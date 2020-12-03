“Benedict Cumberbatch cannot do a regional American accent to save his life” links
  December 03, 2020

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Benedict Cumberbatch is like 99% of British actors, in that he is absolutely hopeless at American accents, especially regional American accents. His Southern accent in The Mauritanian’s trailer is distressingly bad, oh my God. The story (based on the real case) looks interesting though. [LaineyGossip]
This clip of a bonkers conspiracist testifying in Michigan is…wow. [Towleroad]
Katie Holmes, still strolling with Emilio Vitolo. [JustJared]
What are your favorite traditions, holiday or otherwise? [GFY]
No one knows what Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Oreos will taste like. [Pajiba]
Katie Porter didn’t even need her White Board of Vengeance to destroy Steve Mnunchin yesterday. I love her!! [Jezebel]
Emily Blunt is promoting Wild Mountain Thyme. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ross Matthews lost 50 lbs, good for him. [Dlisted]
90 Day Fiance is getting streaming spin-offs. [Starcasm]
Mario Lopez has glowing balls. [Seriously OMG]

Benedict Cumberbatch at arrivals for Cam...

26 Responses to ““Benedict Cumberbatch cannot do a regional American accent to save his life” links”

  1. Andrea says:
    December 3, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    His accent in August: Osage County was ALOT better. Same with Twelve Years a Slave. I guess he forgot about those roles and the accent there.

    This movie looks really good!

    Reply
  2. Grant says:
    December 3, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    WOOF. That is bad. The Southern Accent is hard to do, even Americans mess it up because people think that Southern = Scarlett O’Hara. Julia Roberts is a big culprit IMO. She has played two roles with dodgy Southern accents: she tried to turn on the Scarlett charm in Steel Magnolias (even though women from Louisiana do NOT sound like women from Georgia) and then, disastrously, she played a rich woman from HOUSTON in Charlie Wilson’s War, in full-on syrupy Scarlett O’Hara cosplay. I’m from Texas and we do not sound like people from Georgia who do not sound like people from the Carolinas, etc.

    Reply
    • Stellainnh says:
      December 3, 2020 at 12:59 pm

      He also trashed the Boston accent as Billy Bulger in Black Mass.

      Reply
      • LightPurple says:
        December 3, 2020 at 1:12 pm

        That was horrific. And there are ample recordings of Billy Bulger speaking, including a 60 Minutes interview, but he admitted he didn’t listen to them.

    • Sara says:
      December 3, 2020 at 1:17 pm

      @Grant – I love Steel Magnolias and Julia is good in it but yeah, when her first line is “Pink is mah signuhchuh cullah,” I always cringe a little.

      Reply
    • Freddy says:
      December 3, 2020 at 3:58 pm

      @Grant—So true! I’m from North Carolina, and each southern state has it’s own regional drawl. The only thing they have in common is the use of “ya’ll”—which has gone so mainstream, all of my New York friends (and several Italian and English friends) say “ya’ll”. It’s cute.

      Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    December 3, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    I’m going to stick up for Benedict! 😍
    It’s no worse than an American would do for any particular British accent.
    And all the heart eyes to Katie Porter!

    Reply
    • Killfanora says:
      December 3, 2020 at 1:05 pm

      Totally agree! Americans are hopeless at regional British accents and don’t start me on when they’re supposed to do Irish accents! They either do a mangled Belfast accent or even a Scottish accent that we’re supposed to think is Irish FFS….

      Reply
      • tcbc says:
        December 3, 2020 at 1:33 pm

        It’s worse with the Brits, in my opinion, because somewhere along the line we all agreed to lie and say they were good at it, whereas very few American actors were ever praised at being good at British or Irish accents.

  4. Yup, Me says:
    December 3, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Why is Benny D dressed like the white guy who suddenly started hanging out with pimps in that last pic, though? 😂

    Reply
  5. LightPurple says:
    December 3, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    That was bad. Not as bad as his horrible attempt at Billy Bulger’s accent in Black Mass, but still bad.

    Reply
  6. Josie Bean says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Often when a Brit plays an American the accent is too “hard” and just doesn’t sound right – it is too forced. I listen to BBC Radio 4 plays a lot and can spot the Brit trying to sound like an American.

    Reply
  7. Eve says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Will watch it for Tahar Rahim and for Tahar Rahim only.

    Reply
  8. FrenchGirl says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    99% of American can’t do regional US accent either

    Reply
  9. Jumpingthesnark says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:25 pm

    Ugh! Aren’t they actors supposed to work with accent coaches for this sort of thing?

    Reply
  10. ravynrobyn says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:29 pm

    I love watching ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ and the animated ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ (not the dreadful Jim Carrey one).

    Since my wedding anniversary is on December 30 & I only have fur babies, we usually don’t do anything for Christmas & splurge a bit for each other on our anniversary instead. With the way things are this year, probably we’ll just Netflix & chill for #37 (!!!!!).

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:40 pm

    I admit, I cant take Wild Mountain Thyme seriously after a thread on twitter from someone in Ireland making fun of it and basically asking – “is this how Americans see us?”

    Reply
  12. Diane says:
    December 3, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    I think Cumberbach’s accent is fine. Why the criticism?

    Reply
  13. Lizzie says:
    December 3, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    I was charmed by Daniel Craig’s accent in Knives Out. It’s the only movie I have seen him in.

    Reply
  14. AnUnrulyBody says:
    December 3, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    I love this site. I scrolled down and got to Met Gala Bendy and burst out laughing. Thank you!

    Reply
  15. Summergirl says:
    December 3, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    American actors are just as bad–maybe worse–at doing British accents. They always sound too mannered, rather than natural. Some British actors do excellent American accents–at the moment Matthew Macfadyen in Succession comes to mind, Dominic West (hated around here but does a good American accent), Damian Lewis, Sarah Snook (though Australian) and many more who don’t spring to mind now.

    Reply
    • Emm says:
      December 3, 2020 at 3:01 pm

      I agree, Dominic west in the wire is good and I didn’t even know Damian Lewis was British when I watched him in band of brothers.

      Reply
      • LightPurple says:
        December 3, 2020 at 3:15 pm

        Several of the actors in The Wire are British or Irish and people didn’t realize it. West. Idris Elba. Aidan Gillen.

    • Juls says:
      December 3, 2020 at 3:09 pm

      True. But American actors and television personalities are taught a non-regional dialect. Like what news anchors use, I guess. So it kind of ‘fits’ anywhere in America, if that makes sense. So its possible that British actors learn this too when they play American roles? Is there a similar type of speak in the UK? To sound…..just, British? with no regional inflection? Genuinely curious.

      Reply

