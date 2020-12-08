Ivanka Trump & Jared bought property on the ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ private island

Clearly, no one in the Trump family will ever admit defeat. Years from now, Donald Trump will still be wandering around, insisting that he’s still the president. And Ivanka Trump will still be baby-whispering “my father, the president” to appease him too. That being said, Ivanka and Jared Kushner continue to make their “post-White House” plans. They’re adding to their property in New Jersey, and look, they’re buying land in Miami.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have splurged on a $30 million-plus lot of land on Miami’s uber-swanky and high-security Indian Creek Island — known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker” — Page Six can exclusively reveal. Ahead of President Trump’s exit from the White House, the couple is busy making plans for life after DC and have viewed numerous properties and lots of land in the Miami and Palm Beach area. The private, guarded and gated Indian Creek Island is also one of the most secure places in Florida, as it boasts a 13-man police force for just 29 residences. It is believed the couple purchased Lot 4, which was owned by Julio Iglesias, to build a bayfront estate. The sale closes on Dec. 17, we’re told. It measures 1.84 acres with 200 feet of private waterfront. The lot was for sale at $31.8 million. Taxes are $472,764 a year. Indian Creek Island is also just over an hour from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Plus, Jared’s younger brother, Joshua, and his supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, this year bought a $22 million home in Miami ahead of the birth of their first child. A source familiar with the deal told us that Ivanka and Jared had been on the hunt in Florida, as many of their friends have moved out of NYC to Florida and the Hamptons, saying: “The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York.”

[From Page Six]

I’ve heard Floridians speak about the wide political chasms within their state depending on location. While the Trumps might be somewhat welcome in Palm Beach, I feel like Miami won’t be as welcome to Javanka as they seem to think. I mean, sure, maybe they’ll just hide out in their billionaire baby bunker. But it’s more likely that the Trumps feel like they’re going to be welcomed as the royal family of Florida and I just don’t think that’s going to be the case in Miami.

Meanwhile, #InmateIvanka has been trending because… all of this…

Ivanka looted America and now she wants to rehabilitate her image and hideout on a secure island in Miami. Nope. Let’s make #InmateIvanka a reality. pic.twitter.com/xc4nIa4PV1 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 8, 2020

But here’s what Ivanka was tweeting yesterday:

Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (📷 AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020