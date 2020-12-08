Did Duchess Kate misspell ‘country’ in a message to transportation workers?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Manchester last night for what looked like a Midnight Keening…? Well, I make myself laugh, that’s all that counts. Will and Kate posed, William took off his mask and made a little speech, thanking people for showing the best of human nature in a pandemic (he said that maskless, again), and they highlighted a charity called FareShare. They also got yet another private concert, this time by “Wayne Ellington and Manchester Inspirational Voices, presented by Band on the Wall, a local independent music venue which has been supported during COVID-19 by the Government’s #CultureRecoveryFund.”
Kate wore much of the same outfit she wore earlier in the evening during the stop in Yorkshire, only she changed sweaters to this Fair Isle look, which is really cute. I generally wouldn’t wear most of Kate’s clothes, but occasionally I’ll really want some sportswear or a cute sweater on Kate, and I’d love the ID on this one.
Meanwhile, I’m sure everyone saw this, but way back when Will and Kate started their Pandemic Train Tour, Kate wrote – in cursive – a message on a whiteboard to transportation workers:
Thank you to transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year.
Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!
William & Catherine
As you can see, it appears as if Kate misspelled “country.” She left out the “N”. Perhaps she was spelling it phonetically, from her weird hyper-posh accent, where she leaves out letters all the time. Anyway, I’m not going to yell at her for misspellings, as you well know, I misspell sh-t all the time, here and on Twitter. It happens and not everyone is a great speller, you know? What I will criticize is Kate’s move to suddenly show us her cursive writing all over the place, because You Know Who could write in perfect calligraphy. Also, they had to give Kate the message to write on the whiteboard. She copied it by hand.
I think she missed out the “u” actually. The letter next to the “o” or what I’m assuming is the “o” seems to be the “n” and it looks similar to the other n’s she’s written in the text.
This is what I think. I am perfectly ready to believe she daydreamed about princess sparkly pink castle shit all through school and can’t spell for shit, but I would totally scribble country the same way—ie letting a few pen strokes stand in for multiple similar letters and U and N are actually kinda similar in cursive.
Yah…. she missed the u and spelled it “contry”… copying from a cue card. How hard is it to write something from the heart when you’re supposed to have that many years of experience with people? To me, this is completely unacceptable. In a real life job, I would call this incompetent.
And all of us better have no mispelling in our comments on this post lol
She changed…….again? What is happening on that train that she has to keep changing? Two and a half outfits in one day is a little extreme, right? Also, they really arrived at midnight? Lordy.
As for the misspelling – I cant tell if she missed the “n” or the “u” – it could be contry, depending on how she writes her “Ns”. I would have a lot more sympathy for this if she was just writing off the top of her head, but she was using a CUE CARD to write a very basic message. No excuses.
I spend so time on my laptop I barely write anymore and when I do, I spell everything wrong.
She spelled it correctly but her writing was rushed so the letters run together. However, she had to copy the message from a card?! Face palm. These two struggle with authentically connecting to people. I mean seriously, how hard would it be to write a message of thanks from the heart/without a cue card?!
That’s my thought too.
I have an awful writing and I see where all the letters are LOL
This woman does not a single thought in her head.
I have rushed handwriting at times too, but this is an error in writing that may have been caused by rushed writing. If I was a teacher, I would circle the word and say, “PAY ATTENTION NEXT TIME.” minus -1 point, or whatever.
PWT’s chicken scratch is absolutely embarrassing.
I made mad mistakes when I hand write, not nearly as bad when I’m typing.
I think it this is due in part to her handwriting and it looks like she misspelled the word. BUT her handwriting is terrible. Good Lord. It reminds me of when I read my children’s papers and ask them if their teacher ever mentions how terrible their handwriting is.
Good gosh it is horrible. I bet her print is adequate and better yet legible. But of course she must write in cursive because Meghan was a calligrapher. Except that Meghan was TRAINED! These two people want to do no damn work and get all the accolades and credit.
I definitely see that as the dry-erase board equivalent of a typo. Her n’s and u’s would be very similar wrist motions, and it’s super easy to get lost in the looping up and down, more so than when you’re writing on paper. (But when I think of how M would be dragged for this, it makes me feel less generous)
Think ‘country’ was missing the ‘u’ and could be her handwriting but looked like ‘the’ was missing ‘e’ too. Looks like she was copying message from a card. If so can’t believe she needed to copy such a basic message. I’m starting to feel sorry for Cathy. I think she’s under a lot of pressure
Spelling doesn’t count on white boards!
The fture fture Queen of the coutry.
She had to have A NOTE TO COPY this very short message onto the board. Wow. That’s all I have to say, she couldn’t remember a very short and nice message. Or think of it herself!?
LOL – I think the ‘u’ is there but its squashed between the ‘o’ and ‘n’. I do that sometimes when i write and my handwriting is terrible.
I do too, I mix cursive and print when I write and my kids can’t decipher what I write at times. Regardless, she should practice her handwriting. I mean, if I knew I was going to be FQC and my writing would be under scrutiny, I would try my best to make it look legible.
Did no one else notice that she also misspelled “throughout” or am I just seeing things? Definitely some recurring trouble with the “u.”
Yes I saw that too
Williams signature is so bizarre,what does it even spell?
FUTURE FUTURE KING!!!!!
Really? Cant even make it out,it actually looks like a symbol not letters.
LOL I cant really make it out either, I assume it says “William” in some form but who knows. I was joking about the king part
She was cosplaying Meghan throughout this trip. The coats, the boots, pumps and pants. Except for the first green coat everything was lifted from Meghan.
Ah it looks like she was writing fast – the word “throughout” has letters running together too. I’ll criticize the train jaunt for its Marie Antoinette cosplay though and the use of a cue card…
I was really hoping she had written ‘cuntry’ instead.
Her handwriting is not good — mixed cursive with straight?! I wonder what a handwriting analyst would make of that.
Don’t understand why a simple message that she left needed to be copied from a card. That’s very strange.
“country” and “throughout” both appear to me as just a handwriting thing. I know when I write in cursive quickly, I tend to mash-up the strokes of letters like M, N, U, and E.
What irritates me more is the children’s mask on her face!
Shame she didn’t leave the ‘o’ out. Then she’d have described the UK’s current government.
Kate should’ve practiced and memorized what she’s going to write while she was on that long train ride. If she did she didn’t have to require notes to copy from and need not be attacked for being dim and dull by the public. A little effort would’ve gone a long way. Maybe that’s why William is so pissed off with her when they’re in public. She indeed has difficulty forming ideas which, most of the time, leaves her looking dumb. And William sees through this and couldn’t help but show his exasperation toward her. She doesn’t make him proud in this department.