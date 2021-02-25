The Sussexes’ Spotify deal was criticized in some kind of parliamentary hearing

Remember how one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first charitable partnerships was with the World Central Kitchen? Well, WCK has completed construction on one of their first centers in partnership with Archewell Foundation. The kitchen has been constructed in Dominica… a Commonwealth nation. LMAO!! Petty Betty thought she would take away their Commonwealth positions and they were like “hahaha, we’re still doing more to support the Commonwealth, you hateful old woman.”
WCK's Felix on the ground in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, where we've installed our first Community Relief Center with the Archewell Foundation. The kitchen equipment includes refrigerators & freezers that can work entirely off the electrical grid using solar power! pic.twitter.com/5aKZMEdqaM
— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) February 24, 2021
It’s worth noting that Archewell seems to be completely up and running, and Harry and Meghan must have already put some of their own money – likely a percentage of their Netflix and Spotify deals – into Archewell. I would also assume that they are taking donations, or perhaps grants from well-meaning rich people who want to give away a million dollars and think that Harry & Meghan will know how to spend it properly. Speaking of the money the Sussexes are making, did you guys see that an MP was trying to make some kind of dumbf–k “point” during a hearing with a Spotify executive? This is insane.
Spotify has been criticised over its reported £30million podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by an MP who said it ‘sticks in the craw’ of struggling artists. Winchester MP and former junior health minister Steve Brine made the claim as a senior executive from the audio streaming service faced MPs last night and defended the agreement with the royal couple that was announced in December.
Horacio Gutierrez, the platform’s head of global affairs, told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that ‘there is a market for certain talent because they command a certain amount of consumption’. He said that podcasts and music streaming have a ‘completely different set of economics’ but said that investing in podcasts like that of Harry and Meghan helped the musical side of the business.
Spotify has been criticised by some well-known musicians including Taylor Swift over the amount it pays musical artists for every stream of a song on the platform. Mr Brine told Mr Gutierrez their pay deal ‘sticks in the craw of some of the artists who are driving Uber cars right now to pay the rent’.
Mr Gutierrez said: ‘Like a lot of our services, there is a market for certain talent because they command a certain amount of consumption. We don’t get to negotiate directly with artists the way we negotiate with podcasters or people who create podcasts so the structure of that market is very different. The product is valued based on how many users it can attract, how many streams it will attract, which in turn determines how many advertisers are willing to advertise on the podcast which determines the economic opportunity, there’s a market that’s emerging for talent in that regard.’
When asked by Mr Brine whether Harry and Meghan have saved the music industry, Mr Gutierrez responded: ‘That seems a bit premature. They’re not the only act that we’ve signed, we’ve signed dozens of those and we’ll continue to do that.’
This line of questioning is not only mindnumbingly stupid, it just shows that this MP doesn’t have the faintest idea about the industry he’s supposedly regulating? Is it really that difficult to understand the subscription-based business model? Is it that difficult to understand that Harry and Meghan are not solely responsible for Spotify’s content, and that Spotify does not exist as an exercise in zero sum gain? I.E., just because Harry and Meghan are getting paid, that does not mean there’s less money to pay musical artists or they’re taking money away from musicians. Harry and Meghan’s deal drives subscriptions, which means more money for everybody.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN and Avalon Red.
The UK sure looks like France right now with their scapegoat policy. I always thought that the UK was a tolerant country, this is shocking and disappointing.
I’m from Southern California and growing up I dreamed about visiting the UK – I thought it was diverse, tolerant and full of history and gorgeous countryside. In the mid-2000s I had the chance to study there for a year in college. I was in London & Leeds for a semester each. During my year there it was the first time in my life anyone ever said to me:
“Wow, you speak English really well actually!”
“Where are you from? (me: CA) No, really, where?”
“Go back to where you came from!”
And that was just the overt racism. Petty microaggressions were a daily experience. I was so shocked and disappointed too. But hearing these stories about the way the British press have treated Meghan, not surprised.
My sisters were vacationing in London and were chased down the street by two men yelling, go home fat Americans.
There are many fat Americans, my sisters are not.
Same experience too. Lots of nice friendly people, but also lots of racists. My first experience with racism was in UK.
