Robert Lacey: It’s ‘quite likely’ that the Sussexes will ‘forfeit’ their HRH titles in 2021

It already seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making plans to stay in America for the next year. The only real reason they have to return to the UK in 2021 will be for the trial in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail, which is tentatively set for, like, next November. I’m sure there will be talk about whether Meghan and Harry will return for Trooping the Colour, or Ascot, or the palace garden parties next summer. But yeah… they just seem over it. But don’t forget this: the royal family is gleefully holding the “one year review” over their heads. This “one year review” was the Queen’s idea and Prince Charles’ idea – Harry wanted to just get everything done and dusted last March, but the senior royals insisted on a cooling off period for a year, which was designed as (what amounted to) a hope that Harry would dump his wife and child and find a way to return to the UK. Well, the Windsors and the sycophants have been sharpening their knives and planning out what additional “punishments” they’ll hand down to Harry and Meghan for the one-year review. The thing is, there’s not much left to take from H&M. Besides their titles.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may lose their royal titles as soon as next March and there are a few indicators this could happen, an expert has said. It’s unlikely that the Queen will directly strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles because this could damage both the couple’s reputation and the Crown’s, which Queen Elizabeth has promised to protect, reports The Express.
When Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in March this year, it was reported the Queen said she would review their position in a year’s time. This review is coming up in March 2021. If the couple were to lose their royal titles, it would mean they are formalised as private citizens. They could no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses.
Royal expert and author Robert Lacey has said that if the review decides the couple cannot remain working royals, then it is “quite likely” they will lose or forfeit their HRH titles, as reported previously in The Express. Mr Lacey explained: “The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH but they choose not to use it, it doesn’t say that they are banned from using it. If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way – they choose not to be royals anymore. That doesn’t mean they give up their titles.”
He added that the Queen has bestowed these titles upon them, and that the world is full of people who have British titles and are still free to do what they like. In other words, Harry and Meghan may just hold the titles but never really use them, especially since they are already well-known by so many around the world.
Nigel Cawthorne, also a royal author, said he doesn’t believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would ever give up their titles of their own accord because that could be seen as very offensive to the Queen. He told The Express: “I don’t think there is the slightest chance that the Sussexes will give up their titles. They were a wedding present by the Queen to the married couple and it would be a very ungrateful gesture to relinquish these titles as it would, in effect, be a snub to Harry’s grandmother the Queen.”
I think these royal experts are conflating different issues. Back in March of this year, the Queen basically told Harry and Meghan that they can’t brand themselves “royal” (as in, Sussex Royal) and they can’t use their HRH titles for business. Lacey seems to be saying that in March 2021, the removal of the HRHs could be formalized to some degree, which… I also think will likely happen. What I don’t think will happen is that the Queen will make any move to remove the Sussex titles. It will be very much like what happened to Diana post-divorce – her HRH royal style was removed, and she became Diana, Princess of Wales in divorce. Harry and Meghan’s “divorce” from the toxic Windsor clan will likely have them styled as Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with no HRHs. It’s trickier too, because Harry is a “blood prince” and there’s really nothing short of an act of Parliament which can change that.
How would they justify letting Princess Michael or Prince Andrew keep theirs while taking it away from the Sussexes? Andrew was essentially fired but still allowed to keep his. Princess Michael was never a working royal and uses her HRH in commercial ventures. Diana left the family in a legal sense.
I don’t think they would remove it from others to justify doing it to the Sussexes but I wonder of the Queen will create a different designation.
Let’s not forget the York Princess, also “blood” Princesses. If they try and strip Harry (“blood” Prince), then why can those women still use theirs for every single thing they choose to? Pushy PM actually uses HRH on the book jacket of the books she puts out! (Ex of the book cover: https://www.amazon.com/Queen-Four-Kingdoms-Princess-Michael/dp/0825307376/ref=pd_lpo_14_img_0/134-5817042-9723221?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=0825307376&pd_rd_r=52fe3ded-7e25-4a9e-adeb-270d70f1183f&pd_rd_w=TeKqx&pd_rd_wg=8S6OE&pf_rd_p=7b36d496-f366-4631-94d3-61b87b52511b&pf_rd_r=AFTV0D221WMY46EBW2E0&psc=1&refRID=AFTV0D221WMY46EBW2E0)
H&M ARE like Diana: they don’t NEED the title to make a difference (like her brother said in her eulogy). Honestly… I’d kind of like to SEE the BRF try this with H&M…. and let it blow all of them up once and for all!
