Lin Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam to host fundraiser for Georgia runoff elections

The most epic musical mash-up is taking place December 16. Lin Manuel Miranda and 90s grunge band Pearl Jam are headlining a virtual fundraiser via Looped that will be hosted by Wayne Brady. The benefit is for the Latino Victory Project that will target Latinx voters ahead of the run-off senate race in Georgia on Jan 5. You can purchase tickets with a $10 donation. The Latino Victory Project will allocate the funds that are raised to help support phone banking, canvassing, mailers, and a bus tour through communities. Here is more on the fundraiser from People:

“I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy — and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager,” Miranda said in a statement. “I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time,” Miranda added. “We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election.” “Georgia came through for America and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia,” Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder added. “We — along with millions of others — are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation.” “We hope you will join us live on December 16th as we talk music, art and activism,” Vedder, 55, continued.

The presidential election may be over but there is still work to do to make sure that the incoming administration can get things done. I am excited how many people are extremely engaged. Close to a million people have already requested mail-in ballots for the runoff race in January. The efforts of Stacy Abrams and other organizers may just pay off for Warnock and Ossoff. There are 377,000 eligible Latinx voters in Georgia, of which 250,000 are already registered. They make up 5% of the electorate and their votes could definitely swing the election. Exit polls showed that Latinx voters in Georgia preferred Biden over Trump. Hopefully, they will turn out in full force for the runoff.

I am excited to see what Pearl Jam and Lin Manuel Miranda get up to. Lin Manuel said that he was a fan of Pearl Jam but have never met them so this is going to be a damn show. Between Pearl Jam and Jewel, us 80s and 90s kids are getting our full lives in lockdown that’s for sure. With that being said, you can join the efforts to get out the vote in Georgia by signing up to phone bank or mail reminder post cards.

