“Lori Loughlin is getting her passport back after completing the terms of her plea” links
  • February 17, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lori Laughlin drops her car off at valet as she goes shopping

Lori Loughlin is getting her passport back now that she’s completed the terms of her plea deal. LOL, where’s she going? [Just Jared]
These old, handmade costumes are pretty awesome? [OMG Blog]
How did Your Honor end? (spoilers) [Pajiba]
Beto O’Rourke says Texas is a failed state. [Towleroad]
Larsa Pippen isn’t friends with the Kardashians anymore. [Dlisted]
My nemesis Laura Dern at the Jurassic Park premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Bachelor franchise is a mess and in huge trouble. [LaineyGossip]
The whole Claudia Conway-on-American-Idol thing is a mess too. [Jezebel]
Alexis Ohanian is, as always, an Unstoppable Queen. [Buzzfeed]
Kacey Musgraves looks really cool in this photo. [RCFA]
Unexpected star is pregnant… again. [Starcasm]

Lori Loughlin is seen out for an appointment

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to ““Lori Loughlin is getting her passport back after completing the terms of her plea” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    February 17, 2021 at 12:39 pm

    There are some really cute pictures of Serena playing doubles with her daughter in the Buzzfeed tag.

    Reply
  2. DrSnark says:
    February 17, 2021 at 12:44 pm

    She should get Fairytale of New York out of her mouth / off her chest.

    Reply
  3. Stacy Dresden says:
    February 17, 2021 at 1:40 pm

    Serena’s daughter playing tennis is so great!

    Reply
  4. Rural Juror says:
    February 17, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    YOU GUYS. I’m just seeing now that Rush Limbaugh died and I know it’s wrong to be happy when someone dies, but……. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
    • Megan2 says:
      February 17, 2021 at 2:38 pm

      I saw someone say there’s a special place in hell for people like Rush… and then I thought “they actually didn’t have anything awful enough down there for him, so they held off on his transferal until they could get that imploded Trump hotel back down to hell where it belongs.” I hope Rush spends eternity, if there even is such a thing, eating overdone steak with rancid ketchup and listening to his own voice through the speakers in the echoing caverns of a failed Trump property, while videos of women being elected to seats of power play on a loop overhead.

      Suck it, a$$hole. The world is better off.

      Reply
      • Ang says:
        February 17, 2021 at 3:49 pm

        That was beautiful…well said

      • Elizabeth says:
        February 17, 2021 at 3:53 pm

        “videos of women being elected to seats of power play on a loop overhead”

        YES he would hate that!

      • Miranda says:
        February 17, 2021 at 4:27 pm

        It’s just so ironic that he spent his entire career railing against “feminazis”, and now his beloved Republicans are supporting LITERAL feminazis like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m starting to think the P in GOP stands for “projection”.

    • Miranda says:
      February 17, 2021 at 4:05 pm

      Good. I hope it hurt.

      Reply
    • Insomniac says:
      February 17, 2021 at 4:30 pm

      I don’t care. F*ck that guy. He’s a huge part of why political debate in the US is as vile as it is, and he really better hope the atheists are right about the afterlife or else he ain’t gonna be in the place he expected.

      Reply
    • deering24 says:
      February 17, 2021 at 6:01 pm

      Good goddamn riddance.

      Reply
  5. Delphine says:
    February 17, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    It’s not wrong if they’re evil, vile, despicable people.

    Reply
    • clomo says:
      February 17, 2021 at 5:06 pm

      The fact is they paid 500k plus the lawyers fees, lost contracts/future jobs plus the humiliation and their “country club” friends don’t want to be seen with them makes them miserable now and they deserve it . What a pricey bad decision, and stupid too, oh the irony, they wanted to LOOK better..

      Reply
  6. PrissaO says:
    February 17, 2021 at 3:56 pm

    Wow, her face looks really different. You can tell she hasn’t been getting her fillers / botox.

    Reply
  7. Zen says:
    February 17, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    Does anyone know if both of Lori’s daughters have left UCLA now? I believe the “wannabe influencer” who didn’t want to be there anyway has left but what about the other one? It really burns me how they took places from kids who really wanted to be there.

    Reply
  8. The Recluse says:
    February 17, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    The last couple of Jurassic Park films were so depressing. I felt so sorry for the dinosaurs and hated what people were doing to them. I’m not sure I want to see another, even if they have members of the original cast on board.

    Reply
  9. Amanda says:
    February 17, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Why is Laura Dern your nemesis?

    Reply
  10. Amanda says:
    February 17, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Why is Laura Dern your nemesis?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment