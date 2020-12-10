MAGA princess Ivanka Trump wants to become Queen of Magaland Florida

I want to believe that the second Donald Trump is no longer “president,” most people will just ignore him, or treat him with the same vague hatred they felt before the past five years. I also want to believe that as soon as the Trump klan is out of power, they’ll collapse under the weight of their own criminality, and they’ll be in and out of court and prison for years. But clearly Trump and his traitor tots have big plans for what they’ll do in exile. Vanity Fair has an exclusive full of details which made me shudder.
Trump will never concede: In private Donald Trump has told Republicans he’ll never acknowledge Joe Biden as a legitimate president. “I’m never going to concede,” he said recently, according to a person briefed on the conversation. But next week the machinery of American democracy will keep turning no matter what Trump does or does not do. On December 14, members of the Electoral College are slated to cast votes for president based on their states’ certified election results. By all accounts, this historically procedural step should doom whatever remains of Trump’s bogus legal crusade to overturn the election. “It’s over,” a prominent Republican close to the White House told me.
On Trump’s delusional rage tweets: “There was never any hope. They didn’t have the manpower to actually challenge the results. They just threw sh-t around and expected it to stick,” the prominent Republican told me, echoing the view shared by realists.
Javanka will move to Florida: Republicans close to the Trumps told me the Florida land purchase signals that Ivanka has serious political ambitions. Florida is ground zero for the MAGA base, and members of Trumpworld I spoke with speculated that Ivanka intends to run for president herself, perhaps using a Florida governorship as a springboard. (Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, would be up for reelection in 2022 and is also a rumored 2024 presidential candidate.) “She wants to run, but she can’t run until she holds elected office, because she’s not her father,” the Trump campaign adviser told me. “At the end of the day, Ivanka was only an employee at the Trump Organization.”
Eric & Don Jr’s plans: Trump’s two sons are mulling their options as well. It’s widely believed Eric Trump will remain in New York to work on real estate projects (his wife, Lara Trump, is still said to be eyeing a North Carolina Senate run in 2022). According to a source close to the family, Donald Trump Jr. has talked about purchasing a home in Montana to use as his political base. Business Insider reported last week that Don Jr., an avid hunter and gun owner, has expressed interest in replacing Wayne LaPierre as head of the scandal-plagued National Rifle Association. (Don Jr. tweeted he wasn’t pursuing LaPierre’s job.)
Trump’s 2024 plans: Even Trump is acting like the end is near. The biggest sign that he knows he lost the election is his interest in a 2024 run. According to a Republican operative, members of the Trump campaign have told GOP operatives that Trump is “100% all in” on a 2024 run. “This f–ks Mike Pompeo. This f–ks Mike Pence. How do you raise money if Trump is running?” the operative told me. “It’s also causing chaos with all the operatives. If you’re a part of Trumpworld, do you still work for him? We all know he could drop out at any moment and he’d be fine. No one knows what to do.”
The moves of the second-generation Trumpers are grotesquely fascinating to me. I’ve just looked up the Lara Trump thing – it seems like Richard Burr has already announced that he’s retiring after his term is over in 2022, so it will be an open Senate race. And Lara Trump is the North Carolina Republicans’ best option??? Yeah, probably not. It sounds like Don Jr. just wants to move out to a cabin in the woods so he can do coke and play with guns. YIKES. As for Ivanka… lol. Just… wow. If Florida becomes ground zero for MAGAts, maybe we really can kick them out of the union?
My hyperbolic reaction is give them Florida if that’s what it takes. Sorry to all the non-shitty Floridians but your state is over run with dangerous idiots. Let the MAGAts play out their sedition fantasies and we’ll all be rid of them within a year.
Someone adopt me. I live in Texas!
I didn’t think a D. Trump presidency was possible. And I was wrong. I just found myself thinking the Trump Tots couldn’t possibly get elected….
I think they could get elected but they will all be in jail or run out of the country trying to avoid prosecution before then. The New York AG is coming for ALL of their asses.
Let’s hear it for the SD of NY! They have been absolutely ruthless, which is exactly what the Trumps need for a successful prosecution.
Otherwise, I could see Ivanka or Don Jr. in government somewhere. Possibly the House of Representatives? They have a powerful fan base, unfortunately.
I absolutely think that Ivanka has great chance of winning. If she is not in jail by this time. Btw Karlie Kloss and her husband also bought a mansion in Miami, close to Ivanka and Jared house. I really tought she was going to distance herself from them but I guess I was really wrong.
Lara Trump is a conniving, lying schemer with absolutely no ethics or morals. After Trump made that horrible phone call to the family of Sgt LaDavid Johnson as they were on the way to pick up his body, Lara released a statement on the morning of his funeral that his pregnant widow Myeshia Johnson was lying about the phone call because she had seen a transcript. Except there was non transcript and even there was a transcript, Lara would have had no legal authority to view it. She took hundreds of thousands from the election campaign over the past year, basically being paid to stay married to Eric. She’s a Nagini-wannabe and much smarter than her husband and the rest of his family but just as unethical and corrupt.
As for Nagini, she truly believes Queen of the United States is her rightful position.
what is mind boggling to me, is her arrogance and the arrogance of her ambitions when she may be in quite a bit of trouble legally.
As for her father, I raised kids and when you have a toddler you pacify that child with promises and then, being a child they lose interest because their minds get distracted by the next new shiny button. That’s what (i pray and hope) is happening with him.
These knuckleheads.
😆🤣😂😆🤣😂😆🤣😂
That’s all I got.
Trump does plan on running again in 2024 and he’ll probably have Ivanka as his running mate. God help us all. Hopefully these a$$holes will be busy will all the legal trouble they’re in. But then again, garbage humans like them always seem to escape punishment. I know Ivanka and her hubby just bought a huge plot of land in Miami to build a home on. Florida seems to be where they are welcomed the most.