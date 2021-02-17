Oprah Winfrey ‘courted’ Prince Harry & Meghan for three years to get this interview

There were snide comments all around when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview with Oprah was announced this week. I saw a few royal reporters reference Meghan and Harry’s Netflix deal in a strained, obvious way, like “how dare H&M agree to an interview on network TV instead of Netflix.” Like, stalker much? Why do you care about their business deals again? OK! Magazine picked up on that thread and the lowest-tier American tabloid now claims that Netflix bosses are big mad that Harry and Meghan haven’t delivered any product in what, five months, and that Netflix is mad that H&M are going on CBS. First of all, they’re going on CBS because it’s network television and tens of millions of people will watch it and have access to it. Second of all, I’m guessing that Netflix is quite happy that there will be a 90-minute network television interview which will act as de facto free advertising for Netflix. Come on, how many times do you think H&M or Oprah will say “Netflix”?
Speaking of, the Times of London (via Page Six) had a story about how Oprah “courted” Harry & Meghan for three years for this interview.
Oprah Winfrey courted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for three years to land her exclusive interview with the couple, it was reported Tuesday. While the 67-year-old talk show queen was described as a “friend of the couple” when she was a guest at their May 2018 royal wedding, she had only met Markle once before then — while first trying to land an interview, according to the Times of London.
She continued to play the “long game” and acted as the Duchess of Sussex’s mentor, even befriending her mother, Doria Ragland, when they moved to Oprah’s upscale California neighborhood last year, the UK Times said.
Winfrey’s series about mental health for Apple TV with Harry was seen by many royal insiders as a “canny move” to “keep the couple happy,” the report said.
The fact that Oprah would land the interview was long an “open secret in palace circles” — with Page Six noting speculation about it in January last year. But Monday’s formal announcement caught Buckingham Palace by surprise, with royal officials only learning about the finalized interview on Twitter, the report said.
Again, I’m continuously, deeply offended by the way British reporters are speaking about Oprah. They’re ascribing certain characteristics to Oprah to make her sound conniving, thirsty, desperate and like a third-rate, ambulance-chasing tabloid reporter. They have zero idea about Oprah’s elevated status in American culture. Frankly, Oprah doesn’t NEED Harry and Meghan. If anyone needs anyone, Harry and Meghan need Oprah to give this interview the “Oprah halo” of credibility. They wanted this done right and they wanted to be taken seriously, but they didn’t want to go with a more hard-newsy outlet like 60 Minutes, obviously. And besides all that, I would imagine that Meghan and Harry have been courted by all of the major names and outlets for their first post-Sussexit interview. I imagine the Today Show wanted them, Good Morning America, 20/20, Anderson Cooper, Ellen DeGeneres, Savannah Guthrie, Gayle King, et al. This kind of reporting (from the Times/Page Six) is meant to minimize Oprah and the Sussexes.
I mean…their friendship is definitely recent and they all benefit professionally from it.
And there’s nothing wrong with that. Friendships can be career beneficial AND you can genuinely enjoy spending time with someone. It’s not one or the other.
In fact, there are lots of friendships like this in general society and in the corporate world.
Can we really say the friendship is recent though? Maybe for Meghan, but Harry is extremely connected. Gayle King was on air and said that Harry already knew Tyler Perry and not through Oprah. She also said that H&M know many people that nobody even knows about. Hell, Harry was already friends with Bob Iger of Disney which nobody knew. Meghan’s circle of friends ran with prince Harry’s. She didn’t have to push herself into his circle, she was already there. There is so much about this couple that we just don’t know and that is part of the reason why they keep everyone on their toes.
I think what we’ve learned about this couple is that they know a lot of people that the public and the British press are unaware of. Because the British press didn’t know that Oprah was friends with Meghan and Harry (I suspect she knew Harry long before he met Meghan) doesn’t mean that what they write now is true. The Times has an agenda to make Oprah, a black woman, appear to be a conniving, manipulating bitch just as they did to Meghan.
Exactly, AmyBee. And as always, Kaiser —- your logic on an issue is impeccable!
