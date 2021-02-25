Princess Diana allegedly thought Bill Clinton was the ‘sexiest man alive’ in the 1990s

Embed from Getty Images

Princess Diana made frequent visits to the United States in the last years of her life. She loved it here in America, and Americans loved her right back. The Clinton administration welcomed Diana with open arms, and during visits to Washington, Diana did fundraising events with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton. I believe Diana and Hillary had several private lunches/brunches too. But there aren’t any photos of Princess Diana meeting Bill Clinton. That would have been a remarkable photo if it had happened. Apparently, Diana thought highly of President Clinton. Or, at the very least, she thought he was sexy.

Princess Diana famously danced with John Travolta at the White House during President Ronald Reagan’s time in office, but it was another U.S. president who caught her attention. In a resurfaced 2012 interview with CNBC, Warren Buffett recalled meeting Princess Diana — and finding himself at a loss for words. “I was in a room alone one time with Princess Di at a party. Somehow we find ourselves in this library,” he said. “In 15 minutes, I don’t think I could take it. I had trouble remembering my name, I couldn’t figure out anything to say, and it was a total disaster.” Buffett had met Diana once other time, at a party hosted by former Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham “very shortly” before the royal’s 1997 death, when she told him something completely unexpected. “She had been to the White House that day and she had said that Bill Clinton was the sexiest man alive,” he said before quipping, “And I didn’t ask her who the least sexy guy in the world alive was. I was afraid I might get my play in there.” Princess Diana met with Bill and Hillary Clinton during his presidency, including attending a fundraising breakfast to benefit breast cancer research with the then-first lady in 1996.

[From People]

I mean… in the 1990s, many women thought Bill Clinton was sexy. People today really underestimate Bill Clinton’s charisma and his ability to charm the pants off of anyone. But this says more about Diana at that moment, finding her freedom and moving in some powerhouse circles. We also underestimate how Diana’s moves at that time really terrified the hell out of the musty old Windsors too. (It’s also sort of funny because around this time, she was also friendly with John F. Kennedy Jr, who was widely regarded as the Sexiest Man Alive at that moment.)

