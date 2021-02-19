Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles were living together in LA & will soon head to England

I don’t know about you, but I remember the Taylor Swift-Harry Styles breakup vividly. Their relationship only lasted a couple of months – long enough for several pretty pap strolls – and they reportedly broke up on or right around New Year’s Eve 2012/New Year’s Day 2013. While Taylor tried to play it like she dumped him and that he was broken up about it, I still remember Harry’s vibe of “whew, I’m so glad that’s over.” He went back to England post-breakup and Taylor literally flew out there to try to see him!! God, I still remember all of that. I’ve been thinking about that brief Swift-Styles relationship because, honestly, I’m getting a similar vibe from Olivia Wilde. Way too extra, way too fast. And like Swifty’s publicist back then, Olivia’s publicist is doing too much to promote this relationship, complete with careful updates to People Magazine.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are heading across the pond. The pair, who were first seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding early last month, have been staying together at Styles’ Los Angeles home “for a while” and will soon be heading to England, a source tells PEOPLE.
Wilde will also be bringing her kids, son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, to reunite with their dad Jason Sudeikis. The actor is currently filming the second season of Ted Lasso in London. Wilde, 36, and Styles, 27, had been working together on the upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, in L.A. The film is Wilde’s highly-anticipated sophomore directorial project which she also stars in.
First of all, I’m super-excited that we’re getting a new season of Ted Lasso!! The first season was so good! Second of all, Olivia has had the kids this whole time, while she’s been directing a movie and banging one of the actors? Hm. Third of all, yeah… too much too fast. I suspect the main reason why Olivia is going to England is to drop off the kids and all that. But there are definitely some old-school Swifty vibes all around.
She knows that the relationship with Harry has some bad PR around it, so I think it’s really important to her / her image that people believe the relationship is legit and lasting.
People actually came out and corrected this article- JASON has had the kids the whole time. Just like E! News came out with a correction saying Jason has been secretly hooking up with a costar, and that wasn’t true. It seems pretty fishy that these two articles came out trying to be pro- Olivia and then were corrected. Her team needs to cool it with this, she’s looking quite thirsty, specifically because Harry is so silent. I’ve never heard more about Olivia than now, she’s really milking this.
Also, old news but still love how celebrities can just travel whenever/wherever right now.
Firmly believe Harry and Taylor were purely a publicity thing and not a real relationship. I do think he and Olivia are definitely banging, though, and she’s VERY ENTHUSIASTIC about it.
I also hope the rumor they were living together with her children isn’t true. That’s too much too fast for the kids who I’m sure are already upset about their parents’ split.
That relationship was real. There are a few pictures of Harry and Taylor with each other before they publicaly were together, out to dinner, on a ski trip, etc. Harry and Taylor were real. I’m not a Taylor fan and it always cracks me up that I have to defend this relationship because people thought it was fake.
The fact that you knew that they had dinner and went on trips confirm the publicity thing though. I think they were interested in each other, but put together by their teams and used it aggressively for PR. Paps are not just randomly at a small town in England. They were together like 6 weeks and we knew every vacation, meal, argument. Olivia and Harry are very similar.
They weren’t pap pictures. They were pictures that looked like they were taken from a potato from fans who took them. Two famous people hooking up will garner pr and some will use it. But, that doesn’t mean a relationship is fake.
@Lexy exactly. I’m big a Taylor fan, actually, and 100% believe most of her “relationships” have been fake. They all followed the same formula (being pictured certain places, meeting family very quickly, etc.), lasted 3 months or less, and somehow inspired incredibly deep and heartbreaking lyrics that specifically reference paparazzi photos. It’s a little too much for me to take seriously.
I believe the Taylor relationship was the real deal too and that Taylor was pretty cut up about it ending. Harry didn’t seem that bothered to me.
Im with you on hoping that she didn’t move Harry in with her kids already but she certainly gives off those vibes that she’s very happy with the whole situation and probably did.
