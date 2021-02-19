FKA Twigs on surviving abuse: ‘It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore’

I have so much respect for FKA Twigs and what she’s doing right now. In December, she sued Shia LaBeouf for the months of physical and emotional abuse he put her through. The lawsuit was Twigs’ attempt to force Shia to change, but the lawsuit became a jumping off point for Twigs to speak to women affected by abusive relationships. She’s truly using her platform to educate and inform about intimate partner violence. She covers the latest issue of Elle to discuss her new music, but the bulk of the interview is devoted to abuse, violence, and how Shia love-bombed and groomed her as his victim. She talks in great detail about what he did and when, why she stayed and how she left. The entire piece is worth a read. Some excerpts:
Coming out of it alive: “It’s a miracle I came out alive. If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straightaway,” she says, attempting to explain the incremental and insidious nature of the abuse. “Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf].”
How did she survive? “I think it’s luck. I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, ‘[It is] a testament to my strong character,’ or ‘It’s the way my mother raised me.’ It’s none of that. It’s pure luck that I’m not in that situation anymore.”
It can happen to a woman with money & access: “People wouldn’t think that it would happen to a woman like me. The biggest misconception is, ‘Well, you’re smart. If it was that bad, why didn’t you leave?’ ” Her response: “It can happen to anyone.” And when the lockdown began, and she realized how many women were potentially stuck inside with their abusers, she got very anxious. “It made me realize I need to come forward and talk about my experience.”
Shia is a textbook abuser: “When I look at what happened with [LaBeouf], I think now the most frustrating thing is…a lot of the tactics the abuser will use are things that if I would’ve known, I could have spotted in the first month of my relationship.”
The love-bombing charm-offensive: “He would send me between 10 and 20 bunches of flowers a day for 10 days. Every time I would sit down to work or watch something, the doorbell would ring, and it would be another three bunches of flowers. On the tag, each time, it would say, ‘More love,’ ‘More love,’ ‘More love.’ ” In hindsight, she says, “It was a bit too much. It felt uncomfortable. I look back now, and it feels like really aggressive love.”
When the abuse escalated: “After I moved into his house, that’s when the abuse really escalated. I realized then I wasn’t just dealing with a tortured person who was going through a divorce. Or that outside factors in his life [were] making him act out on me. I was involved with an inherently abusive person…. I was very intimidated living with him. He had a gun by the side of the bed and was erratic. [I never knew what would] make him angry with me.”
Shia bragged about shooting dogs: LaBeouf would shamelessly brag about shooting stray dogs. He said it helped him “get into character” as a gun-toting henchman for his role in 2020’s The Tax Collector. Twigs was disturbed by this confession and questioned him. “I said to him, ‘That’s really bad. Why are you doing that?’ And he was like, ‘Because I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I’m in the character.’ He made me feel bad, like I didn’t understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this…Method [acting technique].”
He isolated her: “If you’re not talking to your friends or your family about what you’re going through, then there’s no one to regulate your emotions or affirm how you’re feeling. There’s no one to tell you that you’re in a dangerous situation.”.
People around Shia knew: “I’m not here to throw people under the bus, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say that there [were] people who were very close to him who knew exactly what was going on…. There [were] people who have worked with Shia that I openly spoke to about the abuse that I was going through. The reaction that I got [from his team] was pretty much, ‘Okay. Well, it’s Sundance.’ ”
There’s obviously so much more in just the Elle story, and there are still parts to Twigs’ story which she has chosen not to tell (which is her right). Towards the end of the relationship, Twigs also realized that Shia had given her an STD, something he knew he had and yet never disclosed. She details the horrific daily violence, but so much of what she’s still recovering from is the fact that he terrorized her emotionally and psychologically. Poor Twigs, and she’s so brave for doing this.
Cover & IG courtesy of Elle.
I love that she’s drawing so much attention to this. I keep thinking of Carey Mulligan and wondering if she will say anything (she also dated Shia).
Didn’t Shia say that Carey “was chasing marriage and family”? now I’m curious too
100% agree with her that you could spot it in the first month if text book abuser tactics only were known and warned about.
You always learn from your first abusive relationship. The issue is that we even have to go through it to learn what their traits are and that we are being manipulated, isolated and abused.
If I happen to have a daughter I know I will teach her how to spot these things, especially as it happened to me two times in a row (the second one I was able to jump ship pretty fast) And if I have a son, the conversation will be much tougher because men really have very little knowledge of consent and respect towards women.
This account is extremely sobering. A healthy relationship is truly a gift on some levels. What I truly admire about her is that she went through all of that pain and torture and is able to pull through that to bring attention so that others are aware and hopefully we’ll all take action in some way to stop it. A courageous woman.
Love bombing, I’ve never heard this before.
10 flower delivers a day? Would make me think the guy is odd. But, I never was involved with anybody that could afford that kind of thing.
I had a guy I had broken up with, I had moved out and taken a job in a different city an hour away and one day at the new job he called me. How did he know where I was working? Who had given him this info? Really shook me up.
Good for her for shining a light on this issue. Good for her for getting away from him.
He sounds dangerous in more than one relationship. Knowingly spreading an STD? Jail time.
No one should live in fear.
The problem is that this sort of behaviour is presented as being super-romantic and aspirational in tv and films, so when it’s happening you think this is simply something that a normal well-adjusted person who is really keen on you would do, assuming they have the imagination and the finances to do it. When most of the time it’s nothing of the sort.
Yes, we need to teach girls, women to recognize the grooming and beginning of abuse. But also, that it is okay to say no and how to say no. Maybe it’s different now, but when I was a teenager, it was always so important for girls to never hurt anyone’s feelings, to always be polite, helpful, worry about everyone else. And abusers use that, twist that, against women.
I’m so happy she got out, that she is alive and that she has had the strength to share her story with us. Her journey towards recovery will likely be a long one. You don’t realise you are in an abusive relationship until you are well into it. After that, getting out feels like an impossible feat to accomplish. And it’s so humiliating too. The shame you feel once you realise that you are a shadow of your former self. It’s something you don’t want your friends or family to know.
Completely agree- especially about the shame and humiliation. And she brought it up to his team and they just shrugged. That’s just gross.
I feel like her articulation of what she went through is brilliantly done and extremely insightful. I wish her nothing but the best and that this helps people being abused see their signs. This is all insane she went through that at the hands of Shia LaBoef. It seems he should face jail or punishment but I doubt that will occur. The best I can hope for is a dead acting career.
I must say as happy as I am that Twigs is free from Shia I am also so happy that she never married that cowardly other ex of hers, she deserves better.
I’ve loved her music from the start, she’s a wonderful artist and incredibly talented. As a fan it’s been lovely to see her come out of her shell over the past year or two. From talking about her health struggles to sharing the process of her work to this.
I love that Twigs shines a spotlight on lesser known organisations who support domestic violence survivors and sex workers. She seems like a very thoughtful and smart woman, I wish her all the best in her healing and recovery.
On a shallow note, beautiful cover! Gorgeous make up and styling.
So so grateful for her bravery!
Reading this makes me so angry. And the part where those close to him knew, and she even tried to go to them. Oh well it’s Sundance?! Those f’ers.