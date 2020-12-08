Did Duchess Kate misspell ‘country’ in a message to transportation workers?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Manchester last night for what looked like a Midnight Keening…? Well, I make myself laugh, that’s all that counts. Will and Kate posed, William took off his mask and made a little speech, thanking people for showing the best of human nature in a pandemic (he said that maskless, again), and they highlighted a charity called FareShare. They also got yet another private concert, this time by “Wayne Ellington and Manchester Inspirational Voices, presented by Band on the Wall, a local independent music venue which has been supported during COVID-19 by the Government’s #CultureRecoveryFund.”

Kate wore much of the same outfit she wore earlier in the evening during the stop in Yorkshire, only she changed sweaters to this Fair Isle look, which is really cute. I generally wouldn’t wear most of Kate’s clothes, but occasionally I’ll really want some sportswear or a cute sweater on Kate, and I’d love the ID on this one.

Meanwhile, I’m sure everyone saw this, but way back when Will and Kate started their Pandemic Train Tour, Kate wrote – in cursive – a message on a whiteboard to transportation workers:

As you can see, it appears as if Kate misspelled “country.” She left out the “N”. Perhaps she was spelling it phonetically, from her weird hyper-posh accent, where she leaves out letters all the time. Anyway, I’m not going to yell at her for misspellings, as you well know, I misspell sh-t all the time, here and on Twitter. It happens and not everyone is a great speller, you know? What I will criticize is Kate’s move to suddenly show us her cursive writing all over the place, because You Know Who could write in perfect calligraphy. Also, they had to give Kate the message to write on the whiteboard. She copied it by hand.