Jane Seymour: ‘having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face’

I’ve always found Jane Seymour incredibly beautiful. I think the first time I registered her was as Solitaire in Live and Let Die but I never fully recovered after seeing her in Somewhere in Time. Jane turned 70 on Monday so of course everyone wants to know her secrets for health and vitality. Jane said the way to age well is to not feel old and find yourself some good skin. Oh, okay – let me just send away for that. Actually, Jane is being a little more helpful than that, she suggests some products that can get you to that good skin as well.
Jane Seymour isn’t worried about getting older. In fact, the actress, who turns 70 years old on February 15, feels no different now than ever before.
“I feel the same. I’m a glass half-full person. My thinking is, ‘Just be as young as you possibly can be,’” the actress says in her NewBeauty cover story, out now.
As much as she likes to live without regrets, Seymour said she does wish she could tell her younger self one important piece of beauty advice: “That young girl who lived in England where it’s cloudy and rainy most of the time — that she shouldn’t bask in the sun with a reflector board and cooking oil during those two weeks of vacation! But, I stopped sun-worshipping a long time ago, so I guess I’m lucky there.”
Now, Seymour credits her youthful appearance to a regimented skin-care routine, which includes Crepe Erase body products (she’s been a spokesperson for years).
“I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face,” Seymour told NewBeauty. “Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skin-care that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know.”
I’d not heard of the Crepe Erase products Jane mentioned. Looking at Amazon, they aren’t that expensive on the skin care price spectrum. I have no idea if they work, but they do have a money back guarantee. I’ve had trouble with retinol products. I have this routine that works now, and I know there’s retinol in some of the stuff, but not much because it dries my skin out so quickly. Fortunately, I don’t mind my lines as much as my discolorations, so that’s what I focus on. What I will speak to is the sun worshipping – that is such a big part of skin care. Luckily folks aren’t baking themselves, as Jane mentioned, like we did when I was growing up. As tragic as it is, my kids are watching their grandmother’s legs be removed piece by piece because of her sun-worshipping So Cal youth, so I don’t think I will ever have to worry about them and sunblock. I have just discovered First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Face Cream with SPF 30. It’s not too heavy and I love the extra layer of protection, especially running errands during the summer.
Jane said, again, that she has not had a facelift yet. And again, she said she’s not opposed to it, that many of her friends have, and they love the results, but she hasn’t yet. I believe her. She was always upfront about having her breasts done and why (nursing depleted their shape). She wasn’t embarrassed by it. I think she would confess to some tweaking if she had it. I also like this idea that Jane’s putting out there to let your mind dictate your age. Kim Novak kind of said the same thing. It’s not that they haven’t slowed down and maybe there are some health problems or an earlier bedtime, but overall, if you don’t feel like an old person, don’t let society tell you you are. When asked about being a sex-symbol at her age, I liked Jane’s answer. She said, “I don’t quite understand what a sex symbol means, but am I still a full-blooded woman? Definitely!” I love that – I’m not a sex symbol, I’m a full-blooded woman, bitches!
Photos via Instagram
I hate when aging celebrities whose faces are full of Botox and fillers blather on about “getting enough sleep”, “positive thinking”, and beauty products. She obviously has the resources to afford a good surgeon. Just like Jen Aniston.
This is not the face of a 70 year old women who hasn’t had anything done – no matter how good the genes.
This!!!! 👏👏👏👏
Agreed. They all get work done, then pretend they are just sooo genetically superior that they don’t age like regular women (buzz words are hydration, luck, rest, yoga, vitamins). I know Hollywood pressures women to do this otherwise they won’t have a career, but at least be honest.
I don’t really know how to spot “work”, but I disagree with your statement. Some people ARE just lucky. My mother has aged spectacularly, she’s 83 and looks like she’s in her 60s, and has never done anything but live her life and occasionally sleep in her makeup. Some people do just have good genes, and then if those people ALSO live the right way and take care of themselves, then they look even better
I agree, my grandmother (now 88) has amazing skin (plus not too much sun, never smoked, never drank much, eats well, etc.) and could pass for 20-30 years younger than she is. Sadly the genetic component has been diluted on it’s way to me but I now wear sunblock every day and all year round even here in cloudy rainy Britain. I love being out in the sun but have always been very diligent with the SPF.
My friend’s mother is 80 years old, and her skin is unearthly lovely, better than mine at 65, and she’s never had any botox, fillers, or surgery. Her mom doesn’t have the money for anything fancy, either. She never smoked or sunbathed, but also, genetics, baby…
@manda, I believe you of course, but I also strongly believe “spectacular aging” is the exception rather than the rule. And as somebody rightly said: nothing wrong with that! We are humans. We age. I have an issue with pretending otherwise. Gaslighting is a strong word, but I just think it is deeply unfair to gloat about your perfect skin, when you just KNOW you are not being truthful. You are adding extra pressure on other women – if she does it like that, why do I “fail”, why do I have wrinkles? Not okay.
