“Olivia Jade Giannulli has filmed a Red Table Talk interview” links

Olivia Jade Giannulli has filmed a Red Table Talk interview
  • December 08, 2020

  • By Kaiser
People's 'Ones To Watch' event - Arrivals

Olivia Jade Giannulli is appearing on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk today. It’s strange because Olivia Jade really should have done a network interview? [Dlisted]
Gwen Stefani has a new single! Thoughts? [OMG Blog]
God, Tessa Thompson is so pretty. [RCFA]
Donald Trump wandered off in the middle of a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office yesterday. The man is not well. [Towleroad]
Birthday boy Nicholas Hoult = smokeshow. [JustJared]
Hailee Steinfeld looking like a ‘90s dream girl. [GFY]
I’m recording Your Honor so no spoilers! [Pajiba]
Dionne Warwick is having a lot of fun on Twitter. [Jezebel]
I haven’t covered this Carl Lentz stuff because… it’s complicated and yet none of it was a surprise at all. [LaineyGossip]
Zendaya looks gorgeous in these Valentino ads. [Tom & Lorenzo]

  1. (TheOG) Jan90067 says:
    December 8, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    “DON’T FORGET MEEEEEEE!!!”

    Wonder if she ran it by Mom and Dad over the prison phone…. oh, wait, that’d require she stopped GOING TO PARTIES (one of which she was at this past weekend; Pandemic? WHAT pandemic??).

    No patience for these brainless, no-talent twats. Go back to school, OJ. LEARN SOMETHING other than posing.

    ETA: Saw Noel Casler’s comment on the Oval Ceremony… he pointed out that several people in the room were looking like Dump dumped in his Depends, and that’s why he wandered out to get changed 😂😂 OMG the look on everyone’s face when he just wandered out and LEFT THEM STANDING THERE…!!! lolol

  2. Emm says:
    December 8, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    WHAT. THE. ACTUAL. F&$@!! The fact that he of course had to make the speech about him is not a surprise but for the love of god!! This is a huge honor for this guy and then he just walks out?!? But of course you don’t see any word of that on faux news, the NYP, etc. I’m so effing tired of his toddler shit and if the media doesn’t stop paying attention to him on Jan. 20th I’m going to have to go off the grid. I mentally cannot handle this anymore. THIS IS NOT NORMAL ADULT BEHAVIOR!

