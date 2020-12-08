Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar recreated their Cruel Intentions kiss

Some Hollywood relationships are just as good off the screen as they are on. One such relationship is the friendship between Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar who starred together in Cruel Intentions in 1999. In the film, the ladies share a steamy kiss that earned them Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. This past Sunday they received the Legendary Lip Lock for that same kiss during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time show. The ladies prerecorded their acceptance speech together. They also promised they would recreate the famous kiss during the ceremony:

Will @SarahMGellar and @SelmaBlair recreate their iconic 'Cruel Intentions' kiss tonight? 👀 See for yourself during the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time, TONIGHT at 8p on MTV! 💋 pic.twitter.com/Nf8J2tX3Dv — MTV (@MTV) December 6, 2020

What they say in the tweet:

Sarah Michelle Geller: Thank you, MTV, for not just recognizing the kiss now, with the Golden GOAT Selma Blair: But also, with a Popcorn Trophy, back in 2000 for Best Kiss SMG: Making this the single most awarded kiss in cinema history. You don’t have to Google it, I already did. SB: I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just because of the initial shock value, but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality. And to help make people comfortable to be who they really are. SMG: It also represented a paradigm shift to acceptance in pop culture. Well, and also, it was super-hot. SB: You’re not wrong. So as a special thanks, we’d like to recreate it – here. For you guys.

It’s MTV, so there’s a certain amount of light-heartedness expected. Still, I appreciate the acknowledgement of LGBTQ representation on screen. It was a nice speech. Of course the big buzz was whether they would kis or not. They did – in the 2020 most way possible. And it was adorable:

The only way to safely kiss your crush in 2020 💔 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/0Wev6h87e5 — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020

Sarah posted a throwback to the MTV award for Best Kiss earlier this year when she wished Selma a Happy Birthday. At that time, Sarah claimed she had to use that photo because social distancing didn’t allow her to get an in-person kiss. She followed it up with a shot of Selma kissing her while Sarah wore a facemask with big rhinestone lips (below).

I love that Sarah posts joyful photos of her friends Selma, who has MS, and Shannen Doherty, who is living with breast cancer. They are always of them hanging out, doing fun things. Sometimes it’s sitting in the California sun or smiling in a huddled selfie, but there’s never any pity, just joy. I love how Sarah supports those she loves.