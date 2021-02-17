The Sussexes’ interview is a ’cause for concern’ for rage monster Prince William

While it’s still early – as of this story, it’s been less than 48 hours since we learned about the Sussexes’ Oprah interview – I was waiting for the very predictable royal reaction stories. You know the ones – “the palace was blindsided by the news” and “Meghan made someone cry” and, the most important one, “Prince William is incandescent with rage at the news.” Those are the three standards which get played every time there’s a big breaking story about Harry and Meghan. We got a version of “the palace was blindsided” and we’re still waiting to learn who cried at the Oprah news (someone did, I’m sure). But thus far, Prince William’s rage has been neatly tucked up inside Sandringham House, where he’s likely
living working separately from his wife and children (cough). So instead of rage incandescence, we’re getting a very “concerned” William.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is “cause for concern” within the royal family — and especially for Prince William, according to a royal insider. The exclusive sit-down, set to air on CBS next month, has conjured up memories of Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview with BBC host Martin Bashir — in which she candidly addressed Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the insider told The Post.
Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement last year that they were quitting the royal family drove a rift between the two famous brothers, who reportedly didn’t speak for months afterward. Even a year later, Harry, 36, and William, 38, are not believed to be in regular contact, the insider said.
The source added that the soon-to-air interview with Winfrey has dredged up memories for William of Diana famously telling Bashir, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” — an admission that rocked the royal family.
But confirmation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 90-minute sit-down with Winfrey, which will air March 7, hardly comes as a surprise. “This interview has been an open secret at the Palace for months,” the insider said.
One source underscored to The Post that the couple’s chat with Winfrey has the potential to turn explosive — as the veteran host’s best friend, Gayle King, gabbed on Tuesday that “nothing is off limits.”
“Tom had, like, 10 minutes with Harry and Meghan,” the source said. “Oprah has 90 minutes — can you imagine what she will do with that?”
The Sussexes, who moved to Montecito, Calif., after their spectacular split from the Palace and are now expecting their second child, are not being compensated for the upcoming interview, The Post has learned. A spokeswoman for the Oprah Winfrey Network confirmed that the couple won’t be collecting a paycheck and said that no donations are being made to their charity.
Gayle’s reference was about Tom Bradby, who interviewed Harry and Meghan separately as part of the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Bradby did have more than 10 minutes with H&M, especially Harry. But lord, that documentary went off like an atomic bomb in the Windsor clan. The Oprah interview will do the same.
Anyway, regarding William’s “concern” – I wonder if someone in Kensington Palace has finally learned to not leak stories about William’s rage attacks at this point. I imagine William had to punch some walls and scream at three sycophants before finally agreeing to release the information that he’s quite “concerned.” And there’s always this bizarre disconnect when it comes to William’s thoughts about Diana’s Bashir interview – Diana did that to save her life, to get it all out, to tell her side, to use her voice. You would think that both of her sons would understand that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN.
Gosh, what could he possibly be worried about? William behaved impeccably when it came to the Sussexes, so why on earth would he think it could turn explosive when he’s been nothing but kind and respectful to them??
I mean, this. All of this pearl clutching wouldn’t be happening if everyone had behaved impeccably.
Seriously. What is there to be concerned about? Everyone keeps saying the Sussexes are being sensitive and Meghan had the red carpet rolled out for her, so what is the problem? If that is true, than come right out and call H&M liars. Say it in an official statement and not through cowardly palace sources. Otherwise STFU and figure out why the palace with all those gold standard advisors are always blindsided.
“Blindsided” and scrambling, and yet at the same time claiming to know for months about the interview since it was an “open secret” at the palace, BUT ALSO saying the Sussexes do not have to run their interview requests through the palace anymore and they do not have to even tell the palace about any upcoming interviews or engagements because they’re not working royals anymore.
Do these palace sources never speak to each other to figure out what the other ones will be saying? Do they not coordinate at all on anything? Don’t they at least agree to the base facts before each of them run off to give their own spin/opinion about those facts? Like did they know about Meghan’s pregnancy and announcement ahead of time: Yes or No? Pick one and then all the palaces and courtiers and members of the family can spin it however they like but at least they won’t be contradicting themselves: “Yes, we knew she was pregnant and are delighted.” “Yes, we knew she was pregnant because she personally called up Kate the Great to ask for mothering advice!” “Yes, we knew she was pregnant and Charles is building an entire new nursery wing on his house as we speak complete with bouncy castle flooring for when H and M and A and baby come visit because they’re such a close knit family.”
