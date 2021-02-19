Duchess Meghan’s Montecito Baby is allegedly due ‘at the end of spring’

As I said this week, I enjoy the moments when American media outlets decide to run positive, light stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially when it happens in the midst of yet another British media meltdown. People Magazine has a series of small, upbeat stories celebrating Meghan, with sources providing simple, sugary quotes about her pregnancy. Reportedly, Meghan is overjoyed with her second pregnancy and she and Harry were slightly surprised that they got pregnant so quickly after the miscarriage. Now a source says that Meghan and Harry’s intention was always to be a “family of four.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “over the moon” to be expecting a new addition to their family. The couple announced on Sunday that their son Archie, who will turn 2 in May, “is going to be a big brother” with a stunning black-and-white photo that shows Meghan cradling her baby bump as she rests outside in Harry’s lap.
“They are absolutely over the moon,” a friend of Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They’ve always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one.” A source close to the couple adds, “They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age.”
We already knew that Harry only wanted two kids max – he said as much to Jane Goodall, which sparked a meltdown in the press because how dare Harry suggest that William’s family of five was wrong?? I do think they’ll stop after this kid too, and they’ll be very happy with their heir and the spare. By my estimates, Lil’ Montecito will be born about a month or two after Archie’s second birthday. So… yeah, that is pretty close in age. It will be stressful for them for a few years but then it will be fun. Speaking of Meghan’s due date, Us Weekly had some thoughts:
“Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for [their son], Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.”
The insider notes that while “some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age,” the couple are “used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking.”
The pair “aren’t planning to hire a team of nannies” since the Suits alum’s mom, Doria Ragland, is “always willing” to help them out. “Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie,” the source explains. As for Harry, the former military pilot thinks that fatherhood “is the best feeling in the world … and can’t wait to do it all over again.”
I doubt they’ll have a “team of nannies” but I bet they have one nanny, or some part-time help or something. I doubt Doria is the permanent on-call babysitter, especially since it’s quite a drive from LA to Santa Barbara. As for Meghan possibly being due “at the end of Spring” – I guess that means early to mid-June? Perhaps late May. I’m not going to do the math on this, let’s just say Meghan got pregnant in August or September, because that’s basically what I was assuming anyway.
So… if Meghan is due in late May/early June, surely that means that Harry will stick around Montecito all that time, correct? Because the Windsor clan was absolutely trying to demand that he come back to the UK for a half-dozen events around then, including Trooping the Colour and Prince Philip’s 100th birthday (both in June). People Mag’s sources now say that Harry “is determined to at least make it back to the U.K. for the long-awaited unveiling of the statue to his mother, Princess Diana, that’s taking place at Kensington Palace in July. That is the event he is hoping to be able to return for, those close to him say. However, no travel arrangements have been solidified for the spring or summer.” Oh my gawd y’all, Harry really told the Queen to shove her dumb birthday parade up her petty royal bum.
Oh wow, then she’s quite far along then! Spring is right around the corner. Maybe the baby will have a birthday close to Archie’s.
Six weeks down, six long weeks to go. As a hardcore sufferer of SAD, I count the days.
Oh, Lady D, I’m right there with you. Get yourself a SAD light (or two or three), it really helps.
What the f_ck is this language? Meghan “fell pregnant”. I better watch myself, cause I tend to be pretty clumsy and I sure as hell don’t want another baby.
I think its a British term.
It’s an old phrase and I agree with Becks1, mostly a British term. I’ve heard it in British dramas, as in “I’ve fallen.”
I despise the term ‘fell pregnant’ – people in the UK & Australia use it all the time. You didn’t fall pregnant, like ‘whoops, slipped on a banana peel & now I’m up the duff!’
Some people hate the word moist, I hate the term ‘fell pregnant’.
Seriously, people hate the word moist?
It’s the same as ‘fell ill’ or ‘fell in love’. It carries the idea of something unexpected or outside someone’s control.
