Queen Elizabeth has a plan to keep her family dull & charisma-free for years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went into hyperdrive in late 2018 with their smear campaign against Prince Harry and Meghan. William and Kate had (at least) the implicit permission of Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, meaning Prince Charles and the Queen signed off on the smears at some level. I feel pretty comfortable claiming that, even if I think that the Queen and Charles probably didn’t think it would get as bad as it did. William and Kate were clearly trying to exile Harry and Meghan, to get them to leave the country and leave all of the keenness and glory to the Cambridges.
What continues to be HILARIOUS though is that as soon as W&K’s plan worked and the Sussexes’ exited the UK, suddenly William and Kate weren’t “enough” for anyone. Like, the second Harry and Meghan left, everyone in the palace and everyone in the media tried desperately to fill the void left by the Sussexes, because Will & Kate couldn’t fill that void. W&K are too lazy and dull. So the York princesses were pushed as replacements, or the Countess of Wessex, or somebody, anybody. Well, good news. Nine months after Harry & Meg adios’d, the Queen has finally come up with a “plan.”
The Queen has given the go ahead for a new version of ‘The Firm’ with eight senior members of the Royal Family attending events together from next year. The ‘New Firm’ were pictured together as a group for the first time this week, as they paid tribute to the nation’s coronavirus heroes at the end of Prince William and Kate’s whistle stop royal train tour of Britain.
The collective – which notably doesn’t include Prince Harry, his wife Meghan or Prince Andrew – will work together and help highlight each other’s causes as they aim to get back to full duties “as soon as possible”. The arrangement fits with Prince Charles’s long term vision of a slimmed down monarchy as well as the Queen’s mantra of “one must be seen to be believed”.
Her Majesty came up with the idea to have her family gathered on the steps of the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where she has been largely isolating for nine months. It was deemed to be the perfect show of support for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they brought their mini “thank you” tour of England, Scotland and Wales to a close on Tuesday evening.
Together with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie as well as Princess Anne, the family were pictured officially together as an eight for the first time. Courtiers are said to be “excited” about the prospect of arranging more dual events with the senior members of the royal family as they look to hit the ground running once again as soon as possible.
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, who has become more prominent throughout the coronavirus crisis, appeared at joint video call engagements with the Queen and Duchess of Cambridge this summer. Royal sources insist the “dedicated and hard working” royal is “always busy” but has largely operated behind the scenes. Insiders dubbed her “the royal family’s secret weapon” during the coronavirus crisis, quietly steadying the ship after a tumultuous period for The Firm.
In the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quitting their royal roles to set up home in the United States earlier this year, the Queen appealed for calm and the return of a “back to basics” attitude among the family. Courtiers have been told to plan events for the eight senior members, unofficially dubbed the ‘New Firm’.
A royal source said: “The family are united in exploring the possibilities in working with each other to highlight the causes dear to their hearts, helping each other and the country at the same time. They are working on opportunities for next year and beyond already. As soon as they are able it will be all hands on deck to make up for lost time. The Queen has often said they ‘need to be seen to be believed’ – this is coming from the very top.”
Yeah, the “New Firm” is just “new branding” for an already staid, racist, colonialist institution which actively smeared and exiled the fresh, charismatic young royals they already had in their midst. If these eight royals represent the future of the Firm, then the Firm has BIG problems. The Princess Royal is 70 years old. Charles is 72. Edward is 56, Sophie is 55 and Will and Kate are both turning 40 soon enough (although they behave like a pair of 55-year-old Victorians). Besides, if Sophie tries to pull focus from Will and Kate too much, they’ll probably try to exile her too. This mess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Honestly not much will change. Everyone will keep doing whatever is they currently do (or not do in some cases). I doubt anybody is going to be “supporting” anybody else beyond, again, what they currently do. Or at least long term wise, nothing will change.
Dude, it’s don’t care who the “New Firm” is. Just keep Harry and Meghan’s name out of it. Do your own thing and stand on your own. Let’s see if the UK like it.
I love how they keep equating Prince Andrew with Harry and Meghan, as if their ‘crimes’ are equally egregious.
Well with the Brexit sh!tshow, incoming recession, worst COVID death rates in Europe and an increasingly unhappy Scotland, they’ve got their work cut out for them.
And it couldn’t happen to more deserving people.🍾🍾
(Esp. as they’ve tied their masts so conspicuously to the Johnson government t – “I mean you Walmart & Kmart Cambridge”).
“Walmart & Kmart Cambridge”
My vote for “Comment of the week”!