Having three separate palaces all with their own PR and leaking courtiers—with KP being *especially* isolated and noncooperative—makes for all sorts of contradictory PR statements and then “the palace” just looks stupid and inept. And when people hear/read “the palace” they think Buckingham Palace and the Queen. So even if “the palace” that’s being referred to in a snarky article is actually Kensington Palace, people associate the snark and the idiocy with BP and the Queen, and thus the whole concept of the British monarchy, itself. KP’s stupid hot-takes and their insistence and assumption that “NO ONE in the family knew” fill-in-the-blank—even if the true story is that the Queen and Charles knew, they just didn’t tell W and K bc they didn’t want it to leak—is dragging down the entire monarchy and tainting the institution and everyone in it.
They really need to be reigned in! They bullied out an entire third of the working royals for Charles’s reign. Their bad behavior forced 50% of the next King’s children to flee to a whole other continent. They have drastically reduced the number of available working royals for Charles’s reign (and their own!) and have irreparably damaged Charles’s plan for royalling once he becomes King.
I think you’re right in that Charles and the Queen may know what’s going on, but William doesn’t, so we get all these contradicting stories. (and I dont mean that Charles and the Queen are approving of Harry’s every move before it happens or anything, just that with some things, Harry gives them a heads up.) So for example, its possible the Queen and Charles knew about the baby a few days before they announced, but William was told moments before, and thats why the timeline of who was told when is a little fuzzy. Same with this – I think that Charles and the Queen were probably told, but not asked permission, but William was not and he found out on twitter.
I dont know if that’s really the case, but it makes sense since we know KP leaks like a sieve (is that the expression lol.) It would explain why the competing narratives of “knowing ahead of time” and “being blindsided” are both consistent responses to every Sussex story and are both true.
“have irreparably damaged Charles’s plan for royalling once he becomes King.” And Charles didn’t lift a finger to put a stop to any of it.
Yes, its really “funny” how none of the gold standard advisors realize that all the pearl clutching and hand wringing are indicating that there is some major dirt to spill.
I was going to write the same thing.
It’s ASTONISHING. I mean William has always been so protective and supportive of his brother and his sister in law…
Massive eyeroll here.
And it’s suddenly become a “tell all” interview. And the “tell all” part is making William and the family very concerned. How much is there to tell about the family’s— and especially William and Kate’s— poor treatment of her, for it to be considered a tell all?
There’s also a lot of talk about Charles’s affair in this article and the Diana interview, and it goes beyond just saying that William remembers how it felt when his mom gave a tell-all interview and how things got out of control after that and he felt upset/embarrassed that she was talking about the family on TV. No, this article is specifically pushing the affair and “three people in this marriage” points, trying to get the reader to see the parallels without the reporter actually coming out and saying “William is nervous because he thinks Harry is going to tattle on him for cheating on Kate and talk about how every time the press circled closer to the Rose story, he would leak something spurious and awful about his brother and sister in law to distract.”
William definitely seems to think of himself as the Charles in this situation and the royal reporters are driving that point home hard.
Could be, Amy Too. Or, maybe William is afraid Harry will say something like, “Well, to paraphrase my mother, there were too many family members in my marriage!” After all, the Cambridge’s seem to have done everything they could to insert themselves into breaking up the Sussex marriage and run Meghan and Archie out of Britain.
Why are they all so fraught with fear? I thought the party line was, the Sussexes are still much beloved family members. The 👑🤡🚃 has left the station and will be touring through all British media outlets with their BS.
And why on earth doesn’t the Queen of England and the head of her family shut this entire shit show down with one well written and officially released statement supporting the Sussexes? Come on Sara Latham, earn your high salary as Director of Communications for the Queen. Really makes me think the Firm is still hiding Andrew in a big way along with some other nasty stories about other senior Royals. In this way, I could see Latham using the Sussexes as deflecting cannon fodder.
