Princess Diana allegedly thought Bill Clinton was the ‘sexiest man alive’ in the 1990s

Princess Diana made frequent visits to the United States in the last years of her life. She loved it here in America, and Americans loved her right back. The Clinton administration welcomed Diana with open arms, and during visits to Washington, Diana did fundraising events with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton. I believe Diana and Hillary had several private lunches/brunches too. But there aren’t any photos of Princess Diana meeting Bill Clinton. That would have been a remarkable photo if it had happened. Apparently, Diana thought highly of President Clinton. Or, at the very least, she thought he was sexy.
Princess Diana famously danced with John Travolta at the White House during President Ronald Reagan’s time in office, but it was another U.S. president who caught her attention. In a resurfaced 2012 interview with CNBC, Warren Buffett recalled meeting Princess Diana — and finding himself at a loss for words.
“I was in a room alone one time with Princess Di at a party. Somehow we find ourselves in this library,” he said. “In 15 minutes, I don’t think I could take it. I had trouble remembering my name, I couldn’t figure out anything to say, and it was a total disaster.”
Buffett had met Diana once other time, at a party hosted by former Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham “very shortly” before the royal’s 1997 death, when she told him something completely unexpected.
“She had been to the White House that day and she had said that Bill Clinton was the sexiest man alive,” he said before quipping, “And I didn’t ask her who the least sexy guy in the world alive was. I was afraid I might get my play in there.”
Princess Diana met with Bill and Hillary Clinton during his presidency, including attending a fundraising breakfast to benefit breast cancer research with the then-first lady in 1996.
I mean… in the 1990s, many women thought Bill Clinton was sexy. People today really underestimate Bill Clinton’s charisma and his ability to charm the pants off of anyone. But this says more about Diana at that moment, finding her freedom and moving in some powerhouse circles. We also underestimate how Diana’s moves at that time really terrified the hell out of the musty old Windsors too. (It’s also sort of funny because around this time, she was also friendly with John F. Kennedy Jr, who was widely regarded as the Sexiest Man Alive at that moment.)
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yep, you’re right, younger people don’t realize it but Bill was a total hottie. Let’s remember he was young and the most powerful man in the world. And his charisma was off the charts. I believe this.
I am an old millenial (late 30s), and I never thought Bill Clinton was attractive! During his impeachment trial, I remember thinking, “Yeah, hard pass.” LOL.
My ex-girlfriend was as much a lesbian as possible. No interest in men ever, whatsoever. She came from a fancy family and in the early 2000′s ended up at some fundraiser where she met Bill Clinton. She said she was transfixed, totally hot for him, and couldn’t understand it. This is the only time I heard her speak about a man this way.
I never thought he was hot, charismatic yes but charisma can be a drug all on its own.
I recall hearing several stories – 6 degrees of separation stories – that he’s very charismatic and extremely intelligent which some people find an attractive feature.
I also would describe him more as charismatic than hot. I found his intelligence attractive but not his looks.
Charismatic, powerful, intelligent, funny… he had a lot going for him. Maybe too much.
Way back in the day I was at an event with Bill Clinton. He put his arm around me when we posed for a photo and I nearly passed out. He really did have something extra about him.
@Mack I met him once in the late 90′s at a work related function and was mesmerized. I had the same reaction you did when I posed for a photo with him. At that very moment I had all the sympathy in the world for Monica and totally understood how she got caught up in him. His charisma is off the charts. And he maintained that level of charisma with everyone that he met and greeted at the event.
Charisma off the charts.
Yes! My sister in Wisconsin has met him several times and she told me that his charisma is incredibly strong to the point that once he enters a room, his charisma is spread across the room like a wave.
No question. I was 18 first time he was elected (my first time voting!) and I spent 8 years gazing at his dreaminess. He’s not a hottie but total bedroom eyes. We knew from early in his campaign that he was possibly a philanderer, and it was widely thought he and Hillary were in an open marriage. We didn’t know until after his presidency that he may be a sexual predator, which changes everything.
