Duchess Meghan’s Montecito Baby is allegedly due ‘at the end of spring’

As I said this week, I enjoy the moments when American media outlets decide to run positive, light stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially when it happens in the midst of yet another British media meltdown. People Magazine has a series of small, upbeat stories celebrating Meghan, with sources providing simple, sugary quotes about her pregnancy. Reportedly, Meghan is overjoyed with her second pregnancy and she and Harry were slightly surprised that they got pregnant so quickly after the miscarriage. Now a source says that Meghan and Harry’s intention was always to be a “family of four.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “over the moon” to be expecting a new addition to their family. The couple announced on Sunday that their son Archie, who will turn 2 in May, “is going to be a big brother” with a stunning black-and-white photo that shows Meghan cradling her baby bump as she rests outside in Harry’s lap. “They are absolutely over the moon,” a friend of Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “They’ve always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one.” A source close to the couple adds, “They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age.”

We already knew that Harry only wanted two kids max – he said as much to Jane Goodall, which sparked a meltdown in the press because how dare Harry suggest that William’s family of five was wrong?? I do think they’ll stop after this kid too, and they’ll be very happy with their heir and the spare. By my estimates, Lil’ Montecito will be born about a month or two after Archie’s second birthday. So… yeah, that is pretty close in age. It will be stressful for them for a few years but then it will be fun. Speaking of Meghan’s due date, Us Weekly had some thoughts:

“Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for [their son], Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s a dream come true. … Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring.” The insider notes that while “some couples feel overwhelmed by having two children so close in age,” the couple are “used to having a lot on their plate and multitasking.” The pair “aren’t planning to hire a team of nannies” since the Suits alum’s mom, Doria Ragland, is “always willing” to help them out. “Doria loves being a grandma and looking after Archie,” the source explains. As for Harry, the former military pilot thinks that fatherhood “is the best feeling in the world … and can’t wait to do it all over again.”

I doubt they’ll have a “team of nannies” but I bet they have one nanny, or some part-time help or something. I doubt Doria is the permanent on-call babysitter, especially since it’s quite a drive from LA to Santa Barbara. As for Meghan possibly being due “at the end of Spring” – I guess that means early to mid-June? Perhaps late May. I’m not going to do the math on this, let’s just say Meghan got pregnant in August or September, because that’s basically what I was assuming anyway.

So… if Meghan is due in late May/early June, surely that means that Harry will stick around Montecito all that time, correct? Because the Windsor clan was absolutely trying to demand that he come back to the UK for a half-dozen events around then, including Trooping the Colour and Prince Philip’s 100th birthday (both in June). People Mag’s sources now say that Harry “is determined to at least make it back to the U.K. for the long-awaited unveiling of the statue to his mother, Princess Diana, that’s taking place at Kensington Palace in July. That is the event he is hoping to be able to return for, those close to him say. However, no travel arrangements have been solidified for the spring or summer.” Oh my gawd y’all, Harry really told the Queen to shove her dumb birthday parade up her petty royal bum.