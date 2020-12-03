Donald Trump is hosting mask-free Christmas parties full of coughing Republicans

President-elect Joe Biden is making plans for all kinds of things, but I hope first and foremost on his mind on Day 1 is that he absolutely needs to get the White House deep-cleaned and thoroughly decontaminated. Donald Trump and the Republicans are still wandering around maskless EVERYWHERE, and White House staffers keep getting the virus. There are still outbreaks associated with White House super-spreader events. It’s insane. Speaking of, every year, the White House hosts many huge Christmas parties, including a blowout party for Congress. In these pandemic times, surely all of those parties would be cancelled, right? Wrong. Footage exists (at the end of the post) of Trump waddling down a WH staircase this week and giving remarks to a Christmas party full of maskless Republicans. I sh-t you not.

President Donald Trump hinted to supporters Tuesday evening at a White House Christmas party that he is looking to wage a 2024 comeback campaign, the most public comments he’s made about seeking another term since losing the 2020 election. “It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump told a crowd of mostly Republican National Committee members, who immediately erupted in cheers, according to video of the remarks viewed by POLITICO. Trump has been privately telling advisers for weeks that he’s pondering a 2024 campaign, and some close to him think he could announce a bid in the immediate weeks ahead. But Tuesday appears to mark the first time outside those private conversations that he’s spoken about seeking a return to the White House, as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to move into the Oval Office on Jan. 20. During his remarks, Trump lauded the development of the forthcoming coronavirus vaccines, which he called a “medical miracle. He also reiterated his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” Many of the attendees at the Tuesday evening party appeared to be maskless, and coughs could be heard in the video.

[From Politico]

The First Lady’s office is largely responsible for overseeing these Christmas parties, and Melania’s spox promised that this year, there would be “smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor.” Yeah, again, apparently no one wore masks at the party this week, including Donald Diaper. And all of the coughing! My God.

Trump at the White House Christmas party: "It's been an amazing four years. We're trying to do another four years, otherwise I'll see you in four years." h/t @ZekeJMiller, @colvinj pic.twitter.com/72Q3bVY3jP — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 2, 2020