The firm the UK media deserves. Boring, uncharismatic, and nothing newsworthy. Love to see it.
Good grief. Well, if the Cambridge kidlets (George, Charlotte, and Louis) don’t bring the charisma going forward, the BRF is toast.
So, I guess this means the Royal Family has finally got the message that Harry and Meghan will not be coming back after the one year review. Plus, if this is new Firm does that mean that the Queen’s cousins who are working royals will be sent into retirement as well? I hope this means that the Royal Family will stop trying to undermine Harry and Meghan in the press. It also think it means that the “royal” patronages that Harry and Meghan have will be shared up between the new firm in April.
“I guess this means the Royal Family has finally got the message that Harry and Meghan will not be coming back after the one year review.”
I think it’s reverse.
With that wreath snub and the courtiers deliberately leaking it to humiliate Harry, they’ve made it clear the door is shut.
Though, I 100% believe they’ll welcome Harry back.
And as their media nodding dogs – Penny Juror, Arthur Edwards, Richard Kay e.t.c have made clear – only Harry.
I think Harry has already told them that’s he not coming back. That’s why “the door is shut”. Remember Harry never wanted the one year review. He’s paid back the money for Frogmore and he’s essentially given it to Eugenie. I think the Family knows it’s over. The wreath snub was probably the palace lashing out against that decision.
A picture is worth a thousand words:
The Petty queen looks like: here we go again, more damage control after a messed up year.
Charles is happy because his streamlined plan worked and telling Cams
Cams is looking into the camera thinking, if I smile this will be over and I can drink to numb myself from the stupidity of this family.
Wills is wondering – well who really knows what he is thinking.
And Kate looks concerned or distressed……Does this mean there will be more appearances?!?!?!
I wonder if this “team” approach is to force the lesser keens into more appearances. Like, they can’t cancel or show up for 15 minutes and leave if there is another Royal there with them. And, given how many appointments Anne and Charles carry out, teaming with W & K basically forces them into higher numbers as well. It’s like the teacher assigning the best and worst students in the class to be partners; maybe the habits of the best pupil will rub off on the lesser?
That’s what I was thinking. Only I think it will end with W&K stealing credit for things that the others put in the work on.
I don’t understand the line about royal sources insisting Sophie is always busy. We know she’s busy. I think she has outworked Kate every year since Kate joined the firm, I feel like sometimes she has doubled Kate’s engagements. We can have opinions on her personality, but you cant really deny that she works. Kate could NEVER pull off some of the solo international tours that Sophie does.
As for this whole story – I mean, its laughable, right? “the new firm” just means “the same senior working royals we’ve had for the past 2 decades and you all are stuck with them now.” Also, I don’t see Anne or Edward or Sophie or heck even really Charles/Camilla rushing to do joint events with Kate and William. Anne, especially, doesn’t seem to me like she’s going to let herself be used to bolster their numbers, which is what it would be.
Anne does not like doing joint events with anyone and has said as much in a round about way in many interviews. Anne may only work three days a week but she does anywhere from 5-7 engagements in a 16 hour day.
I can see why Anne would say that – who wants to deal with others messing up an appearance and having to deal with others who don’t understand the importance (in their minds) of the appearances.
Anne isn’t going to want to do events with Kate – can you see Anne standing around while Kate poses and does her fake manic grin for the cameras? That’s definitely not going to happen, LOL. Or Kate would do one event with Anne and after 15 minutes be like, “okay so can we go now?” and Anne would be like, “no we are here for another hour and then we have 10 more visits today.” Kate could never keep up, LOL.
Gerts Royal on Twitter reported early this year that the Wessex hasn’t done any fundraisers in 3 years. They made less then 800 for their charities. Their expenses were over 150,000.00. These people are con artists!
First – Gerts Royal is pretty racist and anti-Sussex, and not really a royal expert. She just plays one on Twitter.
Second – yes, the Wessex’s foundation didn’t raise any money, the thinking when that came out was that they were winding down their foundation because they are going to take over the Duke of Edinburgh’s foundation.
Third – they are all con artists, of course, the Cambridges being no exception. But that doesn’t mean that Sophie doesn’t routinely do significantly more engagements than Kate on a regular basis and more solo international tours.
I think if Queen had it her way, William would have married someone like Sophie. And I say this about looks, Sophie has a natural english rose coloring that they’re into, but also her sense of serving the community. You have to twist Kate’s arm to do everything.