Yes, I was thinking about the Yorks, as well. Both girls are not working royals. I believe both are in employment and they still retain the HRH, which they use freely. Diana was a HRH by marriage so it sort of makes sense why she lost hers after the divorce. Since Sarah retained the Duchess of York title after her divorce to Andrew, it would not make sense for Harry to lose his.
I think Harry and Meghan should not offer to give up anything beyond what was agreed this year. Let the Queen look petty if she wants to follow the advice of her racist courtiers.
Eugenie and Beatrice also have HRH and are not working royals. Diana isn’t comparable because she was only married-in royalty; Harry was born into the family.
Legally, their titles won’t be taken. It requires an act of parliament which will create a mess and precedent the BRF and peerage don’t want i.e. removing titles for no real reason. Plus if they lose their titles because they’re not working royals, it opens to everyone else losing their titles too which could then lead to “what’s the point of having titles if nobody is allowed to have them?”
They might stop using The Duke/Duchess of Sussex as they currently do but legally, they’ll remain HRH The Duke/Duchess of Sussex
I’d kind of like them to say, MAKE US! If it is LEGALLY their title, they are ENtitled to use it (while I don’t think thetr’d be that petty, I would “poke the bear” 😄). I think though, they’ll just ¯_(ツ)_/¯ and do a “whatevah!”, and go about doing what they’ve been planning on doing.
Whatever the BRF does, will still make H&M come out “looking good” to the rest of the world, the Davids against a crumbling, vengeful Goliath. Have to say, while I don’t think Charles will do anything else to them, I have to wonder what PwBT and KFQ will try and exact out of jealousy, if the RF makes up it to them.
Really, you think after The Crown’s latest season they will be so stupid as to repeat what they did to Diana? I guess we’ll see, but if they know what’s good for them, they will leave the titles be.
A very easy form of getting good press would be to turn around and show support at the one year review. The press is starting to want that now. The public would also eat it up.
I’m convinced that they would be that stupid. Here we are with them treating Meghan as they did Diana. I hope that if the Sussex’s titles were to go a bigger can of worms would be opened. The Yorks, Essexs, Kents and so on.
Everything they’ve done so far to Harry and Meghan has been a repeat of what was done to Diana.
As Margaret says (in the show): “This family keeps making the same mistake, over and over.” So yeah…I think they WILL keep on the wheel, and repeat what they did to Diana. Anyone with any spirit that marries in, that they can’t subjugate, they will try and destroy.
So…business as usual. 🤷🏽♀️
What will be the justification, given other non-working royals still have the HRH styling and seemingly get to use it liberally?
Or will justification not be required bc the RF gets to set the media narrative?
The justification would be that they left the family.
Am I missing something? He’s specifically saying they’re not losing their titles in the last sentence. As Kaiser said though, it seems like there’s a conflation between the HRHs and the Dukedom.
“The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH but they choose not to use it, it doesn’t say that they are banned from using it. If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way – they choose not to be royals anymore. That doesn’t mean they give up their titles.”
Go ahead and try. Don’t forget about the other HRHs if you have brains!
I believe Harry and Meghan don’t give a damn about HRH and agree that they’re keeping their Dukedom so not to offend the Queen.
Just to clarify the HRH is an honorific not a title. The Dukedom is the title and could only be taken away by an act of parliament which as was stated above, they really don’t want to open that can of worms.
I think if the whole thing wasn’t messy, the Royal Family would strip them of their titles i.e. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I think they will be stripped of the HRH status like Diana and they will have to give up the patronages with a royal connection. These will be the Rugby patronages for Harry, the ACU and National Theatre for Meghan and quite possibly the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. I suspect that Harry and Meghan will not use the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles after the one year review.
Can the Sussexes just give up these titles just like that though?
