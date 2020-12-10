“HBO is going to reboot ‘True Blood’ with a new cast?” links

HBO is apparently doing a reboot of True Blood? Eh. [Dlisted]
Chloe Fineman is great at celebrity impressions. [OMG Blog]
Kim Kardashian was part of the virtual front row at the Dior show. [RCFA]
Donald Trump held a packed & maskless White House Hanukkah party. [Towleroad]
Emily Ratajkowski is bumping along. [JustJared]
Prince was a fan of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. [GFY]
Big Mouth’s Season 4 is a new era, apparently. [Pajiba]
Men did some domestic chores briefly during lockdown but they’re over it. [Jezebel]
You can tell people have been inside too long because they’re freaking out about a little jokey pronunciation of “microwave” from Nigella Lawson. [LaineyGossip]
I love Michelle Pfeiffer’s jeans but I hate that blazer. [Tom & Lorenzo]
No Eric Northman, no sexy, plus no Lafayette what’s the point?
Literally no one wants a True Blood reboot. The original already improved on the awful books as much as possible, and they’ll never find a better cast (at least not for Lafayette, Eric and Pam).
Chloe Fineman does the most realistic and hilarious impersonation of Timothee Chalamet!!! It was so great that my husband could tell who it was, even though he’s not that aware of TC (if that makes sense lol).
Timothee is hosting SNL this weekend…
CANNOT WAIT 🤣🥰😅🤗