Grinch Queen will not personally hand out gifts to staffers this Christmas

It’s honestly taken the better part of nine months to get Queen Elizabeth to take the pandemic seriously. Even though she was in a tightly controlled bubble since March, Liz still tried to do all of her normal activities, like travelling to Scotland for the summer, and enjoying a personal Trooping the Colour parade in Windsor (as London rioted), and wandering around maskless all the time. Now that the realities of the pandemic came crashing down on Liz’s Christmas plans, she begrudgingly says that she and Philip will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle, rather than Sandringham. This also means that a slew of pre-Christmas events at Buckingham Palace are cancelled, including the Queen’s gift-giving to staff, and the BP royal luncheon. She’s the Grinch!!

The Queen has been forced to cancel her annual Christmas gift-giving ceremony for the first time in her reign due to Covid restrictions. Every year the Monarch, 94, orders presents for every single member of the royal household, which are usually given to them along with a Christmas pudding in the Advent period. Past favourites include a special trinket box or a photo frame engraved with her personal cypher and champagne flutes. The Queen personally hands over her token of appreciation to a small selection of staff by the Christmas trees at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle as a special thank you for their loyal service, before she de-camps to Sandringham until February.

However, this year the intimate ceremonies have been cancelled due to social distancing regulations and the need for the 94-year-old monarch to stay in a strict operational bubble. Royal employees have also been informed, unsurprisingly, that the Palace’s main official Christmas party, as well as all smaller staff events, have been cancelled.

The annual lunch the monarch holds on the Wednesday before Christmas for her own extended family – which normally sees more than 25 royals and their children sit down to a full turkey lunch – has also, inevitably, fallen by the wayside, sources confirmed.

‘It’s a great shame but inevitable and the right thing to do,’ a source said. ‘The staff will still receive a gift from the Queen as usual but there will be no special moment with Her Majesty. It’s as much a disappointment for her as it will be for them, as it’s a hugely special time of the year. And like offices around the country there will be no Christmas parties at Buckingham Palace or any of the royal residences this year. It’s the way it has to be.’

The Queen’s gift-giving ceremony is always a matter of huge excitement for palace employees. The gifts are paid for by the Queen out of her own pocket and cost her tens of thousands of pounds each year. They will still be handed out, as will the Christmas puddings (although in recent years the Queen switched from Fortum & Mason to Tesco in a bid to save money). But thanks to Covid restrictions and the Queen’s tightly-controlled Windsor bubble, this will be done by departmental heads instead, either in person or via the royal post.