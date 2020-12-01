Brandon Blackstock wants his estranged wife Kelly Clarkson to pay him $436K a month

STX Films World Premiere Of "UglyDolls"

When Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June, I first thought it was yet another pandemic-split. Then there was a small flurry of rumor-mongering that perhaps the split wasn’t solely pandemic-related, especially given that there are some indications that Brandon is a big cheater. But Kelly has a super-wholesome image and a talk show, so of course all of the off-side rumors came to a halt pretty quickly. For months, Kelly has been keeping it civil publicly. But it feels like some stuff is starting to come out about how this divorce isn’t all sunshine and amicable relations. An LA court just gave Kelly the primary physical custody of her two children with Blackstock, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4. The court said she’s the one providing stability and the court noted that Kelly and Brandon are having a lot of co-parenting problems at the moment. Which led to this dishy piece in People:

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is looking for a hefty amount of spousal and child support. The music manager, 43, is seeking $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support after an L.A. County judge granted Clarkson primary physical custody of their children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees,” the source says. “Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month.” If Blackstock’s request remains, he’d receive more than $5.2 million per year.

“Additionally, he’s already asked for $2M for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” the source adds.

A source close to the family also tells PEOPLE that Clarkson is “pleased” by the custody ruling and that her priority is to protect her children. “As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce,” the second source says. “It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody. Divorce is hard and it gets tense for most couples going through it. But Kelly’s primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids. In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests.”

The source explains that Blackstock wanted the children to go “back and forth” from Los Angeles to Montana or reside in Montana even though L.A. has “undeniably been their home base.” In late October, the court found that the children “have not resided in Montana” and instead Blackstock must travel to L.A. to see the children at Clarkson’s Woodvale residence for “visitation and parenting time.” PEOPLE accessed the court documents on Monday.

[From People]

Here’s the thing: Kelly was doing Brandon a huge favor by keeping their divorce bullsh-t out of the press for MONTHS. Even if Brandon thinks he has a good case, Kelly is pretty firmly in “America’s sweetheart” territory and People Magazine is clearly on her side, and actively helping her get out her side. I feel like Kelly wouldn’t have authorized this sympathetic piece unless she was really aggravated with Brandon at the moment. As well she should be – he’s trying to get her money, even though she now has primary custody (and he’ll have to travel to see the kids). Nope! Air all of his dirty laundry, Kelly! Also: dude has seven lawyers?!?!

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

60 Responses to “Brandon Blackstock wants his estranged wife Kelly Clarkson to pay him $436K a month”

  1. Prof Trelawney says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I hope she’s ok, he sounds like a narcissistic abuser, just in expecting children to travel to him rather than the reverse, that says so much…

    Reply
    • Snazzy says:
      December 1, 2020 at 8:36 am

      Exactly. Between that and the 7 lawyers he is clearly punishing her for going her own way. Reminds me of Sophia Vergara’s ex, actually

      Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      December 1, 2020 at 8:53 am

      I guess the question, ‘Did he marry her for money’ has been answered.

      Reply
    • laurelcanyoner says:
      December 1, 2020 at 1:41 pm

      I am also seriously side-eying what this article does not mention. That “neither” of them can imbibe alcohol or weed within 8 hours of driving the kids. I don’t think that that is there for Kelly. And the fact that that piece of news was” released” might be a small shot meant to say, “settle, asshole, we have the goods”, lol.

      Reply
  2. Chris says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Asking for over 100k in child support when you don’t have primary custody? Oof. I also thought he had a career in Hollywood no? Why would he need 300k a month in spousal support? Why 7 lawyers for a divorce case?

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      December 1, 2020 at 1:41 pm

      Yes!
      And a lot of $$ in divorce/custody issues is to set a balance, but if he is also wealthy and makes a ton of money as a manager, why does he need so much?

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      December 1, 2020 at 4:29 pm

      He literally married the talent. His career is tied to hers. It is a very Celine Dion type of relationship minus the old perv geezer.

      Reply
  3. TIFFANY says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:30 am

    So how do prenups work when there are children involved?

    Also, this dude is very much his father’s son.

    Reply
    • H says:
      December 1, 2020 at 8:51 am

      @TIFFANY, who is his dad? Isn’t his mother Reba?

      Reply
      • TIFFANY says:
        December 1, 2020 at 8:56 am

        Reba is/was his stepmother. Narval is also a ‘music manager’ and found some legitimacy when he married Reba. Brandon just managed to raise his profile in half the time.

        Narval and Reba’s divorce was drama filled as well.

      • osito says:
        December 1, 2020 at 11:59 am

        The elder Blackstock’s ex-wife is tv producer Elisa Gayle Ritter, and she looks almost identical to Reba. It’s weeeeeird.

