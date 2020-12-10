“HBO is going to reboot ‘True Blood’ with a new cast?” links

HBO is apparently doing a reboot of True Blood? Eh. [Dlisted]

Chloe Fineman is great at celebrity impressions. [OMG Blog]

Kim Kardashian was part of the virtual front row at the Dior show. [RCFA]

Donald Trump held a packed & maskless White House Hanukkah party. [Towleroad]

Emily Ratajkowski is bumping along. [JustJared]

Prince was a fan of the Ocean’s Eleven franchise. [GFY]

Big Mouth’s Season 4 is a new era, apparently. [Pajiba]

Men did some domestic chores briefly during lockdown but they’re over it. [Jezebel]

You can tell people have been inside too long because they’re freaking out about a little jokey pronunciation of “microwave” from Nigella Lawson. [LaineyGossip]

I love Michelle Pfeiffer’s jeans but I hate that blazer. [Tom & Lorenzo]