@lowcountry lady that was a wicked line
Harry if you’re reading this, say that line and wink at the camera. Then we will know you’re a Celebitchy 😁
Wow, they are framing the rift between Harry and William as being caused by Harry’s moving to America versus the rift being driven by his brother’s racism and petty jealousies.
As if Harry didn’t reject a 20-bedroom Palace apartment to choose a dilapidated servants quarters, near public footpaths, next to a mausoleum, behind a carpark and under a flight path within months of being married just to get away from Kensington Palace. Sure, the rift was caused by Harry’s departure *wink wink*
That is something that I keep coming back to in my head. Yes I know the official reason given was that the apt at KP wouldnt be ready before the baby was born, but jeez they chose Frogmore Cottage over living close to William and Kate. It wasnt just about the timing of the renovations, obviously.
Myra, that IS stark. I had heard each of those elements, but not strung together the way you just brilliantly did. Hope Oprah sees your description in her preparation run-up.
I remember when that happened thinking it was super “off.” Like of course they’d take that big apartment at Kensington. When they didn’t, it was pretty clear there must be a rift.
That was really good Myra. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@Busy Bee … I came here to say the same thing. They certainly are trying to change the narrative from William trying to split Harry away from Meghan and pulling his crazy uncle in as back up.
I think William didn’t try to enlist Prince Charles in his nasty plan is because TPW was impressed by her. LOL! And the subtext I’ve always gotten (Charles flirts with Meghan the way Harry flirts with Michelle Obama) is that the Prince of Wales would have been all over Meghan, trying to reel her in as his Mistress if she hadn’t been his son’s squeeze, and if The Prince of Wales was 25-years younger. So William definitely wouldn’t have tried to enlist his dad.
This man is so mentally sick… only a desperate woman would put up with it.. 🥴 Good luck Charlotte and Louis, hope you don’t have any personalities of your own at this point 🥴
Learn to hide any personality until you are old enough to drive a car away from Dad’s incandescent rages. Poor kids.
The new right-wing media spin egged on by her brother is that Diana was tricked into the BBC interview and never would have done it otherwise, would have stayed under the protection of the royal family and umbrella and would be alive and happy. Grossly explorative and completely speculative and insane, absolutely.
Didn’t William react terribly to the Bashir interview? Like he was so angry and embarrassed that he shoved Diana?
He’s probably having PTSD flashbacks and thinks Harry is about to “Diana” him.
whoa. yes. he is the Charles to Harry’s Diana in this situation, and while I don’t personally view Charles as THE villain they is how much of the public sees him and that could be how they see Wills…
I thought the same thing. He was traumatized by his mother’s airing of his family’s dirty laundry to the world. I wouldn’t call that reacting terribly – he was naturally very deeply hurt and embarrassed. He was a teenager (which is already hard enough) in a boarding school where he didn’t have privacy and god knows how badly he was bullied about it by his classmates.
In conclusion, I think there’s definitely some trauma coming back. Not an excuse for him being a doofus about his adult brother and his wife. But I get the trauma part of it.
It’s none of my business, but I wonder if William ever got therapy. Harry has said he’s gone but it took him a while to go (I totally get that too, been there). William pushes mental health a lot – is he getting help himself?
He was absolutely justified in feeling hurt and embarrassed, even mad. He was not justified in taking it out on someone else. Reportedly he shoved his mother because of it. And I bet no one told him that laying hands on another person is a no-no, which set up the incandescent rage monster we all see now.
I can understand his feelings about that. I mean, he had a right to them. Like you said, he was a teenager, in the public eye, and in boarding school with a bunch of other boys which can be brutal. I think it’s true he needed therapy and probably never got it, or too little too late. And then add his mother’s death and his distant father on top of that, it’s a bad recipe.
Yep. This was on the You’re Wrong About Podcast.
After the interview his headmaster called Diana and told her she needed to come to the school immediately because William was out of control. He shouted and shoved her for airing the family’s dirty laundry and the boys at school were teasing him.
Personally I wouldn’t worry about something if I haven’t treated someone badly 🙃, joe bloggs from down the street can barely say anything bad about me since I have been forever NICE and courteous about her 😘
Of course he’s “concerned”. If he did nothing wrong then why is he concerned?
But in all seriousness, the BRF doesn’t need to worry. I doubt the Sussexes with trash them to the level the royals think they will. They’ll reserve most of their snipes for the media.
