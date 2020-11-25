“Kristen Stewart talks straight actors playing gay roles & Happy Thanksgiving” links

Kristen Stewart speaks with a lot of nuance about whether straight actors can play gay characters. She even acknowledges her privilege. [Dlisted]

Megan Fox got a new tattoo for Machine Gun Kelly. [Just Jared]

I totally forgot that Natalie Portman has come back to the Thor franchise, and she’s been filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. [LaineyGossip]

A fashion retrospective for Katherine Heigl. [Go Fug Yourself]

Oh my God, I’ve been debating about whether to watch HBO’s Industry and this is the first time I’m seeing that Lena Dunham is involved, so no. I won’t watch. [Pajiba]

Rachel Maddow mocks Rudy Giuliani. [Towleroad]

This Fireside Fiction debacle was so unnecessary and offensive. [Jezebel]

Great photos from this bizarre year. [Buzzfeed]

Good lord, Jennifer Garner had the worst haircut ever when she was a kid. [Seriously OMG]

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Celebitchy community! We hope everyone stays safe! We will be off Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday in the US and will be back on Friday with a lighter schedule.