Yes!! I met him in the late 90’s at a fund raiser in NYC, as my big sister was one of his speech writers at the time. Not only did he exude pure charisma and confidence, you could also actually vibe on his massive intellect. I remember my sister telling stories about how the speech writers would toil over a speech. He would read it and say “good points”, then just wing it without their speech. We can say many dubious things about him and the choices he’s made in his past, but you can’t take these things from him. It was hard not to respond to that kind of energy, he was kind of like the Lenny Kravitz of the political world.
Is this going to be the type of stories that People is going to be dredging up for its Royals Quarterly? It’s not a great start and I’m going to guess that the Quarterly doesn’t last long.
I don’t know about SEXY but he was definitely charismatic. Still is.
That just makes me so sad about Diana. If she had lived, she would have definitely moved to America and become a tour de force. The Firm definitely weren’t having it.
Which makes it all the more amazing how Harry escaped. I can only put it down to they just thought it was UNFATHOMABLE and Harry was 10 steps ahead of everyone before he revealed his first move. I genuinely think he’s been plotting his escape for YEARS.
John Jr. would have been my choice between the two. However, Bill’s energy and charm were obvious in the 1990s.
One of our vendors unexpectedly encountered him while he was between campaign events. She was not a big fan of his, but gushed about how much charisma oozed from him when he spoke to her and her husband. She said he’s one of those people who makes you feel as if you are the only person around.
Diana and John Jr, now there’s a hot coupling.
Yeah so did my mom. She was especially happy about him being from Arkansas. 🙄🙄
So did my mom. It was the first time I heard her call a guy sexy. She also had a thing for Denzel.
Hopefully the “allegedly ” is accurate. Ugh.
Bill was attractive (and honestly doesn’t look so bad for a 70+ year old) and most importantly, incredibly charismatic. Like JFK levels. Charisma will go a long way even if your not the real life version of the statue of David.
I am more interested in discussing Diana’s possible affair with Bryan Adams…what’s that all about? I love Adams’ song “Diana” that’s supposedly based on his relationship with her!
Arkansas native here and maybe I’m a bit bias, but Bill Clinton was hot 🔥 in the 90s.
Hillary was hot when she was a young lass too! I love that photo of her and Diana.
Yes Hillary was a beauty IMO.
Princess Diana hanging out with the Clintons and JFK….just like Prince Harry hanging out with the Obamas and the Bidens. Interesting.
Edit: JFK Jr. Thanks Sofia.
Not JFK himself but his son. Also named JFK but with a Jr at the end.
I’ll tell you what…I was in a room with him during Obama’s last year in office, and the charisma was still just oozing off this man. He is absolutely not my type…but damn…it was impossible to ignore.
Same, except it was a Nursing event. He just walked past me and shook my hand but I totally got it.
Obama or Clinton?
John Mulaney’s standup about meeting Bull Clinton is so hilarious, and he describes exactly how so many people saw him. Mulaney tells about how his parents went to college with him, and how his mom “…LOVED Bill Clinton” and his dad hated him. It’s a great story about Bill Clinton’s game and charisma. And it hits at Bill’s horny, imperfect rep, too.
I also know somebody who went to college with him, and even went on a date with him. She said he was a ladies man even back then, but also that he was the most charming man alive and that between his charm & intelligence that she wasn’t surprised when he was elected president.
Lol, I came to say this about Mulaney’s The Comeback Kid. What a story.
I’m late to this discussion, but I also know someone who was at Georgetown the same time as Bill. He said Clinton was very much the BMOC, Big Man on Campus.
I remember saying something about him to my mom around that time and how I didnt think he was attractive and she just said “he has a LOT of charisma.” Maybe I was too young to be the target audience of it (I was in my late teens) but I distinctly remember that convo because I couldnt believe that people thought he was so attractive.
This is an interesting glimpse at Diana’s life – visits with Hillary Clinton, meeting Warren Buffet – she was definitely about to take off in a very interesting way. It’s also a good contrast with Harry now – I have wondered how much Harry would do with the Bidens or if that would be too much of a controversy with the UK – but if Diana could fundraise with Hillary, then Harry can fundraise with Dr. Jill.
What I’m getting from this story is that she must have had an incredible presence to make everyone feel so weak around her. I’m a little baffled as to why Warren Buffet would feel so anxious around her, but clearly she was extremely charismatic.
I don’t see any of today’s royals, including Harry and Meghan, having that kind of effect on someone or anyone in person.
