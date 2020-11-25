“Kristen Stewart talks straight actors playing gay roles & Happy Thanksgiving” links

Kristen Stewart speaks with a lot of nuance about whether straight actors can play gay characters. She even acknowledges her privilege. [Dlisted]
Megan Fox got a new tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly. [Just Jared]
I totally forgot that Natalie Portman has come back to the Thor franchise, and she’s been filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. [LaineyGossip]
A fashion retrospective for Katherine Heigl. [Go Fug Yourself]
Oh my God, I’ve been debating about whether to watch HBO’s Industry and this is the first time I’m seeing that Lena Dunham is involved, so no. I won’t watch. [Pajiba]
Rachel Maddow mocks Rudy Giuliani. [Towleroad]
This Fireside Fiction debacle was so unnecessary and offensive. [Jezebel]
Great photos from this bizarre year. [Buzzfeed]
Good lord, Jennifer Garner had the worst haircut ever when she was a kid. [Seriously OMG]
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Celebitchy community! We hope everyone stays safe! We will be off Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US and will be back on Friday with a lighter schedule.
Honestly I think I have Jen beat. My mom had me in a full on mullet when I was 5-6. Like sides and top all cut short and only the very back was long. I still cringe.
Oh me, too. This happened in the mid 70’s and it was an attempt at a shag haircut gone very wrong. My mom was used to cutting mens’ hair.
Her photo definitely shows a “Mom in the kitchen with scissors” haircut, it’s really cute and terrible.
I went from lovely long hair to a Bob Ross haircut. Seriously, I was a very small second-grader with a Bob Ross perm. It was frightening.
I had Jen’s exact haircut in 2nd and 3rd grade 😜
Would have been 74 or 75?
Everyone was insane in the 70′s
2 years later I went onto my mom’s rendition of a failed home perm Bob ross/ shirley temple style
Which delightfully featured in a double exposure school picture that also highlighted the fact that only one boob decided to grow at first.
Good times
Lol, my sister and I also got Bob Ross home perms around that time (my Mom actually paid a friend’s Mom to give us perms in her kitchen. They were MATCHING round, poofy disasters just in time for “picture day”). Haha, good times…
I think there was a point my mom actually used a bowl to cut our hair.
Anyone remember the old mustard yellow tupperware? It was that one.
ha! wait, do we have the same mom?
Happy Thanksgiving!
Happy Thanksgiving, have a happy and safe one!
Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you for all you do for us gossip addicts.
Happy Thanksgiving to the writers and commenters at CB! I am grateful for this space, as well as for those of you who recommended Ted Lasso. I binge-watched over the last two days and it was just what I needed!
Happy Thanksgiving! And thank you for the link to the 2020 photos, those were great images.
Wishing one and all a very happy, and VERY SAFE Thanksgiving!
Many, many thanks to CB, Kaiser, Hecate, and Oya. I am thankful for having this wonderful group writers and readers here to “talk with” every morning/evening.
It’ll be a cold day in hell when Kirsten “Woody Allen #1 fan” Stewart AKA Kirsten “Only One Expression but Here ’cause Nepotism” Stewart opens her mouth for an actually hot take.
Cishet actors can always play LGBT+ characters and be lauded as “brave,” but LGBT+ actors cannot play cis and/or het characters ever. Ask all the closeted gay/bi men in Hollywood why they don’t come out. It’s because they will never be leading men after that. Give me the name of a trans actress who has played a cisgender female character. I’ll wait.
JFC, I can’t stand her. She needs to acknowledge her privilege STAT
I have nothing to add to this comment other than 100% agreement…
Honestly, I never understood the MCU fanbase until now. These new batch of films sound cool? The Eternals with Chloe Zao (y’all need to watch her films NOW), Shang-Chi and Simu Liu being ugh so cute, even Doctor Strange sounds good (or maybe it does ’cause I think Benedict Commonwealth looks hot as DS… DON’T LOOK AT ME)
I hope Disney actually makes Valkyrie a bisexual woman in this one :/
Happy Thanksgiving to all you wonderful writers and readers! Eat some pie on my behalf (I’m Canadian)
The pie of your choice! Also, pie for breakfast is great the morning after…
I’m really glad that I clicked on the Buzzfeed photographer link. Thanks. Grateful for Celebitchy every day! 💗