      • Lucy2 says:
        December 1, 2020 at 1:54 pm

        OMG. I knew Reba was Kelly’s husband’s stepmom, now ex stepmom, but I had no idea she looked identical to his mother. That is bananas.

  4. Snuffles says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:30 am

    The more lawyers you acquire, the guiltier you are. I’m Team Kelly ALL. THE. WAY!

    Man, her next album is gonna be FIRE!

    Reply
  5. BC says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:31 am

    He always looked sleazy. Perhaps he was always after her money. Possibly this day couldnt come first enough for him. I hope the judge has some sense to say no to his ridiculous demands. I wonder what the prenup said. It seems successful women are often doomed in marriage. Look at Adele. Sadly, successful men seem intimidated by equally successful women so where water would rise to meet its level, it doesnt and women end up with leeches like this guy. Very unfortunate. At this rate, its best to have NDAs and affairs.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      December 1, 2020 at 3:15 pm

      Truth. I could see it in his face way back when. I knew it would end badly. He has freeloader vibe all over him plus he’s too small for her. I don’t mean physically, I mean in all ways other than that. That’s always the problem: women who are brilliant superstars end up with these guys who are just too small for them and then the men get jealous and petty and try to dim their light and put them in a box to appease their tiny egos. Better to procreate, if that’s what they want, but leave the marriage part out of it so that when the man decides he can’t deal with their light anymore and want to act a fool, at least the money part of it doesn’t become such a huge factor.

      Reply
  6. Astrid says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:32 am

    A divorce situation where one parent gets the better part custody is pretty rare in America.

    Reply
    • Grant says:
      December 1, 2020 at 10:39 am

      It actually isn’t that rare. In Texas the default possession schedule is the Expanded Standard Possession Schedule, which isn’t exactly 50/50 possession–it’s closer to a 54/46 split of time favoring the primary parent. I’m not familiar with the default in Tennessee (presumably where this divorce proceeding is taking place) but I do not believe that TN’s default is 50/50.

      Reply
      • MerlinsMom1018 says:
        December 1, 2020 at 11:09 am

        @ Grant. I live in Texas and when my daughter’s ex tried to get full custody of my granddaughter, it got really messy, really quick with lots of accusations being thrown at my daughter some of which was true by her own admission but most was utter lies.
        Anyway. Despite his best effort, my daughter retained primary custody with her dad being given the usual visitation.

    • clomo says:
      December 1, 2020 at 3:11 pm

      I live in Cali and had a 3 week long custody trial that brought in witnesses from all over. Total nightmare, anyhow, even the bailiff could see my ex was after money and once said to my lawyer and I in secret he’d never wanted shoot someone as much in his life as my ex. Hence, the judge ruled after the trial 100% physical custody for me with joint legal custody, making him financially responsible for her but no control. He should never sued me, I would have been more laid back, generous in visits and didn’t ask for cash, and the lawyers fees could have afford her a Harvard education. Custody battles bring out the worst in people. PTSD quality experiences.

      Reply
  7. BeyondTheFringe says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Adrian Pasdar is looking at Brandon Blackstock and thinking, “Wow, you’ve got some big ol’ b*lls, son!”

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:39 am

    Someone’s ego is bruised – 7 lawyers hahaha. Idiot thinks that the more lawyers he has the more chance he has of her giving into his ‘demands’. Also wasn’t/isn’t he her business manager or something? She was famous and wealthy before she even met him.

    Reply
  9. Soupie says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Smart women, foolish choices. The weasel, which most of us saw right away charmed her from the beginning thinking he was going to get his down the line. No he ain’t. Kelly definitely IS America’s sweetheart, good luck sucka. I have adored her ever since American Idol. She is the bomb and indomitable. And who in the hell asks for Four Hundred Freaking Plus Thousand Dollars per month in child and spousal support??

    We know Kelly will come out of this okay but there’s going to be a lot of gnashing of teeth. I just hope that those adorable older Blackstock kids can somehow remain in touch with Kelly because she is a loving influence and a dose of NON personality disorder.

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Hollywood couples definitely have the advantage in the more famous partner’s court PR-wise, but…I side-eye the fact that he’s living in another state away from his children when we’ve mainly heard of them living in LA up until this point. If I was divorced with kids, I would not only be living in the same state, but I’d also live in the same area for their sake. That’s just…basic parenting to me. The only thing I can assume is that he has kids from his first marriage living there, but then, uh, I kind of raise my eyebrow at people who keep popping out kids but can’t keep a family together.

