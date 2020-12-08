“Olivia Jade Giannulli has filmed a Red Table Talk interview” links

Olivia Jade Giannulli is appearing on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk today. It’s strange because Olivia Jade really should have done a network interview? [Dlisted]

Gwen Stefani has a new single! Thoughts? [OMG Blog]

God, Tessa Thompson is so pretty. [RCFA]

Donald Trump wandered off in the middle of a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the Oval Office yesterday. The man is not well. [Towleroad]

Birthday boy Nicholas Hoult = smokeshow. [JustJared]

Hailee Steinfeld looking like a ‘90s dream girl. [GFY]

I’m recording Your Honor so no spoilers! [Pajiba]

Dionne Warwick is having a lot of fun on Twitter. [Jezebel]

I haven’t covered this Carl Lentz stuff because… it’s complicated and yet none of it was a surprise at all. [LaineyGossip]

Zendaya looks gorgeous in these Valentino ads. [Tom & Lorenzo]

.@oliviajadee is now breaking her silence after being caught in the middle of one of the biggest school bribery scandals. Now that her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are serving short prison terms for their participation in the scandal … pic.twitter.com/p5oEVidsxJ — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 7, 2020