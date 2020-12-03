Robert Lacey: It’s ‘quite likely’ that the Sussexes will ‘forfeit’ their HRH titles in 2021

It already seems like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making plans to stay in America for the next year. The only real reason they have to return to the UK in 2021 will be for the trial in Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail, which is tentatively set for, like, next November. I’m sure there will be talk about whether Meghan and Harry will return for Trooping the Colour, or Ascot, or the palace garden parties next summer. But yeah… they just seem over it. But don’t forget this: the royal family is gleefully holding the “one year review” over their heads. This “one year review” was the Queen’s idea and Prince Charles’ idea – Harry wanted to just get everything done and dusted last March, but the senior royals insisted on a cooling off period for a year, which was designed as (what amounted to) a hope that Harry would dump his wife and child and find a way to return to the UK. Well, the Windsors and the sycophants have been sharpening their knives and planning out what additional “punishments” they’ll hand down to Harry and Meghan for the one-year review. The thing is, there’s not much left to take from H&M. Besides their titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may lose their royal titles as soon as next March and there are a few indicators this could happen, an expert has said. It’s unlikely that the Queen will directly strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles because this could damage both the couple’s reputation and the Crown’s, which Queen Elizabeth has promised to protect, reports The Express. When Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in March this year, it was reported the Queen said she would review their position in a year’s time. This review is coming up in March 2021. If the couple were to lose their royal titles, it would mean they are formalised as private citizens. They could no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses. Royal expert and author Robert Lacey has said that if the review decides the couple cannot remain working royals, then it is “quite likely” they will lose or forfeit their HRH titles, as reported previously in The Express. Mr Lacey explained: “The way it is presented at the moment is that they are HRH but they choose not to use it, it doesn’t say that they are banned from using it. If this develops in the future, I think it will be presented in the same way – they choose not to be royals anymore. That doesn’t mean they give up their titles.” He added that the Queen has bestowed these titles upon them, and that the world is full of people who have British titles and are still free to do what they like. In other words, Harry and Meghan may just hold the titles but never really use them, especially since they are already well-known by so many around the world. Nigel Cawthorne, also a royal author, said he doesn’t believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would ever give up their titles of their own accord because that could be seen as very offensive to the Queen. He told The Express: “I don’t think there is the slightest chance that the Sussexes will give up their titles. They were a wedding present by the Queen to the married couple and it would be a very ungrateful gesture to relinquish these titles as it would, in effect, be a snub to Harry’s grandmother the Queen.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I think these royal experts are conflating different issues. Back in March of this year, the Queen basically told Harry and Meghan that they can’t brand themselves “royal” (as in, Sussex Royal) and they can’t use their HRH titles for business. Lacey seems to be saying that in March 2021, the removal of the HRHs could be formalized to some degree, which… I also think will likely happen. What I don’t think will happen is that the Queen will make any move to remove the Sussex titles. It will be very much like what happened to Diana post-divorce – her HRH royal style was removed, and she became Diana, Princess of Wales in divorce. Harry and Meghan’s “divorce” from the toxic Windsor clan will likely have them styled as Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with no HRHs. It’s trickier too, because Harry is a “blood prince” and there’s really nothing short of an act of Parliament which can change that.