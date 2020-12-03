Will a referendum on the monarchy happen after Queen Elizabeth passes?

As Queen Elizabeth keeps an iron grip on power with both petty hands, people have been thinking a lot about what Liz’s Last Stand will really mean, long-term, for the crown and for the line of succession. For years, Charles has operated with some regency-lite powers, and he probably enjoys the freedom he has as Prince of Wales, but still – the man is 72 years old and he’s still “waiting to be king.” And then people are considering what happens after Charles as well – for all the talk of “future king and future queen,” I sometimes wonder if British people are genuinely keen on Bill and Cathy. Anyway, a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has some thoughts about all of this:
Jennie Bond has claimed future generations of the Royal Family would support the UK becoming a republic if people voted for it in a referendum because they’d no longer have to live in a ‘goldfish bowl’. The journalist and television presenter, 70, who lives in south Devon and worked for 14 years as the BBC’s royal correspondent, said the Firm would be ‘fine’ if the country opted to go down the presidency route.
Speaking to Platinum magazine, the royal expert explained: ‘If the country wanted to go down the presidency route, I’d be perfectly happy. I think it would also be fine by the Royal Family — after all, who wants to live in a goldfish bowl all their lives? I firmly believe that if we had a referendum, the vast majority would vote for the status quo. Certainly while the Queen remains on the throne and, eventually, Prince Charles, who’s commanded a lot of respect in recent years, there is something undeniably stable which helps the nation.
‘It’s quietly comforting knowing that The Queen is there in the background and in the foreground when we want her. This was illustrated perfectly when she made her address during the pandemic. Hearing her say that the pandemic will pass and we will meet again was so reassuring. But that’s not surprising because she’s provided stability in all our lives.’
I think a referendum vote on the monarchy would be interesting to see, especially if it did happen in the next decade or so. I’ve always thought that was probably one of the big reasons why the Crown is so cozy with Tory leaders – because Tory prime ministers would probably be the least likely to allow a referendum vote on the monarchy. But… after Liz passes on, there will be British politicians speaking openly about whether or not a hereditary monarchy needs to exist. That conversation will happen during King Charles’ reign. And who knows where it will go.
Also – a decade ago, I would have said that William would probably be okay with the monarchy fading away. But William doesn’t feel that way anymore. He’s waiting and plotting and incandescent with rage.
I think the UK working class really loves the Royal Family. And the middle class is indifferent to it. The only groups that may dislike them are in the ethnic minorities, but it’s more contempt that anything else.
I think the royal family is here to stay!
As someone who is a Brit – I don’t know.
I feel like no-one here (in the UK) really likes referendums all that much, especially as how the last one went. And if the monarchy goes, so does the peerage system and I feel that a lot of people are far more invested in that than they would like to admit. A lot of people secretly (especially MPs and “new money” celebs/people) want titles and to be accepted by the aristos (Middletons anyone?).
Plus I feel like that it’s going to take a big thing for a republic to be even brought into mainstream news. Last time it happened was with Diana but they still keep going. People may not like Charles but unless he’s got a massive scandal (no I don’t think Diana/Camilla count), he’s going to stay King till he’s dead. Same with William. He’s still popular as he’s considered Diana’s golden boy. He might not have the popularity he had 10-15 years ago, but it’s not like the general public hate him either. Also the royals/monarchy are so entrenched into our laws that it’ll be a hassle trying to remove them. Not to mention an entire branch of government takes its members from the peerage system.
It might be apathy that’s keeping them, but it’s keeping them.
( I also feel that a lot of people secretly like all the pomp and circumstance that comes with having a royal family as well as the weddings )
You may be right but I think most of the Commonwealth is ready to bail. By the time William is King it will only be of England.
Yes, I think that in the future the Commonwealth will become much smaller. Scotland seems to be almost on the way out (I think Nicola Sturgeon the other day was calling for the monarchy to be abolished or at least reduced).
This is when the monarchy and Tory party will miss Harry and beg him to come back. Its gonna be a mess. I can already see the headlines. Charles nor William has what it takes to keep Scotland with the UK. With Brexit being a mess, I see independence for Scotland.
I agree with you Sofia. I think all the people milking it off the royalty will be the ones to keep the monarchy going for a while longer.
As a Brit, I recognise that Charles will not be so feverishly loved as his mother and there will be louder calls…but, I still think we (as a country) tend to hold on to the past and nostalgia with a firm grip. Just look at Brexit and how the gammons keep talking about it like a war effort.
I used to be pro royals, but I would be absolutely okay with waving them goodbye.
I think brits usually love stability and the status quo so I was shocked that Brexit happened. But that was also helped by some power players like press moguls. So as long as they want a monarchy& support it with propaganda etc it will remain. I’m sure the monarchy going would have wider implications for the peerage system & House of Lords etc so that’s why I think certain power players who want things like titles will want to keep the monarchy in place.
The republican movement is practically non existent in the UK& and I think it’s because some secretly love the pomp etc as part of national identity. And people are too used to idea of a ruling class.
I think the royal family will be less visible & less part of national life after the Queen dies but it’s here to stay.
Agreed. Especially with the part about the peerage. Even if people don’t fancy the monarchy too much, a lot of them want titles so that’s an incentive to them to keep the peerage around.
Also agree on the pomp and circumstance part.
I think apathy is what works for them though, as long as people are like, whatever, theyll never be worked up enough to actually want rid of them.
As an Irish person in NI I’d be voting for a Republic, I reckon Id be in a minority though.
That’s why I said it might be apathy that’s keeping them, but it’s keeping them.
People may not personally like the royals but they also go largely unnoticed in our day to day lives so therefore don’t affect people as much therefore don’t do anything to campaign for a republic.
