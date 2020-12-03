Donald Trump is hosting mask-free Christmas parties full of coughing Republicans

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the Congressional Ball

President-elect Joe Biden is making plans for all kinds of things, but I hope first and foremost on his mind on Day 1 is that he absolutely needs to get the White House deep-cleaned and thoroughly decontaminated. Donald Trump and the Republicans are still wandering around maskless EVERYWHERE, and White House staffers keep getting the virus. There are still outbreaks associated with White House super-spreader events. It’s insane. Speaking of, every year, the White House hosts many huge Christmas parties, including a blowout party for Congress. In these pandemic times, surely all of those parties would be cancelled, right? Wrong. Footage exists (at the end of the post) of Trump waddling down a WH staircase this week and giving remarks to a Christmas party full of maskless Republicans. I sh-t you not.

President Donald Trump hinted to supporters Tuesday evening at a White House Christmas party that he is looking to wage a 2024 comeback campaign, the most public comments he’s made about seeking another term since losing the 2020 election.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump told a crowd of mostly Republican National Committee members, who immediately erupted in cheers, according to video of the remarks viewed by POLITICO.

Trump has been privately telling advisers for weeks that he’s pondering a 2024 campaign, and some close to him think he could announce a bid in the immediate weeks ahead. But Tuesday appears to mark the first time outside those private conversations that he’s spoken about seeking a return to the White House, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to move into the Oval Office on Jan. 20.

During his remarks, Trump lauded the development of the forthcoming coronavirus vaccines, which he called a “medical miracle. He also reiterated his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.”

Many of the attendees at the Tuesday evening party appeared to be maskless, and coughs could be heard in the video.

The First Lady’s office is largely responsible for overseeing these Christmas parties, and Melania’s spox promised that this year, there would be “smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor.” Yeah, again, apparently no one wore masks at the party this week, including Donald Diaper. And all of the coughing! My God.

Trump Speaks to Representatives of each Branch of the Armed Forces including Space Force

29 Responses to “Donald Trump is hosting mask-free Christmas parties full of coughing Republicans”

  1. Darla says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:22 am

    I only wish Mitch McConnell was going. But he’s evil, not stupid. Trump is both.

    Reply
  2. Ellie says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Were we suddenly expecting the WH Christmas parties this year to be filled with honorable citizens who wear masks and stay 6 feet apart?

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      December 3, 2020 at 11:04 am

      I don’t think anyone thought that, but people tend to be decent at self-preservation.

      I think these folks assume that, by the numbers, they’ll get it, get sick, and recover. I just don’t understand how these people do not understand that at least a third of covid recoverers are long haulers and erectile dysfunction and tooth loss are reported side effects. And that’s beyond the fact that meeting like this is basically a slow action murder against people you’ll never know you killed. It’s horrible.

      Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Cheeto is trying to take them all out with him!

    Reply
    • K says:
      December 3, 2020 at 11:06 am

      fine with me

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      December 3, 2020 at 11:15 am

      And they are going willingly.

      Reply
    • M4lificent says:
      December 3, 2020 at 11:21 am

      If it weren’t for the inevitable collateral damage, I’d been fine with this pompous idiots all wiping each other out.

      Reply
      • josephine says:
        December 3, 2020 at 11:29 am

        This is the problem – it’s the cooks, the cleaners, the drivers, the staff who will really suffer, all so a bunch of deplorables can kiss each others’ butts. A huge herd of garbage all in one spot. And these are the same people who pretend to be religious and pro-life. They are really a symbol of everything wrong with humankind, the sickest and most vile humans.

      • Becks1 says:
        December 3, 2020 at 11:44 am

        Exactly. You want to be stupid and go to a party and not wear a mask? that’s on you. but its a horrible thing to force on the white house staff, the band, the servers, everyone else.

  4. StellainNH says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:34 am

    All this behavior reminds me of Edgar Allen Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death”.

    Reply
  5. Ann says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:36 am

    Twitter needs to ban him already. I hope they do come Jan 20. Taking away Twitter would really hurt his 2024 bid and he would be so bigly mad he might have that long overdue heart attack, so win win. Come on Jack, do it!!

