Will a referendum on the monarchy happen after Queen Elizabeth passes?

As Queen Elizabeth keeps an iron grip on power with both petty hands, people have been thinking a lot about what Liz’s Last Stand will really mean, long-term, for the crown and for the line of succession. For years, Charles has operated with some regency-lite powers, and he probably enjoys the freedom he has as Prince of Wales, but still – the man is 72 years old and he’s still “waiting to be king.” And then people are considering what happens after Charles as well – for all the talk of “future king and future queen,” I sometimes wonder if British people are genuinely keen on Bill and Cathy. Anyway, a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has some thoughts about all of this:

Jennie Bond has claimed future generations of the Royal Family would support the UK becoming a republic if people voted for it in a referendum because they’d no longer have to live in a ‘goldfish bowl’. The journalist and television presenter, 70, who lives in south Devon and worked for 14 years as the BBC’s royal correspondent, said the Firm would be ‘fine’ if the country opted to go down the presidency route. Speaking to Platinum magazine, the royal expert explained: ‘If the country wanted to go down the presidency route, I’d be perfectly happy. I think it would also be fine by the Royal Family — after all, who wants to live in a goldfish bowl all their lives? I firmly believe that if we had a referendum, the vast majority would vote for the status quo. Certainly while the Queen remains on the throne and, eventually, Prince Charles, who’s commanded a lot of respect in recent years, there is something undeniably stable which helps the nation. ‘It’s quietly comforting knowing that The Queen is there in the background and in the foreground when we want her. This was illustrated perfectly when she made her address during the pandemic. Hearing her say that the pandemic will pass and we will meet again was so reassuring. But that’s not surprising because she’s provided stability in all our lives.’

I think a referendum vote on the monarchy would be interesting to see, especially if it did happen in the next decade or so. I’ve always thought that was probably one of the big reasons why the Crown is so cozy with Tory leaders – because Tory prime ministers would probably be the least likely to allow a referendum vote on the monarchy. But… after Liz passes on, there will be British politicians speaking openly about whether or not a hereditary monarchy needs to exist. That conversation will happen during King Charles’ reign. And who knows where it will go.

Also – a decade ago, I would have said that William would probably be okay with the monarchy fading away. But William doesn’t feel that way anymore. He’s waiting and plotting and incandescent with rage.