The problem though is that the media continues to equate any complaints against them as complaints against the royal family. And the royal family seems to feel that way, too. They see attacks on the royal rota and the stories they write as attacks on themselves. Probably because they know that the media is just writing what they, the RF, are telling them to write. So when Harry and Meghan call out the media’s racism, sexism, xenophobia, hypocrisy, double standards, toxicity, and lies, the family who provided those talking points and stories feel like Harry and Meghan are calling THEM racist, sexist, xenophobic, hypocritical, unfair, toxic, and liars.
They (the family and the media) continue to tell on themselves and each other by conflating complaints against the media with complaints against the family.
The BRF don’t need to worry they screw themselves all the time.
Also for all we know, it’s Andrew who is always threatening to do a messy tell all about William unless his mummy continues to protect him!
WHY would you say that you’re concerned? It’s so laughable. The ONLY reason someone would be concerned is if he did behaved badly to the Sussexes. And he then not only feels it but tells the press? What a giant idiot!
Personally I don’t think H and M will spill anything really scandalous. I think they are maybe showing that they could do it, but they won’t. For now.
Be afraid, be very afraid.
The word “nuclear” is now being used to describe the interview. Harry and Meghan are whip-smart and I wonder if they are using this interview as a bargaining chip with the Palace at this point. Titles, apologies, patronages, ever coming back–all still negotiable. The Palace is probably offering the Sussexes everything right now to go easy on Will and Kate with Oprah, but Meghan didn’t work on Suits with all that wheeling and dealing without understanding how power and leverage can be used in one’s favor.
Do you think they are actually negotiating with The Firm right now? I don’t. They’ve made it clear they are DONE with them.
I think Harry and Meghan knew what they could lose by leaving and have accepted it. I’m not saying that it didn’t hurt, especially Harry and his honorary military titles, but they’ve made their peace with it.
And as many have said, Harry has numerous other ways he can support the military and veterans. And will probably be given an outlet here in America to continue to do so.
I think the Palace may be contacting them. Harry and Meghan will probably listen and laugh. Watching Will squirm = priceless.
I agree with a poster above, @Christine. No real tea will be spilled in this interview. But it will show that anytime they really want to go “nuclear,” they can and they have a very attentive audience and interviewer with a huge platform and reach at any time. It’s part warning shot across the bow and part launch of Archewell I believe. But yes, be very afraid and walk on egg shells courtiers and royals. The tea can spill at any time. Harry knows where all the bodies are buried.
I think Gail lit the fuse when she said on CBS, that everything was on the table. Amazing PR moment for the interview. She did her bestie a solid with that comment. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 However, like with Finding Freedom, I think the media hype will be much more inflammatory and revealing of behind-the-scenes nastiness than anything “revealed” in the interview. The Sussexes are professionals and this is about getting Archewell launched in their own words with worldwide access via Oprah.
I think this is “much a do about nothing”. The Palace is running scared as they should be and DESERVE to be.
However, I hate to break everyone hearts but no major bombshells will be dropped in this interview. Meghan is smart and her advisors are just as smart too. This interview will not be Diana-Bashir 2.0.
I dont think there will be major bombshells but there dont need to be for this interview to have major consequences. Think of the impact of the Tom Bradby interviews – like the source in the article says, he had 10 minutes (well more than that but it was edited down to about 20 minutes or so of quotes from the two) – and there were no real bombshells, but Meghan and Harry still got their points across VERY well with lines like “no one has asked if I’m okay” and “if you knew what I knew….”
I think the Oprah interview is going to contain LOTS of those kinds of quotes. There’s not going to be a segment about how awful William is, but there will be some carefully worded language. So no real dirt, but its not going to be all about how much they enjoy California.
I agree Becks. For people like us (that follow these two) we will be able to read between the lines on what they say.
Baytampabay, real fans of HM respect them enough not to demand some salacious tell all and bombshells. We respect what they want to bring to the table as their truth, and leave it at that because we understand consent. We’re not even demanding pictures of Archie. It’s the rabid BM that’s always howling at the moon and acting like they OWN HM.