These are the same people that voted for Brexit, though.
Same, @ClareV. Same. When I was studying at the U. of Oxford, I heard more racist slurs hurled at me, and even more at my South Asian American friends, than I had ever heard in my life.
That said, I have also had really wonderful chance encounters and conversations with lots of English folks. My “excellent English” (I was raised in LA from the age of 3) has probably helped lol!!!!
Is anyone in Great Britain getting any actual work done at their jobs of running the gov’t?
Parliament is wasting time yapping about H&M? Taking a page outta Trumps distract, distract, distract book?
Phooey to the lot pf them. Get back to work, bunch of idiots.
Everyday this anti H&M keeping going makes me even more Team H&M! Live free!
No kidding, there’s f@#king pandemic going on! Maybe try using your position to actually help people rather than yapping on about two people an ocean away in SoCal.
He’s the Louie Gohmert of the UK.
Something is really broken in the UK; they have nothing better to discuss? jeez
After Jan 6th, I thought it couldn’t worse over here with white supremacy on full display, yet I continue to be amazed by a society with so much concerned over 2 people living in another country!
It is as if Biden complains about Beyonce and her many deals; I know H&M are not Beyonce type famous but come on! this is really sick!
Tory government priorities!
Yeah ‘broken Britain’ was an election (I think) tag-line here a few years back but it’s never been more accurate in my lifetime anyway. Small minded and petty people with power are looking solely at their own agendas and ignoring everything else – see ‘brexit’ as example 1 of 294628485.
So many MPs seem to be total idiots with minimal knowledge or experience of the areas they’re responsible for. And funny how the government suddenly cares about the British music industry and the plight of struggling artists after screwing them over first during the pandemic and then with Brexit.
And was i the only who thought when he said arttists werestruggling to get by and were driving ubers that that was an indictment on himself as well? Why isn’t parliament providing more support to these people? Isnt that their jobs?
There is a lot of beef to be had with streaming music platforms but that also involves record labels, music mangers who get their artists to sign contracts and a lot more nuance than this MP seems capable of.
“hahaha, we’re still doing more to support the Commonwealth, you hateful old woman.”
I could not stop laughing at that.
This was so silly. And the MP kept saying “you-ber” instead of “oo-ber”… like, what are you doing sir?
Anyway, gonna focus on that lovely pic of the elegant and incredibly classy Doria, and how I wish we had had more royal engagements with her and the Sussexes. This was one of the few and last engagements before the media shitstorm around the Sussexes took off in 2018, where Harry nicked a samosa and fixed Meghan’s ponytail. SIMPLER TIMES.
And he was just beaming with pride.
I paused at that photo as well. Doria looks fantastic and that blue coat on Meghan is perfection.
This seems like an urgent matter they should address during an ongoing pandemic with a new variant spreading fast there. /s
This is so ridiculous. Why doesn’t Brine focus on helping British artists who couldn’t hold concerts/events in the last year if he’s so concerned about them?
British artists are pretty screwed from Brexit anyway–Brexit compromises their ability to tour in the EU. In a time when touring is the primary means for musical artists to make money, focusing on HM looks ridiculous. My guess is that someone at the palaces put this dude up to mentioning the Sussexes. maybe they’re testing how well the idea of Parliament stripping them of their titles would go over. Perhaps having a contract with Spotify counts as treason now?
Using H&M’s name for clout, also it’s like open season on the sussexes. It’s become the in thing to bash them, that has made me a hardcore supporter of the sussexes.
The BM need to understand that their smear campaign is having the opposite effect on people. Someone on twitter posted a message of support for Harry and his time in the military. The post had hundreds of comments and thousands of likes. They praise Harry and understand why he left. There were even comments from people that served with him and they adore him. The BM need to read the room. Their hate campaign isn’t working.
Just saw that video. It was really well done. Very sincere and heartfelt. I hope Harry sees it.
It’s only a matter of time before an MP brings a snowball into Parliament to prove climate change doesn’t exist. British people can never again act hoity toity and like they’re better than their American cousins.
It really does seem like the entire United Kingdom feels like Harry dumped them for another country, doesn’t it? There is no other explanation for this ridiculousness.