How do I spot the work Jane has had done?
First of all, somebody already pointed out the chin lift – elderly women just get some saggy skin in that area, and her chin/troat is SUPER TIGHT.
Secondly: my sister is a demasurgeon and I get Botox and fillers at cost price. Believe me, I used to be clueless, but ever since I have started using the stuff myself, I can totally spot it in other people. Down to the tiny bruises from the needle. You just know.
Mind you, I look great. But I don’t look 48 either and I don’t claim to be like that from sleep, breathing exercises, water, light, love, moisturizer or whatever the **** these people claim they do/use!
SOME people are lucky. Not every actress out there, lol.
Also the idea that people have to “live the right way” to look good is not a great concept.
Yes and no, it’s a mixed bag, genetics are very important, but so are life choices which accumulate and show up later in life.
The mom of my very best friend since age 4 has a twin sister and when I say identical, I truly mean identical twin sisters.
Lara’s mom – my best friend’s mom looks about 12-15 years younger than her twin sister, but she never ever drinks alcohol, because she doesn’t care for it at all, I really don’t think she would notice if all of the alcohol would be gone from the world tomorrow.
She never smoked in her life and she is great about her skin care routine, make-up to her is eye pencil smudged with a Q-tip, mascara and a peppermint lip balm.
She spends her time, money and effort on having great skin and using make-up to enhance her beauty and not cover-up skin problems.
Every morning after washing her face and applying serum and moisturizer , she puts sunscreen on, regardless, if she staying in the house or leaving the house or if it’s sunny or there is a snowstorm outside.
On other hand her twin sister drinks alcohol a bit here and there and is not as careful about her skin care routine.
So she had Ablative CO2 Laser Resurfacing, which helped her a lot, it makes her look a few years younger, definitely less wrinkled and a lot more even skin.
The even skin she nearly has now makes her look definitely a lot younger.
I saw the obvious chin lift and thought oh well let it go ..
But the breast thing bugs me. People who blame saggy breasts on breastfeeding should Google it cuz that isn’t really a thing. Every woman knows it too!
I feel like a lot of women attribute normal aging things to child-bearing, when in reality women who haven’t had children experience a lot of the same stuff.
I don’t agree with that for everyone. My boobs were fine, I got pregnant and nursed and they got huge and I developed a lot of stretch marks on the inside (cleavage area) and outside of them from it. After I stopped nursing a mere 6mo later they were not as full as they used to be a certainly were not in the same place on my chest. They hung lower and I do blame the stretched out skin that didn’t just bounce right back into place. I don’t blame natural aging because 1) it was over a short amount of time from when they exploded to when I stopped nursing and 2) I was young when this all happened and my body hadn’t changed in years and wouldn’t have changed for a least a few more years if I didn’t have a baby.
I’m 75 and told I’m young looking. I have lines and sags, but I also walk daily to keep in shape. Jane has a ton of fillers and botox. It’s done tastefully, but no one 70 has smooth skin like that. I won’t ever have fillers or botox. I accept my age, know that in my youth I had a blast, and now it’s the young women’s time to shine. We all have our day and then our memories of our youth. I can out walk most young women I know and walk marathons. If I used fillers and botox like Jane and Kris Kardashian does, I know I’d start doing other shit to my body because I’d want to have a young looking body to match the face. Enough is enough. All the women who use this crap, start looking the same .
I say B.S. She has fillers, and all the other current procedures. Yes, some people do have good skin without using these procedures, but it’s the exception and not the rule. When people sell products they say anything to get sales. Look at her previous photos and she does look older. Plus there’s photoshopping. I agree that these are older photos of her.
All the photos of Jane on magazines or on her Instagram are corrected, if you do some research, sometimes on the red carpet, and in portrait, we see that she is very wrinkled. Which is good, so I believe her. You will be surprised when you see these photos
I love when I have seen someone in the flesh so I can hate my aging self way less when I look in the mirror. Those pictures are SO manipulated and SO skin smoothing. Yes, I have seen her closely and recently (Pre-pandemic of course) Jane is very pretty but WAY too thin, and she looks like every woman her age you see in LA. Nipped, tucked and smoothed, but her age. The stuff that reads on screen DOES NOT translate in real life, (god, if you could see that kardashian makeup up close) and while I would not say her face has the usual hardness of the chronic botox user, there is definitely filler there and you can see it. I HATE when they do all this drink water and think positive! I always want to add “and have a good plastic surgeon on speed dial!”
My guess is that if you saw her in person, she probably looks close to her age. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
This I’m never sure if we are allowed to post links but
https://images.app.goo.gl/NwDMhYvVJdnMBaKD8
This is not even a recent shot – She looks like a woman of her age. I have never thought this a bad thing.
