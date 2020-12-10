Prince William & Kate no longer feel ‘under attack’ now that the Sussexes are gone

I wondered how long it would be before we had some kind of reference to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the coverage and commentary around Prince William and Kate’s Pandemic Tour. I mean, from where I sit, the Keens’ tour was horrible and full of the kind of maskless images which underlined the point that William and Kate are desperately out-of-touch and even dangerous to public health. But all of the keen PR minions are out in force, as I knew they would be. Royal commentator Angela Levin had some thoughts, and wouldn’t you know, Levin just had to reference Meghan and Harry.
Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘have changed’ since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in March, a royal biographer has claimed. Speaking to talkRADIO, Angela Levin, went on to say how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, who have recently embarked on a whistle-stop tour of the UK ahead of the Christmas holidays, seem to be more ‘relaxed’ in recent months.
Speaking of Kate and William,, who shared a tender moment as they attended a ‘Toast Your Own Marshmallow’ stall during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Tuesday, Angela claimed: ‘When you see that with Kate and William…when we saw them this morning, they were laughing. Kate was moving to the music and they’re very, very easy with each other. I think there’s been a big change since Harry and Meghan have gone that they feel more relaxed. Maybe not under attack and they feel very much like a team, you can feel that.’
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off on their tour to pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations that have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic. And Angela Levin praised the couple’s decision, adding: ‘I don’t really like that expression but you can see that they’re natural together and they both are hoping to do the right thing at the right time. And the way they talk and interchange, sometimes he does and sometimes she does.’
First off, we’ve truly gotten to the point where the royal commentary is “they spoke, and sometimes Kate says something and sometimes William says something, therefore they FUTURE KING AND FUTURE QUEEN!” That’s how low the bar is – they were speaking to the peasants. That’s it.
As for the Sussex reference, I don’t even understand? “I think there’s been a big change since Harry and Meghan have gone that they feel more relaxed. Maybe not under attack and they feel very much like a team.” Will and Kate were never “under attack” from Meghan and Harry. I will allow that Will and Kate FELT attacked by Harry and Meghan’s mere existence, their mere ability to outshine the lazy, dull Cambridges constantly. But it really is a situation where a Black woman was just existing and thriving and the white women felt ATTACKED by it. As for Levin’s point about how Will and Kate have relaxed more since the Sussexes left – yeah. Of course Will and Kate relaxed. Their hate campaign worked. They wanted all the attention. So they got it.
Of course they don’t feel attacked anymore by people expecting them to work and contribute substantially to causes they actually care about, like the spare and that actress did.
Exactly, the standard and expectations of a working royal has been lowered again to a level they can manage. None of that working regularly and producing tangible results for them!
I mean, according to this article, the bar is “Kate moved to the music and they laughed and they talked” and that’s how we know the tour was a big success. the embiggening will never end and if I were them I’d be so embarrassed.
Sure, Jan.
I see the family continues to live in an alternate reality with their sycophants constantly blowing smoke up their asses. If you have to constantly try to PR yourself into relevance and success, then you aren’t really relevant or successful.
I want the Sussexes to post their Christmas card picture and the UK media to have a collective meltdown.
🎄 Oh, yes, Summerlover, I’ll have a bit of that, too! 🎄
Angela Levin is unhinged. If they are more relaxed now, it’s because they got what they wanted, – constant praise from the press and Harry and Meghan out of the picture. But I believe like others who suffer from white fragility, Meghan made William and Kate feel inferior and were intimidated by her. I think a lot in the press felt that way as well hence the open hostility towards Meghan.
How utterly pathetic this family is. My only wish is that Canada drop the monarchy and leave the commonwealth as it has no bearing on our lives. Take her face off of our money, and put a worthy Canadian on it.
These grifters have gone on long enough!
Ryan Reynolds would look great on your money!!
I know there are comments and questions about why there are so many royal stories on this site. As an American who is horrified by the daily news and our current administration, this is my kind of escapism. Escape to the UK and be annoyed with someone else’s “top people”.
When your major competition (that is better than you in regards to how you do your job) is gone you do feel more relaxed – that is a given. I am sure Trump would be more relaxed right now if his competition wasn’t Biden and was, let’s say someone else.
This also shows who low the Future Futures are – they allow this type of reporting and it’s toxic and makes them look inept in regards to all they do. I hope FFQC understands that this how Charlotte and Louis will be treated.
Co-sign everything you said Kaiser. Kate felt attacked by Meghan’s very existence, her presence in the royal family, the fact that she actually WORKED – that was all an attack on Kate – at least in her mind. And so Meghan had to go, and now Kate and Will are of course relaxed because they accomplished their goal.
Be careful what you wish for though, because the fawning coverage gets boring and people aren’t going to click, so the coverage will change.
I don’t think the paid fawning will cover up the fact that they just helped the Scottish independence movement by leaps and bounds with this ridiculous super spreader tour.
All I’m reading is that they rightfully felt inferior by both Meghan and Harry. Getting them out of the country was the only way they could cope. Very pathetic for a future king and queen but worked out perfectly for the Sussexes.
I would have believed it if they stopped using them as scapegoats or tell their cheerleaders to stop bringing them down prop them up
Some may disagree with me, but I think Will and Harry both got the spouse they wanted for their lives. Harry wanted a partner and someone to help him escape the firm. Will wanted a doormat that would also help him do his dirty work. Good job, BRF, you managed to keep the best couple to carry you through the future in a modern, changing England.
I’ll say it again, I don’t think George will ever be King. His mother and father may not ascend the throne either. Their pointlessness is on full display now. Does anyone even care about these people in England anymore? I feel like Petty Betty and Harry were the most popular. Harry is gone and Betty wont be around in 10-15 years. What’s the point?
I saw an article about zara paving the way for meghan because of the miscarriege news.
WTF , The BM were really unhinged. Everything that meghan did was an attack to the firm and they needed to claim her succes and even her sadness.
What then, meghan farted? BM will report that kate farted better and even shit at the same time.