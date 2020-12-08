Ivanka Trump & Jared bought property on the ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ private island

Clearly, no one in the Trump family will ever admit defeat. Years from now, Donald Trump will still be wandering around, insisting that he’s still the president. And Ivanka Trump will still be baby-whispering “my father, the president” to appease him too. That being said, Ivanka and Jared Kushner continue to make their “post-White House” plans. They’re adding to their property in New Jersey, and look, they’re buying land in Miami.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have splurged on a $30 million-plus lot of land on Miami’s uber-swanky and high-security Indian Creek Island — known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker” — Page Six can exclusively reveal. Ahead of President Trump’s exit from the White House, the couple is busy making plans for life after DC and have viewed numerous properties and lots of land in the Miami and Palm Beach area.
The private, guarded and gated Indian Creek Island is also one of the most secure places in Florida, as it boasts a 13-man police force for just 29 residences. It is believed the couple purchased Lot 4, which was owned by Julio Iglesias, to build a bayfront estate. The sale closes on Dec. 17, we’re told. It measures 1.84 acres with 200 feet of private waterfront. The lot was for sale at $31.8 million. Taxes are $472,764 a year.
Indian Creek Island is also just over an hour from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Plus, Jared’s younger brother, Joshua, and his supermodel wife, Karlie Kloss, this year bought a $22 million home in Miami ahead of the birth of their first child.
A source familiar with the deal told us that Ivanka and Jared had been on the hunt in Florida, as many of their friends have moved out of NYC to Florida and the Hamptons, saying: “The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York.”
I’ve heard Floridians speak about the wide political chasms within their state depending on location. While the Trumps might be somewhat welcome in Palm Beach, I feel like Miami won’t be as welcome to Javanka as they seem to think. I mean, sure, maybe they’ll just hide out in their billionaire baby bunker. But it’s more likely that the Trumps feel like they’re going to be welcomed as the royal family of Florida and I just don’t think that’s going to be the case in Miami.
Meanwhile, #InmateIvanka has been trending because… all of this…
Ivanka looted America and now she wants to rehabilitate her image and hideout on a secure island in Miami. Nope. Let’s make #InmateIvanka a reality. pic.twitter.com/xc4nIa4PV1
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) December 8, 2020
But here’s what Ivanka was tweeting yesterday:
Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (📷 AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
For US cousins on the board how far does secret service protection go for families post white house ?
Would all the spawn qualify or is that limited to the Toddler and his wife ?
Twitler, his wife and their minor child get SS protection. Princess Nagini and her Real Boy, the ignored one, Dumb and Dumber are on their own.
LMFAO. This explains the bunker. And TBF they placed themselves in the line of fire so I’m struggling to find sympathy.
LOLOLOL “The Ignored One”… LOVE it. Yeah, Daughter-Wife and Dead-Eyed Boy are trying to insulate themselves and make it harder to be “gotten”. Letitia James and Cy Vance may have other “ideas” about this.
Hmmm… wonder if property bought with laundered/skimmed monies will be confiscated.
I think it would just be Trump and his wife, and Barron. I cant remember how long the Obama girls got it, maybe Sasha did until she was 18? But the older Trump kids would definitely not be entitled to it.
The Obama girls, like the bush twins, have it while in college but then it goes away. If they didn’t go to college, I think it ends at 18. Sort of like being on your parents’ health insurance.
Minor children only. So Barron will have Secret Service protection until he turns 18. None of the adult children will be eligible after Jan 20, 2021.
@CourtneyB – the Bush girls were in college while their father was president, so that’s different. That’s not directly analogous to the Obama daughters, but I honestly don’t know if they are still getting it or not.
Their coverage ends at noon January 20, 2021.
That Handmaid’s Tale lewk gets me every time!
Florida already has a family of real royals – Princess Madeleine of Sweden, her husband, and three children.
“as many of their friends have moved out of NYC to Florida and the Hamptons” Suuuure. Has nothing to do with NYC hating their guts.
I hope their new neighbors hate them just as much, and I look forward to the government seizing this property in the near future.
I laughed at that too. Let’s be real. Their “friends” are in Oman and Tel Aviv. That’s where Jared and Ivanka will end up.
Don’t forget Wendi Deng and Hugh Jackman LOL
I’m just keeping a close eye on Tish James, NY’s AG. She’s been waiting for a long time to be able to indict this family, and I hope so much that she pounces immediately— as soon as Joe Biden’s hand touches that Bible. It might be wishful thinking, but James doesn’t mess around and she wants to see the Trumps face some sort of justice, even if it will never be proportionate to how much damage they’ve done to this country.
We’ve grown so accustomed to every member of this family getting away with every single vile, criminal thing they’ve ever done, but I genuinely think NY has enough to get them on some financial dealings at the very least. Fingers crossed that Ivanka and her daddy face some consequences in 2021.
I hope they do! It’s been so rotten that they have been allowed to get away with everything while he has been in the oval office.
I hope she (the NY AG) has good protection. Sad that one has to worry about that.
The old money Palm Beachers will never accept them, and that is who she’d really want to socialize with – many of them are the same people that are big in the NYC scene (Tinsley Mortimer is a bad example but it’s that crowd). There are enough rich assholes in Miami, she will fit in better there.
That reminds me–Palm Beach is repellently antisemetic and racist at the highest levels. Jews just don’t move there and aren’t admitted to clubs, at least that is how it used to be. I wish them ill based on their own horrible merits, but I don’t wish them prejudice.
So, so true. The old money people are awful in a lot of ways – they just happen to be right about Trump!!
when’s the next hurricane?
That’s my thinking, bad place to be in a hurricane. Bad place to try to get out of, with only one way in & out.
I really, really, really, REALLY want to see this evil, entitled, ignorant, opportunistic, criminal nepotism princess perp-walked out of her compound in handcuffs. To an entirely unhealthy degree. I can see it in my mind’s eye and it’s GLORIOUS.
My hubby is the same way. He’s also torn between wanting trump dragged out of the White House on Inauguration Day and just not wanting his orange ass around ruining it.
This comment should be higher, laughed out loud when I read this!!!
Someone on twitter mentioned that they bought property in Florida because the govt can’t seize it in the event of a bankruptcy. Is that true?
Either way, I expect a major clawback on all the monies they stole from us.
True. The Homestead Act shelters property. It’s why OJ and others have property there. If it’s bought with illegal funds, I don’t know how, or if, it’s affected.
Yes, that is true. Florida has a homestead thing in bankruptcy so home cannot be seized in most cases. However, are Jared and Ivanka FL residents is the question.
She really knows how to suck up to placate her childish father, doesn’t she?
I’m sure it’s beautiful, but who else thinks it’s monumentally stupid to spend that much on property that will be underwater in a few decades?
I bet my last penny they will never start construction on a home there. This is just another money laundering gig for them,
Agree. I was going to say proof positive that they really don’t believe climate change is a thing.
So Karlie just needs to stop with this, ‘we are our own people’ routine at this point. I still believe her criminal husband and brother in law is the reason for the falling out with Taylor.