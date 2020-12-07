The Duke & Duchess of Sussex plan to give out honors for woke causes?

It felt like the British papers spent much of the weekend dunking on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their ill-fated Pandemic Tour. And we all know how Bill and Cathy are incredibly thin-skinned, so they already had something they could use to lash out and change the subject: an update from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plans for their Archewell Foundation. We know that Harry and Meghan have spent much of 2020 planning what they will do with Archewell, but nothing has actually been announced as far as initiatives or projects. Now the Sun claims that Harry and Meghan want to hand out “honors” to people or groups doing good works. The Sun’s reading of this was predictably nasty.
Prince Harry and Meghan are planning their own honours list from halfway across the world. The woke couple will recognise do-gooders in the fields they like to champion. They hope to celebrate “charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health”, papers filed in the US reveal.
Winning firms, charities and individuals can expect the right-on couple’s seal of approval. We’ve also mocked up a snowflake medal to show how they might be rewarded.
While the Queen hands out gongs twice a year, the Sussexes’ rival scheme would be run by their Archewell foundation. Lawyers for the California-based pair first applied for permission to trademark the name in March. US government lawyers rejected the application because their papers were vague and not signed.
The Sun did a mock-up of a “Snowflake medal” to highlight their story, because isn’t it hilarious that Harry and Meghan would want to highlight “woke” causes like environmentalism or education. What’s that? William’s big new keen project is about environmentalism? What’s that? Kate’s Keen Early Years project is about education? Well, HOW WOKE.
Anyway, I doubt that Harry and Meghan see their purpose as handing out actual awards or honors. It’s more like H&M will use their names and their foundation to draw attention and funding to those organizations, people and charities who get their stamp of approval.
So the Cambridges definitely leaked this to the Sun, right? The timing just feels too predictable, except that I cant imagine Meghan and Harry would share this kind of info with Will and Kate at this point. Maybe its just completely made up, lol. And wow the Sun’s piece is really nasty.
The Sun is scouring any and every legal filing the Sussexes are doing and spinning a tale out of it. I’m sure by the end of the day, that story will be deleted/scrubbed from their website.
KP doesn’t know anything. Neither does the Sun. That’s why they’re focused on the public documents filed by H&M. It’s all a distraction from that panned train tour by W&K. Since it went down like a lead balloon over the weekend, the Sun, KP’s PR arm, was tasked with writing this latest garbage.
The good thing is that people have caught on to their intent: distract from the Cambridges tone deaf train tour PR stunt. They’re getting eaten alive, even in the Daily Mail’s comments.
They wouldn’t be the first organization to give out awards to acknowledge charitable organizations. It’s done all the time. How extraordinarily self absorbed to think only the Royal family can do it.
With that said, I’m sure the tabloids are just guessing what Archewell MIGHT do.
They are clearly running out of sticks to beat them with.
The Sun being nasty? And in other news: water is wet.
As for the awards thing, its not really a bad idea. I imagine it’ll be similar to what they did on their Instagram where they highlighted charities for a month but one a different scale.
The Cambridges are being criticised for their Royal Tour during the pandemic so the papers have made up a report to turn the public’s attention on the Sussexes. We won’t know what Harry and Meghan are going to do until they make an announcement and the story itself rings false.
I think it’s too early for them to hand out awards. Their foundation hasn’t really been established yet. If they want to highlight good causes on their website that’s different. I just think awards would encourage ridicule.
My default reaction for anything from The Sun is to not believe it. I’m sure like The National Enquirer, they will occasionally break a news story, but more often it’s just lies and spins. With that said, awards are pretty useless and a waste of time and resources. However recognising causes and volunteers is good as it raises awareness and helps to generate much-needed funds.
Pretty sure woke causes they’re making fun of are, because this is Britain, racial justice and gender equity, not education and probably not environment. Because this is the large difference between M&H and W&K.
Let’s be clear: anyone who still uses the term “woke” is white. And old. And should never have started using it in the first place, not only due to the cultural appropriation, but also because they are too dumb, racist, or sociopathic to understand it. In other words, those still using “woke” are “jokes.” Or the preferred spelling, “djoks.”
this “scoop” comes at a laughably predictable time. if the award has money attached to it, i cant see anything wrong with it. people are always seeking additional funding for their work.
Don’t trust the Sun and never will. Utter nonsense. As for them, hope they are not handing out any awards just yet as their foundation isn’t really established yet beyond the name and it feels really premature.
Something about them being so nasty in these articles and speculation about h&m when they’re obviously desperate for any piece of information on them makes me laugh. The bitterness really jumps out at you.
Harry and Meghan have just denied this story.
“Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s team have put out a statement over the reports about a Archewell award scheme: “We look forward to sharing more about Archewell’s work in the weeks ahead but any suggestion that it is intended to rival the UK honours list is false….
… Furthermore, the trademark application has followed the normal course of business for the US Trademark process and any suggestion otherwise is also false.”
https://twitter.com/JamieSamhan/status/1335963869982834689
The British media has been reduced to scouring public documents to get information on Harry and Meghan.