He has an entire country of jealous ex-wannabe lovers. Or ex toxic mother in laws. It’s totally inappropriate and insane the number of people who really believe they have ownership rights over this man. The rota ratchets have tipped the corner into “If we can’t have you, no one can” territory. I won’t be surprised if Harry and Meghan have to take out restraining orders against the likes of Angela Levin and Piss Morgan at some point. They might find the two of them crawling around outside their home one of these days, or sifting through their garbage. I hear there’s a special security garbage service that picks up the trash from high profile figures to keep tabloid media from going through their trash.
Honestly there probably is. I’m suprised we haven’t heard of stories of paparazzi trawling through the Sussex’s Montecito bins, I am sure they are very careful about that.
Yes, it really does! There’s two main reasons he’s not been in the UK lately:
1. Covid19.
2. His granny and brother pretty much exiled him from the UK, and his father stood by watching.
Those jealouse ex’es and exMILs should put the blame where it belongs.
Dont they have a plague and an economy to worry about
Lmaoooo, one biracial woman made the whole govt lose its mind lol
The whole government? 2/3 of an entire nation of 66 million people. So one biracial woman made 44 million people go bat-$h!t crazy 😆😆😆😆
This MP was paid by a tabloid rag to use this hearing to get more info about the Spotify deal. U can’t change my mind.
@Cecilia
You got a good ass point!
@Cecilia
You have a most excellent point!
Yeah he was put up by the press to this same way press got that random congressman to write a fake letter about election interference when Meghan encouraged people to vote.
I saw a royalist comment that the British people had invested a lot in Harry & it was like they had been dumped so now want revenge. Very sick mentality especially considering Harry was forced into this position by press harassment, racism etc
I won’t even call it a tinnfoil tiara theory. At this point I’m not surprised by how low they’ll stoop to hurt M&H.
You are definitely onto something.
A clout chasing Mp. I was so embarrassed for him when I saw the video. The establishment seems very deranged when it comes to the Sussexes-he said people are trying to forget them (how disrespectful considering the queen is head of government) but then brings them up anyway. Rent free. Musicians are also complaining about impact brexit has on touring. What’s this MP doing about that?
Ahh really impressed with this WCK relief centre. Not only will culinary training be available but some equipment runs on solar power and aligns with Dominica’s climate resilient mission. Seems a perfect partnership for some of their core values- education, food insecurity and climate change.
Now I’m curious as to what their plans were for Sussex Royal foundation and if they were working royals how the plans might have clashed with the RF’s ‘public service’ views.
Love that you mentioned it is value aligned with the country’s climate resilient mission. I’m really excited with the steps the country is taking although I don’t have a ton of trust in the government.
WCK does really good work and glad the Sussex attention is giving them a bigger platform.
My god, she really does drive them insane over there, doesnt she?
“have harry and meghan saved the music industry” WHAT KIND OF QUESTION IS THAT!?!?!?
It just goes to show that the all of the British establishment is against Harry and Meghan.
Remember when 70 female British MPs signed a letter in support of Meghan. I wish that would happen again.
This is an interesting project that WCK is running. My dad has been trying to learn more about it because he is from Dominica. A few years back in 2017, the island was absolutely decimated by hurricane Maria and has been trying to put some ambitious climate change plans into action. The economy still hasn’t recovered so relief efforts are good to see.
My grandparents moved to London as part of the Windrush generation and all my aunts and uncles were born and raised in London. I think everyone is pretty neutral on the royal family aside from agreeing they are racist and largely ridiculous.
It’s weird how the British keeps blaming Harry and Meghan for any problems with Netflix and Spotify. The press acts like they’re the only ones on the platforms who have large contracts.
Do UK mp’s make more than health care workers? Asking for a friend
Parliament is getting into this now?! It sounds like the Palace is putting MPs up to this foolishness. That island is so terrified this interview will damage the reputation of of the UK. Too late.
They’re all very very invested in H&M’s downfall. I think the rejection really shook a lot of them to the core. Royalty is the pinnacle of society to a lot of them and for it to be reject? That just won’t do. And right after brexit? Probably feels like another blow. I think I get why so many powerful people want them to fail. NEED them to fail.