The thing with referendums in the UK is that they are NOT legally binding and as such the gov can ignore the results if they want to.
It would take a HUUUGE scandal to topple the Monarchy, something bigger than Andrew and his predilections.
Well the rightwing media waged a 30 year negative campaign against the EU (most of it total rubbish), so when the referendum came up it narrowly squeaked a leave vote.
If enough of the media hammered at them for long enough, chipped away at them all the time, it could be done. Itd need to be a concerted effort though and I couldnt see it. The Guardian are left of centre but are too fair to put out unwarranted criticism, so theyd only criticise when they had to, but it’s never going to be histrionic enough to sway people. The mirror are leftish wing, but a lot of working class people who read it probably support the monarchy so theyd need to be careful.
Itd take the Express, the Sun, the Times, the Mail to collectively turn on them, all the time (like the anti Jeremy Corbyn campaign). Itd eventually rile people up enough to want them gone.
Couldnt see them doing it though, as someone mentioned upthread they are all probably dying for a knighthood or some such nonsense.
I think there is a huge tendency to favor the status quo, especially if the status quo doesn’t really affect you on a daily basis. So I don’t see the monarchy going away in the next generation, unless some big news breaks about their finances or shady dealings or some other scandal – that could rock the boat a bit.
I hope they all get tossed out and they no longer can wield the power they have. That would certainly tie Ma Middleton’s knickers in a bunch I am sure.
And Wills will not want to give up the power that comes with it – wait till he gets a sense of what it means when he is The Prince of Wales.
I tweeted yesterday that I thought any member of the royal family living off of taxpayer money should be subjected to an annual review to see if they are bringing any true value to the UK and the Commonwealth. An independent review by economists. Tourism, charities, British brands, etc. I’m sure it can be done. I follow the band BTS from Korea and they calculate their brand value (and that of other celebrities) monthly. They even put out a chart.
Recently someone did a study that showed charities that had royal patrons rarely saw any financial benefit to having them. With some exceptions (Harry and Meghan). With some even going under.
I think the results would be VERY interesting!
Yes!
I can’t imagine anyone wanting a monarchy in the 21st century. The idea there’s anything special about the firstborn in this hereditary line is absurd. They are walking anachronisms.
I think the whole “firstborn” thing is what bugs me the most about it. That, and the idea of a “divine right.” I’m American and I can’t relate to having a Monarchy, but it’s an entrenched British institution so if they are OK with it than it doesn’t matter to me. But the very notion that one sibling is more important than another because he/she came out first is just gross. I’ve seen watching The Crown (it’s the first Royal show I’ve ever really watched) the negative impact it can have on the younger kids, how it poisons family relationships, and it’s genuinely f***ed up. That said, I’m not sure what can be done about it. If it isn’t the first born, then how do you choose who it is? That could cause just as many problems.
So maybe it is best to get rid of it. Or at least change it.
The only person in the Royal Family who would be happy with the UK becoming a Republic is Harry. All the rest, including William, believe in the power of the monarchy and that it’s their divine right to be King/Queen. I hope when the Queen dies that people will question the need for a monarchy and that a referendum takes place. But it won’t happen under a Tory Government. The Tories are royalists and believe in maintaining the status quo.
As an American & British national living in UK, I am not indifferent the Royal Family. I might be if they didn’t receive any of my tax money but sadly that’s not the case. Among many other things, I’m opposed to the idea of a supposedly modern, inclusive, “democratic” country being represented by what is essentially a religious institution. I’m in favour of a more separate church and state, along the lines of France.
As someone who would get to vote on this I would love to see them gone but right now we just don’t need to give more opportunities to sow division and distrust in this country, we’ve had enough of that. They’re a drain on our resources and pointless but it would not (yet anyway) be worth the effort to get rid of them.
Agreed. There’s no point in spending time, money and energy on having a referendum on something people just don’t care strongly enough. And as I said upthread, considering how the last one yet, I doubt people would be jumping up to vote for one about the monarchy.
If there is a referendum on the monarchy, I want it to happen a decade or so after the Queen passes. For whatever reason, the Brits adore Petty Betty.
Give it to Anne. I know she does not want it but she is the only one suited for the position.
As an American I see the rf as something unique and special about the UK. I think they could do loads better, need oversight and a reduction of taxpayer funding.
The writing is on the wall. Didn’t one of their Tory Prime Minister called the U.K. ‘unimportant’ to the world? The way that Scotland, Jamaica, Barbados and even Northern Ireland are trying to break from the Commonwealth tells me that the monarchy will only existed for England. Once Elizabeth passes, I see Australia and Canada joining that list too.
This is why there’s pressure to skip Charles and give it to incandescent William. Elizabeth is the glue that keeps it together. The sad thing is William is so owned by the media and Tory government, he is already in a weak position. That ‘power’ is not gonna turn out the way William thinks it will and that will actually weaken the monarchy. He will be their puppet for life. The monarchy will end in the 21st century.
« But… after Liz passes on, there will be British politicians speaking openly about whether or not a hereditary monarchy needs to exist. «
Why then? If Liz has done well why let the monarchy go? And if she hasn’t, why is it only after She’s gone to rethink it ? Don’t get this at all
A Brit would know better but I suspect that the Queen is the last connection to a time where the royal family was seen as truly crucial. I think if you go back to WWII, many Brits saw them as a tower of strength that saw them through. But times have changed drastically and it becomes harder to see the point of them now.
The trappings of monarchy are ridiculous. Look at that pic of her and Charles perched on their gilded chairs adorned in shiny trinkets. It’s like a child’s idea of what it means to be important.