Right? Sweet Warren! She much have had quite the impact on him. Personally, I think it’s the accent for both Diana and Clinton. I loooove an accent. It’s transfixing to talk to someone with an accent.
Ugh. No!
+1 Ugh. Ewe!
eww David! I don’t doubt that he had charisma, I still remember him playing the sax on The Arseneo Hall show and thinking how cool he was. I think we can all agree that Diana’s picker was broken-so this rings true but hard pass.
Even though Charles wasn’t a good husband for her, I think he was the best-looking of her “suitors.” Everyone else she liked seemed kind of …odd…in comparison to her. Even the horse-riding instructor seemed like a bit of a gross dud to me.
The doctor was probably nice, even though in the end he couldn’t marry her against his family wishes — I’ve wondered why he went out with her in the first place if he couldn’t marry her. But he wasn’t traditionally hot. So I think she clearly had unconventional taste,
Honestly, put Charles up against all of them. I think he was the hottest, the cheating notwithstanding.
She did seem to be impressed with accomplishments, so maybe that’s why she found Bill Clinton…..
What a bizarre story. Why on earth would she tell this to Warren Buffet, of all people?!
No, Bill Clinton was not sexy. IMO his vibe back then was pudgy middle-aged lech.
That she would tell this to Warren Buffet is what I wasn’t getting either. Did he ask her? How does this particular topic come up?
I think I’d ask him what to invest in instead. She had 25 million pounds from the divorce. I’d prefer to know how to let that grow.
It was a party not an office consultation with Buffet, lol. People say all sorts of inane things to make small talk at parties, which is why I dread going to them. I’m terrible at stuff like that, I can’t get beyond talking about the weather with strangers!
Yeah, but I feel like I might confess this to another woman. I don’t know if it would occur to me to tell Warren Buffet. Maybe I’d tell Brad Pitt just for kicks to see his reaction.
I think people also underestimate how beautiful young Hillary was. She is still an attractive woman. Just saying.
She was beautiful back then and is still attractive. You have to give it to Hillary, she has some chutzpah! She is certainly not intimidated by anyone or anything. Plus they both worked hard at giving Chelsea a stable upbringing. The hell that the press put Chelsea through while she was a teenager during his terms were horrific and reprehensible. And she has managed to mature into a well adjusted adult.
Rush Limbaugh called Chelsea a dog back then. Just another reason he was a terrible person.
Being the awkward teen daughter of the world’s most charismatic man and a very beautiful, driven, accomplished woman while the world judges couldn’t have been easy. Add dbags like Rush into the mix, and it’s a wonder Chelsea grew up as well-adjusted as she is today.
I get it. Way back when, I was at a private event and he was there as a special guest (he was still in his first term). I VERY grudgingly got in the handshake/picture line because it was expected. When it was my turn, he looked over and his entire face lit up like I was an old friend he was thrilled to see again. I’m sure he did it with every person in the line but it was absolutely magnetic. I kind of floated over. I remember thinking afterwards that it was like being under a spell. I can only imagine how people must have felt when they were in his presence for more than a quick handshake. He was the most powerful man in the world and oozed charisma with just his facial expressions.
I always think of the skit from Family Guy when Lois had an affair with Bill and Peter went to confront Bill about it….and also had an affair with him. That is Clinton in a nutshell.
The charisma is real.
Had a Republican friend (90s Republican, not a Trumper) and government agency worker tell me 20 years ago that she couldn’t help but be drawn to his charisma even though she disagreed with him politically. He had “it” and she couldn’t help it.
I emet him twice and Hillary once. They both had charisma, but Bill’s was off the chart. You couldn’t help but just bask in it. I had my picture made with him, but it has been sadly lost.
I LOVE it when people talk about having pictures “made” ☺️
I met and spoke with Bill Clinton in Dublin a few years back and I’m here to say he’s still got it. He locks eyes with you like you are the only person in the world. He could have had me right there. He literally had me at “hello.”
I realize Clinton, *both* Clinton’s, are very far from saints but this story made me nostalgic because it’s a nice little meet cute about politicians and world figures with nary a Nazi or an angry white supremacist in sight.
