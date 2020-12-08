Donald Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, will throw a Nazi rally instead

In January 2017, I was disappointed that all the former presidents came out for Donald Trump’s inauguration. Barack Obama had to be there, he felt his presence was needed and he wanted to show the symbolic transfer of power to a white supremacist nutjob. But the Clintons? The Bushes? Jimmy Carter? I felt like they should have and could have skipped it. Well, no surprise, Donald Trump probably won’t turn up to see Joe Biden’s inauguration. We should expect zero of the niceties and protocols of transition, including the out-going First Family greeting the new First Family to the White House on Inauguration Day. It looks like the Trumps will already be in Florida. The Orange One wants to throw a Nazi rally for himself on Inauguration day.

President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day and skipping the swearing-in of his successor, according to three people familiar with the discussions. There is “preliminary planning” underway for a Jan. 20 event to kick off a new Trump bid, the people familiar with the discussions said, though it’s possible the president could make the announcement earlier as no final decisions have been made. Regardless of the timing of a campaign announcement, Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the people familiar with the discussions. He also does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him, they said. Biden transition officials said Trump’s attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, won’t affect their plans. But Trump is keen on the idea of formally launching a 2024 campaign on Inauguration Day because that’s when he filed for re-election in 2017, people familiar with the discussions said. Trump has recently told some advisers he wants to announce a 2024 campaign shortly after the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, the people familiar with the discussions said. If he were to announce earlier, he could still hold a campaign-style event or rally on Jan. 20. The Daily Beast first reported that Trump might hold a rally on Inauguration Day. The Trump team has been weighing whether to extend the lease on his 2020 campaign headquarters in Virginia or move the small team that’s left elsewhere, one person familiar with the discussions said.

[From NBC News]

So if this happens, what will he do? Take Air Force One down to Florida and then they’ll just leave his ass there, as the plane flies back to Washington? The plane has to be on stand-by for the president as soon as he takes office. As for Trump not attending Biden’s inauguration… I actually don’t care about it? Like, I want people to have as nice a time as possible and Grumpypants Crybaby Loser pouting and stomping his widdle feet would be a buzzkill. If Trump really does throw himself a suckybaby Nazi rally on January 20th… well, the tale of Two Americas, really. One America believes in science, respect, honor, duty and reality. The second America is a racist, delusional death cult.

Here’s Hillary Clinton talking to Howard Stern about Trump’s inauguration.