Taking HRH if they don’t return as working royals won’t make sense as long as non working royals HRH Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Princess Michael of Kent are walking around. And whilst HRH Prince Andrew is too although clearly the Queen is trying to manoeuvre for him to return
So I think these commentators want them to volunteer to drop them as they don’t want the Queen to look bad but want the Sussexes to continue to be punished for moving beyond the firm’s control and press access. I really hope the Sussexes don’t volunteer to drop HRH, titles or anything else. They haven’t done anything warranting ‘punishment’ and these commentators& haters should just have to deal.
But Harry and Meghan having their HRH and titles, is being used by the British Media to justify the continued harassment and “reporting” on them. As with repaying the money for Frogmore, Harry and Meghan may feel if they voluntarily give up the titles or stop using them in public it would leave the press with no justification on reporting on them or intruding in their lives.
Yeah but that’s BS because they don’t go after other non working HRHs etc like this. They never had justification for the intrusive press& harassment even when they were publicly funded& don’t have justification since they stopped getting public funding. They just continue because they get clicks/sales& they want to punish them for their lawsuits & cutting off access etc.
And the Fail claimed the Netflix deal makes them even bigger public figures worthy of ‘scrutiny’. So they will continue to harass etc as long as it’s a profitable business model & Sussexes dropping titles won’t stop that.
That’s why I don’t want them to comply with anything press or commentators are trying to bully them about next. Paying back Frogmore should have put line in the sand. If they drop titles, next press will want wedding security, tours, working royal wardrobe costs etc back. They already started that angle when they reported on the costs of the Southern Africa tour & mentioned Queen’s bailout and their Netflix deal. Giving in to these demands in attempt to get press to back off etc won’t stop new demands.
Lol. Go ahead. Its going to be hilarious watching the the royal family and press still justify why Andrew still has his titles.
I think the queen wanted to do this originally but was worried it would be viewed as too harsh. She put it off for a year to gauge the public’s reaction. IMHO the review was never about wanting Harry back, it is too further penalize him. The rf has certainly not acted as if they want him back.
I don’t know. This is a woman who thinks her son’s interview went well and he’s done nothing wrong so wants to bring him back or at least, supports him coming back. Despite the public reaction to said son being very negative. I think if she wanted to remove the titles, the idea would have been floated in The Times/Telegraph just like the whole “Andrew has a plan to come back” was
The one year review was also royal permission to the press to continue to report on Harry and Meghan and intrude in their lives.
The royals should just move on like H&M did. The constant back and forth over titles, being blindsided by news, and outrage over this couple making their own money is making the RF look ridiculous. If they claim that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant, act like it damn it. Stop talking about them. Focus on the “real” royals and be done with it. H&M are moving forward with their lives and making future plans and here are the royals basically stuck in limbo, whining over the same sh*t they’ve been whining about since Harry and Meghan got married. W&K are begging people to pay attention to them, so RR need to do their jobs and write about them. Damn. I hope H&M just stop using all of the titles all together and who cares if the queen feels snubbed, she’s a big girl.
Yes, I think the BM is irony-impaired: “H&M are irrelevant and don’t sell papers” splashed across their front pages.
This is where I’m at. If they’re really so irrelevant then shut up and move on. Why waste time on this?
As they should – nothing to see here. Just the next step in the independence process.
Without the HRH, Harry and Meghan would still be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The wife loses the “The” in the divorce. It’s the aristocratic version of keeping your husband’s last name after the divorce, but allows the husband to remarry without duplicate titles. If Camilla used Princess of Wales and Diana was still alive, they would be Camilla, The Princess of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.
They can’t really remove the HRH without changing the rules around who gets to be one. Harry has it because he was born the son of a son of the Queen. Sophie and Edward’s kids are HRH’s too they just don’t use them. Stripping Harry would ultimately mean they would have to restrict HRH’s to direct heirs or something. That would also strip all the other grandchildren of their HRH. Beatrice and Eugenie are not going to want to give them up. It’s why the duke of Windsor was allowed to keep his. They literally couldn’t take it away without changing the rules and stripping other people’s titles. Like, Archie isn’t HRH Prince Archie now, but he will get the title when Charles is King. There is precedent for the wife of an HRH not being made an HRH with Wallis, but I can’t see them taking it away from Meghan.
