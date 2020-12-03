Jennifer Lopez swears she’s never done Botox: ‘I’m not that person’

Jennifer Lopez announced that she would be releasing a skincare and makeup line last August and the skincare part is coming in January. Women around the world will finally be able to buy that JLo glow. The skincare line was said to have gone through “100 rounds of product development” before being released to the public. Surprisingly, Jennifer credits olive oil, sunscreen and a great cleanser for her glow and not Botox. She swears that she’s never used it. Below are a few details about the launch and her skincare routine, from People and Page Six:
On her skincare line
“I think I’ve been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often,” Lopez says during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!) airing Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. “It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking.”
But for Lopez, creating a product lineup wasn’t just about putting her name on a jar of face cream. Like everything the superstar touches, it had to be perfect.
“The past three years, we’ve been working on the products, but we finally got them right,” the star says during her appearance. “I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn’t want to put my name on anything that didn’t work or wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be.”
So after 100 rounds of product development and lots of back-and-forth with her cosmetic chemists, JLo Beauty’s collection of glow-boosting products was born — a Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Multitaskting Serum ($79), Multitasking Mask ($18), Nonstop Wonder Cream ($58), Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), Eye Cream ($48), Complexion Booster ($39) and Skin-Nutritious Dietary Supplement ($36). – From People
She says she’s never done Botox
“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the “In the Morning” hitmaker, 51, told editors during a Zoom call to discuss her first-ever beauty brand.
“I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”
In lieu of invasive procedures, Lopez credits her flawless complexion to olive oil — “It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work,” she said — and diligent SPF application.- From Page Six
I do hope that JLo allowed dermatologists and skin specialists to create this product because olive oil is NOT good for the face at all. It is comedogenic which means it clogs pores and is known for creating a happy place for bacteria which will cause terrible acne. Olive oil also does not absorb easily into the skin because it is a heavy oil. Hopefully, Jennifer didn’t put olive oil in any of her skincare products.
I do believe that she hasn’t had Botox but she airbrushes and uses a ton of filters on her pictures. She can’t also discount great genetics and a good diet for her skin either. With that being said, Jennifer is known for her work ethic so I am sure she and her team would have done their due diligence and the products will be good quality.
She may not have done Botox, but she has had other stuff done to her face – plus the fillers and airbrushing. She is smart and doesn’t over do whatever she is doing. She looks great but I am not buying what she is selling – both the BS about no Botox nor the products. I see a dermatologist and I go what the doctors say. BUT, they too are starting to peddle products.
And yes, olive oil is TERRIBLE for the face. My family is from the southern Mediterranean and it’s said to be great to use on skin but never on the face.
I actually believe that Jen never had Botox and instead maintained her skin with natural products.
Having said that, I am not going to spend £30 pounds on hyaluronic acid when I can get an amazing one from The Ordinary for just £5.
I just got that from The Ordinary! Hell yeah for $7 beauty products!
The Ordinary products are amazing and cheap.
Hyaluronic Acid combined with Niacinemide has been wonderful to my complexion.
I feel like it’s a low key diss when a person is like “I would never, but you do you, but I’m allll natural.” Like, lady, get over yourself.
Also think she’s dishonest about treatments and procedures. While I’m at it, her act needs to evolve, it’s pitiful.
I noticed that at the Super Bowl, Shakira is a tough act to follow. she makes it look so easy. JLo felt stiffer, and her outfits felt dated but I forgave her when she did a shout out to Puerto Rico and the kids in cages symbol.
It means she’s done everything except botox
Probably. But I’m impressed with her doctor’s and aestheticians work! I’m willing to check out her skincare line. But too have concerns about olive oil being the center of it. At least for the face.
All these celebrities lie about the work they’ve done, ESPECIALLY the ones hawking a skin care line. I think she’s lying, not because her face looks frozen but because it’s the default position.
(Also: entirely possible to get Botox and still look natural, not be able to tell. It’s called *going easy on it.* A dear friend of mine gets a few injections a couple times a year – because she can’t afford more – and you’d never know it.)
Exactly, I don’t think anyone would know i have Botox. I mean, I tell everyone because that’s how I am, but I don’t think seeing me in a grocery store you would know. I go very light, and I love it.
Puleez, she does Botox.
I get Botox, I guess I’m that person. It’s time to end the stigma around injections because you can get them and look natural. The key is to not over do it!
It’s SOOO stupid. I will tell anyone I get Botox and other injectables. I’m very open about it, while at the same time, going to a doctor who has a very light hand. I love the way they make me look, I don’t think you can generally tell (except just after I get my lips done, which is once a year), but I tell everyone anyway.
I get Botox too. If Jennifer is telling the truth then good for her but I am not lucky enough to have her genes.
Also I don’t feel like Botox is skin care exactly. I’ve had deep 11’s between my eyebrows as long as I can remember and skin care played no part.
I’m here for the masks that coordinate with your outfit. if I had the £££ I’d be all over that.
I think the two biggest reasons she looks amazing are SPF (seriously the most important skincare item) and good doctors. I agree with everyone else, she’s had work done, but it’s just been very subtle.
From what I’ve read JLo has also never been a smoker and drinks a ton of water. Agree she’s probably had some subtle work done but she seems as committed to her skin care as she is to her fitness.
There’s dozens of non-botox treatments and fillers that she is probably doing, it’s all semantics with celebs
I’ve been looking into IPL treatments as a non-invasive, non-injectable way to boost collagen and firm up my skin as I move into my mid-30s
I had those, and they’re amazing. I forget what my doctor alternates them with, it’s a total of four treatments, two IPL and two something else. Great results.
I do IPL a couple times a year, mostly to help with rosacea but the fringe benefits are really nice too and compared to other treatments it’s relatively affordable and no real downtime.
I think it’s time to stop perpetuating the whole “she doesn’t age!” Mythology. Everyone ages. Everyone who is living a full and active life shows the wear and tear of experience. I am proud of my age signifiers. I don’t care what people do to themselves, but I hate the fiction that they’re the only ones in the history of the world who has avoided aging. 🙄
JLo looks her age. That’s what 50 looks like. She wears a ton of makeup, which when applied properly, can mask fine lines. She filters her photos. Her skin is great, but that’s genetics. I guess most people associate 50 with being a granny. I mean, Michelle Obama is 56. Lots of women look great at 50.
She’s had a few face lifts. All of the over 45-50 have them.
I’m not sure what “that person” is? I mean, is that a dig at people who have used Botox? I used it for migraines, but wasn’t overly fond of the corresponding cosmetic result, so I didn’t use it again. One of my friends does Botox and looks amazing. Nothing wrong with using it for whatever reason and her comment smacks of judgement.
I believe she hasn’t had any work done. When you see her without her makeup she looks normal. She looks younger than 50 but I think that’s good genetics. I think she wears a ton of make up and airbrushes for shows, pictures, public but I don’t think she has had any work done…
People are forever trying to shame women. Weather clothes, hairstyle, makeup or now Botox there is always someone to above it all looking down on you. Look at a school dress code, typically the girls code is twice as long as the boys.
Bwahahahahahahahaha,….