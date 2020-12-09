Zara Tindall is ‘obsessive’ about decorating the Xmas tree herself, without Mia’s help

While I love Christmas and it’s one of my favorite times of year, I’m not particularly obsessive about Christmas decorations or celebrating for weeks on end. I just like Christmas music and I love seeing how other people decorate for the holidays. I appreciate those people who take Christmas decorating very seriously. Both of my parents could not have cared less about most holidays, but come Christmas time, they both turned into art designers with very specific ideas about how the tree should look and how many lights to hang and where the ceramic reindeer should be placed. Pretty much every Christmas of my childhood was spent navigating a fight between my parents about ornaments and ornament placement. I can’t imagine I’m alone there – there are tons of people who are OCD about home decor, and tons of people who likely have a very Christmas-decoration-specific obsessive-compulsive energy. As it turns out, Zara Phillips-Tindall is one of those people.

Zara Tindall is ‘obsessive’ and ‘very organised’ with decorating her family’s Christmas tree, her husband Mike has revealed. The rugby ace, 41, lives with the Queen’s granddaughter, 39, and their daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two, at their home on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire. Speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast, Mike said his wife is obsessive about the festive season, revealing: ‘Me and the kids get our own tree that we can throw tinsel on and my wife has the main tree that sits in the house and looks very, very pretty and very organised.’ The revelation comes days after it was announced the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, would not host the traditional royal Christmas celebration at Sandringham amid the Covid-19 crisis. Speaking on the podcast yesterday, Mike said: ‘The first tree has gone up so there are some presents underneath the tree. My wife has a slight OCD with her tree. It’s a bit like Monica [from Friends].’ He went on to say that the family had specific decorations each year for the tree, saying: ‘No tinsel on our tree, there are starred lights. There’s bells and lovely ornaments. She loves her tree. It is a wonderful sight and it is the best thing I’ve ever seen.’ Meanwhile he revealed the family now organise a second Christmas tree for Mike and the children to decorate together. He explained: ‘Last year, it got to the point where Z was trying to put up the tree and Mia was trying to be helpful and she was told, “We’re going to get you a little tree.” You could not see one pine on this tree, it was covered in everything. We gave her the stuff she had on her tree last year today, she took it upstairs and she’s literally got all the lights and fairylights out, tied them round the bed, round something else, something else. You can basically decapitate yourself on numerous parts of her room but she was dead happy with her decorations so if she’s happy, I’m happy.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Not allowing her daughter to help with the main tree? Truly festive! Being so OCD about the main tree that they had to organize a little tree for Mia? Amazing. I mean, it’s all well and good for me to sit here in judgment, but I know if I tried to watch a kid decorate a tree, I would probably be a rage-elf too. “YOU CANNOT PUT FIVE ORNAMENTS IN THE SAME BRANCH,” I would absolutely end up yelling that. Zara probably loves her organized tree and that was a good compromise, allowing Mia her own little tree to decorate. It sounds like Mia went wild with it!

Oh, and just this morning, Mike announced that he and Zara are expecting their third! Congrats to them.