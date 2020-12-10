Sarah Vine: ‘Kate and William are victims of their own success’ in Scotland

For those who die-hard royal watchers, the fact that Sarah Vine has chosen this moment to speak about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is very interesting. Vine is a Daily Mail columnist, a monarchist, a racist troll and, oh right, she also seems to be quite friendly with Rose Hanbury. There were photos of Rose and Sarah Vine walking together for a state dinner for Donald Trump last year, which the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended. Hm!! Anyway, Sarah Vine has some thoughts about the Tweedlekeens’ Pandemic Choo-Choo Tour and the Scottish First Minister Nicole Sturgeon. As we discussed, Sturgeon let her displeasure be known, but she did it with finesse and made it sound like William and Kate probably should have just stayed at home rather than create all of these public health issues and political gaffes. Now Vine is here to tell everyone that Sturgeon was the one making a huge political gaffe, because how dare Sturgeon try to dissuade two lazy layabouts from entering Scotland on busy-work duties?
MailOnline columnist Sarah Vine believes the “grumpy” reaction from the First Minister towards the royal visit has massively backfired on her, with Kate and Prince William a “reminder of all that is good about the British Crown and the Union, which Sturgeon especially is keen to dissolve”.
Commenting on the trip from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the columnist wrote: “It’s been a masterclass in how royalty can remain relevant in the modern age, and their popularity has rightly increased because of it. All of which probably explains why Nicola Sturgeon has been so grumpy about their trip to Scotland, and why the Welsh Health Minister, Vaughan Gething, has been equally disobliging. Both were chilly on the issue of the royal couple travelling during Covid restrictions, even though — as Kensington Palace has been at pains to point out — they’ve adhered to the letter to all the guidelines. And, of course, William has already had Covid.
“But let’s be honest, it’s not really about the rules, is it? Kate and William are victims of their own success. Because at a time when both devolved administrations have seized the opportunities presented by Covid to foster divisions and further dreams of independence, the Duke and Duchess are a reminder of all that is good about the British Crown and the Union, which Sturgeon especially is keen to dissolve.”
First Minister Ms Sturgeon said during her daily coronavirus briefing: “The Scottish Government was advised about the intention to visit. We made sure that the Royal Household were aware, as you would expect, of the restrictions in place in Scotland so that could inform both the decision and the planning of the visit. Any more questions on that should be directed to the Royal household.”
The SNP insisted Ms Sturgeon never attempted to stop William and Kate vising the country. A spokesperson said: “The First Minister welcomes the support shown by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for Scotland’s NHS.”
Is it just me or does it feel like English political commentary is basically daring Scotland to f–k around and find out? Like, if the Sarah Vines and Boris Johnsons of England actually cared about keeping Scotland as a complete partner in the United Kingdom, they would be behaving a lot differently. It’s just that thick vein of jingoistic, cloistered, “the English way is best” thing and they’re doing it to f–king Scotland, a country which would be happy to f–k around and find out. Really, the Cambridges were in the wrong. They crashed into Edinburgh on their keen busy work and then immediately fled, all while using the taxpayer-funded Royal Train.
Oh, and the embiggening of what was a shambolic tour for messaging and super-spreading – “It’s been a masterclass in how royalty can remain relevant in the modern age, and their popularity has rightly increased because of it” – like, has there been polling on this already? It seems to me like Will and Kate made asses of themselves and Sturgeon was the one who played it perfectly. But what do I know.
Ahahahahahahaha 8breathes* ahahahahaha. Its also worth noting that VIne is married to Michael Gove – Tory lacky.
Ah ok, this makes even more sense now. Axe to grind.
She’s a terrible human being who’s married to another terrible human being.
As for the article, it seems like she’s trying to make Sturgeon the villain of sorts. Like, “all the countries that make the UK are perfectly happy and love the royals yet Sturgeon is not and is part of her eviiiiiil plan to ruin it all”
She is awful.
For anyone who has forgotten, it is Sarah Vine we have to thank for the “niggling doubts” headline about Meghan.
Am NOT a fan of Sturgeon but Wales were also not happy about their visit. Oddly enough the Welsh health minister’s comments were left out.
