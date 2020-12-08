The Trump administration screwed up the order for millions of Pfizer vaccines

You know how Donald Trump’s diaper was in a twist because Pfizer and Moderna announced their vaccines after the election? Trump wanted to take credit for all of the incredible work done by scientists and doctors, and the MAGAts want to call it “the Trump vaccine.” Well, funny story – the Trump administration completely f–ked over the American people by refusing Pfizer’s offer to lock in supplies for the American public. Now Americans might be some of the last people to get Pfizer’s vaccine.
Before Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was proved highly successful in clinical trials last month, the company offered the Trump administration the chance to lock in supplies beyond the 100 million doses the pharmaceutical maker agreed to sell the government as part of a $1.95 billion deal months ago. But the administration, according to people familiar with the talks, never made the deal, a choice that now raises questions about whether the United States allowed other countries to take its place in line.
As the administration scrambles to try to purchase more doses of the vaccine, President Trump plans on Tuesday to issue an executive order that proclaims that other nations will not get the U.S. supplies of its vaccine until Americans have been inoculated. But the order appears to have no real teeth and does not expand the U.S. supply of doses, according to a description of the order on Monday by senior administration officials.
The vaccine being produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, is a two-dose treatment, meaning that 100 million doses is enough to vaccinate only 50 million Americans. The vaccine is expected to receive authorization for emergency use in the U.S. as soon as this weekend, with another vaccine, developed by Moderna, also likely to be approved for emergency use soon.
Great Britain began vaccinations using the Pfizer vaccine today, and they’re starting with the elderly (which is how it should be done). The Trump administration’s argument is now that the American people are spoiled for choice, and that even if they f–ked up the order with Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine or perhaps other vaccines will be available soon enough. But yeah… Trump wanted to take credit for the Pfizer vaccine, which America did not fund, and which the Trump administration didn’t order when they had the chance.
In any case… I just keep thinking about the messy vaccination structure Joe Biden will inherit. Speaking of, the Trump White House is hosting a Vaccine Summit today where they will aim to boost confidence in the upcoming vaccines. And the Trumpers didn’t invite anyone from the Biden transition.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
It’s so messed up. I guess Trump and his cronies think it is “winning” if they can blame Biden for their inaction. It does not seem possible that it’s okay for them to leave him out of meetings. I was going to say, would they leave him out during wartime? But since they won’t let him meet with the Pentagon…. Yes. Come on 2021!
Canada’s Pfizer order comes next week. #justsaying
Do you think Trump and his family and friends invested in another drug company and were hoping to purchase from them for US use?
Yep. That’s exactly it. This grifting family doesn’t make a move without thinking about what’s in it for them. Bastards.
I don’t think they messed it up, they just didn’t care about it. They really don’t care about the American people at all.
No surprise that Trump Admin screwed this up. Agree there is always the possibility that Trump and Company are invested in some 3rd tier Pharma company and expect to profit off of it. Also, there could be a measure of retaliation towards Pfizer for NOT agreeing to be part of Trump’s Project Warp Speed, instead choosing to stay out of the politics. Either way, the American public is screwed again by the GOP.
At this point, guys, it’s just total gallows humor to me. I feel bad and am angry for the innocent people who have suffered or died because of this idiot, but the ones who voted for this? Well, you got what you paid for. Just wish you hadn’t expected the rest of us help you split the bill.
I’m sure everything will fall quietly on the side of those grifter f@cks.
“America last!”
I would 100% believe that they invested in a third party pharma and expected it to pay off ahead of Pfizer and Moderna – this grifter family is only motivated by one thing, personal gain.
Other than that, I could see it being a combination of not caring if/when the normal population got the vaccine and just the arrogant belief that the US would get to cut in line before everyone else on the planet.
As ever, we’re stuck in the stupifying paradox (I think this is the word I want) of a segment of people both believing that Corona is a hoax and yet wanting their moron cult leader to get credit for vaccines for a virus he (and they) have insisted doesn’t really exist.