I don’t really get it, but I’ve always found that, with a few exceptions, people with blue eyes just have that extra something. I’m not sure what it is, but all the men I’ve been the most attracted to and gotten along best with (not always at the same time, haha) have blue eyes. They’re somehow more charismatic.
With women, it’s green or dark eyes that do it for me. I don’t know why it’s true for one and not the other!
He was a hot MF back in the day
Bill Clinton came to my college in 2008 to stump for Hillary during her first campaign. It only came out 24 hours before that he was coming and it was the buzz of the campus. I skipped class to go see him talk since it was free. We waited over an hour in our packed gymnasium to come out… the atmosphere was like a Beyonce concert waiting for him to come out. I remember getting annoyed since my legs were so tired of standing waiting for him. But then he came out and everyone was cheering and he commanded that room. I can’t remember at all what he said apart from talking about Hillary obviously but everyone was SO excited he was there. I can’t imagine having to stand next to him and looking into his eyes and having an actual conversation.
Damn. Diana’s picker was broken.
I get that Clinton has charisma but geez…he’s not exactly the most loyal of men. Oh Diana. Wish she had a girlfriend to pull her back from herself.
She didn’t say she wanted to marry Clinton, she was just having some fun. I think that’s all Dodi was, just a way to have fun and kill some time.
My great grandmother only voted Democrat once in her life: and it was for him. When asked why she said “because he’s such a handsome young man!” 😂
Met bill clinton at a fundraiser with my parents when I was in junior high – he was utterly captivating and radiated charisma and sexual energy. He was also terribly kind to a young kid like me.
The two most charismatic men I have met were Bill Clinton and Johnny Cochran. With giving Johnny a slight edge.
Bill Clinton visited my college when running for his first term. I was standing at the front holding a hot pink sign that read “I am voting for Hillary’s husband” he winked at me while shaking hands …the charm is oozing off the guy for sure.
I was at a book signing that he did and women (not sure about the men) were staggering out with glazed eyes, overcome by his magnetism.
Her taste in men was terrible!!!
My parents knew him. My mom said he was the most charismatic person she’s ever met. Just a total magnet.
Bill did have *it* back in the day, and he was like 6’3″. Diana was tall – remember she couldn’t wear super high heels so as to not tower over the PoW? – and I speak from experience (6’0″ myself) in saying a man taller than me is a big plus.
I went to a benefit for Hilary that he was speaking and because my bro was a donor I got to take a pic with Bill. I was very nervous because I was always transfixed by him. Anyhoo as I raised my arm to put it around him his arm trapped mine and I gave him a full butt grope, he immediately turned and gave me a wink. I didn’t know wether to dissolve in a puddle or jump him. My bro and I reminisce about his off the charts charm constantly
When Bill Clinton came on the scene…it was like when JFK came on the scene…WOMEN WENT WEAK…I STILL remember THAT….My Mama worked with the Congressional Black Caucus then…and when he went to a luncheon they hosted…the women rushed him like it was the Beatles…Grown a– women with public careers & families acting like Groupies 🤣😁😉
Whatever “IT” is…that can make women’s panties melt…Bill has it…
STILL!
I knew some women in my circle who met him in the 90′s and said the same thing. And I know its weird to say this considering his impeachment but they said that you really got the feeling he and Hillary were true partners and it never felt like a power imbalance when they were in the room together. Basically, she was not a Stepford Wife and never spoke down or belittled who she was and her accomplishments.
The man just had ‘it’.
They had great stuff to say about Hillary as well.
My cousins wife flipped over Clinton, she met him an NAACP event and she kept going on and on about how charming he was. He never did it for me, but when you consider he was the most attractive President since JFK I can see where he had a wide appeal. Power is sexy too.
Every model who met him back in the day and spoke about it said the same. His magnetism /charisma was off the charts. But it was an in person thing, you had to meet him for the full effect
Poor Diana! She missed Barack by 11 years.
Who was with me who shipped post-Princess Di and JFK Jr in the 90s?
Bill has some extreme charisma in person I’ve heard from anyone who has ever met him
Totally shipped them!!! JFK Jr and Princess Diana would’ve made a scorching couple. They were so close in age; they both had an understanding of the downsides that came with being so famous. I wish it would’ve happened for her with him. I was never a fan of Carolyn Bessette anyway. Diana and JFK Jr would have been a supernova of a couple.