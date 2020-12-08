Donald Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, will throw a Nazi rally instead

In January 2017, I was disappointed that all the former presidents came out for Donald Trump’s inauguration. Barack Obama had to be there, he felt his presence was needed and he wanted to show the symbolic transfer of power to a white supremacist nutjob. But the Clintons? The Bushes? Jimmy Carter? I felt like they should have and could have skipped it. Well, no surprise, Donald Trump probably won’t turn up to see Joe Biden’s inauguration. We should expect zero of the niceties and protocols of transition, including the out-going First Family greeting the new First Family to the White House on Inauguration Day. It looks like the Trumps will already be in Florida. The Orange One wants to throw a Nazi rally for himself on Inauguration day.
President Donald Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day and skipping the swearing-in of his successor, according to three people familiar with the discussions. There is “preliminary planning” underway for a Jan. 20 event to kick off a new Trump bid, the people familiar with the discussions said, though it’s possible the president could make the announcement earlier as no final decisions have been made.
Regardless of the timing of a campaign announcement, Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to the people familiar with the discussions. He also does not plan to invite Biden to the White House or even call him, they said. Biden transition officials said Trump’s attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, won’t affect their plans.
But Trump is keen on the idea of formally launching a 2024 campaign on Inauguration Day because that’s when he filed for re-election in 2017, people familiar with the discussions said. Trump has recently told some advisers he wants to announce a 2024 campaign shortly after the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, the people familiar with the discussions said. If he were to announce earlier, he could still hold a campaign-style event or rally on Jan. 20. The Daily Beast first reported that Trump might hold a rally on Inauguration Day. The Trump team has been weighing whether to extend the lease on his 2020 campaign headquarters in Virginia or move the small team that’s left elsewhere, one person familiar with the discussions said.
So if this happens, what will he do? Take Air Force One down to Florida and then they’ll just leave his ass there, as the plane flies back to Washington? The plane has to be on stand-by for the president as soon as he takes office. As for Trump not attending Biden’s inauguration… I actually don’t care about it? Like, I want people to have as nice a time as possible and Grumpypants Crybaby Loser pouting and stomping his widdle feet would be a buzzkill. If Trump really does throw himself a suckybaby Nazi rally on January 20th… well, the tale of Two Americas, really. One America believes in science, respect, honor, duty and reality. The second America is a racist, delusional death cult.
Here’s Hillary Clinton talking to Howard Stern about Trump’s inauguration.
Can we just not cover what he does then? No coverage of his rally. Brief or no mention of his absence at the inauguration. Let’s not make the spectacle of his rally as he wants and focus on fixing our problems.
I agree. This should have been the strategy from day one. Ignore him. He thrives on attention. Just focus on the damage done and the wonderful solutions in the future.
Doesn’t matter. Ask him to stay home or go golfing. He doesn’t matter.
I think traditionally, he would be able to take Air Force One one last time after he’s out of office (although its not AF1 at that point). I remember the Obamas took it to California the same day Trump was inaugurated (I think they left immediately after the ceremony?) But AF1 immediately turned around and went back to DC, so even if Trump did take it to Florida, its not like it would be there for a campaign prop for him.
Of course he’s going to do whatever he can to distract from Biden’s inauguration and from his entire presidency. My biggest hope is that media outlets give him less oxygen for the next 4 years. I don’t need all of his tweets covered, or every rally he gives. He can only distract from Biden’s inauguration if we let him.
Legit networks carry live coverage of Inauguration Day. No one will care what Trump is doing.
There’s 2 “Air Force 1″ planes, exactly the same. So there’s still a kitted-out plane on standby even if he’s riding one to Florida. It’s only technically “AF1″ when the sitting president is on it, otherwise it’s just a really nice plane, lol.
The world’s fanciest courtesy car.
They’re already giving him so much less air. Someone retweeted a pic of the NYT main page and his name wasn’t mentioned in any of them. In a sense, he’s dead to the media. He’ll always be a Nazi circus clown with a death cult, but Twitter has said if he violates the rules again, he can be punished like anyone else. He’s just not going to be important.
Well, George W captured Trump’s Presidency very succinctly and eloquently: well that was some weird shit! Love it. Great clip, thank you for sharing that one Kaiser.
Trump cares nothing about this country nor the citizens that live in this country. He only cares about two things: his pockets and his ego.
George W Bush was a war criminal and supported torture. I don’t fucking care if he maybe said one thing one time in secret.
@Elizabeth, I respect your opinion on the matter, but I find it quite interesting to hear these comments. He is a former President and it was said to a woman who ran and almost won the election (and a former Senator and former first lady). Regardless of what he is, his comment is interesting.
It was a really true comment by W.
No real surprise here. Perhaps it’s better that Trump isn’t there pouting on the world stage. It would be a distraction.
What an absolute juvenile and shameful thing to do, it really is extraordinary this monster actully managed to complete the four years. America please never again!
If he throws the rally in the afternoon on the 20th, Biden officially becomes President. The feds can just pop on over to arrest Trump on the spot for sedition. It’s a win-win!
I think it would be terrible if he did go, because he is literally incapable of not making everything about him. I also have no doubt he will attempt to delay the return of airforce one. Just stupid spite. Every move he makes every word he says over the next 4 years will be out of spite and a desire for revenge.
That’s why I hope he isn’t around the whole 4 years.
Another superspreader event. Of course. Right on brand as befits his campaign.
Airforce 1 is only AF 1 while the current president is on board. There are other planes as backup and have their own code name until it’s use for the president, when it becomes AF 1.
The thing that continually amazes me is that not only is he incredibly thin-skinned, but he’s also so willing to show his weakness to the world, continually. While obviously thinking he’s the tough guy. I’m just flabbergasted by it.
I’ll agree with W. for once. The last 4 years have been some weird shit.
He said it at the inauguration after Trump’s American carnage speech. It was weird sh*t.
Of course he will but will the MSM cover it? Unlikely as they will be too busy fawning over the new President to pay attention to a 1 time loser. Even if he does announce another run it still won’t steal the Biden inauguration headlines. He and the MAGAts only think it will.
The only way he will get all the attention is if he outs that fact that there are aliens on Mars called the Galactic Federation – apparently he was going to out them and they talked him out of it. The twitter tag about it is hilarious.
Please peoples of the pleiades, please save us from 2020!!!!
It’s disgusting. He knows his base will love him skipping transfer of power. Means it didn’t happen. He could do a flyover and dump 100 tons of feces on everyone and half of America would absolutely LOVE it. The country of two faces. Feces.
Trump has his own huge jet so maybe he will not even take Air Force One. I am glad he will not be at the inauguration to ruin it. I am sure he will hold some super spreader rally in Florida that will end up killing hundreds because he has zero compassion for the world or his own followers. At this point, if they are dumb enough to keep going to these things I not going to worry about them either
It’s not about him having the means to get to Florida on his own, its about maintaining the illusion of Presidential power. It’s the exact reason we had the carnival of Hatch Act violations for the Republican Convention at the White House this summer. He’s all about appearances, and holding a rally on Inauguration Day with AF1 in the background gives credence to his nonsense about it not being a fair election, and him still being the legally elected President. It’s really disturbing, and the lack of Republican spines makes me wonder about a shadow government in my dark moments.
I hate that petty POS. I hope he gets arrested on January 21, 2021.
I think Trump might be very surprised by the lack of support he gets from the Republican party over his 2024 bullshit [insert Mariah Carey "I don't know her." gif here]
HRC’s head swing.
Oh, I know that head swing. That head swing had kept me out of trouble a few times.
No one wants him there anyway.