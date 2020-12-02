Elliot Page, the artist formerly known as Ellen Page, comes out as non-binary transgender

The artist formerly known as Ellen Page has come out as a transgender non-binary person. His name is now Elliot Page. Elliot is 33-years-old and an Oscar-nominated actor, currently starring in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. He issued a statement on social media (via Variety) with the announcement:

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.” “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

[From Variety]

By saying his pronouns are “he/they,” Elliot means that he’s fine with being called “he” or the non-binary they/them, which are the pronouns used by celebrities like Asia Kate Dillon and Sam Smith. I had to consult GLAAD’s style guide for accuracy, and here’s what they write about the he/they distinction: “DO describe Elliot Page as a non-binary, transgender person. Both transgender and non-binary are umbrella terms that describe many different types of experiences. In Page’s case, it can be used like this: ‘Elliot Page describes themself as transgender and non-binary, meaning that their gender identity is neither man nor woman.’” The GLAAD style guide also says that anyone writing or speaking about Elliot can use he/him or they/them pronouns, because Page himself says he’s fine with either.

Elliott has been married to Emma Portney since January 2018, and Emma is completely supportive of Elliot revealing his authentic self. Emma reposted Elliot’s statement with the comment that she’s “so proud…Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

I’m so happy for Elliot!

Update: To the people complaining about deadnames, I truly consulted the GLAAD media style guide. When a celebrity or public figure announces their transgender identity, a one-time reference to their former name is acceptable for identification purposes.