Did she fall on Harry’s penis and that’s how she fell pregnant? Just a really weird term.
Coming from the concept of original sin, I think. “Fell pregnant” and “fallen woman” have the same origin. The phrase is misogyny in action.
@Fluffy, I’m at work and I just busted out a huge, very loud laugh at this!!
Like I said yesterday, I enjoy speculation about things like “may vs june baby” because the baby will come when he or she comes and that’s that, lol, its not like any of us have any insider knowledge.
My guess is more May than June though, but I guess we’ll see.
I def dont think Harry is going back for the Trooping (if it still takes place, and honestly, it probably shouldnt) – I doubt he would want to fly back and forth between LA and London twice in a month and he’s not going want to stay for weeks in the UK either if Meghan has had the baby (or even if she hasnt and is just super pregnant.)
He’s absolutely, definitely not going if it’s around Meghan’s due date and she hasn’t yet given birth — no way on earth will he miss the birth of his child for that pack of jackals!
How could Harry go back to the UK (non-essential travel) for anything with a Pandemic raging that does not seem to be and is not predicted to be subsiding by June?
People who write these Royal stories are Sooooooooo Stupid! SMH
She was pregnant when they requested the adjournment of the trial and I mistakenly thought that was in November but it was October, and she had to be at least few months along to make that request. So late may early June works.
Also two kids two years apart is fairly common and the normals usually can handle it so I don’t see why they try to make a big deal of this.
I’m going with earlier to mid June as the due date. As the last day of spring is June 19th. I think she got pregnant again in early September. I also think they waited for their 20 week scan before announcing, so that would put them at 5 months at least.
And, yeah, there was never any chance that Harry was coming back to the UK for any events this summer with the baby being due.
Now they trying to kill off Philip to try and force a visit.
“Trying to kill off Phillip to try and force a visit” is gold! Lol
Lol literally! 😹😹
I think it’s June. She miscarried in July which means she probably got pregnant again in August at the earliest which puts the due date in June.
It’s extremely common phrasing here in the UK.
It’s funny isn’t it, how we share a language and a great deal of culture but some things just stick out? I think I’m familiar with that usage, but more from reading than anything else.
I well recall having a bloody nose as a child when visiting relatives in the UK and the reaction from other children when I said it! 😂Probably nosebleed would have been okay?
I’m gonna guess they are due end of may/beginning of June. As for names, if it’s a girl I’ll go with ‘Dorana’. Lol I’m obviously joking lol, but it would be amazing.
Well it’s a lot better than Renesmee!
Anything is better than Renesmee.
Omg haha Renesme! a classic!
Honestly, I was joking about naming a girl Rainbow before, but I can totally see it! It’s a “rainbow baby” and her nickname can be Bow.
Rainbow Frances Loyce Mountbatten-Windsor
I do think harry would want to be at diana’s statue unveiling. That’s his mama after all. I personally think the baby will be born june/ july. If it is in may we might aswel officially rename may to the month of sussex. Archies birthday, their wedding anniversary AND the birth of a new baby? Good lord LOL
I think he might want to be there but I suspect that is going to be postponed as well.
@lucylee – I do not see the Diana Tribute happening this summer as I am sure both Harry & Willian would like a big “to do” with all the trimmings.
Baby Monte!
Congratulations to the happy family !!
Phillip will never make it to 100 at this rate, I’d imagine Harry will come back for the funeral. Whatever has been said and done man is still his Grandad, and by all accounts they were really close.
I’m actually intrigued by how the Royal Family will handle the funeral in these covid times. All I know is I dont get a day off work when Philip dies, but I do when the queen passes (I dont wish death on an old lady to get an extra days annual leave, but still, why not lol).
I feel like he most likely would attend the funeral, unless she’s about to pop at the time of the funeral or something. I don’t think Meghan would attend though.
If Harry goes tp Philip’s funeral then Meghan needs to go with him IMAO.
