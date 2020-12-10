Gwyneth Paltrow realized she didn’t ‘love acting’ right after she won her Oscar

I was watching my second favorite version of Emma – the Gwyneth Paltrow version – over the Thanksgiving holiday and I had a brief moment of remembering when Gwenth was truly the hottest young actress out there. Like, 1994 to 2004-ish, Gwyneth could get anything made, she could say yes to any script, and she was one of the most famous women in the world. She also made several good movies in that time period, and some of them were produced by Harvey Weinstein, who assaulted her in the mid-’90s. It was pretty clear that the decade of work and romantic/tabloid drama had left her burned out and needing a life re-evaluation. So she stepped away and for the past 12 years or so, she’s only really taken supporting roles here and there, minus a Country Strong (lol). In a new interview, Gwyneth talked about how burned out she was & when she knew she needed to make a change:
In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce, the Oscar winner, 45, says she was in her mid-twenties, fresh off an Oscar win for Shakespeare in Love, when she realized she didn’t “love acting that much as it turns out.”
“I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be?” she added. “Like, what am I, what am I driving towards? And, and again, like this wasn’t conscious at the time, but I started to feel, and, you know, frankly, I think part of my, part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline… like being criticized for everything you do say and wear… And also, it’s so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots. Like I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am.”
“If you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax. Like, so you take all those things [and] you’re like, ‘I don’t know if this is really my calling.’ “
I think Gwyneth has handled all of this – the transition from actress to full-time Gooper – with a decent amount of grace. It always cracks me a little bit that Gwyneth now says that OF COURSE she would never deign to do a big starring role and she waves off all of those scripts and she has done for years. When the truth is that at some point, she just wasn’t getting those scripts anymore. She was no longer the ingenue who had her pick of the best projects. Which is why she started Goop in the first place – she was bored and she wasn’t working. But if she wants to tell us that it was all entirely her call, by all means. Put this on a t-shirt: “Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am.”
Those quotes are the least insufferable things she’s said in 10 years. Now please excuse me while I remove my jade vagina egg.
I will never forget that SATC episode when they said she suffers from high self esteem.
Like, I don’t know if, like, I can really feel anything about this revelation. Like, she basically had this career because like you know her parents were famous. And like she had all this success that people spend their whole lives trying to make happen while they like wait tables and stuff. To like live, you know.
She can’t form a simple sentence. I got lost in that mess. Your version made more sense.
It made a lot more sense in only 4 sentences.
I was surprised to learn she speaks fluent spanish.
I really haven’t watched any of Gwyneth’s early stuff so I can’t comment on her talent at all. But I think to be so successful so young, whether she was truly talented or not, and to get an Oscar that young (how old was she? In her 20s?), it’s kind of like, what’s next now? She was basically handed the industry with both her parents working in it since it was really the only life she ever knew. I doubt she considered whether she’d truly enjoy it. She only takes supporting roles to support her Goop empire/lifestyle brand like Pepper in the Iron Man movies and Ryan Murphy projects (Glee, The Politician) and I have no issue with that. The bills have got to be paid somehow.
I mean she did a netflix series last year that’s a high value job no? But it also proves that yeah she’s still willing to work. Many ladies older than her still have jobs and not long ago she was doing marvel right? I feel like if she wanted to network and promote she could keep working. A woman looking old doesn’t hurt thing that much now imo, just saw Julia Roberts in homecoming and she is older than gp.
OMG that dress, that fit… I CAN’T. I don’t remember, is that a Marquesa? Wouldn’t be surprised. Interesting how quickly this PR damage control came out after last week’s post.🤨
If she didn’t want to be traveling for work she could have just done tv or taken local jobs. I agree it sounds more like excuses for realizing she wasn’t an it girl anymore.
sounds like she burnt out and not from acting as much as from doing publicity and having to deal with celebrity. acting is pretty fun, it’s doing publicity that sucks, most actors hate it. sad to hear that even a superstar like her could not enjoy acting without having to do the chores if she didn’t want to