    Reply
  11. TIFFANY says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:58 am

    I believe so. She has had a successful track record with albums and tours, she has songwriting credits (which is where the money is) and her side gigs on top of The Voice.

    Unless she out here spending like a drunken sailor, his attorneys did not get that number out of nowhere. It is clearing negotiable.

    Reply
  12. Jordana says:
    December 1, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Did they have a prenup? The article didn’t say. Anyway, child support payments are ridiculous when she has physical custody. I’m currently paying a ridiculous amount of child support even though we have a 50/50 split in physical custody, and I pay 70% of child expenses. I was told the reason behind this was to ensure the kids have similar living situations I both parents homes and since he makes 1/2 of what I do, my payments to him equalize our incomes. And it changes year to year. So if he makes even less money next year, my support payment goes up based on his small income. It’s incredibly unfair. How can I plan a life, not knowing, year to year, a court mandated payment could increase, even double, if he decides to be underemployed? I’m especially bitter today, as child support is due on the 1st. The payments are crushing me, I’m pretty sure he’s hiding income (self employed), my budget is so tight I stress over any unexpected bill. Meanwhile he buys the kids nice clothes, Nintendo, fancy vacations, and bought himself a new car. All of which I basically paid for, and meanwhile I could not possibly afford a vacation and my 13 year old car is barely holding together.
    Sorry for the rant. I’m incredibly bitter, and I see what he’s doing to Kelly. He probably is limited in spousal support because of a prenup so he’s trying for child support because he sees a big payday there.

    Reply
    • Noodle says:
      December 1, 2020 at 9:17 am

      @jordana, that sounds like an awful situation. I’m so sorry.

      Reply
      • Jordana says:
        December 1, 2020 at 10:42 am

        Thanks @noodle. It sucks. I want to tell everyone: get a prenup. And then if required, get a postnup. So important!

      • paranormalgirl says:
        December 1, 2020 at 2:54 pm

        Absolutely. I made sure we had a prenup when I married my current husband. It protects both of us.

    • Pandabird says:
      December 1, 2020 at 1:30 pm

      @Jordana, sorry this is happening to you. It’s like you’re having to support 3 kids and your ex is laughing all the way to the bank. And sorry to be nosy, but would a prenup have prevented the situation you’re in? How does one go about “same standard of living for the children” in a prenup?

      Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      December 1, 2020 at 2:10 pm

      Jordana, what an unfair burden you’re stuck with! Your advice about prenups is excellent, and I hope others will heed it. I’m sorry for the situation you’re dealing with.

      Reply
  13. AnnaKist says:
    December 1, 2020 at 9:03 am

    The parasite needs to get a job, instead of trying to bludge off his ex. I detest men like him.

    Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      December 1, 2020 at 2:01 pm

      He’s a talent manager for several people, including Blake Shelton, so he probably makes a pretty decent income on his own. I would imagine she is severing professional ties with him as he was managing her and I think producing her show also.

      Reply
  14. Jayna says:
    December 1, 2020 at 9:05 am

    She’s also being sued by her father-in-law’s managaement company.

    Poor Kelly. And they guy has two other kids in Tennessee. That’s where they lived until she added the talk show (through his pushing as her manager) onto her plate. With The Voice filming and her talk show, they had to buy a house to live in California permanently and put their Tenessee house for sale.

    She talked about being upset about leaving his two other children and not being to see them as much. Then they separate. Does he go back to Tennessee to be a good father to the confused two older children, who adore Kelly, or even stay in California to help co-parent and keep life as stable as possible during this transition as far as the two little ones? Noooooooo. He wants to be in Montana and make life difficult for everyone, because that’s what suits his needs.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      December 1, 2020 at 9:07 am

      I wonder how her relationship with Reba is at this point?

      She introduced them into the cesspool of father and son.

      Reply
    • H says:
      December 1, 2020 at 9:32 am

      Like father, like son. I hope Kelly wins in both cases.

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      December 1, 2020 at 11:10 am

      He has two other children in Tennessee?!? Jesus what an ass. I know she’ll have to pay him something, but I hope it’s way less than what he’s asking for, maybe she can prove abuse or cheating, or something because it’s obvious he’s a snake. It was obvious when they married but he definitely manipulated and tricked her, narcissist are very charming at first.

      Reply
  15. Sayrah says:
    December 1, 2020 at 9:14 am

    What an a-hole. Didn’t we all see that when they got married? Love kelly but this is not surprising. $400k in spousal and child support and the kids don’t live with him? Does he not have any income at all? Ick

    Reply
  16. tig says:
    December 1, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Knowing Kelly’s lawyer is Laura Wasser, of course this is all going to be played out in the press. Laura definitely went running to People.

