Donald Trump considering preemptive pardons for Ivanka, Don Jr, Eric & Jared

To me, the whole “preemptive pardons shouldn’t be a thing” argument falls flat, because of what Gerald Ford did for Richard Nixon. Nixon was also up to his eyes in criminality (and ratf–king), but he wasn’t under indictment or charged with any crime when he resigned from office. Then President Ford pardoned him preemptively. So the precedent was set long ago. Expect Donald Trump – who is a million times worse, dumber and more criminal than Nixon – to issue a slate of “preemptive pardons.” Apparently, Rudy Giuliani has already discussed it with Trump. And “advisors” are heavily encouraging Trump to preemptively pardon his children too:

President Trump has discussed with advisers whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, to his son-in-law and to his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, and talked with Mr. Giuliani about pardoning him as recently as last week, according to two people briefed on the matter. Mr. Trump has told others that he is concerned that a Biden Justice Department might seek retribution against the president by targeting the oldest three of his five children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump — as well as Ms. Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser. Donald Trump Jr. had been under investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, for contacts that the younger Mr. Trump had had with Russians offering damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign, but he was never charged. Mr. Kushner provided false information to federal authorities about his contacts with foreigners for his security clearance, but was given one anyway by the president. The nature of Mr. Trump’s concern about any potential criminal exposure of Eric Trump or Ivanka Trump is unclear, although an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into the Trump Organization has expanded to include tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees by the company, some of which appear to have gone to Ms. Trump.

[From The NY Times]

Personally, I don’t think Bigly is all that concerned about Don Jr. or Eric being charged with any crimes. But I bet he’s definitely interested in protecting Ivanka and Jared, and I could absolutely see him giving preemptive pardons to Javanka and none of his other kids. Apparently, Trump’s advisers are really pushing for pardons for the whole family because, I sh-t you not, “The kids have been through enough.” Exactly what have they been “through”? Cocaine and crimes? Fascism whispers and incompetence? Financial and election fraud? Sources also tell ABC News that “Trump has not to this point embraced the idea of preemptive pardons, with some aides concerned that a preemptive pardon could be seen as an admission of guilt of some kind.” YA THINK?