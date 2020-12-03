Gifts including handmade bath bombs, a magnet wristband and an art set



The bookcase I ordered arrived quickly even though it wasn’t a prime item. It was pretty easy to put together with my son’s help, it looks much more expensive than it is, and I recommend it! If only I could get someone to help me set up my Zoom room, but I guess that will be my Christmas project. I’m also using this nail fungus treatment as the more natural treatment wasn’t fully healing my toenail. (It did work to remove the old one.) Hopefully this stuff, Kerasal, will work. Here are some more products Hecate and I are looking at! Let me know if you need any recommendations or if you’ve bought anything you like.

A three set of serums she’ll love



From CB: We’ve featured these serums before as Tree of Life is an incredible and affordable brand that people swear by. You get three full one-ounce serums, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol, all for under $20! These have almost 25,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Women say they work amazingly well to make skin smoother, clearer and more hydrated. These serums are said to reduce acne, pigmentation and fine lines. “My skin has never looked this beautiful since before I began my menopausal years. My pores are shrinking, and my wrinkles are gently smoothing out. It is by far the very best skin care line on the market. ” “I have never had softer, clearer, smoother skin and I’ve only been using them a week.” “Within the first week I was already noticing differences in the texture and brightness of my skin and after two weeks my skin feels so much softer, more supple, brighter, clearer and smoother!”

A magnet wristband to keep tools and supplies at hand



From CB: This would make a great gift for that handy person in your life, it’s a wristband that’s magnetized and has pockets to keep screws, nails and everything handy. I just put that bookcase together and we could have used this. This magnet wristband by Hanpure has 1,900 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love it and say it makes jobs so much easier. “My fiance is a carpenter/contractor (mister fix it all) and I bought this for him as a gift. He though it was silly until he actually used it. Absolutely loves it!” “I got this little thing as a gift for my dad and he can’t stop talking about how useful it is!” “This is way stronger than I expected. It holds up a pair of needle nose pliers.”

Handmade bath bombs to treat yourself or a friend



From CB: These handmade bath bombs by LifeAround2Angels are the number one bestsellers on Amazon for bath bombs. They have over 21,000 ratings, 4.8 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. You get 12 bombs in a gift box for $26. People say that they’re comparable to the more expensive brands, that they smell great, make their skin soft and don’t leave a ring in the tub. “They smelled AMAZING, my skin was so soft after my bath, and they didn’t leave a ring in the tub! Basin bath bombs always left a ring. I have found my new bath bomb source and will be ordering many more of these.” “All of them smell gorgeous! It’s such a pleasure to relax in a bathtub using them and your body smells so nice afterwards. I highly recommended this company.”

An 132 piece art set in a wooden display box for under $30



From CB: This art set by Art101 comes with 24 colored pencils along with oil pastels, watercolors and crayons, all in a beautiful display box. It would make a great gift for a budding artist graduating to more grown up mediums, a hobbyist, or just to keep at hand for art projects at home. It has over 7,000 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers write that they’re surprised at how big it is, and that it makes a great gift. “We bought this for our 7 almost 8-year-old Grandson and he is very chuffed.” “For the price, you get a lot of stuff and a great wooden case to keep your art supply organized.” “My grandson loved it ~ he couldn’t wait to get started and drew 2 pictures while we were on camera chatting.”

A foldable picnic blanket would make a great gift



From Hecate: These would make a cute gift for that person you just don’t know what to get. I liked the foldable part because you can keep it in the car and have it ready for any impromptu picnics or beach trips, when those things come back into our lives. I only have a dog blanket in my car and it’s never clean enough to actually use for anything other than dirty dog paws so this would be perfect to have on hand. It would also be great for that one relative who is always cold no matter where you go. The blanket comes in 6 patterns, ranging between $30-$33. It has 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 360 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Customers said it’s big enough for the whole family, “Huge size, fleece feels super comfortable.” Another said it’s particularly handy in these unique times, “It has been so useful to have in the car for random outdoor social distancing. It’s really nice to have room to spread out and not worry about your butt getting wet sitting in the grass.”

A stylish travel wallet with lots of space



From Hecate: I know travel is a pipe dream for many of us right now but someday we’ll be back out there! This beautiful wallet comes in 35 colors and has multiple slots and pockets for cash, tickets, cards and documents. The has over 11,000 reviews, 4.6 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Many customers liked that it was large enough to put their phones in, “I like the way this wallet is organized, it opens up flat and you can exactly what you need for easy retrieval. I also like how I can put my iphone 6 pro inside and still be able to snap the purse shut.” It’s so well-designed, another said she’d use it everyday if she could, “This is my new go to travel wallet! If it had more than three credit card slots I would use it as my everyday wallet because that’s how much I love it.” For that price, I can afford to get a couple of these to keep on hand for future gifts as well.

A cake and breadcutter that looks like a saw



From Hecate: I usually include one or two humorous gifts under the tree, mostly for my own enjoyment. I saw this one while looking for carving knives amd feel like someone in my life needs it. It’s a cake and bread cutter shaped like a table saw. I just imagine someone placing down a beautiful birthday cake, the party guests singing and then the guest of honor whips out this saw to cut their first slice. Fortunately, it’s priced right around $17 so I can afford to make this joke without worrying about how it will go over. This has 258 reviews, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. One customer purchased it to cut their wedding cake, which is brilliant, “We received so many compliments on it at our wedding, it created a fun and unique spin on the cake cutting.” Another said they bought it for the design, but it worked better than expected, “We had fun with this for my husbands ice cream cake. He is a tool man, so whether or not it cut the cak , really didn’t’ matter. But it sliced right through the very frozen cake.” My husband is on a home improvement kick, this is definitely going in his stocking.

Holiday PJs for Fido



From Hecate: Every year I mention our family tradition of giving pajamas for Christmas Eve. Well, we don’t want to leave anyone out, so I got these union suit style pjs for out mutts to open right along with us. Just think of the photos! The knitted onesie comes in three sizes with a cute snowman pattern and range from $14-$19 a pair. This has 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. It’s a brand new item so there aren’t many reviews but one said it was super soft for your furry friend, “Color so vibrant and material is soft like sweater”. It sounds like they run a little big so consider that when ordering. I like a little wiggle room because mine run around so much. I might order the large for my kids, though.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.