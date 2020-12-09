Zara Tindall is ‘obsessive’ about decorating the Xmas tree herself, without Mia’s help

While I love Christmas and it’s one of my favorite times of year, I’m not particularly obsessive about Christmas decorations or celebrating for weeks on end. I just like Christmas music and I love seeing how other people decorate for the holidays. I appreciate those people who take Christmas decorating very seriously. Both of my parents could not have cared less about most holidays, but come Christmas time, they both turned into art designers with very specific ideas about how the tree should look and how many lights to hang and where the ceramic reindeer should be placed. Pretty much every Christmas of my childhood was spent navigating a fight between my parents about ornaments and ornament placement. I can’t imagine I’m alone there – there are tons of people who are OCD about home decor, and tons of people who likely have a very Christmas-decoration-specific obsessive-compulsive energy. As it turns out, Zara Phillips-Tindall is one of those people.
Zara Tindall is ‘obsessive’ and ‘very organised’ with decorating her family’s Christmas tree, her husband Mike has revealed. The rugby ace, 41, lives with the Queen’s granddaughter, 39, and their daughters Mia, six, and Lena, two, at their home on Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire.
Speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast, Mike said his wife is obsessive about the festive season, revealing: ‘Me and the kids get our own tree that we can throw tinsel on and my wife has the main tree that sits in the house and looks very, very pretty and very organised.’
The revelation comes days after it was announced the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, would not host the traditional royal Christmas celebration at Sandringham amid the Covid-19 crisis. Speaking on the podcast yesterday, Mike said: ‘The first tree has gone up so there are some presents underneath the tree. My wife has a slight OCD with her tree. It’s a bit like Monica [from Friends].’
He went on to say that the family had specific decorations each year for the tree, saying: ‘No tinsel on our tree, there are starred lights. There’s bells and lovely ornaments. She loves her tree. It is a wonderful sight and it is the best thing I’ve ever seen.’
Meanwhile he revealed the family now organise a second Christmas tree for Mike and the children to decorate together. He explained: ‘Last year, it got to the point where Z was trying to put up the tree and Mia was trying to be helpful and she was told, “We’re going to get you a little tree.” You could not see one pine on this tree, it was covered in everything. We gave her the stuff she had on her tree last year today, she took it upstairs and she’s literally got all the lights and fairylights out, tied them round the bed, round something else, something else. You can basically decapitate yourself on numerous parts of her room but she was dead happy with her decorations so if she’s happy, I’m happy.’
Not allowing her daughter to help with the main tree? Truly festive! Being so OCD about the main tree that they had to organize a little tree for Mia? Amazing. I mean, it’s all well and good for me to sit here in judgment, but I know if I tried to watch a kid decorate a tree, I would probably be a rage-elf too. “YOU CANNOT PUT FIVE ORNAMENTS IN THE SAME BRANCH,” I would absolutely end up yelling that. Zara probably loves her organized tree and that was a good compromise, allowing Mia her own little tree to decorate. It sounds like Mia went wild with it!
Oh, and just this morning, Mike announced that he and Zara are expecting their third! Congrats to them.
Really nice news. The family hopefully have two additions to look forward to next year. Sweet
Isn’t Zara the one who was smirking and rolling her eyes at the sermon during Meghan and Harry’s wedding? Isn’t she sort of a jerk?
Congratulations on the third baby. They always looked like a well-matched couple.
Just to be picky, and I know people don’t mean any harm, but I wish people would try to stop using the term “OCD” to describe simply being particular or wanting something done in a certain way. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a genuine mental health condition that involves more than being anal about decorating a tree. And on another note, it must be nice for Mike and Zara to know that they can talk about not letting their daughter decorate the main tree without the press rushing to print stories about her being a control freak or mean to children.
I agree with Pearl. Being particular about a tree isn’t OCD.’it probably doesn’t seem harmful until someone you love
suffers from OCD, but I wish you didn’t have to know someone to be kind about these things. There are so many more descriptive, more interesting words.
Congratulations to them! ive always really liked these two and how down to earth they come across.
Separately I love decorating the tree with my boys and how it ends up looking like a mess but we have had great fun. my husband grins and bears it but moves things around in the evening time to try and make it look a bit better! each to their own but i couldnt imagine not letting them help, its part of the fun
I don’t care what the tree looks like anymore. I had a string of years where it looked amazing. Then my kids got old enough to “help” and it was always lopsided and mismatched. I hope the kids tree is someplace everyone can see it. She’ll make the kids feel bad if they hide the tree way, like it is ugly or something. Last year we skipped Christmas and went to Mexico, what a revelation. It was the most relaxing December I’ve ever experienced. COVID messed up our travel plans for this year so we’ve got the small white tree that used to go in my daughter’s room. We made hand made ornaments that look like the BT 21 characters, got the idea on Pinterest. It looks silly but it was fun to do and will be good memory. Hope to be on a beach sipping a drink for Christmas 2021.
As I started reading the article, I wondered if they were going to have more kids so I shrieked out loud at the baby announcement at the end.
Every household that celebrates Christmas should have multiple trees so everyone can express their tree decorating tastes. We have one in every room. Even my boarder put up a tree and she’s Muslim. The big real tree in the living room, we all decorate together.
Growing up Muslim I was never allowed to have a tree in our house. Now that I’m on my own and living in sin with a white dude, every year I decorate the tree to the hilt! It’s always a mess, more Charlie Brown than Martha Stewart, but I’m happy. I love Christmas decorations
Aw congratulations to them on their third!
I like seeing the themed, formal Christmas trees, but its not my style. I like Christmas trees to be more personal – my only concern when the kids decorate it is that nothing gets broken (I only have like 4 ornaments that I would be upset about if they did get broken anyway.) You can tell the heights of the boys bc that’s where most of the ornaments are centered, lol.
Congrats on the pregnancy!
As for the Christmas tree discussion, I just decorate it as “standard” – lights going around the tree, baubles for decorations and a star at the top.