A simple Google of her close up, without filters, shows an appropriately aged woman in her 70s. She was and is a beauty but I think she’s deluded about her ageing. If recent stories are to go by she wanted to play her younger self in film as she believed she hadn’t aged at all.
Please see my reply above. She’s undeniably very, very attractive, but she totally looks her age. I’ve seen her. I wish I had her photographer (and all the filter) for my own pictures!
My opinion is you need sunblock, tretinoin and deep lasers.
Using collagen is also good for the skin as it promotes elasticity and can plump the skin out reducing the appearance of wrinkles.
I use a Vitamin C face cream and it’s great, it really does help with skin elasticity. I also use a collagen eye gel.
And yes, a good sunscreen is essential not matter the climate you are in.
Thanks DU, any collagen brand you recommend?
@Alexandra, I use this brand but not sure if available in the US. I also highly recommend their Vitamin C product range.
https://pixibeauty.co.uk/collections/Collagen-collection/
Yes, this – only tretinoin (or whichever other retin-A brand exists where you are) and suncreen have been scientifically proven to help with anti-aging. Agreed that lasers help and I also use a vitamin C serum. Some other things can also be good (some of which I also use because why not) but retin-A + sunscreen are the A Team.
And for anyone not sure about what they’re doing skincare-wise, go to r/skincare addiction and r/30plusskincare on Reddit and enjoy falling down that rabbit hole.
She’s beautiful. I can say a good portion of her looking younger is having longer hair with a light fringe, having big eyes and having great makeup, plus being slim but not skinny.
If she was chubbier and had cropped grey hair she would look older.
Yes her hair definitely helps her look younger.
I think she looks great, and I admit that I am much more conscious now about what products I use on my skin and how exposed I am to the sun (I’m 39, but I’ve been this way since about age 30?) I dont wear a hat every time I go outside, but I always wear SPF, I definitely wear a hat if I’m at the beach or pool, and I really focus on drinking plenty of water and my overall skin care regimen. I feel like the choices I make now are going to make a big difference in 30 years.
I will say that I have always been someone who said “I’ll go gray gracefully” but I found my first two gray hairs over the weekend and I’m not feeling as graceful about it as I thought, lol.
I so agree about the hair! It’s that stereotypical haircut that so many women “”of a certain age” gets that really ages their appearance!
I’m not trying to pick on anyone’s opinion here. But the comment about having long hair and looking younger seems to oppose the comments on other stories celebrating actresses who have embraced the grey or silver. Like the recent Allison Janney thread in which lots of people reacted complimenting her short silver hair. I don’t know what point I’m trying to make exactly but it just seems like women can’t win no matter what and are expected to look great as they age. I just wish there was less pressure on women in that sense…you know, like how men can pretty much just age and no one really comments on their appearance.
At a certain age, without some sort of intervention, gravity comes for us all. Depending on genetics and/or diligent use of sunscreen you can stave off wrinkles but the sagging requires something stronger than topical whether it lasers, microneedling, or a full on facelift (I say and/or as I have a 76-year-old aunt who has almost no wrinkles aside from some serious crows feet, always tanned and was not great about wearing sunscreen and has never had much of a skincare routine other than washing her face and using moisturizer, which for most of her life was inexpensive drug store brands; she upgraded to Lancome a decade or so ago).
Anyway, my point is that a lot of older women opt for short hair because after a certain age, long hair can accentuate any sagging that has occurred. Long hair can literally drag your face down. But obviously not everyone and hey, even if it does, if long hair is someone’s jam then by all means they shouldn’t cut it just because they’re over x age. But I also think that after a certain age, some women cut their hair because they no longer have any effs left to give; either are married or no longer looking for a partner (I’ve had more than a few friends of my generation who grew their long hair while they were dating, kept it for the wedding photos and then cut it short. They preferred short hair but bought into the whole “men prefer long hair” thing.
I think it really depends on the person, how their hair affects how they look. Like when my mom had longer hair (and it was never long, just maybe slightly below her chin) and she dyed it blonde, it aged her a LOT more and now that she has it cut shorter and has let it go completely gray – it just looks better with her face.
For Jane Seymour, I think its the overall combination – her hair and skin and body all help to make her look really good. I shouldnt even say “younger” because 70 is 70 and everyone ages differently. but I do think for her having her trademark long brown hair with a few highlights helps her overall look.
@becks1 absolutely agree in Jane Seymour’s case her long hair suits her and I’m sure there are other older women that do or could rock long hair. I was just providing some reasons why a lot of older women choose short hair. Whenever I get my hair cut short, inevitably someone will comment on how much better or younger I look. We are not one size fits all, but speaking in generalities, having the right cut/hairstyle for your face is one of the most dramatic/non-surgical means for changing up your appearance.
