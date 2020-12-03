Kayleigh McEnany insists the vaccines coming out this year are ‘the Trump vaccine’

I’ve spent too much time over the past week thinking about the coronavirus vaccines and when they will be widely available. I 100% agree with the reality that he first rounds will be going to health care workers and people who live and work in nursing homes and assisted living. Those people are definitely the priority. But after that? Will my local Walgreens or CVS have vaccines available on a first-come, first-serve basis? Or will you have to register for a vaccine and they’ll tell you what your vaccination date is?
My point is that there’s so much to organize and I trust the Biden-Harris administration to do that. President-elect Biden knows that the bulk of mass vaccinations will fall on his watch, and he’s been surrounding himself with the country’s top doctors, immunologists, epidemiologists and virologists. But… Donald Trump’s diaper butt is still thrashing around the White House for another 48 days. Trump wants credit for everything having to do with the vaccine, but he doesn’t want the responsibility of pulling together a mass vaccination schedule, nor is he interested in working with the incoming administration on this issue. But sure, according to Kayleigh McEnany, we’re all getting “the Trump vaccine.”
So, this is another thing which worries me. If they keep insisting on it and, let’s say, millions of vaccines go out by the end of December (it won’t be 40 million, but I bet a few million get made by the end of the year), what if Trump demands that HIS name be put on the vaccine? What if THAT becomes the sticking point, especially with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines? It’s very much like when Trump held up the stimulus checks earlier this year because he wanted his bigly name on them. And there will be people – probably on both sides of the aisle – telling Biden to “just give him this, just let it be called the Trump vaccine.” Meanwhile, I bet Pfizer and Moderna both badly want to just label their vaccines with the company logos. Will people actually avoid getting vaccines if Trump puts his name on that sh-t?
Also: Trump is apparently really mad about the UK being the first Western nation to approve a vaccine for distribution. He’s badgering the FDA about what’s taking them so long to approve Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines. He doesn’t really care that much about helping people, he just wants “credit” for literally doing nothing to bring about a vaccine.
Okay, we’ll call it the Trump vaccine, but we’re also going to call it the Trump pandemic, at least here in the States.
seriously most americans don’t care what you call it and only care about the names of vaccines when it comes to making sure their immunization records are complete, if then. Trump wanting it named after him is stupid and egotistical but no one is actually going to call it the trump vaccine no matter how much he insists.
Trump cares very deeply that he is given credit for the vaccines, thats his smokescreen to hide behind for failing to deal with it to begin with plus am sure he and his vile family will try and financially profit off them in some way.
Agree, if it means his name will forever be associated with an unmamaged pandemic, I’m all for referring to it as the Trump vaccine.
Also, given how everything else in his administration has rolled out (sloppily), if he tries to put it out by the end of the year, it’s not out of the question that you might see huge lines, shortages, fakes, fistfights, or only his supporters get the vaccine. In other words, a total sh*tshow with his name on it. Seems apt.
Most Americans will be getting this vaccine LONG after Trump is gone and in hiding, so even if he manages to uses his orange fingers to eek out a Twitter message, they won’t care.
Also, I’m just wondering how this group is handling things….Trump is pushing the vaccine as HIS vaccine and yet the same intersection of people that support him are saying that they don’t trust the vaccine (or vaccines in general) and won’t be taking it…or wearing masks for that matter.
What’s the gameplan here?
If naming it the Trump vaccine is what it takes to get anti-vaxxers on board then let’s do it.
It’s going to be interesting watching Kayleigh trying to land a corporate gig post-transition. Because that company will be boycotted. Unless she wants to be a FOX talking head, she doesn’t have much of a future. And she’s highly educated. Way to throw away your life on a stinkass. I mean, she’s not the first woman to do so, but this was really a spectacular stinkass, you know?
She will either end up at a boutique, conservative white shoe law firm in DC or will come back to her home state of Florida where they will probably make her the attorney general. She has a lot of similarities with Florida’s old AG, Pam Bondi.
Counting down the days until we don’t have to see Dollar Store Barbie anymore. Maybe she will score a spot on DWTS??
Her family already got a sweet 2.5 million of those PPP funds that were meant for small businesses. Trust me, she’ll ride out on that golden parachute. Not a single person here wasn’t a grifter.
Her job must be the worst job ever
You know what it’s gonna be called? “The COVID vaccine”. We’ll get into specific brand names only when necessary. No one calls any vaccine after the name of the people who actually developed it, much less after a public health nuisance who happened to be NOT leading the country that he was not popularly elected to lead when that vaccine became necessary.
I eagerly await the imminent unemployability of Kayleigh McEnany and the rest of Trump’s criminal gang.
Yeah in the midst of Brexit the government wanted the British flag printed on the vials of vaccine… I wish this was fake news but it’s legit.
Well luckily Oxford/ AstraZeneca said no to that pointless request.
Good luck with a workable vaccination plan before that idiot is out of office. We have an almost approved plan in Italy and the government, let’s hope this works.
I’m doubtful the vaccine companies will be willing to label their product as the Trump anything, but I admit I don’t know how much control they have over it, either.
I guess if the US government wants to waste its time printing little labels and slapping them over the bottles, the vaccine company can’t stop them. It does seem like doing that will slow down the distribution of the vaccine, but I shouldn’t be surprised at the depths of Trump’s cruelty and selfishness anymore.
Logically after healthcare and first responders the vaccine should be available to the most vulnerable in the population, the elderly and those with underlying conditions; the demographic that is most likely to end up in the hospital/ICU or die. Then the general population. But that is far to logical for 2020 so it won’t go that way.
So if a company did not take part in Operation Warp Speed, and did not take government money to help with the development costs, Trump-et still wants his name on the vaccine? Pfizer did not accept government funds the way Moderna and Astra-Zenica did, and yet, the day they announced their breakthrough Trump rushed to take credit. The Pfizer president then held a news conference to refute Trump’s claims. Having no shame, Trump then made the same claims on Twitter. He is just petty enough to steer contracts away from firms that won’t call it the Trump Vaccine!
Sure, call it the Trump vaccine. Then, if it harms folks because it’s been rushed into production, his name will be associated with more deaths and illness.
Agreed!