I’m hoping the baby comes as late in June as possible so Harry will have to miss the unveiling of the Diana statue. I know he loves his mother but the whole event is being pushed by KP and will used to provide photo ops for the press. KP and William will use this event as opportunities for leaks and briefing against Harry and Meghan to the press.
Yeah they are just using it to add to the diana saga which honestly is the only thing bar Harry and Meghan people are interested in to do with them at this point, it will be the new boys behind the coffin for them to milk her legacy!
I wonder is Doria moved in with them from LA? She seems really close to them and they have the space! I had my daughter a month after Archie and the thought of another pregnancy and baby right now feels overwhelming but if we had the space and some help they have it would probably be fine. I do wonder if they might do a home birth or birth enter style birth with this one. I had a home birth and kind of get those vibes from them but whatever makes them comfortable is best!
I’m HOPING Doria has moved into the guest house. Her baby needs her more than ever right now.
I feel like she probably did after the miscarriage and to ease this pregnancy during the pandemic especially, but will move out just after the baby is born. I doubt she wants to stay forever since she is very independent, and has her own house and life although she loves them and her grandchildren.
Agreed. Stay until the summer.
I actually don’t think these people pieces are coming from the Sussexes; between the British colloquialisms (i.e. ‘fell pregnant’) and the fact that People recently announced that royal content partnership highlighting specific members of the family, I think these are the result of some source within the palaces burning all the little tidbits of information they were able to scrounge up before they dry up forever.
I agree with you.
Nah i disagree I actually think they are Harry
Hilarious that the media thinks there will be a large Trooping Colour this year anyway. We’re still in a pandemic, the UK is still in lockdown. We’re ahead of the curve for vaccinations, but it won’t be a big event this year like in years past.
No Trooping and no Diana tribute this year.
I think we all on here speculated May or June so no big revelation here. As for whether Harry goes back I think it will depend on COVID. On the news they were talking about some new US based variants so there may be travel restrictions in place on travel from the US anyway. I’m sure the press will find a way to blame Harry’s not coming on Meghan.
There is still a pandemic happening no matter how much the royals want to ignore that.
I think it would be extremely unwise to put his heavily pregnant wife and son health at risk to show up for people did the most to push his wife out and bring back germs to his family. Whether Harry is there on July 1st or not the statue will be there. Throw another tarp over it and unveil it again when he’s able to be there.
.
I’m sorry I just hate how funny this is 😭😭😭
I’m just so happy for her. Just overjoyed.
That’s right Kaiser , I so agree with Harry she can shove her royal circus parade where the sun don’t shine. Harry don’t need them. He has Meghan and Archie and a new baby on the way because I think those two really have the hots for each other,lol, I mean have you seen how they look at each other? Kate has sex eye look envy. Lol. And he has Doria. A lovely mother in law who knows how to stay out of married people business unlike Carole Jenner.
No One ask Harry to back to UK. Esp not Britts, who paid for his travells, jet set live, vis weeding and rest.
I will say no
You know, I bet they would make him pay for his own flights if he were to return for Phil’s funeral, or trooping, or the statue reveal. They are that petty.
Yeah I would assume so. I don’t think they would announce anything until she was well into her second trimester.
Fall pregnant? That’s the most hilarious way to describe getting pregnant. Was it an up against the wall maneuver gone wrong. Lol That is the strangest way to describe pregnant, it leads me to believe the person speaking has never engaged in the act of attempting to fall pregnant without the fall. 😂😂😂
Serious note though I’m so happy for them & their sweet little family and how they ignore the noise around them & keep thriving. I’m excited for them & wish them many years of blessings they deserve it.
As for the fall pregnant people, you fall into the sex is for procreation only crowd in my mind, to that I say, “you are doing it all wrong” 😂😂
Hahaha it’s an English colloquialism, that’s just how we say it, I didn’t realise how regional it was tho!
I like where they said a ‘couple’ of kids, because I personally am hoping for three! Especially if it’s a boy, which I think it is! 😁 Harry wants two, but we don’t know about Meghan!