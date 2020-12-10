Melissa Carone believes the Obamas funded the lab-engineered coronavirus

Let’s face it, the Trump Era has been absolute insanity from start to finish. I consider myself an educated person who pays attention to politics an unhealthy amount, but I’m constantly losing track of which mob-character did what to whom, and new batsh-t insane characters keep being introduced too. The way to think of it, perhaps, is a flailing TV show which knows it’s about to be cancelled, so the writers just go buckwild with the storylines. That’s where we are with Melissa Carone, the unhinged nutjob who testified about voter fraud before the Michigan legislature last week. Her badgering, heckling, insane testimony went viral and now Carone is a late-era Trumpian celebrity. I clicked on the People story which promised to summarize some of the interviews Carone has done in the past week, and I burst out laughing by the second paragraph. I mean, it’s pathetic and a complete disaster for our country. But even SNL couldn’t dream this up.
The woman who went viral for her combatively chatty appearance at a Michigan hearing on behalf of the Trump campaign last week continues to speak her mind … and raise eyebrows with her wild claims.
Speaking to a range of outlets, including national newspapers and TV shows as well as Sarah Palin’s website, Mellissa Carone insisted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was created in a lab and funded by the Obamas.
She also said she wouldn’t get tested for the virus, despite coming into close contact with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who was reportedly hospitalized after testing positive over the weekend — days after they sat next to each other in Michigan. Carone told The Washington Post that she doesn’t “trust” tests for the virus. But, she said, she would get tested at the recommendation of a pro-Trump television network such as Newsmax or One America News.
“I would take it seriously if it came from Trump, because Trump cares about American lives,” Carone, 33, told the Post, adding: “It is not that I don’t believe in getting tested. I don’t trust the tests.”
Carone was put forward in recent days as a “whistleblower” by President Donald Trump’s campaign while they have attempted to overturn election results in a number of states. After her appearance in Michigan, however, it was revealed Carone had been previously charged with obscenity and computer crime in a convoluted episode involving her fiancé’s ex-wife — even as both she and her fiancé said she wasn’t responsible, though she did plead to a lesser charge. The ex said the couple had tormented her.
“I’m 100 percent credible,” Carone told the Huffington Post, addressing her criminal history. “I’ve already talked to Trump and Giuliani about this.” Carone then clarified: “I’ve talked directly to Giuliani that has spoken directly to Trump.”
For the record, Carone told Inside Edition, she “loved” Cecily Strong’s version of her on SNL: “I think she did a great job. I think she was very funny. She looked just like me.” And no, Carone said: “I wasn’t drunk [at the hearing]. I would swear under oath that I wasn’t drunk. I was not drunk. I hardly ever drink, ever.”
At what point does it feel like conservative media (and mainstream media) is exploiting a clearly unwell person? Or is it a case where she’s exploiting herself and possibly “playing up” the bonkers sh-t for attention? In any case, the thing that made me burst out laughing was “Mellissa Carone insisted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was created in a lab and funded by the Obamas.” Like, we’ve heard the “created in a lab” thing before. That was a conspiracy back in March-April, although I haven’t heard it recently. But funded by the Obamas?? LMAO. The Obamas have better things to do with their money than FUND THE CREATION OF A DEADLY VIRUS.
Screencaps courtesy of Inside Edition.
This woman is only 33?! I thought she was at least 15 years older than me but we are the same age?! I’m so ready for this presidency to be over.
Me too, that’s a hard 33..
It’s amazing how much hatred and racism age you. I keep forgetting people like her and Stephen Miller are younger than me.
Hate, paranoia and delusion is aging. Look at tin foil hat wearing Alex Jones. When he was 35 he looked 55.
Good god, where do they find these idiots? She’s as dumb as a box of hair.
I really am curious about where and how they found her. Did the MI GOP place ads asking for whistleblowers? And if so, where? Did they coach them on what to say? So many questions.
Esmom, I kind of have an answer — Melissa used to be a stripper! She used to work at a club in Michigan called the Bada Bing. After all, Trump knows the best people, LOL!
