David Sedaris thinks (rich) people should have the right to fire random service workers

I’ve read David Sedaris’ books for years. His earlier books – mostly collections of essays – are the best. Sedaris made a name for himself as an essayist and human-foible-lover with his appearances on NPR, years ago. He’s worked a million odd jobs, including seasonal work as an elf in New York over Christmas. Many of his essays are about those odd jobs and his eye for detail and humor in any situation will always make those early works really readable and enjoyable. But as he gets older, he’s just a rich American who lives abroad (France, mainly) and he’s lost touch with a lot of the slice-of-life humanity he used to mine for writing gold. Now he’s exactly the kind of older dude who thinks he should have the right to fire people from their service jobs because they displease him:
Imagine calling this idea “citizen activism” or “citizen dismissal.” Imagine being so out-of-touch that you think this thought will “land” with an audience in the middle of a pandemic. People who are at work out in public right now, in the service industry, in retail and in gyms or public pools, are there because they need that paycheck, and that paycheck isn’t much. Does Sedaris not remember that? I’m not saying that every person currently working in retail or service is an amazing person or anything, but the pandemic has shown us that there are a lot of thankless jobs which should have better pay, and rich people running around “firing” those people is nothing but institutionalized Karening. Besides, there are already outlets for retaliation if your service was that bad or whatever – speak to a manager and try to get someone fired, leave a bad review online, complain to the Better Business Bureau, etc.
Aw, dammit! That makes me sad.
He was kind of lost to me as a comic after reading how the whole family treated their sister who died. They all were so casually cruel and toxic, like it was one big pile of narcissism and she was the scapegoat kid. Once that knowledge planted itself in my head his stuff stopped being funny to me and he just seemed mean and unlikeable.
He tried to claim this was “satire” but I don’t believe it, and if it was, it was terrible because, if true, a lot of us missed it.
Then he does not know the definition of satire and it shows the being a mediocre white man is the only thing you need to be a success.
Yeahhhh, if you’re gonna create “satire” about the underclasses, you have to go BIG. Like, “why don’t poor people just eat their kids?” territory. And even that went over the heads of a depressing number of people.
Ew- David Sedaris, go home, you’re rich.
Geebus that was one bitter “get off my lawn” rant. And his examples are steeped in “I paid extra for this and deserve special treatment “ entitlement. My guess is the lifeguard was at the end of her shift and pool hours were clearly posted. IDK about the cups. It is weird the store would be out of packaging unless it was the week before Xmas and he’d come in at closing time. But he did emphasize that they were “expensive. “ ugh!
Kaiser I love you so much and align with your views 99.9% of the time…do you not think he’s joking here tho? This strikes me as classic Sedaris humor. I think he’s actually making fun of Karens here…pointing out the absurdity of their entitlement. Obviously a matter of perception, and it’s true that if you have to explain a joke, it’s not a good one!
I mean, if this was a completely satirical performance, then he really sold it without any winks. I think it’s far more likely that he thought this would land and now he’s claiming JKJKJKLOL
I’ve read his books. This is classic Sedaris.
It’s definitely satire!
Is this rich white celeb dudes say stupid shit day?
I mean, it is a day that ends in Y.
Awwww man he is a long way from the guy who worked as an elf. I can’t really identify with this guy who thinks he owns people.
I love him! I just listened to Calypso on audiobook a few weeks back. I do believe there is some satire there and I have to believe he made this a segment on TV this time of the year was because he has become the person he wanted to threaten to kill in the Santaland Diaries. I can’t cancel him for this when for years I’ve thought Santa’s around the world and wonder if rubber hands smell like erasers. I just got his ‘best of’ book (accidentally in large print which made me feel old BUT I also may never go back) and I will continue to support. Although I completely agree his funniest stuff was his earlier stuff I still enjoy his writing and almost feel like we are aging together. Calypso made me cry and think a lot about aging and loss… and laugh. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt.
As someone who has worked a lot of service jobs, just NO. Entitlement is the worst. You want to be treated the way you think you deserve, then pay people accordingly. Nothing worse than people who expect top tier service from someone making minimum wage. Want exclusive treatment than pay someone top dollar to cater exclusively to you.
I tried reading Sedaris a few times and just never got his humor or thought he was funny. For some reason I always think of Augusten Burroughs whenever Sedaris is mentioned, I have loved everything he has written. This is someone who can pull humor from tragedy. Highly recommend Running with Scissors, Dry, or Magical Thinking.
I love David Sedaris, and teach essays from Me Talk Pretty One Day. (kids LOVE Big Boy. A little poop humor goes a long way!). Satirists have it tough these days. Satire has to go full reductio ad absurdum (Eat dem babiezz Jonathon Swift) in the days of Trump, and in a pandemic, you CANNOT PUNCH DOWN. There’s no room for subtlety right now–these aren’t nuanced times. Love ya Dave, but do a better job of reading the room. And for god’s sake, don’t pull the “I’m just kidding” card. Especially not when people are using that to wink at torturing and killing people. Right now, he sounds like another entitled rich asshole.
That is a really important point about not punching down with satire, especially not now. I don’t think Sedaris gets that.
I love David Sedaris’s writing so much. To this day, I cannot listen to the audiobook chapter of “Jesus Shaves” from Me Talk Pretty One Day without collapsing into a fit of laughter. I think it’s even funnier for me because I speak French fluently and he’s describing how he and his classmates are trying to speak in French during a French class to explain the concept of Easter to a Muslim student who was unfamiliar with it.
That being said, he’s far from being perfect. I did not like the way he portrayed his sister who committed suicide in The New Yorker article “Now We Are Five.” He mentions in the article she was sent to the Elan School in Maine for a few years, one of those schools for troubled youths that were popular in the 80s and 90s. You don’t have to look far to realize this school was a hellhole that traumatized the kids who were sent there (there are several Reddit threads about it). It finally closed about a decade ago. My Favorite Murder did a whole episode dedicated to this school and when I read the article, I realized his sister was probably so effed up from what she experienced there. David Sedaris wrote about it in the New Yorker article but it was clear he didn’t do his research on the school at all or show any empathy for what his sister went through.
When I was younger I worked customer service jobs and it was always people like him with an entitlement attitude which made things harder. Because of my experience I always treat CS workers with respect because I’ve been there working for minimum wage for bosses that treat you like crap and customers who treat you even worse.
You clearly have never seen him perform. Everything he says is satire, especially if he brings his sister into it. You are suffering from 2020 sensitivity syndrome. His whole thing is making fun of disgusting rich, white, entitled Americans.
Agree with Kaiser that *if* this was satire it was 1) poorly done and 2) NOT.THE.TIME. Aren’t writers supposed to know how to read the room? I can’t think of a WORSE time make a joke about citizens/Karens being able to fire whatever underpaid service worker displeases them.
Also, like Kaiser I don’t think it’s a joke and he’s only claiming it now for cover. (just, like, um, a certain president who said he was being ‘sarcastic’ about injecting bleach in your vains)
I’m so so so so tired of middle-upper class people punching down. It’s disgusting. How about we fire the asshole billionaires who exploit their low-wage workers (Bezos, etc)? That’s a citizens dismissal I could get behind!
I just can’t comprehend how suggesting that a service worker be fired and replaced by a “go-getter” who will wrap tea cups and saucers in her own socks and underwear is not a joke? Again, I can admit if a joke has to be explained it’s not very good, but to me there is no question it is a joke. It is definitely clear tho, that it is too sensitive of a time for satire. I have no interest in protecting him, honestly, I just think we don’t need one more thing to be upset over.