I just saw an article about British actors being upset about the negative effect of Brexit on their livelihoods and this idiot is bashing a private citizen’s deal with Spotify. Ridiculous. As someone said above, this MP is using the Sussexes to divert attention from the government’s failures.
Income is almost never fair at any level. He is implying Harry and Meghan are taking money from struggling musicians. Rubbish.
@Cecilia “This MP was paid by a tabloid rag to use this hearing to get more info about the Spotify deal. U can’t change my mind.”
This is 100% true.
Are Harry and Meghan the most important persons in the UK today ? They are the only ones we read about in as far as UK is concerned. Are there no more pressing issues in the UK ? Do the UK government and the Royal Family use them to wag the dog ?
Can people stop generalising about the UK and its people based on a random Tory MP at a committee no one pays attention to and holiday anecdote. Thank you, from this UK/ Irish citizen who like much of the population has no time for the Windsors or the stinking Tory government.
I would agree with you there but it seems most of your channels spent time talking about H&M. Why does no one say something? not because they care about H&M per say but because those TV channels should focus on what really matters in the UK?
It is as if I watch CNN (or the likes) and all they talk about Celebrities (would never happen, thx gosh for that);
How can you not care about the Tory gvt? not questioning your choice! I as a US citizen care deeply about our gvt whether runs by the GOP or the democrats because any decision they make impact my life one way or another
I think you may have misunderstood my London phrasing. Having no time for is not the same as not caring about. It means not liking rather than literally having no time. I’m an active Labour member for what’s it’s worth and care so much about politics I took time off work to use my holidays campaigning in the US on the Democratic campaign in 2016 along with a number of my Labour friends.
I can say that the TV channels over here are not rammed with 24 hour H&M. COVID, Brexit is the focus. Football gets more attention. Most people don’t consider the royals much at all. Piers Morgan and other talking heads again are not representative. Your post may show though why there are misunderstandings between us cousins across the pond, amplified in the H&M conversations.
Nah, y’all have a problem over there. I can’t imagine turning on the nightly news and having “reporters” from TMZ and the National Enquirer sitting there lying about public figures. And I certainly can’t imagine people sitting back and allowing a person, a woman of color, to be the victim of a non-stop four year long racist and sexist hate campaign by almost every single media outlet, with no pushback. It’s crazy and it’s uniquely British.
Everytime I see a UK parliamentarian going after Harry & Meghan it reminds me that the British Tory Government is also a part of the smear campaign.
The unholy Trinity:
Royal Family
British Government
British Media
Ah yes, noted British musician Taylor Swift. I hope she’s doing okay.
Steve BRINE making salty comments?! The jokes just write themselves.
These idiots with nothing better to do.
The MP is saying that talent isn’t being rewarded, probably true of the entertainment industry ( I’m always surprised when less traditionally attractive are successful in acting because IMO especially for women a lot of acting jobs based on appearance / youth) but also his, in the US, politicians get more money and benefits than most of their constituents or others more deserving. I’m not sure why h&m specifically are the only ones being singled out for it also they didn’t hire themselves, blaming the young beautiful actors for getting and taking jobs isn’t right either.
It’s not true because that’s not the intent of his actions or concerns at all! I wouldn’t be suprised if he voted again free school meals and is hoarding expenses.
So good to see the first kitchen up in Dominica. Cref Andres talked H&M last week on a news show and said that they were the type to want to get their hands dirty even when cameras weren’t around in addition to donating $ and that harry said he wanted to go help on an operation once the pandemic is done. Looking forward to their future projects.
The British establishment better steel themselves; this is only the beginning. They have been going at cruise control because of the pandemic. This Oprah interview is just the start; a chance to reintroduce themselves in their own words before the work rolls out. Some of their haters had convinced themselves that the Netflix and Spotify deals were in jeopardy but that is very obviously not true. And with the 1 year review dead they can no longer write 50 articles a day about how the Firm will “review” their deals so i expect more stupidity like this going forward.
They’ve been going ballistic over the Netflix and Spotify this week, almost as ballistic as they were when the deals were first announced. And yeah, it’s clear that they’re losing their minds because the whole “the queen will review their deals and have them canceled” thing is no more. She never had any control and now they can’t even pretend she does. The “one year review” is over and now the BM has got nothing on them.