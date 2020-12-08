Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton will get married soon, likely in his Oklahoma chapel

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton became engaged in October, after Blake proposed at his Oklahoma ranch, where they have spent much of this year. Gwen and her sons love the Oklahoma vibes, and I’ve read dozens of stories about how Gwen “fits in” with Blake’s whole “country dude” vibe. Anyway, for some reason, we’re getting tons of updates about their wedding plans. From Us Weekly:
“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the No Doubt singer gave her “input” on the construction. “It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”
As she gets ready to wed the Grammy nominee, Stefani is hopeful that she’ll be able to do so in a way that will be recognized by the church. “The Vatican has also indicated, informally, that Gwen’s petition to have her marriage to Gavin annulled will also be granted,” the first source says. “It hasn’t been formally made yet, but all indications are [that] Gwen will have her Catholic wedding to Blake.”
One month before their engagement, Shelton and Stefani moved into a “family home” in Los Angeles. While continuing to map out their future together, the twosome has taken every detail into account — including a prenuptial agreement. “They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” an insider told Us exclusively in November. “The process has been extremely effortless.”
I wondered about the annulment and whether Gwen was still pursuing it. We heard, months ago, that Gwen no longer cared if her first marriage was annulled, but I guess she does care. I still think that’s a bit weird, to annul a marriage which produced three kids, but whatever. It’s her life, and she obviously cares a lot about that. My guess is that Gwen and Blake will do a very small wedding in that chapel in Oklahoma, and then maybe do a big church wedding whenever the annulment happens. People Mag also said that they’re looking to get married fast:
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to say “I do.” Less than two months after the country star, 44, and the No Doubt singer, 51, got engaged at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple is likely to tie the knot sooner rather than later.
“This won’t be a long engagement,” says the source. “There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married.”
The source also says that The Voice coaches “don’t want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that’s it.”
Well, if they get married while the pandemic’s still raging, then they probably won’t even get to have their family and close friends attend, you know? I suspect that they’ll probably do a New Year’s Eve wedding, right? That’s what we’re building up to: a wedding over the holidays.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, social media, Avalon Red.
Those two are seriously the horniest couple on record.
I mean, do we even believe this is a real relationship? So divorce is a big no no, but exploiting your “relationship” for cash is totally cool? How bad with money are these two that the hustle needs to be this strong? One thing I’ve learned from years of celebrity gossip consumption is that if famous people want to be private, they CAN be private. It’s actually not that hard.
Yes. Gwen’s an icon, and Blake is a megastar in the country music industry. Neither one of them needs a faux romance to stay relevant.
Maybe some dont WANT to be private. Not everyone picks a job where all attention is on them only to say I dont want all this attention. Some celebs probably love attention, it would seem most might since they chose a public career.
I got married over the weekend. Had a zoom thing and it was super fun. But then again we are not the types who wanted to have the actual wedding party so it was a great way to do it. All of our friends and family dressed up, had some drinks… Doing it that way made a lot of people happy and excited in this mess of a year.
Congratulations!
congratulations, I wish you a long and happy life together. Such joy in these horrible times xx
That’s awesome! You’re right people need reasons to celebrate. You’ll have a unique wedding story to share in the future.
I just realized something. I don’t think Gwen has ever, ‘dated’. She was with Tony for, what 10 years, Gavin for almost twice as long and now Blake.
I mean, you do you Gwen but I would have loved to have seen her go through a true rock and roll phase and was dating. Would have been good gossip.
She’s too insecure and needy to be alone for long.
I like how they have to mention “the Vatican” as if the Pope himself is personally signing off this annulment. In reality her previous marriage probably didnt fit the specific criteria for annulment and it’s just her local diocese going through the regular gammut of required paperwork.
She really adopts the persona of whatever guy she is with doesn’t she? I mean she looks cute in the camouflage but wow. Best Wishes for the happy couple!