The dukedom is a whole other issue. Only parliament can take that away. I don’t see them doing that. The House of Lords certainly wouldn’t be in favor or removing titles without a very good reason.
It is so petty that the queen hasn’t shut down the conversations about Harry and Meghan losing titles knowing that it most likely can’t be done and if they did do it, then it would affect everyone else too. Does she know or anybody in that damn family know the can of worms they are opening by allowing this conversation to continue? As I keep saying, who is advising them? If they are going to take the titles take them, if not shut this down. It’s the royals who can’t get their act together not H&M. Their lack of PR skills is truly baffling, considering how much money they spend on propaganda.
I can’t remember were I read it, but I believe that using the woman’s name and then comma indicates the divorce. As in, if Diana were still alive it would be:
The Princess of Wales (is Camilla…no need to use her name and a comma because the ‘The’ indicates she is THE (current) POW)
Diana, Princess of Wales (is Diana, divorced but retaining the use of the POW)
And Meghan is just ‘The Duchess of Sussex.’ Not Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Because there is no other DOS.
Anyway, as I said, I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure this is the way the titles should be written.
But the Wallis thing is not really a precedent because she was never given a HRH in the first place so there was nothing to take away. Meghan has been given a HRH.
I wonder what names they use in the US for official purposes. In the UK they’re allowed to fill out paperwork (like Archie’s birth certificate) with their names listed as “Harry, Duke of Sussex” and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex” but there’s no way of doing that in the US. I wonder if they all use Mountbatten-Windsor, since that’s Archie’s name. I think it would be cute if they do, and I also wonder if it warms Phil’s heart at all to have someone, somewhere who’s related to him finally using his name, lol
That IS Archie’s legal name. Man, I feel for the child, having to learn how to spell the whole thing when he gets into Kindergarten!! 😊
While I don’t know if it’d work here, when Harry and W were kids, they were in school (and military) as Harry Wales, William Wales. Might Archie be able to be registered in school as Archie Sussex?? Or would that only happen in Britain?
This whole discussion just exposes how ridiculous the whole system of titling is, especially given they’ve both moved to the United States where anyone can call themselves whatever the F they want and the rest of us can introduce them as whatever the F we want. What’s the Queen going to do, file a lawsuit against everyone who says “Hello, your Royal highness” to Meghan?
The fuss about the one-year-review feels like after you escape an abusive ex, but thet’re telling everyone you’ll come back and talk because they still have the good egg whisk.
Harry and Meghan aren’t bothered about the review. I can see them legally giving up the HRH titles in a Frogmore-esque “screw you, I don’t even care, have it if you’re so bothered about it” move.
Removing the Duke and Duchess titles by act of parliament is a can of worms that the royals do not want to open. The aristocracy would fight that move with everything they had. Removing a title for obvious treason one thing, pettily taking it back for moving to America is another and the other nobles are going to push back against setting that precedent HARD.
But let’s say they did and the Duke and Duchess titles were taken away. I don’t think Meghan’s haters have clued in yet that that would make her Princess Meghan. Technically a lesser title, but that would have them spitting nails. They would be incandescent. With rage.
And Harry’s a prince by birth. It wasn’t given to him, like the dukedom. That can’t be taken from him for anything.
I just want H&M to preemptively shoot down the review and tell the press and RF what is already clear: they aren’t coming back to royal work. Yes there will be outrage, but guess what, there is always outrage. The mistake of creating a storm in a teacup over nail polish and avocados means that the impact of said storm means nothing. The RF are always upset and always threatening things so H&M controlling their narrative and beating to the punch will only benefit themselves. The queen has no actual control of them just the semblance of it, so Harry and Meghan should just shatter that illusion to the press and public.
How will it look in X amount of years when the son, brother and uncle of the next 3 Kings of England has no title? The royals would be stupid to remove Harry’s titles! (Which means they’ll probably do it and then complain about the negativity they cop when it backfires).
I think it’s very likely they won’t be able to use their titles like they can’t use HRH. I think The Queen does want to take away their titles but she can’t justify it when Andrew has his.