You can’t tell me that if Meghan had called up Piers Morgan and said, “Oh, Piers, I feel bad about ghosting you, would you do a 90 minutes no-holds barred interview with us?” that the 👑🐀Rota wouldn’t be singing an entirely different song about the interview.
None of us have any idea how many times Oprah met Meghan, nor if their friendship is recent or not. Just like we have no idea how Tyler Perry met/befriended Meghan and Harry. Plus, Oprah is already a billionaire and Meghan has already scored deals with Netflix and Spotify.
Yeah and with Tyler Perry – it’s been confirmed, right, that they knew him separate of Oprah, and apparently he felt they had a good enough relationship to lend them his house for a few months.
Also, I think David Foster is the one who hooked them up with their house on Vancouver Island last winter (I dont think it was his, but a friend of his).
This couple is well-connected and they have lots of friends who are rich and powerful and influential. I think it just drives the british media insane.
Exactly. Let’s not forget, Michelle Obama also called Meghan her friend. We don’t really know how many times they’ve met, if they were still in touch or how often they speak. But she felt there was enough of a connection there to label Meghan as a friend. There are people that you meet in life through chance and you just want to keep the relationship going. I think Meghan is just one of those persons.
The press at one time was trying to say neither Harry or Meghan knew George Clooney. I thought it was well known that he was friends with Harry? They want to act like Harry and Meghan have no friends or connections. Just because we don’t see them hang out doesn’t mean they aren’t close.
The press never get paparazzi photos of Oprah.
Doria and Oprah have been going to the same church for years.
What benefit is Oprah getting, this is not her first rodeo, she is still going to be a billionaire.
No one knew that Harry was friendly with David Forester.
Don’t Doria and Oprah live in different cities? Is there a mega church 1/2 between SB and LA that they both attend? I know I know I can google it.
ETA: Okay it’s the Agape International Spirit Center in LA, which Oprah attends “occasionally.” I mean no doubt Oprah has a residence in LA I just don’t think of her as living there.
@nancy, with all due respect (er…not really) u hv no idea how recent or how old their friendship is.
Whether or not the friendship is recent or not, Oprah is a media person and she has been observing all this and taking notes. She’s taking note right now of what’s going on over there with the press reaction to this news and now she’s part of it. Remember her friend Gayle was at Meghan’s baby shower and I’m sure everything has been discussed over the years. They are worried about what they will say to Oprah and if they’ll name names. The palace are lining up the big guns and it is aimed directly at Montecito.
Privacy would say no one knows when Harry met Oprah in the course of his charity/advocacy work or if Meghan met Oprah before meeting Harry. The speculation is funny, though.
Oprah is the OG. This is going to be fun.
For real, the British Press are just salty because, unlike the Queen, Oprah still rules over an Empire.
Ok, Mika Rekai —— COMMENT OF THE DAY, in my opinion.
I don’t know much about Oprah, having never met her but she doesn’t strike me as someone who befriends someone just to get an interview out of them. IMHO, she seems like someone who is a friend firstly and if an interview happens great, if not that’s great too.
Oprah does NOT need to befriend anyone. I would take her friendship over the useless UK vipers such as cameltoe, evilmoaner holmes, piss moron and the rotten one who ironically all wanted an in with Meghan like they have with Kate!
The bitterness is strong. They’re just pissed they’re speaking to an American network and they don’t have the interview and exclusives to make money, lol. It’s really scary that an entire industry of media is clearly dependent on this couple. This is really, really scary. They have no idea how these people met and it’s clear Meghan and Harry know many power players and that’s what’s scaring them.
Yes, the only reason Oprah could possibly do a series on mental health was to keep the Sussexes happy. Yes. It’s not like she’s a survivor of abuse and has been talking about and advocating for well-being since before I was born. I mean, honestly, that’s just embarrassing for whoever wrote that.
I thought I were being serious for a second then got it 😂😂!
Lady O does not court.
It’s a symbiotic relationship, benefitting both. What’s wrong with that? And you’re right, the Sussexes need Oprah more than she needs them, but they both benefit. It’s a win win.
It’s not just that. They both have a cultural responsibility that they are keenly aware of.
I think one of the reasons that Oprah promoted that latte brand for example is because it fits with both her and Meghan’s work with women, and especially black women. Yes, they are friends, but it’s totally on brand for both. They can do more together, and underscore each other’s messages.
Exactly! This is what they don’t get over in the UK. The cultural significance of what happened and how utterly awful the Royal family and the UK press was in having a woman of color in their midst. There is a lot to unpack there. This will go from a mere interview to a major milestone if they keep it up. No doubt there will be a deep discussion on race, and stereotypes. They are demonizing two black women to shut them up.
Agreed, Oprah does not court. When Oprah wants to meet someone she will graciously invite them over for lunch at her CA ranch. No one would ever turn down that invite because it’s Oprah!
Oh please, the British press and palaces are so bitterly bitchy. I agree with Kaiser. Oprah needs no one , she is Oprah. The woman is her own damm conglomerate. The palaces and British media did this, if they didn’t poke the bear especially recently about Archie, the they probably won’t have been an interview. Be careful what you wish for. They couldn’t let Harry and his wife be happy nope, they had to smear and abusethem on a daily basis. Don’t try to lay this at Oprah feet. She is simply giving them auntie O ears to talk to. Netflix is happy, free publicity. And there is a pandemic I am sure Netflix deals with them have already considered timelines and pushbacks knowing this. Also how do we know that they haven’t already handed stuff into Netflix? They could certainly have. I hope Oprah slaps the British media with a cease and desist letter for character assignation.
That’s what I don’t understand about the BM. You all attacked, abused, maligned and hurt this couple to the point they left the country and now you’re upset because the same people you’ve done all that too has cut you off, ignore you and who have made it clear they despise the papers, are expecting access? The definition of insanity.
Heaven forbid a black woman make a successful business arrangement with another black woman, and bring her husband along for the ride. Don’t they know that the crusty old white folk in Britain deserve to be in control of everything every POC in the world does? I mean, they put so much work into colonizing them all for so many years, and this is how they’re repaid? Scandalous ingrates.
/sarcasm.
I mean. These people are going to f*ck around and find out. I’m not aware that Oprah has ever sued or threatened to sue for this kind of stuff, but wave the red cape in front of her too hard, not to mention Harry and Meghan … 😳 … seems ill-considered. Bring it on, fools. 😎
Harry & Megan are extremely well-liked, enormously popular personalities — people are surprised they have friends now? And Oprah making friends with Doria? Yep, super shocking that two women of similar age with similar interests would become friendly, just astonishing. These British papers will take any excuse, truly
Yes honey, they ARE surprised! Right out of the gate. Robert Jobson (after the People Magazine article) said he doubted that Meghan even HAD 5 friends. He went on about how Doria was the only family at the wedding. There were other relatives there. They only reason Jobson and his colleagues didn’t know who they were is because they have been discreet from the start. Just because the Markle Gang was loud and greedy, sucking up all the oxygen on the planet, didn’t mean they were the only relatives Meghan had.
Let’s talk about how racists and many people who don’t think they are racists are really unnerved by Black people’s friendships, community and shows of solidarity with each other. To see us having stuff in common with each other as conspiracy rather than love…
They really don’t understand Black Americans.
I’m absolutely thrilled that Oprah is interviewing them. I love her and it’ll be a fantastic interview filled with truth, honesty and authenticity. The Brits are rambling on about how Meghan only met Oprah once and invited her to the wedding. Did they forget that Harry knew Oprah? Sheesh. Listened to a Samantha Markle interview saying that Oprah should interview Thomas. Yeah, right. Could you imagine that interview? Oprah would grill him about the kind of father he is – who totally betrays his daughter. I just wish Meghan and Harry all the best. They are true inspirations about how to walk away from abuse. Good for them.
Oprah knows more than a thing or two about troublesome family members. Thomas and Scammy want no part of her.
They really don’t have a clue about Oprah do they? Wow. This is some of the most clueless isht I’ve ever read outside of D.C.
Fact is many media outlets in the US and UK have been courting the Sussexes for an exclusive because they are a unique Royal couple. Except the UK has a weird courtship ritual…mostly abuse and bullying courtship dance. But they would kill each other if there was a fight off for an exclusive.