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      December 1, 2020 at 9:54 am

      No way if anything he has leaked. Kelly has kept a tight lid on everything she has been through with him. Only public court filings have come out and people has had very little details from her side. She actually cares about the kids too much to put the truth of his bs out there.

      Reply
      • tig says:
        December 1, 2020 at 10:41 am

        If you really think this is positive to him and negative to Kelly, you need to reread People’s article. Laura has close ties to PR people all over, see any of the divorces she has been involved in.

    • LahdidahBaby says:
      December 1, 2020 at 2:15 pm

      I tend to agree with you on this, Tig. And I’m bloody GLAD Kelly has Wasser on her side.

      Reply
  17. Jen says:
    December 1, 2020 at 9:57 am

    She has a prenup he should get 0 spousal

    Reply
  18. lucy2 says:
    December 1, 2020 at 10:06 am

    I like Kelly a lot, she seems like a good soul, and has always seemed very devoted and inclusive of her stepkids too. I hope things work out well for her here. He sounds…unreasonable.

    Reply
  19. LisaT says:
    December 1, 2020 at 10:41 am

    He isn’t even trying to hide that this is all about money. He is asking for more in spousal support (300k) than child support (135k). Why is he choosing to live in Montana – none of his children live there and the management company is based in Nashville ( their clients are country artists). He isn’t even strategic. You would think that he would want to ask for less in the divorce in order to fight harder in the management case.

    Reply
    • schmootc says:
      December 1, 2020 at 11:22 am

      Maybe he’s living in Montana because it’s kind of between CA and TN? I mean, if he picks one or the other, he’s leaving the other set of kids out in the cold. Although asking for more in spousal support than child support when she has primary custody is completely ridiculous. And SO much money at that.

      Reply
  20. Jekelly118 says:
    December 1, 2020 at 11:36 am

    All I have to say is he’s got crazy eyes…

    Reply
  21. Megan says:
    December 1, 2020 at 11:39 am

    So much for “he never asks for money” in her Piece by Piece song. What a douchebag.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      December 1, 2020 at 1:09 pm

      yep, that was my first thought. clearly when push comes to shove, he has no qualms asking for $6M a YEAR.

      Reply
    • Liz version 700 says:
      December 1, 2020 at 1:38 pm

      I love that song but even as I heard it I wondered if this day would come. But lord even I never imagined him asking for 300k in spousal support. The grift is strong with this one. I hope Mackenzie Bezos stays out of his path this guy is the A+ of gold diggers.

      Reply
      • Abby says:
        December 1, 2020 at 2:10 pm

        $436k/mo!!!!!

        He’s insane. I also remember wondering if this would ever happen….sad. That was a very emotional song for her (I remember her performing it when pregnant with her youngest). I had a shitty father too and thought my soon to be ex husband was different…. it’s tough to realize we might attract what we most want to avoid when unhealed. Thankfully, I’m more healed now… and I bet she is, too.

      • Liz version 700 says:
        December 1, 2020 at 2:45 pm

        Abby I hope for healing and peace for you and Kelly. It sucks when people turn out to be not who you thought they were.

  22. NYStateofMind says:
    December 1, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    He’s a user money grabber. You could buy Montana for that kind of money. So so happy that the judge denied him. That must have crushed his narcissistic ass. Love it!

    Reply
  23. holly hobby says:
    December 1, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    I know he and his father used her as a golden goose. At one point she was doing Voice, her talk show and then they signed her up for a residency show in Vegas. She talked about how ambivalent she was about all the projects.

    They milked her until she split with the son.

    Reply
  24. Zengirl says:
    December 1, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I find this all very questionable. This father and son are an interesting pair. First Narville builds his company on Reba. His son then reps then marries Kelly. Then Narville dumps Reba (as both wife and client two years after his son married Kelly). Reba was pretty clear, even though she said little at the time (probably due to them having a son together), that the end of everything was a big surprise and not her choice. My personal feeling is that this is when her career was slowing (even though she still does well). It also seems clear that Brandon contributed little to the marriage with Kelly on several levels, and that Kelly had to use help outside Starstruck Management with her career. The minute she files for divorce both father and son file suit for money and support. Honestly, I think marrying the talent is a strategy to make more money for their company as it assures a commitment and more dollars. Sick. I will be interested to see if Blake stays with Starstruck or goes. He is their only high-level talent besides Kelly (who is still shown on their website – interestingly, they also rep Shelby Blackstock, who is Reba and Narville’s son). I hope Kelly doesn’t have a hard time disentangling from their clutches. They wouldn’t have Blake or Kelly without Reba, but she was discarded. Now they are losing Kelly……hmmm.

    Reply