Agreed, there won’t be any bombshells. I do think there may be carefully worded statements in regards to the family because the Sussexes are still part of the family and Harry was raised to honor the family and their place in history. He won’t besmirch that.
I don’t think Harry and Meghan give all that much thought to the RF on any given day. They are busy with their own lives – launching Archewell and preparing for the new baby. I don’t think they have any intention of burning the family or grandma although they, and the BRF, know well that they could. Meghan and Harry are not vindictive. I’ve seen nothing from either of them to make me think they are or that they are looking to settle a score. They want to promote their Foundation and their work and let the world see that living well is, indeed, the best revenge.
Longtime reader, but extremely rare commentator (twice in two decades.)
Kaiser: Just wanted to say, love the pic choices. Especially the stand alone of Megan and Will – almost choked on my breaks from the unexpected laugh. 😉
Cheers to all. Stay safe.
Kaiser does choose the best pics!
If the Royal Family and aides treated Meghan and Harry well, then there’s nothing to fear from this interview. That’s all. I think the fact there’s are fears and concerns mean that they know they did terrible things to Meghan and Harry.
What are they so worried about? I mean Kate send Meghan flowers, surely that solved all problems for the Sussexes.
And all Meghan has to do is to become a footballer so racism is solved.
Credit: another wicked Celebitchy
Now he’s obviously got no right whatsoever to be angry at Harry and Meghan giving an interview, but I’ve never really understood why this site thinks his reaction to Diana’s BBC interview was bizarre. He was a kid. Whatever good reasons she might’ve had for doing it, find me a single kid who would be ok with his parent’s dirty laundry being splashed all over the press without so much of a head’s up. And before anyone says ‘but what about Charles’, I think it’s pretty clear from their relationship over the years that William resents him big time too. I don’t like defending Wills! But it’s weird to me that people can’t empathise with Diana’s need to use her voice but also acknowledge that the way she went about it in that instance was unfair to her children and probably contributed to William’s issues.
I dont think being upset over the interview was that bizarre, but I think shoving his mother and reacting in THAT way was bizarre.
ETA also I think for many of us the reason we still have a problem with his reaction is that nothing in his behavior indicates that he would react differently today. Like if Harry does give a tell-all interview, William’s reaction will be the same – violent, angry, etc. That’s part of why his reaction to that interview seems so problematic – it wasnt him being a kid who wasnt okay with his family’s dirty laundry being spilled, it was William being William and he still behaves the same today.
I definitely don’t think Will needed to “be ok” with the interviews and the messy public divorce in general as a kid. There’s no question Diana and Charles’s trainwreck of a divorce (and later the tragedy of her death) did impact their children. I would totally understand if he felt anger and fear and alienation and so on. I would also understand if he both did and didn’t want them in his life and felt torn and resented it.
However, I think it was out of line and troubling for him to actually push or shove his mother and I think his adult rejection of his younger brother for … basically nothing (?) … is only perpetuating harm and toxic dynamics. Harry needed his love.
I have no real problem with him being upset by the interview at that age.
My problem is that he has placed Kate in a similar position to his mother.
His only saving grace is that Kate is not Diana. She is accepting everything because her ultimate goal is to be Queen. She is therefore willing to accept any treatment so long as her lifestyle continues.
I mean he had his arm around Harry the whole time! Why is he worried? 🙃 If anything I hope Harry goes in depth about that “if you knew what I knew” comment cause it’s been haunting me since the SA interview. They absolutely know who the senior royals are (William and Kate) that helped the press in with their abuse and I’m sure they have proof to back up all their claims.
I want Oprah to ask him about that so badly. I don’t think he would answer it openly and truthfully bc I don’t think Harry really wants to hurt them. If he did, he could have before now. I would love to hear his answer though. Harry and Meghan endured so much. They tried so hard to be part of that horrible family but the family wouldn’t allow it. Their treatment of Meghan must have broken Harry’s heart. “The family she never had” is all too much like the family she has done her best to avoid for her adult life.
*somewhere deep in KP*
“How did His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge react to the distressing interview news?”
“He punched 3 holes in the walls, kicked in a door, and destroyed some furniture.”
“Oh, is that all he did? I’ll put that he’s ‘concerned’.”
