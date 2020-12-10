17 state attorneys general argue that Donald Trump magically won the election

Donald Trump continues to be bonkers and a threat to America. It is what is, and it’s a criminal conspiracy. Because it’s never been just about Trump, it’s about the Republican Party going full-tilt looney tunes and backing up Trump’s every fascist, authoritarian, white nationalist whim. Trump is gonna Trump – we know that, and it’s bad enough. But this whole thing with Republican elected officials around the country coming together to blatantly say that “Black votes don’t count” is another level of f–kery.
Despite dozens of judges and courts rejecting challenges to the election, Republican attorneys general in 17 states on Wednesday backed President Trump in his increasingly desperate and audacious legal campaign to reverse the results.
The show of support, in a brief filed with the Supreme Court, represented the latest attempt by Trump loyalists to use the power of public office to come to his aid as he continues to deny the reality of his loss with baseless claims of voter fraud.
The move is an effort to bolster a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by the pro-Trump attorney general in Texas that seeks to delay the certification of the presidential electors in four battleground states the president lost. Mr. Trump has been holding out hope that the Supreme Court will hear the case and ultimately award him a second term. Legal experts are skeptical, however, and have largely dismissed it as a publicity stunt.
Late Tuesday, the president asked Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a Republican, if he would be willing to argue the case, according to a person familiar with their conversation. Mr. Cruz agreed, this person said. And the president has filed a motion with the court to intervene, which would make him a party to the case.
The willingness of so many Republican politicians to publicly involve themselves in a legal campaign to invalidate the ballots of millions of Americans shows how singular a figure Mr. Trump remains in the G.O.P. That these political allies are also elected officials whose jobs involve enforcing laws, including voting rights, underscores the extraordinary nature of the brief to the court. Even in defeat — a reality that a significant number of Republicans refuse to accept, polls show — allegiance to Mr. Trump is viewed as the ticket to higher office.
So the AG of Texas is like “the Democratic voters of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania don’t count!” AND 16 OTHER STATE ATTORNEYS GENERAL SIGNED UP FOR THAT. So much for “states’ rights” huh? I guess Texas can tell Georgia voters that their votes don’t count… unless they’re voting for Republicans. This entire post-election sh-t has been some of the craziest magical-thinking I’ve ever seen. Speaking of, one of the arguments (being made by MAGA loyalists) is that because Trump was ahead in the vote count ONE HOUR INTO COUNTING on Election Night, he should somehow be the winner? Allow Kayleigh NaziBarbie to explain:
Chances of Biden winning Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin independently after @realDonaldTrump’s early lead is less than one in a quadrillion:
➡️ 1 in 1,000,000,000,000,000
Chances of him winning collectively is “one in a quadrillion to the 4th power”
Texas v. PA ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tOlgPdai3r
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 9, 2020
No, really, these people don’t understand how ballots are counted, or how any of this works. They don’t understand how Democratic voters preferred the safety of voting absentee this year. These morons can’t wrap their heads around “Trump had a lead in a state when only 11% of the vote was in, how come he didn’t win the state HUH.”
I wrote to my (Texas) state bar association about Paxton because of this frivolous lawsuit. I mean, he started this whole thing because he’s looking for a pardon, right? Crooks protecting crooks.
This is one of the most massive gaslight operation seen since freaking Stalin.
This!!!! 🙌🙌🙌🙌
I think the Trump not only allowed the MAGAts to be open about their racism but GOP too – what we are seeing if the real GOP. Just like in the UK, the Tories are not even bothering to hide their awful agenda under BoJo (not that they ever did anyway).
I do hope the remaining attorneys general file motions to intervene today to protect our votes for Biden/Harris and an end of this march to fascism and civil war.
FFS. When does this trash fire end?
I feel so bad for America.
That’s it.
It feels like a long running soap that the fans keep bringing back – long past the sell by date
Their arguments are increasingly nonsensical — Trump actually tweeted that he should have won because the “bookies” had him at 97% — and I know we should assume this effort will ultimately be futile given their record so far, even with SCOTUS in the PA case. But I still am stressed af about what this means for our country in the years ahead.
Grateful now that I live in a parliamentary democracy, where one party loses, the next day the other moves right in. why give 2.5 months to do unethical pardons and shred the papers.
This is absolutely ridiculous. And if his argument is “well the polls had me winning”, didn’t the polls have Hillary winning in 2016? Should people dispute that election using his lawyers own argument?
Exactly. Unfortunately the GOP has shown again and again that cognitive dissonance and hypocrisy are hallmarks of the party.
Not to mention that this is not how any of this works.
The polls also showed a lot more Democrat Senate candidates winning, yet that didn’t happen. But those votes are OK with the GOP I guess?
Those attorneys general do understand that this is bullshit and they don’t care. That’s even worse.
Yes. The PA one said the only reason he’s signed on is because otherwise his house would be bombed. They’re not even attempting to stand up to the monster they created.
Oh my God, just fucking secede again, you delusional idiots. We’ll airlift all the PoC, other minorities, and liberals out of there, and then Trump can have his own little fascist fiefdom. Make it a reality show so he can get his precious ratings, and we all get a laugh out of watching it rapidly devolve into one of those “shithole” countries he so disdains (and come on, it’s the south. They ain’t got far to go.*).
* That joke was approved by my Alabama-native fiancé, and was, after all, just a joke. Don’t @ me!
I wish we had done this 4 years ago:(
Kaiser, first I would like to say you have done a great job covering this looney tunes mess of an election with a crazy unhinged and unbalanced President who was a candidate. I cannot imagine it has been easy keeping all the stupidity straight when reporting it.
Yes, ironically Texas, the state which is all about states rights is infringing on other states and their voting methodologies.
But how long will they keep this up? After the electoral college meets in a few days? After the inauguration? In 2024 is Trump going to be arguing that he needs to be on the ticket as the incumbent?
I will never, ever move out of NYS.
I’d….I’d quit if asked to work on something like this. I’d leave the law and become…pretty much anything else. Well, except a Republican. Apparently I have too much self respect and human decency for that. 🤷♀️
All of these sycophants are risking their careers for a guy who doesn’t give a rat’s ass about them.