^I’d pay to see that 😃
I think Oprah is among the influential black elders advising Meghan. At first I was worried their advise would contribute to Meghan sacrificing herself and hang in with BRF. I was like no no no, girl get your arse out of there. Marrying into the BRF as the “first” POC is not part of our wish to break the color barrier. Black people do not care about BRF especially us black women, that sacrifice is not needed. We don’t give a f–k about being part of the BRF.
I’m glad there are influential black elders on their side, especially for mama Doria to know her daughter is supported by giants.
Exactly. This is Oprah the Elder. This is much bigger than an “interview”.
I recommend Marina Hyde’s opinion piece in The Guardian. She says this: “Naturally you can see why some small-pond UK pundits simply can’t handle the Sussexes’ move to America. It’s a horrendous moment when you realise your competition for royal stories and interviews is no longer some necrotic dipsomaniac on a rival tabloid, but Oprah.” Some people in the media understand very well who Oprah is. Not all British press is the same, but then again The Guardian is not a tabloid.
This is an excellent article!!!
I really like Hyde. She has a great writing style.
I completely concur . It is one of the best I have read -
Nah, that article also denigrated Harry and Meghan by calling them ridiculous (what have they done to be called so?,) while also talking up protecting the royal family when we all know that family hung them out to dry. We all really need to be fully observant about what those brits write. Most of them have an agenda and not one aligned with Harry and Meghans interest
Yeah, Oprah doesnt need anyone. Is this interview yet another feather in her cap? Sure. But her cap is full of feathers. While this may be one of the interviews that people talk about in 20 years, depending on what is said, she’s still OPRAH and she would be talked about in 20 years regardless of whether she interviews H&M in March or not.
The portrayal of Oprah as a fame-hungry clout chaser, as someone said yesterday, is so incredibly diminishing and racist. She’s OPRAH.
If Operah is doing this interview, then she must have the marketing data to show that these vicious royal reporters and British press will not hurt her business. Operah is a genius. And she’s done interviews that bothered so called powerful people before. She was sued by the beef lobby, she interviewed a whole town of openly white supremacists, scientology must have been pissed when tom cruise jumped on her couch, there was the interview with Michael jackson’s accusers, the list goes on. And every time, Operah wins! Actually I think this kind of “contraversey ” improves her reputation as a fearless journalist
If there is one thing that has worked so well in Megan’s favor, it’s that not only does the BM have a very poor understanding of American attitudes and culture in general, but they have ZERO knowledge of Black Americans, Black American women, and what sisterhood means among black women, particularly those who are in the public eye, particularly those who operate and dominate in white spaces. A lot of white Americans don’t even know so you know the Bits have no clue whatsoever! I’m not even going to get deep into it but just know that Oprah never had to “court” Meghan. Oprah never had to “court” Michelle Obama or “court” Beyonce or “court” Mariah Carey. This interview is not going to be what they think it is. This is sisterhood in action. This is reclaiming Meghan, her story, and setting her up for greatness. This is not going to end how they think it is. As goes Oprah, so goes the nation. By the end of this interview, both Meghan, and Harry by extension, will have the stink of the BRF/BM off of them, they will presented as who they truly are and what they’re about, and the BM/BRF will be shamed, marked, and read for filth and they won’t even catch half the shade.
👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿! @Nyro Exactly.
Truth. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
People forget that it was Oprah that helped launch Barack Obama’s campaign for the presidency. Oprah is introducing the American (and international) public to the real Harry and Meghan. Not the fabricated BM/RR version.
A lot of people are going to watch this interview and how Meghan was treated by the British media will be exposed to a much larger audience. That’s what they are scared of.
Nyro, I appreciate and respect your comment so much, and I believe you’ve nailed this interview and the outcome perfectly. Thanks.
!Thank!You! @Nyro. This post is soooo good I had to read it twice. Then a 3rd time. I laughed and I whoooped (silently….in my head.)
Srsly, its a succinct TedTalk on the sisterhood of black women who know whats what.
Your post shoud be bronzed and mounted on the foreheads of every hateful royalist, beginning wth tht complicit old crone in BP.
