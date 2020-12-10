MAGA princess Ivanka Trump wants to become Queen of Magaland Florida

I want to believe that the second Donald Trump is no longer “president,” most people will just ignore him, or treat him with the same vague hatred they felt before the past five years. I also want to believe that as soon as the Trump klan is out of power, they’ll collapse under the weight of their own criminality, and they’ll be in and out of court and prison for years. But clearly Trump and his traitor tots have big plans for what they’ll do in exile. Vanity Fair has an exclusive full of details which made me shudder.

Trump will never concede: In private Donald Trump has told Republicans he’ll never acknowledge Joe Biden as a legitimate president. “I’m never going to concede,” he said recently, according to a person briefed on the conversation. But next week the machinery of American democracy will keep turning no matter what Trump does or does not do. On December 14, members of the Electoral College are slated to cast votes for president based on their states’ certified election results. By all accounts, this historically procedural step should doom whatever remains of Trump’s bogus legal crusade to overturn the election. “It’s over,” a prominent Republican close to the White House told me.

On Trump’s delusional rage tweets: “There was never any hope. They didn’t have the manpower to actually challenge the results. They just threw sh-t around and expected it to stick,” the prominent Republican told me, echoing the view shared by realists.

Javanka will move to Florida: Republicans close to the Trumps told me the Florida land purchase signals that Ivanka has serious political ambitions. Florida is ground zero for the MAGA base, and members of Trumpworld I spoke with speculated that Ivanka intends to run for president herself, perhaps using a Florida governorship as a springboard. (Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, would be up for reelection in 2022 and is also a rumored 2024 presidential candidate.) “She wants to run, but she can’t run until she holds elected office, because she’s not her father,” the Trump campaign adviser told me. “At the end of the day, Ivanka was only an employee at the Trump Organization.”

Eric & Don Jr’s plans: Trump’s two sons are mulling their options as well. It’s widely believed Eric Trump will remain in New York to work on real estate projects (his wife, Lara Trump, is still said to be eyeing a North Carolina Senate run in 2022). According to a source close to the family, Donald Trump Jr. has talked about purchasing a home in Montana to use as his political base. Business Insider reported last week that Don Jr., an avid hunter and gun owner, has expressed interest in replacing Wayne LaPierre as head of the scandal-plagued National Rifle Association. (Don Jr. tweeted he wasn’t pursuing LaPierre’s job.)

Trump’s 2024 plans: Even Trump is acting like the end is near. The biggest sign that he knows he lost the election is his interest in a 2024 run. According to a Republican operative, members of the Trump campaign have told GOP operatives that Trump is “100% all in” on a 2024 run. “This f–ks Mike Pompeo. This f–ks Mike Pence. How do you raise money if Trump is running?” the operative told me. “It’s also causing chaos with all the operatives. If you’re a part of Trumpworld, do you still work for him? We all know he could drop out at any moment and he’d be fine. No one knows what to do.”