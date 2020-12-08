Rita Ora claimed her birthday party would only have three people there

Embed from Getty Images

We’ve been discussing Rita Ora’s birthday party in which she and 30 people celebrated at a London restaurant, going against London lockdown restrictions. She “voluntarily” paid the mandatory $12,000 fine and wrote an apology which seemed sincere. Only later, we learned that she was already breaking health code protocol by not isolating for 14 days following a trip to Cairo. Apparently, prior to the party, Rita told The Sunday Times that it would be just her and her parents celebrating the big day. So how did 30 people end up in a closed restaurant instead?

Ora recently came under fire for breaking London’s lockdown to have a rumored 30-person birthday dinner for her 30th birthday. During the interview, which took place before the widely publicized gathering, Ora claimed she was having a small celebration.

“It’s going to be literally my parents and me,” she tells the Sunday Times. “I’m actually looking forward to it. To just hanging out with my parents. My reputation’s going to go down the drain.”

[From ET]

Is it possible that Rita’s friends surprised her with a party and she took the hit for them? I suppose, although I doubt it. Rita has a history of not taking blame, like when she tried to blame Roc Nation for her inability to put an album out, but Jay Z shut that down. Or maybe it was a last minute decision that she made upon returning from partying in Cairo. My guess is Rita and her friends planned the party on the down-low hoping lockdown would be over or at least loosened up. And when it came time to decide whether to go through with or not, she decided to go for it, thinking she wouldn’t get caught because she’d already thrown up so much deflection with her IG posts of her eating cake alone and quotes like the ones she gave to the Times. Only she did get caught, because Rita isn’t quite as clever as she thinks she is.

Embed from Getty Images

R_Ora_1

Photo credit: Getty Images and Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Rita Ora claimed her birthday party would only have three people there”

  1. ME says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:44 am

    1. She shouldn’t have been out in public or around her parents since she was supposed to be on a 14 day quarantine !

    2. She really should have married Rob Kardashian since she has so much in common with the Kardashians ! All selfish liars and fakes. Rita Kardashian shall be her new name.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:49 am

    She just makes it so hard to like her

    Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:52 am

    And I just think she didn’t give a damn, she thought there was no chance somebody will make her pay because she is famous.
    And her apology did not seem sincere.
    She knew what she was doing, she just thought the rules don’t apply to her

    Reply
  4. Evenstar says:
    December 8, 2020 at 10:57 am

    What a tangled web we weave.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment