The Sussexes’ interview is a ’cause for concern’ for rage monster Prince William

While it’s still early – as of this story, it’s been less than 48 hours since we learned about the Sussexes’ Oprah interview – I was waiting for the very predictable royal reaction stories. You know the ones – “the palace was blindsided by the news” and “Meghan made someone cry” and, the most important one, “Prince William is incandescent with rage at the news.” Those are the three standards which get played every time there’s a big breaking story about Harry and Meghan. We got a version of “the palace was blindsided” and we’re still waiting to learn who cried at the Oprah news (someone did, I’m sure). But thus far, Prince William’s rage has been neatly tucked up inside Sandringham House, where he’s likely living working separately from his wife and children (cough). So instead of rage incandescence, we’re getting a very “concerned” William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is “cause for concern” within the royal family — and especially for Prince William, according to a royal insider. The exclusive sit-down, set to air on CBS next month, has conjured up memories of Princess Diana’s infamous 1995 interview with BBC host Martin Bashir — in which she candidly addressed Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, the insider told The Post. Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement last year that they were quitting the royal family drove a rift between the two famous brothers, who reportedly didn’t speak for months afterward. Even a year later, Harry, 36, and William, 38, are not believed to be in regular contact, the insider said. The source added that the soon-to-air interview with Winfrey has dredged up memories for William of Diana famously telling Bashir, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded” — an admission that rocked the royal family. But confirmation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 90-minute sit-down with Winfrey, which will air March 7, hardly comes as a surprise. “This interview has been an open secret at the Palace for months,” the insider said. One source underscored to The Post that the couple’s chat with Winfrey has the potential to turn explosive — as the veteran host’s best friend, Gayle King, gabbed on Tuesday that “nothing is off limits.” “Tom had, like, 10 minutes with Harry and Meghan,” the source said. “Oprah has 90 minutes — can you imagine what she will do with that?” The Sussexes, who moved to Montecito, Calif., after their spectacular split from the Palace and are now expecting their second child, are not being compensated for the upcoming interview, The Post has learned. A spokeswoman for the Oprah Winfrey Network confirmed that the couple won’t be collecting a paycheck and said that no donations are being made to their charity.

Gayle’s reference was about Tom Bradby, who interviewed Harry and Meghan separately as part of the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Bradby did have more than 10 minutes with H&M, especially Harry. But lord, that documentary went off like an atomic bomb in the Windsor clan. The Oprah interview will do the same.

Anyway, regarding William’s “concern” – I wonder if someone in Kensington Palace has finally learned to not leak stories about William’s rage attacks at this point. I imagine William had to punch some walls and scream at three sycophants before finally agreeing to release the information that he’s quite “concerned.” And there’s always this bizarre disconnect when it comes to William’s thoughts about Diana’s Bashir interview – Diana did that to save her life, to get it all out, to tell her side, to use her voice. You would think that both of her sons would understand that.