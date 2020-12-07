The Duke & Duchess of Sussex plan to give out honors for woke causes?

It felt like the British papers spent much of the weekend dunking on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their ill-fated Pandemic Tour. And we all know how Bill and Cathy are incredibly thin-skinned, so they already had something they could use to lash out and change the subject: an update from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans for their Archewell Foundation. We know that Harry and Meghan have spent much of 2020 planning what they will do with Archewell, but nothing has actually been announced as far as initiatives or projects. Now the Sun claims that Harry and Meghan want to hand out “honors” to people or groups doing good works. The Sun’s reading of this was predictably nasty.

Prince Harry and Meghan are planning their own honours list from halfway across the world. The woke couple will recognise do-gooders in the fields they like to champion. They hope to celebrate “charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health”, papers filed in the US reveal. Winning firms, charities and individuals can expect the right-on couple’s seal of approval. We’ve also mocked up a snowflake medal to show how they might be rewarded. While the Queen hands out gongs twice a year, the Sussexes’ rival scheme would be run by their Archewell foundation. Lawyers for the California-based pair first applied for permission to trademark the name in March. US government lawyers rejected the application because their papers were vague and not signed.

[From The Sun]

The Sun did a mock-up of a “Snowflake medal” to highlight their story, because isn’t it hilarious that Harry and Meghan would want to highlight “woke” causes like environmentalism or education. What’s that? William’s big new keen project is about environmentalism? What’s that? Kate’s Keen Early Years project is about education? Well, HOW WOKE.

Anyway, I doubt that Harry and Meghan see their purpose as handing out actual awards or honors. It’s more like H&M will use their names and their foundation to draw attention and funding to those organizations, people and charities who get their stamp of approval.