    Reply
  6. Southern Fried says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:43 am

    Let the asshats do what asshats do. To each other that is.

    Reply
  7. jferber says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Yeah, I wish Lindsay Graham were going along with Mitch. And Stephen Miller should go, too.

    Reply
  8. Lauren says:
    December 3, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I’m sorry (not sorry), but I hope that most of them have preexisting conditions and soffocate to death. The over 250000 dead people in your country are because of them, their lies and their selfishness.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      December 3, 2020 at 11:31 am

      I just got a notification from our national broadcaster that the US has recorded over 2800 COVID-related deaths, breaking your previous record, set in April.
      Is it just us in Australia, thinking it, or did trumplethinskin just wash his hands of this horrible situation months ago?
      What I have noticed though, is that even the usually right-wing commercial TV stations, which I normally avoid, are no longer referring to him as President Trump or even Mr Trump. It’s now just “trump”, and on two occasions that I’ve caught, it’s been “the lame-duck president”. 😂 I can’t wait for 20 January. That is really going to sting him.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        December 3, 2020 at 11:43 am

        I don’t know if you can say he washed his hands of it, because his hands were never “in it,” so to speak. He never did one damn thing to help us. This was a crisis, yes, and it would have been hard for any president to deal with, but he didn’t even try. He literally just said “it is what it is.”

  9. Veronica S. says:
    December 3, 2020 at 11:19 am

    I mean, at this point, I just view it as Darwin in action. I’m at full gallows level humor about it. If some of them die, so be it. Things will be looking up for 2022 and 2024, y’all.

    Reply
  10. Leah says:
    December 3, 2020 at 11:24 am

    Covid approves.

    I guess he thinks that once he’s had the virus the virus won’t come knocking again. Um, no. I don’t think he ever had the virus and that the virus is still waiting for its pound of flesh.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      December 3, 2020 at 11:58 am

      We’ve also had multiple instances of reinfection pop up now, some of which were younger people who get increasingly sicker with each infection. Older individuals also have weaker immune response, so…he’s by no means out of the woods yet.

      Reply
  11. Josie Bean says:
    December 3, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Excellent – I hope there are plenty more White House Holiday parties just like that one.

    And I bet the Republicans are shitting themselves knowing Trump may run in 2024. Young teenagers today will be eligible to vote in 2024 – I am counting on the young to vote against the medieval and dangerous Republican mindset since so many of the baby boomers (not all but many) have turned out to be real jerks.

    Reply
    • H says:
      December 3, 2020 at 12:01 pm

      I’m happy as Rubio, Rick Scott, Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton are all sh*tting themselves. Ha! (All reportedly want to run).

      Reply
    • bre says:
      December 3, 2020 at 12:16 pm

      Don’t forget Pence and Pompo! He will dangling the idea of running for probably the next 3 years just long enough to completely screw over any other Republican that wants to Rehab their image for running.

      Reply
  12. EMF999 says:
    December 3, 2020 at 11:56 am

    And the Darwin award for 2020 goes to….

    Reply
  13. Coco says:
    December 3, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Are these party attendees so deluded that they think every single one of them will be given a private suite at Walter Reed?
    I’m feeling like such a nihilist today. If they want to Masque of the Orange Death themselves, can we at least barricade them in the White House?

    Reply
  14. holly hobby says:
    December 3, 2020 at 1:26 pm

    Wait, didn’t he say he just endured 4 years of hell working for us? WTF would he want to work for us again? That turd. I hope the DOJ throws the book after him and his spawn.

    They never challenged Nixon’s preemptive pardon. I think this should definitely be challenged in court. No one deserves a blank check. If that’s true, I want a preemptive pardon for my future grandchildren, in case they need it.

    Reply
  15. The Recluse says:
    December 3, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    I feel so bad for the every day staffers who work there: kitchen, maids, etc. They must be in terror of their lives and probably have already suffered from this irresponsible family’s behaviour.

    Reply