It’s interesting that this visit has turned into a tiny bit of a political row with shots taken at the devolved governments like in this Fail article & more anti royal sentiment than I’m used to. There’s quite a snarky article on this trip https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/opinion/wills-kate-tour-britain-welcome-23136886.amp?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar&__twitter_impression=true
Anyway Sarah Vine is one of the daily fail’s most vile columnists. She’s been awful to Kate in the past to the extent the Guardian even had an article defending Kate against her nasty comments about Kate’s appearance. Still as is the case since Meghan came on the scene, now Kate has never ‘put a foot wrong’. considering the Cambridges are nearing 40 & richly rewarded for their ‘efforts’ her going on about their maturity& dedication etc was pure sycophantic drivel . The bar is in hell for these two.
I used Sturgeon because Vine focuses on her in the article (even though the Welsh minister is mentioned)
That daily record article – ouch.
“ The Duke and Duchess are a reminder of all that is good about the British Crown and the Union.”
Um, if by “good” you mean entitled, lazy, tone deaf, above the law, privileged, and irrelevant, then yeah, sure.
Just logged on to comment on this too!
Arrogance, vanity, dishonesty, work shy, inherited wealth and position based on the invasion and slaughter of other nations, trying to eradicate other cultures and religions is the “best” that the crown and union have to offer? Shooting unarmed civilians having a peaceful protest is the “best” of the union, like on Bloody Sunday? Vine and her ilk can keep their union, their crown and their British exceptionalism. Bill and Cathy are the latest in a long line of all that is rotten in their system.
I don’t think support for Scottish independence has ever been as high as it is now, and the sight of the Cambridges enjoying a concert on a deserted platform of Edinburgh Waverley is unlikely to put a dent in that.
Amen!
It’s so weird because England treat Scotland terribly and talk crap about them constantly, but are desperate for the union to remain intact.
Colonists gonna colonise!
@Belli, it’s really the same thing that they did to H&am, abuse and bully and then when they leave act surprised because, hey we’re so great how could you leave?!
When you have people like Sarah Vine, Piers Morgan and Katie Hopkins liking and defending you then you have made some bad life choices. These are vile human beings and no one should want their praise.
Exactly! If you need those people to defend your pandemic tour, then maybe you should have just stayed home.
That sound the BRF does not hear is the cracking of the myth that their historical relevance has value in the present day. It took the dying breath of a man calling for his mother to become the final shove after decades of complaints, lawsuits and protests against the U.S. confederate preservation. I hope nothing so tragic happens again, but it is only a matter of time now until the BRF is pulled off their pedestals and names sandblasted off institutions and flags folded. Tik tok.
In her piece, she also took a swipe at Harry and Meghan for leaving the Royal Family but she did admit that they were “arguably the brightest stars” in the Royal Family. She like the others can’t praise William and Kate without criticising Harry and Meghan.
I’ve been reading a lot of the comments on twitter about this tour and people really do NOT seem happy. Of course the Cambridge stans are falling over themselves to praise it on the KP social media accounts, but on actual news accounts, like BBC, the responses have been negative to lukewarm at best (lots of “nice idea, wrong time” and that’s pretty much as nice as it got.)
so based on my twitter research, I would say no, Sarah Vine, this has not boosted Will and Kate’s popularity. What I WILL say is that she’s right that this has reminded people about the relevance of the royal family and “all that is good about the British Crown” – i.e. the royal family is not relevant and there’s not a lot good to say about the monarchy at this point in time.
The only people who think this fakakta tour was a success are the RF, the rota, and the batcrap crazy Keenbridge stans. Everyone else thinks this was idiotic.
Sarah Vine and Rose H were both at that State Dinner as plus ones for their husband’s jobs and would have been told who to walk in with based on a seating chart neither had anything to do with. I’m fairly sure they don’t know each other and their social and professional circles only overlap at formal Royal events (which are rare).
As for the rest, Sarah V’s husband is a Tory Minister and she’s a columnist for the Daily Mail. She will parrot the official party line of the Royal Family unless either the paper or the Tories turn on the Royals which is incredibly unlikely.
There is a whole cottage industry created around covering and supporting the royal family. These are the dregs that they are forced to work with.
But all the spin in the world can’t make “fetch” happen and they will continue see diminishing returns as they realize they backed the wrong horse.