“Lori Loughlin is getting her passport back after completing the terms of her plea” links

Lori Loughlin is getting her passport back now that she’s completed the terms of her plea deal. LOL, where’s she going? [Just Jared]
These old, handmade costumes are pretty awesome? [OMG Blog]
How did Your Honor end? (spoilers) [Pajiba]
Beto O’Rourke says Texas is a failed state. [Towleroad]
Larsa Pippen isn’t friends with the Kardashians anymore. [Dlisted]
My nemesis Laura Dern at the Jurassic Park premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Bachelor franchise is a mess and in huge trouble. [LaineyGossip]
The whole Claudia Conway-on-American-Idol thing is a mess too. [Jezebel]
Alexis Ohanian is, as always, an Unstoppable Queen. [Buzzfeed]
Kacey Musgraves looks really cool in this photo. [RCFA]
Unexpected star is pregnant… again. [Starcasm]
There are some really cute pictures of Serena playing doubles with her daughter in the Buzzfeed tag.
She should get Fairytale of New York out of her mouth / off her chest.
Perhaps Lori is trying to get SJP to hire her for the new Sex and the City?
It might be a reasonable step away from her standard Hallmark movies, given the tarnishing her “wholesome” schtick has gotten 🤷♀️.
Im guessing she has no idea of the reference and it’s one of her husband’s cheap Target shirts.
LOL!
Serena’s daughter playing tennis is so great!
YOU GUYS. I’m just seeing now that Rush Limbaugh died and I know it’s wrong to be happy when someone dies, but……. 🤷♀️
I saw someone say there’s a special place in hell for people like Rush… and then I thought “they actually didn’t have anything awful enough down there for him, so they held off on his transferal until they could get that imploded Trump hotel back down to hell where it belongs.” I hope Rush spends eternity, if there even is such a thing, eating overdone steak with rancid ketchup and listening to his own voice through the speakers in the echoing caverns of a failed Trump property, while videos of women being elected to seats of power play on a loop overhead.
Suck it, a$$hole. The world is better off.
That was beautiful…well said
“videos of women being elected to seats of power play on a loop overhead”
YES he would hate that!
It’s just so ironic that he spent his entire career railing against “feminazis”, and now his beloved Republicans are supporting LITERAL feminazis like Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m starting to think the P in GOP stands for “projection”.
Good. I hope it hurt.
I don’t care. F*ck that guy. He’s a huge part of why political debate in the US is as vile as it is, and he really better hope the atheists are right about the afterlife or else he ain’t gonna be in the place he expected.
Good goddamn riddance.
It’s not wrong if they’re evil, vile, despicable people.
The fact is they paid 500k plus the lawyers fees, lost contracts/future jobs plus the humiliation and their “country club” friends don’t want to be seen with them makes them miserable now and they deserve it . What a pricey bad decision, and stupid too, oh the irony, they wanted to LOOK better..
Wow, her face looks really different. You can tell she hasn’t been getting her fillers / botox.
Does anyone know if both of Lori’s daughters have left UCLA now? I believe the “wannabe influencer” who didn’t want to be there anyway has left but what about the other one? It really burns me how they took places from kids who really wanted to be there.
The last couple of Jurassic Park films were so depressing. I felt so sorry for the dinosaurs and hated what people were doing to them. I’m not sure I want to see another, even if they have members of the original cast on board.
Why is Laura Dern your nemesis?
