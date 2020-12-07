Drew Barrymore needs extenders added to her clothes after stress-eating this year

Drew Barrymore posted this video of herself in the costume department of her talk show, and as you can see, she’s showing one of the “real” things about this f–ked up year: everyone is gaining weight. If you’re lucky enough to NOT catch coronavirus, chances are that you’ve gained some weight from a combination of not being able to work out like you did pre-pandemic, or just overeating/stress-eating because you’re home. Drew is the same. She says, to camera:

“Okay, so, we’re in the wardrobe closet and you know how normally we do these like, cute pictures and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, look at this amazing outfit and look!’ Well. Here. Let me keep it real with ya,” Barrymore, 45, said in a video on Instagram, as she showed the unzipped back of her pants. “Yeah, that happened.” The mom of two said that the wardrobe team on the show had to make some adjustments to get the waistband to fit. “I guess I’ve been eating my stress at little bit lately and I have to have like, a brassiere thing put in there,” she said, laughing. “So, I’m going to reevaluate my life this weekend, and for anyone who has to put an extender on your pants, well just know, I feel ya!”

[From People]

First of all, those gaucho pants are super-unflattering, and even a really thin woman would look “wide” in those. Second of all, look… it’s happening to all of us. For months during the pandemic, I actually thought I was keeping up with staying active and not stress-eating too much, but as the election got closer, I really began to stress eat. Too much candy, too many Frappes, too many French fries. I never weigh myself, but I feel like I’ve probably put on 15-20 pounds over the pandemic (perhaps the “covid 19”). It sucks but I also feel like we just need to give ourselves a damn break. These are unprecedented times and if you’re lucky enough to survive the pandemic, you can go back to eating better and taking better care of yourself next June.