Glenn Close didn’t think that Gwyneth Paltrow should have won her Best Actress Oscar

The reviews are in for Hillbilly Elegy and lordy, they are bad. No surprise there – the trailer was distractingly awful and I personally feel so sorry for Amy Adams and Glenn Close for this mess. Perhaps they both thought they could adopt hillbilly accents and play-act poverty-escapism and somehow they would get lots of awards. Speaking of, Glenn and Amy are two actresses who have never won Oscars, even though both have been nominated many times. Glenn has been nominated seven times, Amy nominated six times. Both have been deserving for various performances, mostly Glenn (if we’re being honest). Anyway, Glenn was asked about the Oscar seasons she’s been apart of in the past and how weird it is to campaign for an Oscar and she might have thrown a little shade.

Glenn Close is still a little surprised by Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1999 Oscar win. In an interview with ABC News’ Popcorn with Peter Travers, Close, 73, opened up about her new Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy, as well as her feelings about industry awards shows. Close said performances can’t be compared to each other, using Paltrow’s Academy Award win for Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love as an example of a choice that didn’t “make sense” to her. “I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?” said Close. “I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in Central Station and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense…. So I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever. Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody’s sight. I have to be philosophical about it, if I was upset about it….” In March 1999, Paltrow, 26 years old at the time, won the category, which also included: Cate Blanchett for Elizabeth; Fernanda Montenegro for Central Station; Meryl Streep for One True Thing; and Emily Watson for Hilary and Jackie.

At the time, I was mad about Gwyneth Paltrow winning for Shakespeare in Love as well. I thought, at the time, that Cate Blanchett should have won. Nowadays, I feel like Emily Watson should have won that year – what Watson and Rachel Griffiths did in Hilary and Jackie, my God. I’m a diehard Emily Watson stan though. Anyway, I don’t think Glenn was really trying to be particularly shady about Gwyneth, I think Glenn was mostly being shady about how political the Oscars have been for three decades, and how it’s rarely about the actual best performance. And I mean… she’s not wrong.