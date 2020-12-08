Karamo Brown: ‘Dating in COVID is a mess. I’m just back to fully being single’



Karamo Brown and his long time partner, Ian Jordan, ended their relationship and engagement back in September. Karamo told US Weekly in a new interview that he dated a guy he met on Twitter but that they have since broken up. Between receiving inappropriate pics and dating during a pandemic, Karamo has decided to remain firmly single. He said that dating at this time is a mess.

“We’re no longer talking,” he told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Amgen and Novartis’ “Know Migraine Mission” program. “Dating in COVID is a mess, and so that is done altogether. I’m just back to fully being single.” The Real World alum added, “I’m a hopeless romantic, and so for me, I’m always about like, how can I find someone who I can spend my moments and my time with? … You have to just find people who are like-minded [and] on the same page.” Brown revealed in September that he ended his decade-long romance with Jordan, 48, amid the coronavirus quarantine. The I Am Perfectly Designed author proposed to Jordan in 2018 and again earlier this year, but their wedding had been delayed due to COVID-19’s global spread. Brown admitted that his breakup from the director has been an “adjustment” for him, telling Us: “He’s my best friend and someone I love. We just had a moment where … our relationship had to shift.” After attending therapy together before their split, Brown said that he “was able to take the steps and find clarity [and] find happiness.” He is additionally “wishing” the same for his former partner.

[From Us Weekly]

Karamo comes off as mature here. He didn’t smear his ex or go into detail about the breakdown of their relationship. I love that he also wished him well and said he wanted to see him happy. If everyone ended their relationships this way, the world would be a much better place. I do hope someone snaps Karamo up soon. That beautiful man should always have someone to cuddle with besides his dog. He is right that COVID has made dating even more complicated and messier than normal, but hopefully soon, we can get back to some normalcy and us singles will be able to date again in a safe(r) way.