I binge watched all ten episodes of Ted Lasso last weekend and I’m completely obsessed with it. It’s so charming and got English football culture pretty much spot on.
I thought the kids had been over here with Jason in the UK the whole time? That’s what all previous reports had been solid on.
I absolutely love the show, the writing, the actors. Been recommending it to everyone.
Well if she’s bringing the kids to their dad, that’s good. Hopefully they will be some comfort to him because I’m assuming he probably hasn’t seen them in weeks and this whole situation has been so bizarre. But it also works for Harry since I’m guessing his old family still lives in England somewhere so he can go visit them and I suppose Olivia… can meet them? I just imagine that visit will be all kinds of awkward.
I know that Harry likes older women, but I just can’t see this lasting. Olivia is ten years older and has two kids, a thriving career, and a lot of responsibilities. Although she may not be looking for a husband or lifelong partner, any long-term boyfriend of hers needs to be able to share some of those domestic burdens with her. I really like Harry, but he’s still pretty young to settle down.
Is she having some sort of mid-life crisis? Trying (too hard) to be hip and trendy?
Does anyone remember when she began seeing Sudekis and claimed she took him to strip clubs. Then there was all this talk about how much sex they were having. Lol
Yes, there was that bizarre comment one of them made about how they were doing it like “Kenyan marathon runners” that has always stuck with me. That was after she claimed her “vagina died” while still with her first husband and she felt no obligation to retrieve the relationship when her poor vagina was dead.
I actually like Olivia generally, but she is an over the top sharer about her relationships and doesn’t sound particularly willing to compromise or work for her relationships.
I know we’ll never know for sure which songs were inspired by who, but if Taylor + Harry gave us I Knew You Were Trouble, Style, and Out of the Woods, I’m all for it.
Don’t forget ‘Goldrush’ on her latest album, Evermore.
Well, Taylor was so young then, I think she knows better now and Olivia certainly should. What is with these celebs and all of these extra-relationships lately? They haven’t touched Michael B Jordan level extra though. Yet.
I think we have a new benchmark of relationship extra to measure all the others by! Good call.
I am glad People corrected that because Jason has had the kids. Idk maybe it’s because I just got out of long term relationship, that should have ended two years ago, and now I am seeing a new man and it’s like a breath of fresh air for me. Besides Harry had his heart broken with his last girlfriend. If they are happy, good for them.
The more I read about Olivia Wilde the more I dislike her. Can’t put my finger on why but the sense that she’s an ahole is there. These pathetic PR games aren’t helping. Not a peep from Harry and she’s running to People every other week. Like is she aching to get dumped in humiliating public fashion, cause that is so obviously where this is heading.
I feel the same way. I don’t know her, maybe she’s great and Jason was a jerk and she’s getting some real affection and fun with Harry now, who knows. But she does seem a little publicity hungry. Yes, Jason’s people came out with some pushback on her version of the split but he doesn’t seem to be seeking any publicity beyond that. They have two young kids whose parents recently split, so for their sake it’s better to keep things low-key for a while.
The children being in the mix is probably why I find her and this “relationship” to be so ridiculous. A grown woman with young kids is having a fling with a 20-something. That is not inherently bad, but does she have to be so public about it? Public enough that her recent ex and the father of her children is running corrections in tabloids? Come on now. Does she or her team not see how bad this looks for her?
I know I’m in the minority in this but I’m with Olivia honestly. I have been with immature partners who won’t accept the end of the relationship and manipulate you to play it longer and longer just to keep their hands on you. And these situations usually ends when finally someone else enters the picture. From what I gather from Jason’s reactions to all this he is a petty and hurt man. He was butthurt and managed to play it in the media against her. All while she was trying for a way out of their dysfunctional relationship.
When you compare Jason’s reaction to Olivia’s over the top reaction, whaaaat? He came out initially as hurt because his side is that she cheated on him with Harry. Since then, he’s been pretty silent except correcting articles. Meanwhile, Olivia posted tons of pictures of Jason, talked about him in interviews, and was pictured with him kissing and hugging all throughout 2020.