Great scenario, HarperC. I remember taking minutes for a meeting of a bunch of University psychology professors years ago. During the meeting one of them got so upset, he stood up and threw his metal chair at one of the other psychologists. It missed, but one of the legs stuck in the wall — that’s how hard he threw it. The chairman got a laugh when he read my minutes and I had written, “Professor X vehemently expressed his opposition to Professor Y’s opinion on the subject.” Then of course, he signed the work order to repair the wall! The things we “behind the scenes staff” know……🤦🏻♀️ I always remember that moment in relation to William whenever he pitches a fit and his team probably tries to rewrite it so his behavior appears acceptable.
Diana believed that she had to give few “bombshell” interviews in order to complete the process of taking control of her own narrative (I won’t say “take back” because she never had any control from age 19 on) from the RF. She couldn’t have known that her life would be short; she just told-all as part of her fresh-start, hitting the reset button and all that. It was very American of her🙂.
Harry is not in the same situation at all. This is still his family and he seems to be struggling to get what he wants for his own family, with the limited options his birth affords. Diana didn’t give a rats about being labeled a pariah-she nepalmed the Firm on the way out. Not even Oprah is going to get Diana-level inside information out of Harry.
Let’s see how this observation reads after the interview!
They probably have a Netflix project they want to promote.
I dont think willie should be worried about HM because they are decent people who wants world peace and unicorn.
He need to be worried for his futher exwife and future ex MIL instead.
They know all your shit and they are not going down alone, they will drag willie to hell and back. They might been collecting reciept too.
The Windsors will have no problem burying the Middletons in negative press when the time comes, and the tabloids will play along. No doubt the Windsors have twenty years of stockpiled negative info about PP, Shady Uncle Gary, the two offshore mortgages, the Middleton connections to the Fail, all of it.
“Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” Isn’t that also Harry’s story of being the Cambridge’s third wheel and W&K’s buffer for years?
Lol, yep except for Keen would love it if she was married to both brothers. Kate’s stans have this weird fantasy to her and harry being in love.
Harry was the buffer at engagements, never in private. Carole has been the buffer in W&K’s relationship for two decades.
I said above but they shouldn’t be fearing Meghan. They should be fearing Harry. That’s HIS family. Who he was raised around his entire life. He knows where the bodies are buried. His tea wouldn’t be hot. If he decided to spill it would be boiling. Like he told Bradby “If you knew what I know.”
I think it is so funny that the royal family and the UK tabloids haven’t clued in to the fact that Harry and Meghan hold ALL the cards now. Extending an occasional olive branch would have kept them much more in the fold and under control but that was apparently too much. They had to be as abusive and punitive as possible and now they sit on the island side of a burned bridge.
So Kensington Palace has decided to change the Narrative around William again now he so concern about his Little Brother . He feels like Oprah will take advantage of his poor naive misguided brother Harry once again being mislead by black woman the racist coded language is not lost on me . When in doubt William and his people loved to used coded language to set a narrative around Harry some helpless man being led around by a bossy black woman . William and the palace are just afraid that the American Audience will finally see the British royal family for what they are Racist bullies who had no problem abusing one of their own and having the press racist abuse and Harass Meghan.
Exactly, Vanessa. William and his team always seem to want to present poor Harry as a castrated male. Makes me wonder just how small William’s balls are, given that he is all over Harry’s!
does anyone else wonder if William tried to put the moves on Meghan?
Taking off my tinfoil hat now.
Yes, BitchyArchitect —- as I put on the tin foil hat —- I wondered that in the early days. Bet he was flirty with Harry’s blondes and thought he could be flirty with Meghan too.
We can quibble all day about whether or not William reacted appropriately to Diana’s interview – I wasn’t following the news about them at that point, so I can’t say for sure. However, I just don’t see much of a connection here in terms of topic – Harry’s not going to be airing his grievances about all the ways his family is terrible (much as we might want him too). I think there may be some awkward moments (Did anybody from the family reach out to you after experiencing pregnancy loss?) but mostly I expect it will be Meghan and Oprah walking around her beautifully landscaped garden and talking about how their lives have changed in the past year, the important work of the new foundation and partnerships, and carefully curated insights into their family life. I doubt they even mention the royals, which in a way would be the biggest “snub” of all.
I agree. I also think there will be a tie in with one of there projects, maybe Netflix.