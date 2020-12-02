Prince Harry: What’s the point in having kids if the world is on fire?

As we discussed, Prince Harry had a Zoom conversation with the CEO of WaterBear, a “platform offering free documentaries and live, original content from more than 80 NGOs across the world.” He did the Zoom call to highlight the work, and the visibility of the work around conservation and environmentalism. In a preview of the conversation, he threw a little shade at people who are all talk and no action about the environment. Well, I was looking around to see if there were any more good quotes from the Zoom and I came across this Daily Mail coverage and I can’t stop laughing:

Prince Harry has urged people to be more ‘like raindrops’ in the fight against climate change, in an impassioned speech to mark the launch of a new Netflix-style platform for environmental and conservation documentaries. Peppering his speech with both woke and whimsical references, the Duke of Sussex, 36, who currently resides in a $15million mansion in California said: ‘Every single raindrop that falls from the sky relieves the parched ground. What if every single one of us was a raindrop, and if every single one of us cared? At the end of the day, nature is our life source… But you can’t uplift, educate and inspire unless there is a form of action that follows.’ And the Duke, who has previously been criticised for his use of private jets, hit out at those who don’t take real action on the environment, saying: ‘For me it’s putting in the dos behind the says. There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action.’

The downright SEETHING!!! I’m laughing so hard. The URL shows that the original headline was “Prince Harry gets airy-fairy…” It’s only airy-fairy when Harry does it, never when Charles or William talk about the environment. I mean… imagine if the Daily Mail (or any British media outlet) had covered Prince William’s big Earthshot Prize launch this way. “Work-shy Prince William, who lives in a taxpayer-funded palace which was renovated at the cost of $20 million only for it to sit idle for years, thinks it’s important to be keen about the environment, so he screamed at his staff until they made him a project called Earthshot…William launched Earthshot as he headed off to his tenth vacation from his minor busy work, and again using a borrowed private jet from the Duke of Westminster…”

Anyway, Harry had more to say:

Speaking about his son Archie, now 19 months, Harry said: ‘Being in nature is the most healing part of life, I truly believe that’s one reason why it’s there. But the moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire? We can’t steal their future, that’s not the job we’re here for. I’ve always believed that hopefully we can leave the world a better place than when we’ve found it, so I really think we need to take a moment and think well how can we get what we need and have our desire fulfilled without taking from our children and generations to come?’ Harry reflected on the ‘universally tough year’ that everyone has experienced, adding that he has found solace in nature, which he believes is the ‘most healing part of life Someone said to me right at the start of the pandemic, “It’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour”,’ he observed.

Both Harry and William make similar arguments about conservation and the environment, which is that fatherhood made them understand that they don’t want to hand their kids a world on fire, a world without tigers and elephants and lions. I get that people need to hear those kinds of personal stories and hear about “what kind of world are we leaving to the youths,” but… I don’t know. People have been saying that for decades now and everyone keeps f–king up the earth anyway. It’s really difficult to NOT get frustrated with all of these conversations and all of the lack of action.