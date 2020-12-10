Queen Elizabeth has a plan to keep her family dull & charisma-free for years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went into hyperdrive in late 2018 with their smear campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan. William and Kate had (at least) the implicit permission of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, meaning Prince Charles and the Queen signed off on the smears at some level. I feel pretty comfortable claiming that, even if I think that the Queen and Charles probably didn’t think it would get as bad as it did. William and Kate were clearly trying to exile Harry and Meghan, to get them to leave the country and leave all of the keenness and glory to the Cambridges.

What continues to be HILARIOUS though is that as soon as W&K’s plan worked and the Sussexes’ exited the UK, suddenly William and Kate weren’t “enough” for anyone. Like, the second Harry and Meghan left, everyone in the palace and everyone in the media tried desperately to fill the void left by the Sussexes, because Will & Kate couldn’t fill that void. W&K are too lazy and dull. So the York princesses were pushed as replacements, or the Countess of Wessex, or somebody, anybody. Well, good news. Nine months after Harry & Meg adios’d, the Queen has finally come up with a “plan.”

The Queen has given the go ahead for a new version of ‘The Firm’ with eight senior members of the Royal Family attending events together from next year. The ‘New Firm’ were pictured together as a group for the first time this week, as they paid tribute to the nation’s coronavirus heroes at the end of Prince William and Kate’s whistle stop royal train tour of Britain. The collective – which notably doesn’t include Prince Harry, his wife Meghan or Prince Andrew – will work together and help highlight each other’s causes as they aim to get back to full duties “as soon as possible”. The arrangement fits with Prince Charles’s long term vision of a slimmed down monarchy as well as the Queen’s mantra of “one must be seen to be believed”. Her Majesty came up with the idea to have her family gathered on the steps of the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where she has been largely isolating for nine months. It was deemed to be the perfect show of support for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they brought their mini “thank you” tour of England, Scotland and Wales to a close on Tuesday evening. Together with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie as well as Princess Anne, the family were pictured officially together as an eight for the first time. Courtiers are said to be “excited” about the prospect of arranging more dual events with the senior members of the royal family as they look to hit the ground running once again as soon as possible. Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who has become more prominent throughout the coronavirus crisis, appeared at joint video call engagements with the Queen and Duchess of Cambridge this summer. Royal sources insist the “dedicated and hard working” royal is “always busy” but has largely operated behind the scenes. Insiders dubbed her “the royal family’s secret weapon” during the coronavirus crisis, quietly steadying the ship after a tumultuous period for The Firm. In the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quitting their royal roles to set up home in the United States earlier this year, the Queen appealed for calm and the return of a “back to basics” attitude among the family. Courtiers have been told to plan events for the eight senior members, unofficially dubbed the ‘New Firm’. A royal source said: “The family are united in exploring the possibilities in working with each other to highlight the causes dear to their hearts, helping each other and the country at the same time. They are working on opportunities for next year and beyond already. As soon as they are able it will be all hands on deck to make up for lost time. The Queen has often said they ‘need to be seen to be believed’ – this is coming from the very top.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Yeah, the “New Firm” is just “new branding” for an already staid, racist, colonialist institution which actively smeared and exiled the fresh, charismatic young royals they already had in their midst. If these eight royals represent the future of the Firm, then the Firm has BIG problems. The Princess Royal is 70 years old. Charles is 72. Edward is 56, Sophie is 55 and Will and Kate are both turning 40 soon enough (although they behave like a pair of 55-year-old Victorians). Besides, if Sophie tries to pull focus from Will and Kate too much, they’ll probably try to exile her too. This mess.