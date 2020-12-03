Jennifer Lopez swears she’s never done Botox: ‘I’m not that person’



Jennifer Lopez announced that she would be releasing a skincare and makeup line last August and the skincare part is coming in January. Women around the world will finally be able to buy that JLo glow. The skincare line was said to have gone through “100 rounds of product development” before being released to the public. Surprisingly, Jennifer credits olive oil, sunscreen and a great cleanser for her glow and not Botox. She swears that she’s never used it. Below are a few details about the launch and her skincare routine, from People and Page Six:

On her skincare line

“I think I’ve been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often,” Lopez says during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!) airing Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST. “It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking.”

But for Lopez, creating a product lineup wasn’t just about putting her name on a jar of face cream. Like everything the superstar touches, it had to be perfect.

“The past three years, we’ve been working on the products, but we finally got them right,” the star says during her appearance. “I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn’t want to put my name on anything that didn’t work or wasn’t exactly what I wanted it to be.”

So after 100 rounds of product development and lots of back-and-forth with her cosmetic chemists, JLo Beauty’s collection of glow-boosting products was born — a Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Multitaskting Serum ($79), Multitasking Mask ($18), Nonstop Wonder Cream ($58), Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), Eye Cream ($48), Complexion Booster ($39) and Skin-Nutritious Dietary Supplement ($36). – From People

She says she’s never done Botox

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day,” the “In the Morning” hitmaker, 51, told editors during a Zoom call to discuss her first-ever beauty brand.

“I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

In lieu of invasive procedures, Lopez credits her flawless complexion to olive oil — “It’s a secret I’ve used over the years because it really does work,” she said — and diligent SPF application.- From Page Six