Yes, what the public is clamoring for is more appearances by Anne and Edward. This would be slightly more believable if this “family” didn’t choose to live hours and hours away from each other at different ends of the country and oh, if they had literally ever done this even once in their lives.
the funniest thing tho is that these outdated imbeciles really believe that they help the country. This is beyond.
IMPO, the only current working that have really “helped” in a long term way are Charles and Anne.
I agree. Even though he’s weak and selfish Charles does work. He, Anne, and the Queen are the only ones who do something substantial. Edward and Sophie seem to do good work. I saw video of one of Edward’s visits and he seemed knowledgeable and down to earth. I know he and Anne are the only ones who had real public conversations with Meghan. Meghan and Anne talked a lot at Eugenie’s wedding just like Edward did at the commonwealth service
Does anyone think that Harry has already told the Queen that he’s not coming back hence the announcement of the “new firm”?
Yes. I totally believe he has informed Granny that he and his family are out.
I think this whole photo op is not only about sending a message but also saving face. Good luck to them because this plan seems poorly thought out. *Shrug*
Lots of nice outwear in that photo. Love Camilla’s jacket. That is about the only nice thing I can say about this picture or this plan.
I think the RF know he’s not coming back. He didn’t even want the review in the first place. You don’t sign a $150 million deal with Netflix to go back to cutting ribbons. I think they are trying break it to the press easy because the BM is getting antsy. They were hyping up Meghan’s trial for ages, just for the judge to postpone it for a year. I think this is a message to the RR that this “new firm” is what you’re getting. We’ll see how that goes down.
Wow-the excitement is palpable.
Edward has game. He has emerged from a controversial youth to be one of the pillars of the monarchy. Andrew and Charles self destructed. Anne keeps doing what she’s always been doing, but she’s not image focused. Sly Edward is pushing Sophie into the spotlight, reaping all benefits. Once the older members retire, Edward’s children will be in a much better position, compared to the York girls, to keep being “minor royals” in the New Firm. Good game.
The only problem is whether Edward can trust Charles and William to not screw them over. I think they will use the Wessexs whenever they can and discard them once they’re done.
Kate is looking old standing next to the senior royals. I like how Harry and Meghan have stayed quiet bidding their time, this family is digging it’s own grave. That’s what I noticed about these types of people, just leave them to their own devices eventually they self destruct. The headlines are losing it’s momentum every year, and most of the time when some mental person shows their love for this family someone asks “Are you really that stupid!” and puts them in their place.
Too bad they didn’t come up with this plan 3 years ago. If the family had supported Harry and Meghan, took advantage of their popularity and worked with them instead of against them just think of how high they could have flown. The whole family and institution would have benefited greatly and insured their continuation for years and years to come. But in the end fragile egos just couldn’t see the bigger picture and now we have years and years of these stupid embiggening stories to look forward to. Big sigh…
It will be interesting to see if this actually works because all these people have massive egos and are prone to bouts of jealousy. That’s why they couldn’t work with Harry and Meghan.
I don’t think there will be anything new coming from this “big plan.” It’s basically same old (literally.)
Does the new plan involve fashion? You know, recycling more outfits? Or Windsor Castle and BP becoming business casual so William can keep wearing desert boots for all his waking hours for the rest of his life.
Well, they are supposed to be supporting each other’s initiatives so they will all have to wear Charles’ new sustainable fashion line. They will all have to eat Duchy labeled produce and serve the Queen’s gin.
The “New Firm” of old English princes and their wives and old Princess Anne without her husband…Soooo nothing new.
Sophie has done some great work, essentially taking up all the things that Kate should have been doing.
But seeing that New Firm photo just emphasizes how old and unexciting the institution is. There’s nothing vibrant about the photo even though the Queen tried in her Christmas reds. Sophie and Edward just look sad in their khakis.
This plan will only last as long as it took to take this picture. Not with W&K’s FFKQ nonsense and Charles regency articles. They aren’t a team and have never operated that way, unless you’re an alleged pedophile then they will circle the wagons to protect you. This new firm idea doesn’t even make the writer of this article excited with how hard they have to sell it. They will keep chugging along just fine though which is the best they can hope for.
Don’t forgot it was the teamwork of BP, Clarence House and KP that got Harry and Meghan to leave. It’s teamwork for good, they’re not capable of doing.
Dull, dull, dull: that’s all I got.
And how is that the 95 year old Queen has better posture than Kate?
the future’s so white…i am thrilled the Sussexes got out of dodge when they had the chance. what new firm? i see the same old crusty faces. these people are delusional.