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9035321/amp/Trumps-SCOTUS-bid-uses-evidence-stripper-turned-Rudy-Giuliani-witness-Mellissa-Carone.html
Denying she was drunk doesn’t help her cause.
2020 has spun out of control – from the virus to the presidency of the US to the Col. Sanders 15 movie on Lifetime. I feel like we are in the matrix and some alien pushed a destroy button for entertainment purposes.
Just imagine there will be a future generation learning about all of this in history class. How will they not stop laughing? It’s like so insane I don’t know how anyone will be able to read about history and actually believe it happened lol.
I agree. Just when we think it can’t get worse, 2020 says, yet again, “hold my beer.”
Right now I’m most angry that Joe Biden has to deal with this during what should be a hopeful and exciting time. The GOP will now never not fight tooth and nail against any major election they lose, it seems.
Not only that, but we should be focused on COVID and this lunatic is focused on a grandiose scheme to take a certified election away from the president elect. I can’t believe I am living in this lala land.
Why would anyone intentionally create a deadly virus? Who did this benefit ??? Why are people so damn stupid? The Obamas get blamed for f*cking everthing. My God. Shut up you effing moron !
Also, a virus that is predominately killing people of color! Did they conveniently forget that once the Trump administration learned that fact they were willing to just stop doing anything? (Don’t answer that, I know they conveniently forget all kinds of things. It is just so damn frustrating).
I can’t with these people. Is it our education system, racism, or ignorance? The complete inability to analyze, think critically or use basic low level common sense is Soo scary.
I think it’s a combination of that plus technology. People can now disappear into a bubble of disinformation and just completely lose their grip on reality. It is beyond frightening.
Four decades of defunding public schools and the phasing out arts and humanities has left a huge swath of America unable to think. This was always the predicted outcome.
She’s disgusting and she is exactly the kind of “hero” that the right deserves. Ugh!
The Obamas are truly living rent free in all these nations minds.
Didn’t she say she worked in some capacity at the Wayne County (?) elections department? Was she a temp? Anyone know? She was on Fox a couple of weeks ago talking about how she worked a long shift and didn’t get food and saw something suspicious. Like the food truck bringing in ballots instead? Side note: I work in a local government oversight office and we absolutely here from people like this. It’s so strange and sad and frustrating.
I believe I read she was a temp at a business that was subcontracted by the more official organization. She may have a tendency to “embiggen” her role and status with her statements. But I may be incorrect…hoping other readers will know more precisely.
She was a contract employee for Dominion, the company that supplied the voting machines. She’s a real piece of trash from what I have read.
Why does this batshit horrorshow of a moron have a public forum to speak? Do the Trumps really think she helps their case? They clearly aren’t speaking to anyone other than their own base. They don’t care about overturning the election–they just want to rile up with nutcases. Trump is like a baby reaching into his own diaper and hurling shit at the wall, then laughing and clapping at Mommy’s yuckface.
Wow…2020 just won’t stop with the morons..
SMDH
I find it weird and scary how adaptable they are. They can always just change the crazy without question. Trump tells them it’s not real. So they believe it. Then Trump admits it’s real. So, they believe it’s real. Why would he have denied it’s existence in the first place? They don’t think it’s at all weird that he lied and said it was a hoax in the beginning. They just adapt their views as if they never believed whatever it was they had previously believed.
The thing that made me laugh first was her being on Sarah Palin’s podcast. Of course she was. Those 2 accents together spinning batshit conspiracies about Obama is nightmare fuel. I can hear it clearly without listening to the stupid podcast.
The best impersonation of this nut job is on TikTok by Julie Birke. If you need a break, watch her series. It’s hilarious.
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJqBB9LX/
Of course she is LOVING all the attention. The more outrageous things she says the more attention she gets, but she also loses credibility – no doubt she is not bright enough to realize that.
Her 15 minutes need to have expired last week. This is ridiculous.
Why make this idiot more famous
Who cares what she believes
I don’t think they should be giving this woman any more attention.
I’m guessing she thinks she can be the next Diamond and Silk and get her own show. She probably has agents calling her already.
She’s gross.