Thank you. They ain’t ready.
Well said!
This. All of this. Well said, Nyro. They don’t know, but they will.
They don’t know but they’re about to find out. M is about to be cleansed of these hateful people. I just laugh when they compare this to their successful attacks on Diana and the media fallout after her Panorama interview. Please.
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
As usual, I stan Nyro!! This is so spot on!
Well said, Nyro. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
First biracial Duchess gives interview with a black media icon. The dog whistles are so loud they are deafening. I can hear Piers Morgan’s head exploding from across the ocean. How dare they speak to this Oprah person and not a British white man. Gag
What is WRONG with that guy?! He was over here for a while, and they even made the mistake of giving him the daily news coverage gig. He was terrible at it because he does not understand American culture and was always making snarky comments about it, to boot. But I didn’t know he was a full-blown racist jerk.
I’m just here to say that I love Oprah, and how dare these people try to diminish her?! She has all the money and influence. She doesn’t need to do anything. She does it because she wants to make the world a better place. She spreads joy. She educates us. She lifts up all women, especially black women. She is an inspiration. She will treat H&M like human beings that they are. Realistically, Oprah is the only one that can afford to properly handle this interview (in terms of control over content).
I think it would be the other way around, Meghan and Harry cultivating a relationship with Oprah? You do not reach out to Oprah, she reaches out to you, even if you’re royalty. My guess is Oprah and Meghan were talking behind the scenes before the wedding but maybe had never met in person. Harry knew Oprah casually somehow so that helped the connection. They invited her to their wedding and then when they moved to California she probably reached out and connected them to a bunch of people. Oprah sent Archie a bunch of books as gifts (we saw in that video last year of Meghan reading to Archie, the seal on the book’s cover revealed it was a gift from Oprah), Meghan sent her a coffee gift basket. It is a mutually beneficial friendship and there is nothing wrong with that.
Hopefully, the RRs toxic behavior regarding Oprah will have the effect of them losing out on any U.S. work opportunities. Why should any U.S. network engage them after their abhorrent behavior in attacking Oprah.
Wow. That is extremely offensive to Oprah and H&M. I am amused though by how BP both suspected the interview would happen and surprised all at the same time.
Look. She’s Oprah. Nobody needed to court anybody. They would want their interview to be with her. She would want to do it. It’s a no brainer. Obviously they also move in the same circles and deal with a lot of the same things. It makes sense that she would become a friend.
I think the UK media is being incredibly disingenuous ” acting” as though they don’t know who Oprah is . you would have to have lived under a rock for the past 3+ decades to not know who this woman is . Jeepers people in African countries with no TV or cell phones knew who this woman was! I mean I’m Canadian and I know who this lady is and love her to bits. I have family that are hard core orthodox jews who do not follow social media or watch TV. we talk about Oprah they love her! All you need is to google this woman and her vast body of work is VERY apparent. The racism and misogyny is strong with the UK. so much so that i fully see that the racist , classist , coloniser tendencies never really left their mindset. They’re not even good at pretending to tolerate non White people or non whilte women. just gross
I can’t wait for Oprah to turn her journalist’s eye on the rota. Lol. How stupid are they?
same here ! I’d love for them to be eviscerated!
Oprah doesn’t need the BRF or access to them to…let me check my notes…chase clout. Stop it, BM, y’all are being ridiculous and racist. Oprah is taking a black woman and her husband under her wing and allowing them to speak their truth without judgement and cynicism. She’s going to show the Meghan that the BM and BRF tried to bury under protocol, misogyny and racism. And she’s going to allow Harry to be unfettered in his love, respect and awe of the woman he chose as wife and mother to his children. She’s going to show the man Meghan fell in love with. Not the henpecked, simpleton the BM like to portray Harry as.
Agree. Oprah is more famous than Meghan & Harry in the US. Even straight men who only watch sports know who Oprah is.
Everyone knows who Oprah is. My 9-year-old niece is his here now to use our internet (we’re in Texas), and she knows who Oprah is.
Gosh I hope you and your loved ones are doing okay in TX! It looks really serious on the news, especially in Dallas.
