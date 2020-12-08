Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton will get married soon, likely in his Oklahoma chapel

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton became engaged in October, after Blake proposed at his Oklahoma ranch, where they have spent much of this year. Gwen and her sons love the Oklahoma vibes, and I’ve read dozens of stories about how Gwen “fits in” with Blake’s whole “country dude” vibe. Anyway, for some reason, we’re getting tons of updates about their wedding plans. From Us Weekly:

“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the No Doubt singer gave her “input” on the construction. “It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.” As she gets ready to wed the Grammy nominee, Stefani is hopeful that she’ll be able to do so in a way that will be recognized by the church. “The Vatican has also indicated, informally, that Gwen’s petition to have her marriage to Gavin annulled will also be granted,” the first source says. “It hasn’t been formally made yet, but all indications are [that] Gwen will have her Catholic wedding to Blake.” One month before their engagement, Shelton and Stefani moved into a “family home” in Los Angeles. While continuing to map out their future together, the twosome has taken every detail into account — including a prenuptial agreement. “They have been in prenup talks for a few months,” an insider told Us exclusively in November. “The process has been extremely effortless.”

[From Us Weekly]

I wondered about the annulment and whether Gwen was still pursuing it. We heard, months ago, that Gwen no longer cared if her first marriage was annulled, but I guess she does care. I still think that’s a bit weird, to annul a marriage which produced three kids, but whatever. It’s her life, and she obviously cares a lot about that. My guess is that Gwen and Blake will do a very small wedding in that chapel in Oklahoma, and then maybe do a big church wedding whenever the annulment happens. People Mag also said that they’re looking to get married fast:

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to say “I do.” Less than two months after the country star, 44, and the No Doubt singer, 51, got engaged at Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, a source tells PEOPLE that the couple is likely to tie the knot sooner rather than later. “This won’t be a long engagement,” says the source. “There is a reason why Blake proposed now. They are both ready to get married.” The source also says that The Voice coaches “don’t want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that’s it.”

[From People]

Well, if they get married while the pandemic’s still raging, then they probably won’t even get to have their family and close friends attend, you know? I suspect that they’ll probably do a New Year’s Eve wedding, right? That’s what we’re building up to: a wedding over the holidays.