I think your comment assumes that looking great means not looking your age You can look great with short grey hair, but will probably look “younger” with longer dyed hair.
Sure, I completely agree – women should be allowed to age however they please. I was just pointing out that the long hair in this case overall contributes to JS looking younger.
Cropped hair is gorgeous and I would never ever be able to pull it off
Wasn’t she saying some problematic stuff about basically starving herself to stay thin a while back? Like saying how she never eats?
@Ashely Yes, she did, that was the last big discussion here.
If you start watching BBC shows you really understand how whacked-out we are here about women’s faces aging. I can’t substantiate this, but when I watch British shows the camera can linger on older women’s faces; and when I watch Grace and Frankie I notice that the camera doesn’t linger on Jane Fonda’s face, just these 1-2 second closeups, and if she’s delivering a few lines of dialogue the camera stays about 5 feet away (also so we can see how slim she is). Farah Fawcett made a late career tv appearance and I saw the same dynamic.
It’s so hard when you are an actress. In Britain, women are allowed to age. It’s all too easy to lose perspective after you start having procedures, as well. Fonda, Fawcett, et alia go one or two procedures too far and look ghastly when they might have just looked okay. For a long time Demi Moore was a gold standard of controlling whatever she did but her recent runway walk where she looked like someone had run a string under her cheekbones and pulled back and up was scary. Imagine how that looks in person.
^ I agree with you. I was watching Julie Walter’s the other day and that led me to think about the women in the “ageing” bracket of actresses and I feel like British actresses have been able to maintain some sense of normal ageing. I love seeing a diverse cast with actual wrinkles and at different stages of ageing. As stereotypical as Best Exotic Marigold Hotel was, it was so refreshing to see faces move and to see the stories of their lives played out on their faces.
Yes. I watch Last Tango in Halifax, and everyone looks like a person. The main characters are elderly and middle aged, and they look it. I love it.
I agree but would add that British shows include women of various ages who would not be seen on US TV because they aren’t a size 00 or not “conventionally attractive” (whatever that means) or otherwise do not fit the extraordinarily narrow margins of what Hollywood deems acceptable for women appearance. Not saying the British film and TV world is perfect in this regard, but it does allow for a more realistic view of women although I think that it’s worth mentioning that it is mostly white women.
That’s what I am always saying! BBC actors look like people. And it shouldn’t be so astonishing that they do, but it is.
I imagine that if your whole identity is wrapped up in your physical beauty, it must be hard to let that go.
Great skin certainly helps you look younger but it’s not something everyone can have – I’ve been lucky with my skin as I’ve gotten older (now 36) and a combination of retinol, good genes and no sun have helped keep me line-free but my BFF follows a similar skin routine and has some deep wrinkles, we can’t control everything and we probably shouldn’t put so much stock into our physical appearances. I’m trying to care less about how young (or not) I look but it is a challenge.
I buy some stuff from The Ordinary and recently when I clicked on a retinol product a note suggested I look at retinoids instead which are similar but less harsh I believe. I’ve ordered one but still not finished the current retinol product (which comes mixed with rosehip oil and I don’t find dries me out at all).
She is definitely beautiful. But I imagine those photos are photoshopped.
There are things you can do short of full facelift. I have great skin (retinols and sunscreen work!), big eyes, and full lips, but I have always had a double chin even though I’m fairly thin, and it was starting to sag pretty badly. I just had chin lipo done, and it’s taken at least five years off. (I’m 42 but read as mid-to-late 30s even before the lipo.)
I’m 68 and agree that using a good sunscreen is the most important thing. Everyone I know who was an ardent tanner when they were young is now regretting it. I have pale “Irish” skin and would burn within minutes so I’ve never been a “suntan” person. I’ve been mixing my own face serums for a while – I buy retinol, vit c and hyaluronic acid serums, mix ‘em up and give myself a good rubdown every morning. I’ve also been using Stryvectin and boy does it work – it really gives your skin a dewy look.
I am 46 and my skin is very sensitive so retinol and vitamin C products irritate.
I take a high dose hyaluronic acid supplement
Regular at home “My Perfect Facials” and products – reversed the drooping of my lower face
Niod – bio lip concentrate works with regular use, my lips are fuller with less fine lines.
Hi Cessa, if you can share, what brand is the hyaluronic acid supplement you’re taking? I want to see if it helps my ezcema…thanks in advance!
I met her once, about 10 years ago, and she was truly stunning in person. I remember being struck by the fact that her face seemed naturally aged — there was nothing plastic, pulled or tightened about her, your typical 60 year old, just prenaturally glowing. It helped that she was absolutely delightful; one of the few celebrities who took the time to chat with me (I recall that she was passionate about her hanging gardens in Malibu). Anyway, lovely person, lovely face.