Now Oprah gets to experience first hand the craziness from the UK surrounding the Sussexes. See how they take a 40 year career and all her accomplishments, and diminish it to a tabloid reporter, and how they make it seems she is using the Sussexes. Oprah interviews tons of people she doesn’t personally know and reaches out to their team.
Saltiness with a big side heaping of dog whistle. Giant oof. The British media and Palace Pricks really don’t understand this at all. Oprah might have spent years or just months working on an interview with them, either way the couple had to be comfortable with it first – the interviewer and the timing of it.
I live just south of Montecito. Does the British press realize that Oprah and H&M live so close to each other they can take golf carts to visit? I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Oprah has been part of H&M’s pandemic bubble, especially with the bit about Doria staying in Oprah’s manse at times. Yes, Oprah is the canny master of pulling in the big interviews. It’s what she built her career on. So the story is correct in that sense. But I also think they just like and understand each other. They travel in an elite sphere. Can’t wait for the interview!
Same CANNOT wait!! The perfect ‘get’. And it makes so much sense for all parties involved. Oprah continues to be the Queen
I don’t whether I should expect British Media to be aware of all things American, but back in 2007 there were two strong candidates for the Dem nomination, they were running neck and neck for months, and then Oprah – who had ties to both candidates and good reasons for supporting either of them – made her endorsement. And that one went on to become president. I don’t think I’m even oversimplifying it by much.
You are not oversimplifying at all, because the other candidate was big mad that she didn’t get Oprah’s endorsement, lol.
Oprah is going to help Harry and Meghan get their truth out there and I am here for it. The RF and BM are so mad about this because they worked together to silence these two. I hope they clear up some rumors
I see the Oprah interview as strategic on Harry and Nathan’s part. She is a big platform and she can sell this show to other markets worldwide. I wouldn’t be surprised if this isn’t followed up by a big Netflix announcement about a show coming out soon or some big Archewell project. My thoughts about the pregnancy announcement was that we must be seeing the Sussexes soon and that appearance would show that Meg was pregnant. Then they announced the Oprah interview. The Sussexes are all about the business.
Yes, I’ve been thinking this as well. I can see a Netflix trailer dropping immediately after the interview or at least a few days later.
Ha! Oprah is a media magnate and they are the gutter press who suck up to a corrupt family in the UK that is viewed as irrelevant in the USA. They are so very jelly of Oprah and the Sussexes. Their racism is definitely showing.
And as far as privacy goes, yes public figures are allowed some privacy. They are allowed to control how much they share with others. My goodness.
You say that because that is all you ever see. Meghan does not have to grab any attention. She just has it. It is given to her, whether she wants it or not. Why is it when there is a story involving the other royals, they mention her?Whenever the other royals flounder, they mention her? The UK press want to define the rules of engagement, she said no to being abused and exploited . What they don’t like is when she specifically rejected the British press, but will speak to those she chooses to. She won’t disappear, and she will establish her own boundaries. They have a lot more privacy now, but won’t be invisible, and won’t be exploited to prop up the other royals or the British media’s bottom line..
Privacy means sharing what you want, when you want to, and who you choose.
I don’t know why, in 2021, that people choose to not use a dictionary to find out what words mean if they’re “confused”.
If you share photos on Facebook or Instagram, does it give me (or any journalist) the right to go through your mail or enter your home? NO.
If I invited you to my baby shower, does that invitation also mean you get to be in the birthing room?
Consent is a thing. Why don’t you understand it??
Ms Winfrey is as rich as the owners of BTM, most of them are newly minted without an iota of her skills. So why the attack by their minions better known as the RR? Why discredit and demonize her, they cannot destroy her? A plaintive attempt to dismiss her? Envy?
Just wondering out aloud.
I know lots of people love her, but I honestly cannot stand Oprah. The fact that she has been such a promoter of hacks like Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz is a real turn-off for me and I have a hard time respecting her or trusting her “endorsement” of anything. Obviously H&M are free to do as they see fit and they’ve met her in person while I haven’t, but I feel like interviewing with Oprah seems sort of “tabloid-y”. Every time the MM-Oprah connection comes up I cringe a bit.