I really want to like Olivia, I do, but from day one she’s always been so….TRY HARD. Like classic cool girl trope from Gone Girl. Very poseur cool intellectual. I felt like Jason Sudeikis settled her thirstiness a little bit…and now she’s back. I just can’t.
Olivia, your mid-life crisis is showing. This really gives me desperation vibes. Like, we get it Olivia, you’re having sex with one of the hottest sex symbols of a generation, but like be cool about it. Everything about this from messy break-up, to the pap shots, to the Insta-bragging and constant relationship updates in gossip mags is NOT cool. Olivia is giving me “I’m living my best life at 40 after my divorce, I promise!!!” vibes, and she’s a hot 36, so she needs to calm down.
I suspect a break up close to their movie release date lmao no but seriously, too much “leaks” already, doubt Harry will stay for long if it keeps happening.
Yes. That is my reaction as well. I am not sure if Harry is some unocorn man, but some some women, like Swiftly and Olivia here, evidently are mesmerised. Watching this whole relationship roll out is like watching a car crash in slow motion.it seems inevitable she is going to Taylor Swift herself out of this relationship by being so extra.
If she was a dude, there would be no discussion of what she’s doing. Stop crapping on her for living her life!
Hahaha, so all of our comments about Ben Affleck are in the wind?
We talk about everyone’s messy relationships, and this is no different, calm down, Olivia! It’s a gossip blog.
Ummmm you may want to reread a few articles & the comments.
I love when people try to twist things and pull this feminist superiority angle, and it just don’t fly.
I have second hand embarrassment for her. She’s acting like an obsessive teenager if all of this is true. Does she also write their names on her notebooks?
“Second of all, Olivia has had the kids this whole time, while she’s been directing a movie and banging one of the actors?”
Quite the mysoginistic take huh?
God forbid this woman works and has sex WHILE BEING A MOTHER.
Also, if you see a pattern in his relationships maybe HE is the problem, not the women. Maybe he leads them on or is manipulative, love bombing them, etc.
Most of the articles mention how they are “SPENDING EVERY MOMENT TOGETHER!!!” especially since the movie wrapped. Which is….less than a week ago. And some of the articles went up on Wednesday. She spent some good chunk of Valentine’s Day packing up stuff at her house. Everything in the UK is basically closed except for really essential things so, yeah, they probably are spending every moment together. Some of the articles are about how he “tagged along with her” when she went to the UK to reunite with her kids. It’s all really cringey.
She has an usually high amount of back end participation on Don’t Worry Darling which must have looked like a huge coup in August of 2019 when the deal was struck (there are a bunch of articles noting it as such), looks a lot less great now with COVID keeping people out of theaters. People may not rush back into them, even after the vaccine is widely distributed.
She may be trying to boost the number of people who see the film by trying to get name recognition for it and get people to be Holivia-curious. If so, it is a deal with the devil because she cannot walk this amount of stupid back. One of the posts she did in a rush earlier this week (the one for the cinematographer) so she could post about Harry more legitimately had to be taken down because it contained spoilers for the film- that’s how careless she was. This after everyone on set came back to a more strict NDA after the holiday break that said that they couldn’t take pictures – there are even comments alluding to the lack of being able to post pictures in cast and crew member’s posts and comments on IG. Most people used photos of film trucks or the desert in their posts (like, not one of the leads in costume in a car used in the film). Part of what she is really thanking Harry for is saving her back end deal, there are a ton of young actors who aren’t that well known who would have taken that role, they just wouldn’t have increased viewership that much. She doesn’t care that people won’t be watching for the performances or the story or the aesthetic, she’s just doing the most to make sure people watch it.
Wow. Watching an almost middle aged female (78 years is average death, making 39 middle aged) have a mid-life crisis with Harry Styles is really sad. Really sad.
Well, crap. Now I feel old as hell. Thanks for that.