutter mold, he should get on that! LOL
I would lean towards everyone since that’s the only thing he got going on for him at the moment to get people’s attention. Sure he has his political site that most don’t really care about, but no other projects to stay in the public eye.
His politics are the most interesting thing about him to me. Not just A Starting point, which more people SHOULD care about, but what his future plans may be. It’s not him, it’s me. I am kind of really tired of actors, and all very privileged people really. I’m really tired. Too much devastation around these days, and desperation.
Oh, yes! I’ve definitely become tired of celebs during the pandemic. A lot have really shown their true colors.
I’m on the fence regarding his site. I get the idea behind it, but I did not like that he did photo ops with Ted Cruz and Dan Crenshaw.
I’m hoping he actually is with Raisman. Both from Massachusetts, love their rescue dogs, both honest about struggles with anxiety, she’s accomplished herself but not in Hollywood. She’s younger but not a kid and seems pretty mature—no surprise given her life.
Chris is home and it’s his favorite time of the year, the world is getting better
His energy is helping me survive the panny.
Wasn’t he wearing the Knives Out cable knit sweater in the video of him holding Aly Raisman’s dog? It was the cream colored one we all know and love. And add piano playing to the list of skills of our favorite Chris.
It wasn’t the knives out sweater. The sleeves were different.
In case anyone else is interested, the piece he’s playing is “Rue de trois frères”… it’s only about 2 minutes and just beautiful.
Not to brag or anything, but a I took a Very Scientific Buzzfeed test and it told me that Chris Evans is going to be my date tomorrow because of the perfect Thanksgiving dinner I’d planned via said test. Which basically means we’re married and this is the mood I’m going into tomorrow with.
I’m 100% here for all of his thirst traps involving cable knit sweaters, Dodger, piano playing, splitting logs, doing his taxes and any other activity he can think of.
Wow, somebody actually *did* learn to play a musical instrument during the pandemic! Hahaa
He could play twinkle twinkle little star and stare at me like that and I’d still be mesmerized.
I watched this at least 5 times last night!!
I always feel like the lone weirdo, but he doesn’t do it for me. Not sure why. I like him well enough and all, but…nothing.
I love his dog though.
Sometimes you fall in love with the dog and then eventually the guy. That’s what happened with my husband. He introduced us on the first date because he didn’t want to waste time with someone who his dog didn’t like.
Ya know, I feel the same way as you. He just doesn’t do it for me. Bland and boring to me
My favorite Chris. ❤️ I don’t know why he gets so much flack. Every single person he works with seem to LOVE him especially the women. Scarjo, Cobie Smoulders, Evan Rachel wood, octavia spencer, Yvette Nicole brown, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie lee Curtis, etc. Rosario Dawson tweeted how much he helped her with her anxiety. And not in a prurient way. Lol People who’ve met him say he’s so nice. Always poses for photos. Civically engaged. Does tons of charity stuff and acts of private kindnesses that normally come out only because the recipients say something. Keeps his childhood friends and his BFF is a female. Admitted he drank too much and has cut back. And unashamedly loves his rescue dog. The only person I’ve ever heard say anything even remotely negative was Jenny Slate after the final breakup in her book. And that was only assumed to be about him.
Really, what did she say in the book?
I’m sorry but he is delicious and I don’t care who knows it. I’ve never wanted to be piano keys more in my life.
Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.
I just love the strategically-placed thread pull in the first pic.
OMG I have that NASA hat!! I’m gonna feel so much cooler whenever I wear it.
I love him. That is all.
It’s a tie between Evans and Pine in general. But Evans pulls ahead cause he’s single. Pine has that pretty and talented girlfriend.
I have a chance with Evans
When I saw this last night I said aloud (to myself) “this is why I use Instagram”
Chris Evans playing piano being sexy
Looking into my soul 👏well done Chris Evans
Well done again and again
i read a comment about how chris evans rolls incredible fat blunts and im not gonna lie. hanging out with him and his dog listening to him play piano smoking a fat blunt sounds like paradise